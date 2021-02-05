Local News
Schools superintendent reviews COVID-19, bus capacity, pre-budget
Active COVID-19 cases in Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) currently stand at 10 students and 11 teachers, reported WCPS Superintendent Chris Ballenger during the Warren County School Board’s Wednesday, February 3 regular meeting and work session.
Since Sept. 8, 2020, when school started, WCPS has had a total of 69 positive student cases and 47 positive staff cases, said Ballenger, while 491 students and over 113 staff members have been quarantined since that date.
“The spread has been low within the community,” he said, citing the success of the school division’s mitigation strategies and contract tracing undertaken by school administrators, teachers, staff, and parents. “We have had no community spread at all within the school system as of the date that we have identified” active cases,” Ballenger added.
The superintendent also reported that WCPS has scheduled remote learning days for all students on February 11 and 12, 2021, so that all divisional staff members may receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All schools will return to their normal schedule for the 2020-2021 school year on February 16, 2021. To date, Ballenger said WCPS is approximately 65 percent vaccinated.
Virtual days also could be possible for all students depending on the weather, said Ballenger. “This is the time of year when weather can impact school and we’ll err on the side of caution,” he said, noting that WCPS will move to virtual days if needed, “unless the weather is so severe, we cannot get staff into the building to use internet service. We want to make sure everybody is safe, and that we can provide quality education to the best of our ability.”
WCPS also is considering whether to increase capacity on its buses during the ongoing pandemic, according to Ballenger, who said that other school districts in the region, like Clarke County, are already doing so while also keeping their COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place. “The overall goal is to increase in-person days for middle school and high school,” he said. “We are currently looking at this ourselves to see if we need to adjust and move toward more in-person days.”
Regarding virtual education, Front Royal, Va., resident Richard Baker told School Board members during the community participation segment of their Wednesday night regular meeting that during the pandemic over the last year, he has had a chance to talk to many middle and high school students about virtual education and how it works.
“I would ask them how much time a day they spend working on it, and invariably the answer I would get was ‘oh, about an hour.’ I don’t know what the requirement is on a daily basis, but I’ve heard ‘about an hour’ many times from kids down at the gazebo,” said Baker, explaining, “I’m the guy you all usually always see walking and smoking my pipe all the time.”
Baker, who said he was a teacher for three years in Marion County, Fla., before being laid off after 9/11, said he just wanted to pass along the information he’s heard to the School Board. “While this may be what you call anecdotal, it does strike me as interesting that I’m getting that response over a fairly long period of time,” he said. “I don’t completely understand the program, but I don’t think you’re getting a whole lot done in an hour.”
More from Ballenger
During the School Board’s work session — which followed a closed session to discuss a WCPS personnel issue — the members received fiscal year (FY) 2022 pre-budget information from Superintendent Ballenger.
Also, to be discussed during the board’s February 17 meeting will be the renewal of both the foodservice management contract and the custodial management contract that WCPS currently has with Sodexo Operations, LLC to manage those operations for the school division. Melody Sheppard, WCPS assistant superintendent for administration, explained on Wednesday that no motion from the board was necessary as the contracts will be presented at the February 17 School Board meeting for consideration.
Additionally, during the superintendent’s report, Ballenger told the School Board that the division’s Strategic Planning Committee has met a few times and this week discussed vision statements for the upcoming WCPS strategic plan. He provided two vision examples. The first is: Engage, Educate, Empower, Equality, Every Student, Every Day; and the second is: Learning through Inspiration, Empowerment, and Innovation. These vision statements will help the committee members create mission statements for the final strategic plan, which will go before the School Board once completed, he said.
Ballenger also presented a certificate of recognition to each School Board member from the Virginia School Board Association acknowledging appreciation for their dedication and service to education excellence.
Action taken
There was one action item presented by WCPS Director of Secondary Instruction Alan Fox, who requested approval of the 2021-2022 Program of Studies (POS).
Fox pointed out that since the initial reading of the POS during the board’s last meeting in January, course descriptions were added for three more new courses: Information Technology Fundamentals, African American Studies, and Criminal Justice I, which is expected to be a very well-received course. “If it goes as well as we think it will, we will return with Criminal Justice II,” Fox said.
The School Board voted unanimously to accept the POS, with all members present, including Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, and members Kristen Pence, Ralph Rinaldi, and James Wells.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – February 5, 2021
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- January was a hard month for coronavirus cases, with record numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
- Not a time to let down our guard.
- The virus is mutating.
- 86% of first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given out, making Virginia 12th in the nation.
- 750 new call center workers added.
- Increasing the vaccines locations
- Get kids back to school.
- Plans for summer school.
- Introduced Virginia’s 2021 teacher of the year Anthony Swan, a 5th-grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary School.
- Latest unemployment benefits in Virginia.
- Vaccine supply will increase in the coming weeks.
Local News
Second shot COVID vaccination clinics, February 10 and 12, by appointment only, for those first vaccinated at Boyce on January 11
The Lord Fairfax Health District will provide no-cost second shot COVID vaccines, Monday, February 8 and Wednesday, February 10, 2021, for persons first vaccinated at Boyce Fire Hall on 11 January. These clinics will occur at Clarke County Health Department, 100 N. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, and Frederick/Winchester Health Department, 10 Baker St., Winchester. Vaccines will be given by appointment only, and the Health Department will reach out to those who attended the Boyce clinic.
“These are second-shot clinics only,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene. “They are designed to allow those who were vaccinated at Boyce Fire Hall to receive their booster shot, and to maximize their chance of achieving lasting immunity to COVID-19.”
These clinics will be open only for second shots for the above group, by appointment only, and no walk-in vaccinations will be given. The Health District will use existing contact information to reach out to each vaccinated person to schedule an appointment. The Health Department staff asks that each person bring the vaccine card from the first shot to allow proper documentation, and to arrive up to 15 minutes before their appointment times, but no earlier. Early arrivals may be asked to return at their appointment times. Every eligible person will receive a vaccine at their appointment.
To protect yourself and healthcare workers, please wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Everyone is encouraged to continue safe practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19: cloth face-coverings or masks, distancing, washing hands well and often, and avoiding gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
Local News
Governor Northam calls on school divisions to safely return students to classrooms statewide
On February 5, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam called on all K-12 school divisions in the Commonwealth to make in-person learning options available by March 15, 2021, in accordance with the health guidance the Northam Administration put forward in January and new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Recognizing significant learning losses over the past year, Governor Northam also encouraged school divisions to offer classroom instruction during the summer months for those who choose.
Governor Northam joined Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane, and State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver, MD, MA in applauding educators for their dedication to navigating a challenging and uncertain year, and highlighting data that show in-person learning is safe with proper mitigation measures in place. The governor, along with top state education and public health officials, communicated this goal to school superintendents on a call this morning and in a letter available here.
“The health and safety of students, educators, school personnel, and communities continue to be our top priority,” said Governor Northam. “We know that children learn better in classrooms and that going to school is vital for their social-emotional needs and for receiving critical services like meals. It is also important for our youngest learners, students with disabilities, and those with limited access to technology who have struggled most with remote learning. By focusing on mitigation measures, we can provide our kids with safe and equitable learning environments.”
On January 14, 2021, State Superintendent for Public Instruction Dr. James Lane and State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, released interim guidance for safely re-opening PreK-12 schools in a letter to school superintendents and local health directors. This incorporated and replaced the phased guidance for Virginia schools and interim guidance for mitigation measures in K-12 settings previously issued by the Commonwealth prioritizes the safe return to in-person learning. On January 21, 2021, the Biden Administration also issued an executive order to support the safe reopening of schools.
“In-person learning is critical to the current and future well-being of our children,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver, MD, MA. “VDH remains committed to supporting school districts in getting kids back into classrooms as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and get Virginians vaccinated.”
Governor Northam also announced that his administration will be working to support local decisions around expanding summer learning opportunities. While the Commonwealth is not mandating extended learning time during the summer, the Northam Administration is in the process of determining additional resources to support this as an option for school divisions to offer.
“For those who choose to return to in-person instruction, we know that school will not look the same as students remember it from past years,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “However, implementing evidence-based public health strategies will provide students who need it most the opportunity to have an in-person environment to learn and develop academically, socially, and emotionally.”
Growing evidence, including a new CDC study recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, shows that with proper health and safety protocols, the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19 is low in school settings. Additional data confirms that most children infected with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all.
“Virginia’s students and their learning have been dramatically impacted due to school building closures over the last year,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. “By providing more in-person instructional opportunities, while implementing strong and consistent health mitigation measures, we can successfully support students’ academic growth and social-emotional well-being. We are grateful for the divisions and schools already providing these opportunities in accordance with state guidelines and look forward to working alongside others to ensure students and families have this option.”
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recommends schools use the CDC Indicators for Dynamic School Decision-Making jointly with the Interim Guidance for K-12 School Reopening document to inform decisions about school operations with regard to COVID-19. VDH also maintains a school metrics dashboard, which compiles a variety of data sources, providing a visualization of COVID-19 community transmission by region and data trends in specific communities to guide local and state governments and school officials in determining whether additional mitigation measures are appropriate.
In 2020, Governor Northam directed $492 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to public schools and PreK-12 state-level education initiatives, with all 132 school divisions receiving funds. This included an allocation of $220 million in October, $66.8 million through the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund in June, and $238.6 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) Fund for K-12 activities in May. Funding has supported COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for the 2020–2021 school year, including testing supplies, personal protective equipment, sanitization, and technology for distance learning.
Crime/Court
Howellsville Road domestic incident results in arson, malicious wounding charges
Just after 8:00pm on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Warren County Sheriff’s Office units were dispatched to 3553 Howellsville Road, Front Royal, Virginia, located in Warren County, for a complaint of a Verbal Domestic. While units were in route, a second caller from inside the residence notified Warren County 911 that alcohol was thrown on a female victim and was attempted to be ignited. Warren County Fire and Rescue was notified and advised to stage near the residence until Sheriff’s Office Units could secure the scene.
Sheriff’s Office units arrived on scene and made contact with the original caller along with three juveniles located in the residence. The caller stated there was a verbal argument inside the residence with her husband. The caller stated that her husband had made threats to kill her along with himself in the morning. While the caller was lying in bed her husband then poured alcohol on her bedding, clothes and other items in the area, and threw a lit cigarette on the bed causing it to ignite. The caller had to extinguish the fire, causing what appeared to be minor injuries consistent with having a heat source on her hands.
The Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office arrived and assisted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office with the arson investigation.
After the investigation, Mr. Michael P. Hively of 3553 Howellsville Road was placed under arrest and transported to RSW Jail where three warrants were obtained and served for: Attempted Arson of an Occupied Dwelling, Malicious bodily injury and Assault and Battery on a Family Member. Mr. Hively was held on an unsecured bond.
This incident still remains under investigation as an apparent attempted Arson of an occupied dwelling.
Anyone with further information about the incident can contact Deputy A. Stevens with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office 540-635-4128 or Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at 540-636-3830.
Local News
Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 10 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. Friday
Just when we thought we were past the worst winter weather threat of this season with minimal consequences, at least off the mountainsides, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall has issued a snow and ice warning for Thursday night, Friday morning in Warren County. Well, Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow on Ground Hog Day Tuesday – though we’re about a month and a half from that “six MORE weeks of winter” he predicted for 2021.
As for the February 4-5, mid-winter forecast, here is Warren County Emergency Services warning on potentially hazardous driving and walking conditions for tonight and tomorrow morning:
- WHAT – Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
- WHERE – Portions of western Maryland, central and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia.
- WHEN – From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST (Eastern Standard Time) Friday.
- IMPACTS – Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
Local News
COVID-19 Updates for County, Health District, State, Nation and Global
As of late morning, Monday, February 1, County Emergency Management Deputy Director Rick Farrall released the latest COVID-19 novel Coronavirus pandemic statistics for Warren County, the Lord Fairfax Health District of which we are a part, as well as state and national numbers. In the two weeks since our last published report of January 15, Warren County reported 380 new cases (to 2,013 from 1,633) compared to a 312-case jump over the previous two weeks, and saw its deaths rise by 1 to 37. Five more county citizens, up to 76 from 71 two weeks ago, had been hospitalized with the virus over the nearly a year it has been reported on our shore.
A check of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website on February 2, indicated 103,572,661 reported cases and 2,243,638 reported deaths globally. The U.S. cases (26,524,218) and deaths (447,715) reported February 2 equate to about 24% of the worlds cases and 20% of the global deaths, with the U.S.’s 4% of the world population.
See the comparative data below over the past month, in two-week increments:
- COVID-19 Information (Current Data, Feb. 1, 2021):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), the number of total COVID-19 cases per locality are: Clarke 677, Frederick 6,023, Page 1,660, Shenandoah 3,417, Warren 2,013 (76 are/were hospitalized, 37 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 1.84% total cases), Winchester 2,301; the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 5,261,801 total people tested (PCR only); 507,640 total cases [11.7% positive rate (PCR only)]; 21,444 total hospitalized; 6,474 total deaths (1.28%total cases).
- United States: As of January 31, 2021 at 12:26 PM, there are 25,921,703 total cases and 438,035 total deaths (1.69%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- COVID-19 Information (January 15, 2021):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 12,733 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 491, Frederick 4,661, Page 1,289, Shenandoah 2,756, Warren 1,633 (71 are/were hospitalized, 36 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.20% total cases), Winchester 1,903); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 4,730,680 total people tested (PCR only); 422,634 total cases [15.2% positive rate (PCR only)]; 19,741 total hospitalized; 5,656 total deaths (1.34%total cases).
- United States: As of January 14, 2021 at 12:16 PM, there are 22,965,957 total cases and 383,351 total deaths (1.67%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- COVID-19 Information (December 30, 2020, at 11:54 a.m.):
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 9,877 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 385, Frederick 3,703, Page 1,015, Shenandoah 2,186, Warren 1,321 (69 are/were hospitalized, 33 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 2.50% total cases), Winchester 1,637); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 4,220,943 total people tested (PCR only); 344,345 total cases [12.7% positive rate (PCR only)]; 17,910 total hospitalized; 4,984 total deaths (1.45%total cases).
- United States: As of December 29, 2020 at 2:25 PM, there are 19,232,843 total cases and 334,029 total deaths (1.74%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
- Current CDC Guidance Regarding When to Quarantine/Options to Reduce Quarantine
- CDC guidance as of December 2, 2020.
- Recommend everyone familiarize themselves with the updated guidance. See attached and website link below for details.
- https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html
