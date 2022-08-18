Scientists uncover thriving ecosystem in hidden subsurface antarctic waterways

The final frontier is space, but it turns out we’re still learning a lot about Earth.

New technologies allow us to explore the greatest depths of the oceans and hitherto impossible-to-reach places, like underneath the Antarctic ice. Scientists recently discovered a thriving hidden ecosystem beneath Antarctica.

Scientists have theorized that rivers and lakes have existed underneath the Antarctic ice for some time. And using cameras, they have begun exploring this sub-surface waterways network. Initially, scientists figured the waterways would be smooth but found rough surfaces. Scientists weren’t sure if the underground network could support life but have since found organisms thriving in complex ecosystems.

Scientists are using remote-operated vehicles (ROVs) to explore the hidden network of Antarctic waterways, some more than 1,500 feet below the ice. So far, they have discovered fish, soft corals, and algae; all adapted to thrive in harsh environments. Further exploration may yield more discoveries.

This wasn’t the first time scientists have encountered hidden and unexpected ecosystems using modern technologies. In 1977, scientists found organisms thriving around deep-sea vents. Previously, it had been assumed that these vents were buried under the pressure of too much water and that temperatures would be too hot to support life. Instead, flourishing ecosystems were uncovered.

As for the so-called final frontier of space, scientists haven’t discovered alien life yet. Scientists believe Mars may have been habitable in the distant past but have not uncovered proof of living organisms past or present.

Meanwhile, the James Webb Space Telescope came online in recent weeks and should allow us to peer deeper into the universe.