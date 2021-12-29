Scott Joseph Lavey (1967 – 2021)

Scott Joseph Lavey, 54, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on December 21, 2021, at Prince William Medical Center.

A funeral Mass will be held at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 120 W. Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. Following the funeral Mass, the burial will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Scott was born on March 4, 1967, in Washington D.C. He grew up in Dale City, VA before moving his family to Front Royal. Scott was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Henry Lavey; and his son, Joseph Robert Lavey.

Surviving Scott is his loving wife of 37 years, Wendy Lavey; his mother, Lorraine Lavey; his children, Crystal Kerns (Joel), Amanda Hoisington (Sean), Megan Smedley (Hunter), Ryan Lavey, Kyle Lavey, Magdalene Lavey, and Samantha Lavey; his siblings, Kelly Phelps (Robert), Shawn Lavey (Jennifer), Lori Newsom (Corey); and his 14 grandchildren.

A visitation will take place on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia from 4-8 P.M.

Pallbearers are Joel Kerns, Sean Hoisington, Hunter Smedley, Corey Newsom, Trevor Newsom, and Jeff Mckinnon.