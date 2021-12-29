Obituaries
Scott Joseph Lavey (1967 – 2021)
Scott Joseph Lavey, 54, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on December 21, 2021, at Prince William Medical Center.
A funeral Mass will be held at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 120 W. Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. Following the funeral Mass, the burial will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Scott was born on March 4, 1967, in Washington D.C. He grew up in Dale City, VA before moving his family to Front Royal. Scott was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Henry Lavey; and his son, Joseph Robert Lavey.
Surviving Scott is his loving wife of 37 years, Wendy Lavey; his mother, Lorraine Lavey; his children, Crystal Kerns (Joel), Amanda Hoisington (Sean), Megan Smedley (Hunter), Ryan Lavey, Kyle Lavey, Magdalene Lavey, and Samantha Lavey; his siblings, Kelly Phelps (Robert), Shawn Lavey (Jennifer), Lori Newsom (Corey); and his 14 grandchildren.
A visitation will take place on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia from 4-8 P.M.
Pallbearers are Joel Kerns, Sean Hoisington, Hunter Smedley, Corey Newsom, Trevor Newsom, and Jeff Mckinnon.
Crystal Renee Miller Dick (1971 – 2021)
Crystal Renee Miller Dick, 50, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Crystal was born on April 5, 1971, in Front Royal to the late Jimmie Miller and Diana Johnson Miller. She was employed by Food Lion and Sysco and was a graduate of Warren County High School class of 1989.
Surviving along with her mother is Mark Dick; her three children, Joseph Dick (Amanda) of Front Royal, April McDonald (Dan) of Mountain Falls, Virginia and Jesse Dick (Samie) of Strasburg; her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Kelsey McDonald, Carson McDonald, Emily Dick, Cameron Dick, Caleb Dick, and Nolan Dick; two step-grandchildren, Madison McDonald and Brantley King; three sisters, Tracy Williams (Phillip) of Front Royal, Kimberly Ramirez of Woodstock, Virginia and Lori Jenkins (Joe) of Woodstock and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Hilda “Elsie” Dolderer (1927 – 2021)
Hilda “Elsie” Dolderer, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Front Royal Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Carrie Evans officiating.
Mrs. Dolderer was born on July 11, 1927, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Walter and Mary Weiss Scott. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Dolderer. She was a member of Front Royal Presbyterian Church and volunteered at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include her two sons, David Dolderer (Maggie Carroll) and Andrew Dolderer (Georgia); daughter, Lori Lucas (Stephen); grandson, Stevie Lucas; great-granddaughter, Macie Rose and cousin, Flo Ginter.
Louise Scott Turner (1929 – 2021)
Louise Scott Turner, age 92, of Front Royal, Virginia, died on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29 at Front Royal United Methodist Church with the Rev. Gary Heaton and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to come to the Front Royal United Methodist Church immediately following the graveside for a time of food and fellowship.
Mrs. Turner was born on September 26, 1929, in Milldale, Virginia. She was the daughter of her biological parents, the late Roland and Sybil Brown Thompson, and was adopted at the age of 2 ½ by her late parents, Amos Beahm and Ola Duncan Scott.
She was a graduate of Warren County High School Class of 1947 and attended the Roller’s Business College and Lord Fairfax Community College. She was a piano teacher for a number of years. Mrs. Turner was the co-owner of Turner-Robertshaw Funeral Home with her late husband Calvin Warren Turner, the secretary and treasurer of Turner-Robertshaw Funeral Home, and retired in 1998.
She was a lifetime member of the Front Royal United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Front Royal Jaycettes, a life member of the Front Royal Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, a life member of the Warren Memorial Ladies Auxiliary serving as president, vice-president, treasurer, and a member since 1954. She was a chairman of the Red Stocking Follies for three years. She served as treasurer for two years with the Virginia Association Hospital Auxiliary and was on the board. She served as chairman of the Northern District of the Virginia Association Hospital Auxiliary for two years.
She was a past member of the Wednesday Night Bowling League and the Tuesday Morning Coffee League. Mrs. Turner was a member of the Monday Bridge Club at Bowling Green Country Club, 1st Thursday Bridge Club, Delta Rho Chapter #4512 Sorority, Order of the Eastern Star-Chapter #6, Elks Lodge #2382, and a former member of the Front Royal Lioness Club.
Surviving are three daughters, Sherry T. Haffer and husband James W. Haffer, Sr. of Front Royal, Kelly T. Harris of Pinehurst, North Carolina, and Jennifer T. Duncan of Front Royal; five grandchildren, James W. Haffer, Jr. and wife Kenessa of Front Royal, Michael S. Haffer and wife LeAnn of Front Royal, Jessica D. Liss and husband Leon of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Meghan H. Freyer and husband Brent of Littleton, Colorado, and Allison Louise Green of Bel Air, Maryland; 12 great-grandchildren, Wyatt Haffer, Alexandra Haffer, Savannah Haffer, Ayden Haffer, Mason Lewis, Dylan Settle, Cassidy Settle, Gabrielle Bailey Feralio, Madeline Liss, Chloe Liss, Avery Freyer and Ryker Haffer; one God Child, Breelyn Romer-Wines; two great-great-granddaughters, Nora Settle and Grace Settle; and two great-great-grandsons, Giovanni Feralio and Matteo Feralio; and a number of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her parents; husband, C. Warren Turner; grandson, Clinton Warren Haffer; biological brother, Robert Thompson, Jr;. and three sisters-in-law.
Pallbearers will be Charles Brogan, Britt Cupp, Jimmy Haffer, Jr., Michael Haffer, Raymond Fogle, and Robert Fogle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Cupp, Ray McDonald, David Bryant, Hal Shaner, Todd Smedley, and David Marchi.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 29 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church.
Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Street, Judge Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Angie Tennille Moyer (1976 – 2021)
Angie Tennille Moyer, 45, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her home,
A graveside service was held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 1 PM at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, Rivermont Drive, Front Royal, with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating.
Mrs. Moyer was born on September 29, 1976, in Thomaston, Georgia to the late Robert and Rebecca Carr Dunn. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Dunn. She attended Front Royal Baptist Temple and worked in healthcare administration.
Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Daniel Bradley Moyer.
Andrew Scott Hammack, Jr. (1957 – 2021)
Andrew Scott Hammack, Jr., 64, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 19 2021 at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the North Warren Volunteer Fire Department, 266 Rockland Court, Front Royal. Inurnment will be private at a later date.
Scott was born March 21, 1957, in Washington D.C. son of Andrew Scott Hammack, Sr and the late Flotilde “Flo” Arevalo Hammack.
Surviving with his father, are one daughter, Hannah Percinsky of Idaho Falls, Idaho; one son, Josiah Piceno of Merced, California; two brothers, Douglas Hammack of Rocky Mount, North Carolina and Phillip Hammack of Christiansburg; one sister, Linda Sivertsen of Fredericksburg; and a special friend and companion, Joyce Holt of Woodstock.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at the fire hall.
Walter Smith Knave, Sr. (1937 – 2021)
Walter Smith Knave, Sr., 84, of Front Royal, Virginia enters into God’s tender loving care on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Dottie Holden officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Knave was born on May 9, 1937, in Linden, Virginia to the late Willie Smith Knave and the late Agnes Sprouse Dawson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Walter “Chip” Knave, Jr. He was a carpenter and served for the National Guard. He was a friend to everyone he met and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Helen M. Knave; son, Michael “Mike” Knave; daughter, Jeanie Deem-Tharpe; two sisters, Eleanor Clarke and Bessie Hawes; two grandsons, Sean Deem and Brandon “Drew” Deem and close friend that was like a son, Robert “Bob” Thomas.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family care of Maddox Funeral Home.