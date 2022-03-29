Local Government
Scott Lloyd resigns from Front Royal Town Council after 15 months in office
Citing potential conflicts of interest between his personal business interests and public service as an elected official, self-described policy attorney Scott Lloyd announced his resignation from the Front Royal Town Council, effective at the end of Monday evening’s meeting of March 28. The announcement appeared to take his colleagues by surprise, particularly Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell seated to Lloyd’s immediate left. – “I’m dumbfounded,” Cockrell began, adding that while she may not have always agreed with him on policy issues, she believed that his “heart was always in the right place”.
“I don’t know what to say, but I whispered to him at first, that my first thought was that I wanted to hug him – but I think that might be inappropriate,” Cockrell told her colleagues, drawing laughter and lightening council’s collective mood somewhat. Lloyd was lauded by his colleagues for his contributions to council during his relatively brief tenure. Mayor Chris Holloway told Lloyd, “You did ask a LOT of questions,” also drawing laughter from the council dais.
Lloyd noted he campaigned for and was elected to serve a 4-year-term, only 15 months of which he will serve. While indicating he felt he was letting those who voted for him down, Lloyd said he believed the move necessary to maintain the integrity upon which he campaigned for office. Particularly, he noted, in a community still recovering from an Economic Development Authority financial scandal, circa 2014/2018, he termed “violence” against the community.
Asking rhetorically what constituents might see within the conduct of local government, Lloyd observed, “Well, they may see a town official conducting business in town limits. Regardless of how well I conduct myself, I would repeatedly be asking the people of this town to give me the benefit of the doubt. Right now I think that is too much to ask of them. The people of the town deserve to know their elected public officials are doing everything in their best interest.”
While adding, “That with the grace of God I can deliver that,” Lloyd continued, “I also think, however, that at this point people deserve not to have the question even swirling in their minds. That, I am not sure I can deliver if I keep trying to do both.”
At that point Lloyd offered this observation: “I should mention here that this line of discussion brings to mind some things that have occurred recently with our town, involving the mayor and Mr. Hicks”. – The reference an example of the type of conflict of interest constituents might perceive, rightly or wrongly, of those elected officials who do business in town. Lloyd added that he was not trying to cast aspersions at either involved public official, one elected, one appointed staff, but rather was noting the difficulty of such situations.
The reference was, at least in part, to the Town Planning Commission-initiated Investigative report prepared by the now somewhat abruptly retired Town Attorney Doug Napier. That 20-page report pointed to Town Manager Hicks “fast tracking” of Holloway’s construction company’s non-conforming Steele Street subdivision permitting application through the Town Planning Department against procedural guidelines and existing zoning codes. It was a report noting that some planning department staff indicated they felt pressured, possibly with their jobs on the line, to move the permitting forward as requested by the town manager, sometimes in the presence of the mayor. The report also noted that nothing illegal, nor against any existing town code, had been done during the referenced fast tracking. At issue for those involved, and for Lloyd in the decision he was about to announce it appears, is the public perception of the ethics and potential conflicts of interest involved in such situations.
Noting that he is not a native and “did not grow up here” Lloyd added, “I have been a commuter to D.C. for most of my time since coming to town. Compared to the people who have spent their whole lives here and have families who have been here for generations, people don’t know me as well. And I think it’s probably more difficult for many to gauge what my intentions really are. Furthermore, my business goals are new compared to the occupations represented on this entire dais,” he said of his council colleagues. As noted above, Lloyd is a self-described “policy attorney” with, as he observed, a business focus on the nation’s capital 70 miles to our east.
During his 15-month council tenure, Lloyd made headlines for his initial legislative initiative, renaming a major town thoroughfare cited as Commerce Avenue after his former boss, President Donald J. Trump (Boulevard). Lloyd served as the Trump Administration Director of Refugee Resettlement at the U.S. southern border, as well as in the Department of Religious Affairs when his controversial tenure at Refugee Resettlement ended. Here, it was a road re-naming effort even his council majority of fellow Warren County Republican Committee members did not back.
He also found himself in another council minority, though a closer 3-2 one, during a 2021 effort to prevent private-sector businesses, including regional hospital and medical services provider Valley Health, from mandating employee vaccinations against the COVID-19 pandemic at facilities within the town limits. Lloyd ran afoul of the majority of his conservative colleagues here on two counts, one governmental intrusiveness on private sector operations; the second, failing to disclose a professional legal representation interest in a group of Valley Health employees fighting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate as his legislative initiative proceeded.
Having noted his relative outsider status and D.C.-oriented professional focus, Lloyd confirmed where most present by this time saw his remarks headed: “And so I’ve come to the point where the timing is best and it is most prudent for me as a private citizen and a public servant to end my time on Council. Effective at the end of this meeting I will be resigning my position on town council.”
What followed, as noted above, was a mutual showing of respect between Lloyd and his colleagues, with fond, and sometimes humorous, farewells and best wishes in both directions.
With council having moved directly into closed session Monday night from its open meeting, Royal Examiner contacted Lloyd Tuesday by email to ask if his anti-COVID-19 legislative initiative and resultant inquiry of the Virginia FOIA Council on a potential conflict of interest had impacted his decision.
“Valley Health had nothing to do with the decision,” he responded, adding, “Looking at my comments now, I should have trimmed down mention of my legal practice because that’s not really my concern as much as other business plans and endeavors. Those are developing now to a point where they’re not just ideas that I might pursue but are now starting to come together. Looking ahead I really didn’t want to continue to develop those as a member of Council.”
Royal Examiner told Lloyd to keep us in the loop when he is ready to go public with his “other business plans and endeavors” and he said he would.
Now “the game” begins, again: – Who will council appoint to fill Lloyd’s now-vacant seat on council?
Let’s see, Jacob Meza hasn’t been an elected town councilman for over a year now, but does his “appointment/election” by council that he resigned from last July, preclude his re-appointment until August? And does council have the stomach for another legal battle over appointment/election of a recent, former member?
In a footnote to council resignation history, it might be recalled that Meza’s July 26, 2021, resignation announcement, effective immediately, came at the same meeting at which Lloyd’s private sector anti-vaccine mandate ordinance proposal was defeated by a 3-2 council vote, Joe McFadden joining Lloyd in support, with Valley Health employee Meza’s seat suddenly vacant, and potential vote or recusal reduced to a matter of public speculation.
Perhaps often local Republican Committee officer and former Town “Interim Man” (mayor and town manager, circa 2020/21) Matt Tederick is tired of being limited to his raging “private citizen” at public meetings tour, which was decreasingly well-received by the chairs of those meetings.
Or will there be a new face introduced into the town’s political mix?
Stay tuned for our next exciting episode of “As the Town Council Turns”.
Watch the Town Council March 28, 2022 meeting on this video link.
Local Government
County moves toward public hearing on $104.39-million FY-23 Budget
At a Special Meeting of Tuesday, March 22, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved an advertisement for an April 12th public hearing on its proposed Fiscal Year-2022/23 budget. The $104,398,159 budget – including an $89.80-million General Fund contribution in support of all its departments, regional partnerships/outside agencies, and a $27.72-million Local Appropriation to the Public Schools operating budget – was achieved without any proposed tax increases. The General Fund portion of the budget reflects just a 1.57% increase ($1 million) over the current fiscal year General Fund budget expenditure.
Relatively new County Finance Director Matt Robertson and his department were lauded by several supervisors for their work on the coming fiscal year budget, and accessibility to questioning on various budget dynamics as the process evolved in recent months. Contacted later by Royal Examiner about an overview of the FY-2022/23 budget, Robertson noted the total expenditures, not including the public-school portion of the budget, was $57,806,517, with a total of $46,591,642 going to the county’s public schools in three categories. Those categories are Operations ($27,720,000, the General Fund contribution); Capital Improvements ($8,571,642); and debt service on past capital improvements ($10,300,000).
On the County Departmental side, $4,822,621 was committed to administrative functions; $5,975,174 to Public Works; $7,468,878 to Health and Welfare Services; $3,474,707 to Parks & Recreation and Cultural (library, museum, cultural events); and $2,792,561 to Community Development, including Planning and Zoning ($484166), Economic Development ($2,140,616, a reduction of $1,056,884 from this fiscal year’s EDA budget) and related services; $2,136,087 to Judicial Services including one new expense, $70,160 to help establish a joint-municipal Drug Court more directed toward rehabilitation that has shown success in Frederick County/Winchester in recent years; and $15,295,950 to Public Safety, including $7.47 million to the Sheriff’s Office, up $2.18 million, in part to help add needed additional personnel requested.
With public safety and public education often seen as two of municipal governments’ primary responsibilities to its citizens, it may not be surprising to see those relatively large $27 million (public schools) and $15 million (public safety) expenditures going to those operational budgets, particularly with the size of the public schools’ two-high school, two-middle school, five-elementary school operations.
Four “Regional Partnerships” received a total of $4,052,300, with the tri-county RSW (Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Warren) Regional Jail getting the bulk of that at $3,429,100. Other partnerships include Northwestern Community Services ($343,000), a Juvenile Detention Facility ($240,000), and Laurel Ridge Community College ($40,200).
Other budget highlights included establishment of an Asset Replacement Fund ($1,844,583) and a Capital Improvement Fund ($1,220,125). A PowerPoint presentation on these funds showed the distribution of those budgets into a variety of projects (Capital Improvements) and departments (Asset Replacement). Of the County’s Capital Improvement Plan totaling $14,839,853 for School Division ($8.5 million), Fire & Rescue ($3.4 million), Public Works ($1.7 million), and Parks & Recreation ($1.2 million) it was noted that all but the $1.2 million allotted to the new fund would be paid by Grants ($6.2 million), Special Projects Funding ($3.3 million), carryover debt service ($3 million), and Prior Year Fund Balance ($1 million).
Queried about the process behind these two new funds, Robertson explained, “The Capital Improvement Fund is a reflection of the Capital Improvement Plan which addresses the capital project needs of the County within a 5-year planning period. The Fund exists to purposefully set aside, track, and accrue monies over time to pay for these larger needs without adversely affecting taxpayers in specific years and create long-term funding strategies.
“Similarly, the Asset Replacement Fund sets aside monies to replace large assets that aren’t planned for in normal operational spending. Specifically, we are targeting our highest-need areas like Radio Equipment and Fire & Rescue Apparatus replacement. Again, the money is specifically put into this fund for the listed purposes so we can track our large expenditures and ensure funding is available as equipment needs to be replaced over time.”
On the Asset Replacement side with a total of $2,792,150 proposed to six departments, it was noted that about $1 million was anticipated to be paid through Special Project Funds. The allotted Asset Replacement Budget of $1.84 million and change would be distributed to Fire & Rescue ($800,000), Sheriff’s Office ($1,263,100), Parks & Rec ($86,000), Information Technology ($410,000), Public Works/Refuse ($100,000), and General Administration ($163,550).
On the revenue side, despite keeping taxes flat it was reported that about a $3.2 million increase in tax revenues was anticipated from Real Estate and Personal Property Tax “valuation increases”. On the downside, a $200,000 loss of revenue was anticipated from declining interest rates on County accounts.
If your head is spinning from all these numbers and budget variables, remember you have about three weeks to clear your head and tell the county’s elected officials what you like or don’t like about the proposed coming fiscal year (July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023) budget.
See the budget presentation and discussion that began the Special Meeting of March 22nd in the linked County Video. That 7 p.m. meeting followed a 5 p.m. closed session to discuss pending legal matters involving the EDA and County Airport operations; and a 6 p.m. work session beginning with about a half-hour VDOT presentation on its Smart Scale Program and application process.
The work session then segued into a discussion of a scheduled meeting agenda item on a Resolution of Support for a tourism-friendly, regional declaration of a “US Bike Route 211” that would direct recreational bicyclists along a preferred route through involved counties. That discussion led to a meeting tabling of a vote on the Resolution to allow Fork District Supervisor Vicky Cook time to publicize the initiative to her constituents, since as she noted, a majority of the local US Bike Route 211 in the county lies in her district.
Some safety concerns were expressed, but staff noted that the chosen Route 211 route was considered, not only a scenic path but also a safer one for cyclists compared to other regional roads. Since there did not seem to be an urgent timeframe involved in the approval of joining in the US Bike Route 211 designation, the board tabled a vote on support to its April 5 meeting.
The approximately 51-minute work session was also videotaped by the County.
Local Government
Novak, Tapsak elected chair and vice-chair of Front Royal EDA
One day after a scheduled 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Retreat” to become familiarized with their new role as the Economic Development Authority for the Town of Front Royal, the “FREDA” Board of Directors and staff held its March monthly meeting in the Town Hall second-floor conference room. A review of draft bylaws and the election of a chairman and vice chairman occupied the bulk of the board’s noon-convened 46-minute meeting. In addition to town staff, Warren County’s in-house EDA Director Joe Petty was present and available to answer questions on the WC EDA’s existing schedule and potential future interactions with the Town EDA.
Elected board chairman was Rick Novak, owner of Royal Cinemas and the Royal Family Bowling Center. Mark Tapsak, owner of Mountain Music and a medical device research scientist, consultant and chemistry/biochemistry professor, was tapped as vice chairman. Both were elected by unanimous 7-0 votes. Asked how they felt about their respective nominations prior to votes, both indicated gratitude at the opportunity to lead the FREDA Board through its inaugural year of operations.
A vote of approval of draft bylaws was put off, as a variety of questions on wordings and implications of sections were raised. Prominent among those questions was what autonomy FREDA has in business recruitment efforts. A passage in a mind-numbing 160-word sentence in Article 10 (Powers, Duties, and Limitations on Authority), bullet 2, pages 8-9 of the draft bylaws seemed to focus the board’s attention on the “autonomy” issue:
(bold emphasis added) “… the Front Royal EDA may only cause, promote, finance, assist with financing, or facilitate such development or redevelopment such facilities as may be provided for in an economic development, redevelopment, financing, financing assistance, and/or or performance agreement or other similar agreement or agreements as may from time to time be jointly agreed in writing upon between the Front Royal EDA’s Board of Directors and Town Council prior to the Front Royal EDA entering into any agreement or memorandum of understanding or similar type agreement or arrangement with any third party.” (writer’s note: there were 70 more words prefacing this portion of the sentence).
After one board member had raised the issue of the “gigantic” sentence with many “ands” and “ors” in it obscuring that sentences intent, Novak, prior to his election as chairman, addressed the symbiotic nature of the FREDA/Town Council relationship. “I’m just concerned that we should be doing what the Town wants us to do, in my opinion. But I don’t want to work on a deal and have the Town screw it up.”
With the town manager also serving as the FREDA director, it was noted that Hicks could serve as a constant liaison between the two bodies. However, the concern seemed to be at what point the town’s elected officials would weigh in on continuing or abandoning an economic development project. And Tapsak, prior to his election to the vice-chairmanship, weighed in that closed meetings FREDA might have with prospective clients involving non-disclosure agreements could further complicate the process – “Where does the line cross to council? They’re not part of that non-disclosure then,” he observed.
Hicks tried to assure the board that he and other dual-functioning staff, from a town attorney, finance director, or his administrative assistant Tina Presley’s involvement on the FREDA side, would assure that council would be brought in at an appropriate moment in the process. “But that confidentiality binds us,” Tapsak remained worried on how and when council could legally be brought into the discussion.
So, with those questions perhaps needing further legal analysis, perhaps by the author of the 160-word Article 10 sentence that seemed to focus the board’s concerns, a vote of approval was not called for at Thursday’s meeting.
See this discussion, the officer elections and other discussion in the Town video.
Local Government
County approves Town-adjusted building inspection MOA without a minimum timeframe; rescinds coyote bounties
On Tuesday evening, March 15, as part of its Consent Agenda the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Town of Front Royal to retake responsibility for building inspections and permitting within the town limits. And while the supervisors’ original agenda packet draft MOA included the minimum 5-year timeframe the County had sought as a compromise to its original draft 10-year minimum duration, County Administrator Ed Daley verified that the MOA approved by the board Tuesday was the adjusted one approved by town council following its Monday Special Meeting discussion. That adjustment was no minimum timeframe other than a 60-day notice of intent to withdraw from the agreement by either party.
The County initially sought a 10-year minimum for the agreement for assurances of some stability in the arrangement impacting its building department’s workload and staffing requirements. But with the Town’s plan continuing to be in flux with no definitive timeframe for reestablishing its own building permitting function, council has insisted on no guarantee of a longer-term agreement. As was pointed out on the County side as the town government reacted to the local building community’s negative reaction to its higher fees designed to make its building department self-supporting without general tax revenue assistance, the building permitting situation on the Town side has changed since the original County oversight of all building permitting in the county, including the Town of Front Royal, was established.
That change is that by state code with its population having surpassed 14,000, the Town is now legally required to provide a building inspection function either internally or by contract. But it appears at this point that the County is re-assuming that function without financial or staffing support from the town government, though such support was discussed by the town council at one point following its decision to reverse course on building permitting for an undetermined timeframe.
Contacted, Daley indicated the County’s primary concern was to stabilize the permitting and inspection situation for the county’s builders. It was noted during discussion prior to the vote approving the two-item Consent Agenda that builders would be able to seek inspections and permitting at County Building Official David Beahm’s department Wednesday morning. However, Daley indicated that inspections already scheduled by the Town would be completed by whoever the Town had contracted to perform them, so builders and their clients wouldn’t have to repeat the application process.
As reported in our related story “Despite worries over political ‘ping pong’ town council returns draft Agreement on Building Department to County – with one more change …” with designs on eventually re-establishing its own building inspections department, town council balked at being locked into any long-term agreement. Council discussion Monday indicated the potential of a 50% subsidy from general Town tax revenues to decrease the inspection and permitting fees from the levels builders considered exorbitantly high compared to the County’s, when council revisits its own department.
Removed from the supervisors Consent Agenda Tuesday was a vote on approval of an MOA with the Town on its Joint Tourism effort involving the Joint Tourism Committee and establishment of the 501 c6 non-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) “Discover Front Royal” to improve access to grant funding sources. The matter will be revisited at a future meeting, as town council has raised questions about the level of autonomy the DMO would have.
Board ends coyote bounty program
The board went through nine public hearings with little public comment other than CUP applicant responses to questions in fairly rapid fashion, and planning staff summaries of the items. Leading off those public hearings was approval of an ordinance repealing the awarding of $50 bounties for the killing of coyotes. The board unanimously reversed a decision late last year to maintain the bounties despite being told by legal and animal control staff that as much as 150 years of experience indicated the isolated killing of coyotes had no positive impact on reducing pack numbers in any give location. Citing $39,250 in bounties having been awarded, Board Chair Cullers said the board had come to the conclusion that money could be better spent elsewhere.
As to a desire for an alternative path to coyote management going forward, a hint may have been given in the staff report presented to the board on November 10 of last year when Michael L. Fies of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF) was quoted stating: “Since coyote bounties are ineffective, our Department has consistently recommended against these programs in favor of targeted control efforts around farms with a history of coyote damage. This approach has been successfully used by USDA Wildlife Services to reduce livestock losses in other portions of the state.”
Other approvals granted Tuesday, all but one on unanimous votes, were an Ordinance Amendment regarding the Floodplain Overlay District encouraging higher standards of community management to help foster lower insurance rates for citizens requiring insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program; a Zoning Ordinance Amendment adding “Family Day Home” as a land use to permit day-care service for up to 12 children in Agricultural, Residential-1, Residential-2, Rural Residential, Village Residential, and Suburban Residential Districts; And six Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) for Short-Term Tourist Rentals for: Aaron Hike (Pineview Drive); Jana and Aaron Bricco (179 Cliff Road); Rachel Ward and Simon booth (627 Vesey Drive); Karen Thompson (535 Sunset Village Road); Michael Ney (207 Riverview Shores Drive); and Alvand Khoshgavar (668 Old Dam Road).
All votes of approval were unanimous except for Khoshgavar’s, which Board Chair Cullers cast the lone dissenting vote on due to a required 100-foot setback exemption. However, the board majority seemed satisfied at Planning Director Petty’s explanation of the property’s 75-foot setback as not uncommon on older properties like the applicants; as well as the planning commission’s unanimous recommendation of approval.
The board kicked its evening off with a 6 p.m. closed session to discuss EDA-related litigations and new litigation cited as “One Team Flight LLC, et al vs. CassAviation LLC, et al” involving alleged misuse of the County-owned Front Royal Airport (FRR) by its current management, which no longer includes CassAviation founder Reggie Cassagnol, who has retired.
Other than the closed session, see all these discussions, actions, as well as board and staff reports in the County video.
Local Government
Despite worries over political ‘ping pong’ town council returns draft Agreement on Building Department to County – with one more change …
At times it seemed like a 3-way “Cage Match” of the professional wrestling variety, though with only one side having access to the ringside microphone – for the most part – and one having been banished from the venue prior to the start of the match. “The match” was Front Royal Town Council consideration of Memorandums of Agreement (MOA’s) with Warren County on, first, work session discussion of joint tourism efforts involving a third party, initially the Joint Tourism Committee and ultimately a 501 c6 Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) known as “Discover Front Royal”; and second, Special Meeting discussion of – to make another sports analogy – the passing of the baton of departmental responsibility for in-town-limits building inspections and permitting back to the County from whence the Town took it on January 3 of this year.
But issues with fees soaring high above County levels quickly drew the ire of county builders, who indicated they might stop taking jobs in town due to what they considered exorbitant fees, sending council back to the drawing board.
Those fee levels were a result of council’s decision to make the department self-supporting through its fees, as opposed to what Warren County, apparently like a majority of municipalities across the Commonwealth of Virginia do. What Warren and others have elected to do is subsidize that departmental budget partially through general taxpayer revenues due to the positive community-wide economic impact of new construction on expanding a community’s residential-and-commercial-tax revenue base.
Seven local builders were patiently present through the 7 p.m. work session and an hour-and-three-quarter closed meeting convened at the 8:30 p.m. conclusion of the work session.
So, if the builders might have been spoiling for some action when the one-topic Special Meeting convened at 10:15 p.m. they might have been forgiven as the “cage match” resumed in an open meeting setting.
But they were quietly polite as they listened to council members criticize county officials, particularly County Administrator Ed Daley and Interim County Attorney Jason Ham, for the late, post-5 p.m. afternoon delivery of an adjusted MOA from the one council apparently believed had been agreed upon at the Town-County Liaison Meeting of March 3rd.
That late delivery of a post-liaison committee meeting MOA led to some speculation of nefarious motives, perhaps even sabotaging of a joint municipal solution to the council’s self-created building permitting plight. Primarily of issue for council was the inclusion of a 5-year minimum on the length of time the County Building Department would maintain the in-town permitting and inspection function. Council believed a bypassing of what was initially a 10-year-minimum timeframe offered in the County’s draft MOA, then adjusted down to five years, and finally to a 60-day notice with no minimum amount of time before that 60-day notice could be enacted, had been achieved at the four-hour liaison committee meeting of March 3.
However, the 5-year minimum was part of the draft MOA language presented to council Monday evening. Consequently much subsequent discussion revolved around the Town maintaining its own department, while subsidizing 50% of the existing fees through general taxpayer revenues to soften the financial burden on builders and their clients.
But eventually council unanimously approved a motion returning the draft MOA on the County’s re-assuming of the permitting function without any minimum timeframe other than the 60-day notice by the Town that it was withdrawing from the MOA to re-establish its own building department. That decision didn’t come before much debate over whether council should continue to play “political ping pong” with the County over MOA conditions. Some on council even wondered if the county’s elected officials were aware of the draft forwarded to them by the county administrator Monday.
Builder questions raised
As the discussion moved toward a motion to return a signed MOA to the County with the five-year minimum time frame removed, two builders were acknowledged for comment. First, Chris Ramsey rose to wonder at the agenda of the aforementioned 1-3/4-hour closed session. After acknowledging the presence of an attorney, Mr. Lloyd, on council, Ramsey wondered at the legality of discussion that took place behind doors closed to the public and media. “There’s an awful lot of discussion here that should never have been taking place in that closed session,” Ramsey theorized of apparently overlapping closed and open session topics related to the building department situation.
Town Manager Steven Hicks responded that the closed session discussion revolved around personnel matters related to the building department in flux among others, and that would become apparent as the open session discussion progressed. However, as one builder observed after the meeting, it didn’t seem that clarity ever became apparent during the subsequent discussion leading to the unanimous approval of the MOA being returned to the County without the minimum five-year timeframe reference.
The motion into closed session in question forwarded to Royal Examiner by town staff the following day – it was not in the packet copied from the town website earlier that day – cited personnel matters “specific to the Town Manager’s performance in his role as Interim Building Code Official” among other current departmental or commission vacancies.
Following Ramsey’s observation on the seeming overlap of closed/open session agenda topics, Warren County Builders Association President George Cline was acknowledged at Councilman Lloyd’s suggestion. Cline has been very critical of the Town process in creating its own department without any communication with the building community or its county association. Monday he questioned council criticism of the return of an adjusted MOA by county staff. Noting council’s critical discussion of the County drawing the Town into a “ping-ponging” of the MOA back and forth, Cline said, “Quite frankly, the County’s doing the exact same thing you all have done – if you really want to look at the ping ponging.
“I say that because on Friday, somebody from here sent another agreement over to the County. Who did that?” Cline inquired. As Lloyd began to respond with a palms up gesture, Hicks responded: “I did. It was part of the package I sent out to council to show them what’s in the package.”
“That agreement that you sent Friday had one year in it. It’s not this agreement,” Cline replied, apparently waving the MOA with the five-year minimum timeframe found in the agenda packet, presumably the one received by Hicks after 5 p.m. that afternoon that had raised such ire among some on council, including Amber Morris.
“Well, I don’t know what you have there. I know what we forwarded over to the County, the same agenda package that went out,” Hicks asserted. When Morris noted that she had not seen a draft MOA with a one-year minimum timeframe, Cline told council, “I can probably produce that for you tomorrow.”
An attempt to verify production of that version of a draft MOA received by the County was still pending at publication.
Both Mayor Holloway and Vice-Mayor Cockrell attended the meeting remotely, giving council a full complement of members for the special meeting and work session. Comments indicated the absences were due to illness.
Drug Court funding debate
In addition to the back and forth with the builders on issues surrounding the in-town permitting process and resolution of those issues, and general discontent with development of the Joint Tourism MOA, there was some in-house sparring – verbal of course – over funding a $40,000 share of a three-way $120,000 funding split (Town-County-Valley Health) to support establishment of a local Drug Court focused on rehabilitation helping opioid addicts, in particular, exit the drug recidivism lifestyle.
This in-house “Battle Royal” featured Scott Lloyd on the “not another well-intentioned governmental social safety network program draining hard-earned dollars from taxpayers” on one side; and Letasha Thompson, Gary Gillespie, among others on the “we have a serious and too-often fatal drug problem in this community that needs a unified intervention with a higher success rate than traditional court prosecution, conviction, jail and prison (12% to 15%). Nearby Winchester/Frederick County’s Drug Court success rate of 37% removed from the downward spiral of drug addiction was cited as the model for a local Drug Court a joint Town-County Committee has been researching for some time.
In the end even Lloyd seemed to come around somewhat, calling his colleagues’ advocacy “well researched” and the drug court program perhaps an exception to the type of governmental-overseen social safety net programs he began by vilifying.
See these discussions and others, including some proposed upward adjustments to Town sewer service rates, and the future of Town water utility extension into the County’s North Corridor, in the Town video.
Special Meeting – March 14, 2022
Town Council Meeting – March 14, 2022
On that latter note, it seemed resurrection of discussion of a Town annexation of some county land in the Route 340/522 North Corridor might be on the horizon.
A Drug Treatment Court in Warren County may soon be a reality
Local Government
County Planning Commission forwards 4 short-term rentals among other CUP applications with recommendations of approval
At its regular meeting of Wednesday, March 9, the Warren County Planning Commission recommended approval of four short-term rental conditional use permit (CUP) requests with only one public hearing expression of concern from a neighboring property owner of one of those requests. And with those concerns being at least partially non-specific to the request in the Shenandoah Magisterial District’s Mossy Rock Way, and the more specific concerns, most prominently of dangers from open burning, being addressed by the applicant in their management plan, that application of Nicholas Webster and Morgan McCabe, along with the three others were forwarded to the board of supervisors by 4-0-vote recommendations of approval.
A fifth scheduled short-term rental CUP application public hearing was adjourned with no speakers but continued to the commission’s April meeting. That continuation was to facilitate neighboring public comment after Planning Director Joe Petty explained an error in advertising the date of the public hearing for Emelia Simeonova and Sergei Kulaev’s 5462 Browntown Road (Ag zoned) CUP application in the South River District.
Approved in order of public hearing discussion were the short-term rental CUP applications of Jerry Lang Jr. at 468 Lands Run Road in the South River District; the above-referenced Webster-McCabe application for 203 Mossy Rock Way in the Shenandoah District; Pratick Patel’s application 368 Freeze Road in the Shenandoah District; and Michael and Judith Albarelli at 740 Broad Run Road in the South River District. The involved property of Lang and Albarelli is zoned Agricultural, while that of Webster-McCabe and Patel is zoned R-1 (Residential 1).
A sixth public hearing was to address Robert and Crystal Dolan’s request for a Subdivision Ordinance variance “to allow the voluntary transfer of a proposed subdivided lot to an immediate family member within the required five (5) years of having held fee simple title to the property.” That property is on Gruver Grade Drive (Ag zoned) in the North River District. Robert Dolan explained that he had owned an adjoining property for seven years and had bought the involved lot and another one more recently with the intention of subdividing to create a small family neighborhood in the future. The requested variance would go to his sister, with the other lot intended for his brothers “down the road”. There were no speakers at the public hearing other than the applicant’s response to questions from the commission.
Planning Director Petty suggested some timing conditions to allow the future subdivision to occur within prescribed guidelines. Petty noted the involved property was over 20 acres, with two 10-plus acre lots at this point.
“We’re not giving anything but time,” Commission Chairman Robert Myers observed of the requested variance. After Petty agreed that was the case, Commissioners Joe Longo, Hugh Henry, and Kaylee Richardson joined Myers in approving the request for the subdivision variance transfer within the applicant’s family, with the conditions set forth by the planning director during the commission discussion.
With its six public hearing business, including five votes of approval and the sixth vote pending comment at the continued public hearing to the April meeting, the commission moved to an eight-item Consent Agenda. That agenda included authorizations to advertise four short-term rental CUP requests, two private-use campground CUP requests, and the Rivermont Baptist Church’s request for an ordinance amendment to add Day or Child Care Center (Nursery) as a use allowed by Conditional Use Permit in an Agricultural District, and the church’s request for a CUP for that
use at 575 Catlett Mountain Road in the Fork District.
The Consent Agenda was approved as presented.
One item was removed from the agenda at the meeting’s outset. That was ViaSat’s request for a Comprehensive Plan Review for a Public Utility Structure at 380 Freezeland Road in the Happy Creek District.
Other matters discussed included Planning Director Petty’s update on the Comprehensive Plan Review. Petty noted staff was working with the Town on its Comprehensive Plan review in areas where the two municipalities might have overlapping interests to assure cohesion where necessary.
Petty also noted that in the wake of recent permitting discussion about how the 100-foot setback requirement was established, the department was reviewing the matter, among other potential Comp Plan matters. He said prohibitions on shooting and ATV use in certain areas would be reviewed as to a general ban versus review on a case-by-case basis.
The board voted unanimously to forward the 2021 Annual Report to the board of supervisors.
At one point in the general discussion, Chairman Myers asked about the status of the Town’s return of the Building Department inspection and permitting process to the County and approval of a Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA) between the county’s two municipalities on that return. Petty said he had no new news in the wake of last week’s County-Town Liaison Committee meeting at which town council members raised issue with some conditions. That led to an audience member, oh it was this reporter, volunteering the information that earlier in the day the Town had forwarded notice of the addition of a Special Meeting, at which action could be taken, to the already scheduled Special Work Session upcoming on the topic. And while the speaker was unsure of the date of those sessions, it was later verified that they are slated for Monday, March 14.
Deputy Planning Director Matt Wendling and Zoning Officer Chase Lenz added staff reports including work towards conditions and hours at a sanitary convenience site at Howellsville Road near the bottom of Blue Mountain. Wendling also noted the County still has not received any complaints about approved short-term rental sites in the county. He termed the County’s experience with the use thus far as “a passive use” during which renters are seeking to relax and get away from stress, rather than create it during their visits to Warren County – knock on wood.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:53 p.m.
Local Government
Supervisors scrutinize VDOT request for gift of 1.5-acre parcel to complete ROW acquisition for Rockland Road RR flyover bridge
A light meeting agenda of the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, March 1, at 9 a.m., led to back-to-back work sessions ending at 1:13 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively that afternoon. The meeting consisted of a 16-item Consent Agenda, a VDOT report, and board and staff reports, prior to a Closed Session adjourned to at 10:40 a.m.
Closed Session topics included personnel matters regarding the WC EDA and Northwestern Community Services Boards of Directors; legal matters surrounding WC EDA civil litigation versus Jennifer McDonald; the dueling WC EDA litigations with the Town of Front Royal; and “other potential claims” and “possible liabilities of the EDA”, as well as “recovery of EDA funds and assets, and the outstanding indebtedness of the EDA.” At the suggestion of County Administrator Ed Daley one additional topic was added regarding “a claim against the airport”. That addition likely references Nicolas Chaillan’s recent allegations of mismanagement and misuse of the County’s airport property by Airport Manager Rock Scowbo.
The Closed Session adjourned at 11:55 a.m. after which on a motion by Delores Oates, seconded by Vicky Cook, by a 4-0 vote, Walt Mabe absent, EDA Board member Jorie Martin was appointed to a second term ending Feb. 28, 2026. The open meeting was adjourned at 11:56 a.m. without further business and it was on to work session number one.
That work session focused on VDOT projects, including a VDOT Right Of Way (ROW) request for gift of a 1.51-acre portion of County property in Rockland Park to facilitate the construction design for the “flyover” traffic bridge over the railroad tracks headed in and out of the Virginia Inland Port; and the county’s Six-Year Plan and possible adjustments to that plan for future road improvements.
And while the Rockland flyover has been a long-discussed and desired project to facilitate too-frequent backed up train traffic blockages of Rockland Road to area residential, school bus, and emergency services traffic flow, the fact that the Norfolk Southern Railroad operator of those trains seems to be skating on any financial liability for the project was a sticking point for some supervisors, particularly North River Supervisor Oates, in whose district the project lies. Referencing the width of the planned Flyover having been expanded to facilitate a third rail line being added, Oates commented of a financial arrangement she already called “a hard pill to swallow” – “That adds insult to injury.”
However, pointing out that a great deal of grant money was made available for the Rockland Flyover project through the National Maritime Administration due to the Inland Port as the destination for the bulk, perhaps all, of the backed-up train traffic, County Administrator Daley injected the observation, “This is a bargain,” to the conversation. The Inland Port is part of the Norfolk-based Virginia Ports Authority and its distribution of goods both domestically and internationally.
The “bargain” aspect was outlined in the agenda staff summary of the project and its funding. “That right-of-way is equal to 1.515 acres. At this time, VDOT is requesting the right-of-way be donated to the County for this project. This would be the County’s contribution to the project. VDOT representatives have explained to staff that the total cost of the project is approximately $27 million. The federal grant will cover $15.5 million and VDOT is responsible for the remainder of the funding.” Work session discussion also noted that of the total project cost of $27 million, $19,824,392 was the actual total cost of construction.
While construction is slated to begin in late 2023, with a tentative completion date is November 2025, VDOT officials noted that in order to keep the project on schedule a decision on the County ROW gift of the 1.5 acres was needed by March 15, the date of the supervisors meeting.
While the financial aspect of this railroad flyover project is taken care of to the County’s benefit due to all the federal grant money made available due to the involvement of train traffic in and out of the Inland Port, Board Chair Cheryl Cullers worried how the County would be able to fund similar projects at other recurring railroad crossing blockage sites in the county, including one in her district. But with all being asked of the County on this one being the donation of the 1.5-acre adjacent parcel of Rockland Park, it would appear that funding access discussion will be one for a day other than March 15, 2022.
See this Rockland Flyover work session discussion, as well as VDOT input on the County’s Six-Year Road Plan, as well as the open meeting reports and Consent Agenda vote, in the County video.
The second work session overview of the status of the County’s Fiscal Year-2022/23 budget process was convened in the adjacent caucus room without video capabilities.
Wind: 0mph S
Humidity: 36%
Pressure: 30.24"Hg
UV index: 0
72/46°F
52/32°F