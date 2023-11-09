Scouting for Food Collection Day is Saturday, November 11

A Flipping Success Story.

The aroma of freshly flipped pancakes is set to envelop Warren County High School on December 2nd as the Kiwanis Club hosts its 67th annual Pancake Day. It’s not just a breakfast—it’s an event that stitches the fabric of the community tighter with every syrupy stack served.

A Batter of Tradition and Community

Pancake Day has been a staple in the community calendar for nearly seven decades, evolving from an impromptu feast following a pancake truck spill to a beloved local tradition that unites the town in support of various charitable causes. As we bid farewell to drive-thru events necessitated by pandemic safety measures, this year’s Pancake Day promises a return to the warm, bustling atmosphere of communal tables and face-to-face interactions that many have missed dearly.

The event, slated for the early hours from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., is more than just a breakfast buffet; it is a lifeline for the club’s numerous philanthropic efforts. Pancake Day is the primary fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club, supporting scholarships, literacy programs, and other community-centric initiatives.

More Than Just Flapjacks

As the pancake batter sizzles on the griddle, so does the spirit of generosity within the community. Local businesses show their support through the Kiwanis’ fundraising booklet, a publication detailing the club’s history and efforts that doubles as a platform for advertisements. The booklet is distributed to the event’s attendees, ranging between 1,200 to 1,600 hungry souls, ensuring wide visibility for participating sponsors.

This year, vendors can also grab a spot for a nominal fee, turning the event into a bustling marketplace where local wares are showcased to a captive audience in the queue for pancakes.

Investing in the Future

The funds raised are channeled into meaningful programs, from scholarships for high school students to unique initiatives like a book vending machine that encourages literacy among elementary students. These efforts underscore the club’s investment in the future of the community’s youth.

A Dash of Laughter and a Sprinkle of Patriotism

It’s not all serious fundraising, though. The Kiwanis Pancake Day is infused with a light-hearted belief that charity pancakes come calorie-free. A special, custom-made grill keeps the pancakes coming, manned by a dedicated team flipping hotcakes in perfect harmony.

In a nod to the community’s service members, the event extends its gratitude through complimentary meals to veterans, first responders in uniform, and children under three. This gesture not only honors their service but also reinforces the day’s community-centric ethos.

Join the Festivities

With all-you-can-eat pancakes, the option of buckwheat pancakes for the connoisseurs, and a visit from Santa Claus, the event is primed to be more than just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of community, kindness, and the sweet simplicity of sharing a meal. The 67th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day is a testament to the enduring power of community engagement and the joy found in the simple act of breaking bread—or, in this case, pancakes—together.