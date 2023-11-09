Community Events
Scouting for Food Collection Day is Saturday, November 11
Scouting for Food Collection Day is Saturday, November 11, when local Scouts return to homes in their neighborhoods (which received door hangers last weekend) to collect food donations from generous residents. All the collected food is donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its network of 400+ community partners. The Scouts kindly request that residents place bags of canned or dry food next to their front doors by 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, for them to pick up.
The Food Bank’s most-needed food items are high-protein, low-sodium, low-sugar, and whole-grain non-perishable foods. Please note that they are not able to accept glass containers.
Scouting for Food is an annual food drive sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America, embodying the slogan “Do a Good Turn Daily.” Scouts participating in this drive can earn a special patch by picking up food donations, reporting the weight, and specifying the donation drop-off location.
Since 2012, the Scouts have collected 901,113 pounds of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, equivalent to almost 751,000 meals for our neighbors living with food insecurity! Last year’s drive brought in 48,149 pounds of food.
- Who: Local Scout troops will return to neighborhood homes that received door hangers last weekend to collect the food items. All food will be donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its partner food pantries and programs.
- Where: Homes across the Charlottesville, Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, and Northern Shenandoah Valley regions.
- When: Saturday, November 11, Scouts will return to homes that received door hangers to pick up food items. The Scouts ask that residents place bags of canned or dry food next to their front doors by 8:00 a.m. for them to pick up.
Community Events
Belle Grove Plantation to Host 4th Annual Kris Kringle Market November 18 and 19
Belle Grove Plantation will host the Kris Kringle Market on Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, November 19, 10-4 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge.
The event began in 2020 to provide an outdoor shopping experience during COVID. Each year since, it has grown, and this year will have more than 80 artisans and area businesses. Vendors will sell jewelry, clothing, candles, art, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, and feature artisans who do woodworking, fiber arts, metal fabrication, and more. Vendor tents will be located all around the Belle Grove grounds.
This year the event also has expanded food offerings, including Daily Buzz Café serving hot cider, coffee, peppermint white mochas, brats with kraut, hot pretzels with cheese and mustard, and soup. Cub Scout Troup Pack 117 Mount Jackson will sell hamburgers and hot dogs, and Classy Caboose will be vending corndogs, funnel cakes, and other deep-fried treats. A1 Kettle Korn will have popcorn and donuts. The West Shenandoah Ruritan Club will make gourmet hot chocolate with an array of toppings. Honey & Hops Brew Works will be selling hot cider spiked with their signature honey wine and, in the old-world Christmas market tradition, North Mountain Vineyard will be selling mulled Glühwein.
In the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be story times with Kris Kringle and Mrs. Kringle to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Entertainment also includes caroling from the Valley Chorale and ballet performances by Dancing by His Grace. Saturday there will be a presentation about Christmas traditions of the German Shenandoah Valley settlers. Sunday there will be fun reading activities for kids with Gifts Giving Back and a performance of Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus by Selah Theatre Project.
The Belle Grove Manor House will be open for touring during the event. While the house will not be decorated for Christmas until December 1, there will be music in the parlor each day.
The Belle Grove Museum Shop will also be open and fully stocked with unique local gifts, books, toys, and a dazzling array of Christmas ornaments.
For the complete list of vendors and detailed schedule visit bellegrove.org/kris_kringle or facebook.com/BelleGrove. Guests are asked not to bring in outside food or drink so that the vendors will have a good day. This is an all-weather event.
The 2023 Kris Kringle Market thanks sponsors Blue Ridge Baking Company and Black Shutter West Antiques and Vintage for their support of the event.
About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation has been a non-profit historic house museum since 1967 and is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site. Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. For more information visit bellegrove.org or facebook.com/BelleGrove.
Community Events
97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Theme: “Locally Grown. Globally Shared.”
The unveiling of the 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® annual theme, and its distinctive artwork, represents the official kickoff of the Festival every November. The theme announcement is the foundation for building momentum through the unveiling of newsworthy events and special guest announcements throughout the winter and early-spring months that lead up to the Festival which takes place from April 26 to May 5, 2024.
Hosted by the Festival’s Apple Club, the annual theme announcement is an anticipated and celebrated tradition. The messaging, design and development of the theme is a collaborate process through a series of meetings consisting of the Festival’s President, Executive Director, and Creative and Graphic Designer. Oftentimes the theme design reflects a fond tradition, detailed imagery and a catchy phrase endeared by the Festival President.
Sharen Gromling, Festival President states, “This year’s theme is a reminder of our beginning 100 years ago – what got us started was a celebration of our apple industry and the beauty of the spring blossoms. And since that first Festival in 1924, we have continued to host a fun and happy time in the Shenandoah Valley that combines our history and traditions with a celebration of who we have become both locally and around the world. This year’s theme, “Locally Grown. Globally Shared” does not just apply to our apple industry, but also to our Festival and the people that make up this community – our volunteer spirit and our willingness to open our doors of hospitality to anyone who wants to experience the beauty and joy that is our Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Yes we are truly “Locally Grown. Globally Shared.”
The 97th theme is once again designed by the Festival’s talented Creative and Graphic Designer, Erik Zimmerman. In describing the theme design and inspiration, Zimmerman states, “With our theme title being Locally Grown. Globally Shared., the inspiration was to focus on the local apple industry. Showcasing an orchard tapering off to the distance extending beyond just Winchester, and a crate of apples with the burnished 97th Festival into the crate much like they do with actual crates. The hand-drawn style provides an organic, traditional feel.”
Event tickets sales will be announced at a later date. Tickets can be purchased in person at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron Street, by phone at (540) 662-3863 or through our online ticketing system at www.thebloom.com. Make plans now to join us for the 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on April 26 to May 5, 2024.
Community Events
Col James Wood II Chapter, Clarke County Heritage Day
On November 4, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter and the General Daniel Morgan Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) along with the Fort Loudoun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, participated in the 12th Annual Clarke County Heritage Days.
The event was held at the Burwell-Morgan Mill, Millwood, Virginia. The event had organizations representing the various eras in Clarke County’s history displaying what life was like over the years in the northern Shenandoah Valley and beyond. There was cider pressing, mill grinding, reenactors, blacksmiths and craftsmen displaying their skills and products.
Historical organizations included the Fort Loudoun Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), reenactors representing Jamestown, 2nd Virginia Regiment encampment, Newtown History Center, Loudoun Heritage Museum, Frontier Culture Museum and the French and Indian War Foundation. Members of the Col James Wood II and General Daniel Morgan Chapters, SAR; 2nd Virginia Regiment and Jamestown Reenactors took turns providing musket firings. John Tole from Rappahannock County Historical Society performed acoustic music of songs from Colonial days through the Civil War. Vendors dressed in historical outfits provided demonstrations on the use of spinning wheels to make linen from flax and yarn from wool. Looms demonstrated the making of cloth objects.
The SAR displayed colonial era flags, providing the history of the flags of that era. They, along with the DAR, provided an education on living in the 18th century. Participating for the SAR were Brian Bayliss, Bryan Buck, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Paul Parish, Will Reynolds, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler. The Fort Loudoun Chapter of the DAR was represented by Melissa Clevenger and Katherine Collins. Alexandra Collins of the Lawrence Augustine Washington Society, Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) was there to provide information about the C.A.R.
Community Events
Front Royal Extends Warmth and Fellowship with Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps and First Baptist Church to Host Annual Holiday Feast.
As the leaves turn and the air chills, the season of giving and gratitude is upon us. In the heart of Front Royal, the spirit of Thanksgiving is coming to life, not just in homes but within the community. The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps, in collaboration with First Baptist Church, invites everyone to a complimentary Thanksgiving Dinner on November 22nd, symbolizing the unity and generosity that defines the holiday.
The much-anticipated feast, scheduled from 4 pm to 6 pm, promises to be a time of joy and community bonding. This annual tradition continues to draw people from all walks of life, offering not just a meal but an opportunity for fellowship. Amid the festivities, the scent of turkey, the warmth of mashed potatoes, and the comfort of stuffing will fill the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church located at 14 1st West Street.
In the past, the Salvation Army Church on Cloud Street hosted this event. However, to better serve the growing number of participants, it now finds a welcome home at First Baptist Church’s larger space. This venue change is a testament to the event’s success and First Baptist’s commitment to community service.
The dinner is a tapestry of local flavors and faces, from the volunteers who prepare the meal to the families that come to enjoy it. Whether it’s for a sit-down meal or a to-go box, the invitation extends to everyone in the service area, which encompasses Warren, Page, Rappahannock counties, and the city of Strasburg. Reflecting true community spirit, this event is not income-based; the doors are open to all who wish to partake in the holiday cheer.
This Thanksgiving, the tables at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall will be more than just a place to eat; they will be a gathering spot where the community comes together as one. It’s a chance to share not only a meal but also the stories and the laughter that form the fabric of Front Royal’s community. With open hearts and open doors, the Salvation Army Front Royal Corps and First Baptist Church are setting the stage for a Thanksgiving to remember.
For more information, contact Jason Neale at 540-671-1129 or call the Salvation Army Office at 540-635-4020.
Community Events
Stacks of Syrupy Goodness: Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Day is Back!
A Flipping Success Story.
The aroma of freshly flipped pancakes is set to envelop Warren County High School on December 2nd as the Kiwanis Club hosts its 67th annual Pancake Day. It’s not just a breakfast—it’s an event that stitches the fabric of the community tighter with every syrupy stack served.
A Batter of Tradition and Community
Pancake Day has been a staple in the community calendar for nearly seven decades, evolving from an impromptu feast following a pancake truck spill to a beloved local tradition that unites the town in support of various charitable causes. As we bid farewell to drive-thru events necessitated by pandemic safety measures, this year’s Pancake Day promises a return to the warm, bustling atmosphere of communal tables and face-to-face interactions that many have missed dearly.
The event, slated for the early hours from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., is more than just a breakfast buffet; it is a lifeline for the club’s numerous philanthropic efforts. Pancake Day is the primary fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club, supporting scholarships, literacy programs, and other community-centric initiatives.
More Than Just Flapjacks
As the pancake batter sizzles on the griddle, so does the spirit of generosity within the community. Local businesses show their support through the Kiwanis’ fundraising booklet, a publication detailing the club’s history and efforts that doubles as a platform for advertisements. The booklet is distributed to the event’s attendees, ranging between 1,200 to 1,600 hungry souls, ensuring wide visibility for participating sponsors.
This year, vendors can also grab a spot for a nominal fee, turning the event into a bustling marketplace where local wares are showcased to a captive audience in the queue for pancakes.
Investing in the Future
The funds raised are channeled into meaningful programs, from scholarships for high school students to unique initiatives like a book vending machine that encourages literacy among elementary students. These efforts underscore the club’s investment in the future of the community’s youth.
A Dash of Laughter and a Sprinkle of Patriotism
It’s not all serious fundraising, though. The Kiwanis Pancake Day is infused with a light-hearted belief that charity pancakes come calorie-free. A special, custom-made grill keeps the pancakes coming, manned by a dedicated team flipping hotcakes in perfect harmony.
In a nod to the community’s service members, the event extends its gratitude through complimentary meals to veterans, first responders in uniform, and children under three. This gesture not only honors their service but also reinforces the day’s community-centric ethos.
Join the Festivities
With all-you-can-eat pancakes, the option of buckwheat pancakes for the connoisseurs, and a visit from Santa Claus, the event is primed to be more than just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of community, kindness, and the sweet simplicity of sharing a meal. The 67th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day is a testament to the enduring power of community engagement and the joy found in the simple act of breaking bread—or, in this case, pancakes—together.
Community Events
Veterans Day Native Tree Give-Away
The Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards and the Town’s Advisory Committee on Environmental Sustainability (ACES) are excited to team up for a massive native tree giveaway in honor of Veteran’s Day. From 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, November 11th, there will be more than 350 trees down at the Gazebo waiting to find a good home!
With funding support from the VA Department of Forestry’s Trees for Clean Water grant program, the goal is to continue building out a diverse, native tree canopy across our community. Tree species offered will include Eastern Redbuds, Bald Cypress, Loblolly Pine, Flowering Dogwood, Swamp White Oak, and Red Maple. Tree Stewards will be there to help you pick out the best tree(s) for your desired planting location and will also provide instructions for planting and maintenance.
There are countless benefits for planting a new tree on your property, including:
- Creating shade and cooler temperatures in the summer while creating a more insulated buffer against cold temperatures in the winter.
- Adding beautiful year-round color and structure to your landscape.
- Providing food and shelter for wildlife, including nesting birds and pollinators.
- Improving stormwater control and erosion.
- Sequestering carbon and organic matter into the soil.
- Stewarding the “next generation” of trees for your children and grandchildren to enjoy.
So please invite family, friends, and neighbors to come to the Gazebo on Veterans Day to claim a tree or two! And in honor of our veterans, all trees will come with a poppy!
Wind: 8mph WNW
Humidity: 48%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 2
57/28°F
50/27°F