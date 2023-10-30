Scouting for Food Returns the First Two Saturdays in November

Students Ready to Show Their Skills on November 10th.

There’s something stirring in the nocturnal air of Warren County. It’s not just the autumn winds but the excitement around the Warren Coalition’s Midnight Cornhole Tournament. High school students in the county, mark your calendars for Friday, November 10th, because the long-awaited showdown has been rescheduled and promises to be bigger and better than before.

This tournament isn’t your typical daytime garden affair. As the clocks near midnight, the 15th Street Gym will come alive with the thuds and cheers of cornhole enthusiasts. Single-division style ensures a nail-biting competition where only one team will wear the champion’s crown by the evening’s end. Want to compete? It’s simple. Teams can enter for $10; if you’re flying solo, pitch in $5, and you’ll be paired up. Just remember, cash is king at the door.

Safety, of course, is paramount. With the event stretching into the late hours, all student participants must arrive with an adult who can drive them home afterward. Parents and guardians can rest easy knowing their young ones have a safe ride home, but they’re not required to stick around for the festivities unless they wish to.

For those looking to engage in some side fun, the night has a bunch more to offer. Besides the intense cornhole action, there will be a variety of side games – all teeming with fantastic prizes. And no event is complete without some munchies on the side. Attendees can sate their midnight hunger and thirst pangs with chips and drinks, available for purchase (again, cash only).

Organizing an event of this scale takes effort and collaboration. A nod to the Warren Coalition and Warren County Parks & Recreation for hosting and ensuring it’s a night to remember for everyone. Those with queries or looking to get more details can drop an email at wc@warrencoalition.org.

Warren County, gear up for a nocturnal adventure filled with camaraderie, competition, and cornhole. It’s not just about tossing bags into a hole; it’s about community, fun, and making memories that last.