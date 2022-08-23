Search for malicious wounding suspect leads to ‘soft lockdowns’ at A.S. Rhodes and 15th St. Diversified Minds location

Skyline Middle School’s Carleigh Baugher is going places! In fact, she’s headed to Williamsport, PA, next week as one of the top eight girls in America who will compete in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby. The event takes place during the Little League World Series on Thursday, Aug. 25, and will be televised on ESPN the next day.

Communities all over America hold local homerun derby events, which T-Mobile began sponsoring in 2019. Local winners go on to compete until the top four from the Eastern and Western divisions compete during the Little League series. This was the first year that the Front Royal Little League organization held the derby. “Since it launched in 2019, the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby has been an incredible opportunity for children across the United States to step out onto the field and swing just like their heroes. Thanks to this great opportunity, children now get to experience the Little League program in a unique and different way,” said Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener.

After winning the local competition, Carleigh and her family flew to Arlington, TX, where she competed against ten girls on July 17th at the Globe Life Field in the Texas Rangers Stadium. She made it to the top two after she and another girl went into overtime twice before Carleigh won. T-Mobile paid for Carleigh and her mom to fly to Texas; the family bought airline tickets for the trip so her dad and brother could cheer Carleigh on.

Robert Look, President of the Warren County Little League Softball Association (WCLLSA), said in a phone interview Friday that he is proud of Carleigh’s achievement and knows she will inspire other girls. He pointed out that she won the derby with 50 home runs; the second-place winner had 34. “It’s very exciting! I think Carleigh will be a role model for others. I hope we can get other nearby communities to hold the event next year. “

Look said the WCLLSA is a smaller organization and that he hoped the success of this year’s derby would encourage others to participate next year. He’s quite proud of the fact that Carleigh was able to compete in the Eastern Finals in Texas and earn a spot at the final competition in Williamsport next week. He said he would attend the Maryland event and cheer Carleigh on.

Ms. Baugher,13, began playing ball at nine, with the Front Royal Little League softball team, which is open to boys and girls between the ages of 9-12. Her mom, Ashton Long, says Carleigh “has a drive like no one I have ever known, she just loves softball.” Ashton says her daughter “fell in love with the sport” and has never looked back.

Dedication to her sport is time-consuming, but the family takes it all in stride. Carleigh is a member of the ShenVal Swarm travel team, which has a two-hour practice three nights a week. Additionally, her Warren County Parks and Rec team, the Orioles, holds practice twice a week, typically 90-minutes to two hours. Carleigh also works with a batting coach for one hour each week. Carleigh’s younger brother Chance,8, also plays Little League ball.

Long says it takes organization and help from family members, including her partner, Josh Baugher. She says, “Family is key. You need someone you can count on, whether it be friends or actual family, we tag-team. While one of us is at practice or driving, the other is at home making dinner. We want to give her and Chance every opportunity possible.”

In addition to the time Carleigh devotes to her sport, she does well in school, making the A-B honor roll last year; she is shooting for all A’s this year, her mom added. Though Carleigh’s top priority is playing the sport she loves, she finds time for other activities. She was recently named Junior Miss Warren County.

Softball is something Carleigh intends to continue in college, hopefully at an NCAA Division-1 school. She currently has her eye on Clemson, though Oklahoma and L.S.U. are schools she would consider attending. “With her drive, I really think that she could go all the way,” Long says. Her hope is that there will be a professional team for which her daughter can play.

The T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby will air on ESPN Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.