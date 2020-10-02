Seasonal treat takes full advantage of apple season

Apple season can vary depending upon the weather and the region of the orchard. A harsh and long winter can slow the blossoming of trees in the spring and an unexpected freeze can zap the buds and delay the growth and production.

That’s why National Apple Month begins in late September and extends through November.

Apples are grown in every state except Hawaii and Alaska and include 2,500 known varieties. Whatever region we live in, apple-picking, roadside stands, and markets featuring a dozen varieties are usually good sources because we’ve got special family recipes that taste best with apples fresh from the tree.

About 100 apple varieties are grown commercially in the United States, but 90 percent consists of the 15 most popular, including Gala, Granny Smith, and Red Delicious. Though our recipes tend to focus on desserts or salads, here’s one that combines the savory taste of sausage with the sweet flavor of apple, perfect for any meal.

Sausage-filled baked apples

1 pound bulk pork sausage

6 large tart baking apples (Braburn, Macintosh, Honey Crisp)

1 small apple

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground

cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon grated

lemon rind

2 tablespoons light

or dark raisins

Extra brown sugar,

ground cinnamon,

grated lemon rind.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Brown the sausage in a large skillet. Wash the apples; cut a slice from the tops; scoop out the cores and enough flesh to leave a 1/2 inch shell. Peel and finely dice the smallest apple.

To the sausage, add the diced apple, raisins, brown sugar, cinnamon, and lemon rind and mix well. Fill the apple shells with the mixture.

Sprinkle the tops with additional brown sugar, cinnamon, and lemon rind. Place in a baking dish, cover with foil, and bake until tender, about 40 minutes. Then serve with biscuits or croissants and apple jelly.