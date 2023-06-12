Second Annual ‘Gospel-fest’ features some world class Gospel music to raise our spirits and spirituality

On Saturday, June 10, the second annual “Gospel-fest” was co-hosted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Front Royal Village Commons/Gazebo/Pavilion area, tho the latter remains closed for repairs. Co-sponsors were The Faith Relations Committee and Warren County Habitat for Humanity.

The event in the town’s Historic Downtown Business District also featured representatives from two other community service organizations: The Warren Coalition and Northwestern Community Services, introduced with calls for community and congregational support for their efforts on behalf of those in need in this community. Gospel-fest 2 also featured Gospel music singers and musicians from throughout the Northern Virginia and Shenandoah Valley areas.

Participating were: Voices of Zion (Town of Middleburg), Unity Choir (Rappahannock Co.), Reverend Gerald Patterson & the Voices of Triumph (Washington, D.C.), Mini Voices of Grace (Stephen City), Dr. Diane Newman & Edified (City of Manassas), A Heart of Worship Dance Ministry from Embassy Deliverance & Worship Center (Town of Front Royal), Servants Heart and Hands/Life Point Outreach Team (Front Royal), DJ3N1 Gospel Sound (Front Royal), Donnie Carter, and Meade Skelton (latter two no base of operations cited).

The resultant combinations of singers and musicians presented an escalating array of world-class Gospel music to, not only entertain, but spiritually inspire listeners to the root message of love and support of thy neighbor found in their religious faiths.

Well done, “Gospel-fest 2” organizers, participants, and spectators.