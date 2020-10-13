Crime/Court
Second continuance within a week in Tristen Brinklow murder cases
One of two men accused of murdering 20-year-old Tristen Brinklow in September 2019, then concealing and moving his body to a remote location near Diggs Landing in the Rivermont area of the county in a freezer where it was later discovered in a state of decomposition, was in Warren County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon, October 13, by remote video hook up.
However, the scheduled 1:30 p.m. docket hearing of Richard Matthew Crouch, 35 at the time he was charged on December 31, 2019, along with a second defendant, George Lee Good, 28, was continued to November 9 on the 9 a.m. docket. Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell informed Judge William Sharp that several additional prosecution witnesses had been interviewed that defense counsel Howard Manheimer had yet had an opportunity to review transcripts or video of.
The Winchester-based Manheimer also asked the court to facilitate his client’s transfer from the Culpeper County Jail where is currently being held, to a jail closer to Winchester. Judge Sharp said he was not sure he had the authority to mandate such a transfer and asked Manheimer to research applicable codes to find such authority for him to order Crouch’s transfer to a facility closer to his attorney’s home base.
Speaking to media outside the courtroom following the brief hearing, Manheimer said he did not know why Crouch had been transferred to the Culpeper jail but noted that the distance from his Winchester office complicated communications with his client in preparation for moving forward on the four charges against Crouch, including First Degree Murder. His client also faces felony charges of Abduction by Force, Concealment of a Dead Body, and Physical Defilement of a Dead Body.
While Crouch and Good are initially facing identical charges in the Brinklow murder, their cases have been separated. Good’s charges remain in Warren County General District Court at this point, yet to be forwarded to the grand jury. A scheduled October 7th hearing in Good’s cases was continued to October 30, at 2 p.m., in General District Court.
Case History
As previously reported by Royal Examiner, files in the case date Brinklow’s murder to September 28-29, 2019. His body was discovered in the Rivermont area of southwestern Warren County just over two months later, on December 2. The body was not identified as Tristen Brinklow until December 16. Crouch and Good were charged for murder in the case on December 31. Both men were incarcerated without bond on unrelated violent crimes at the time the Warren County Sheriff’s Office brought the charges in the Brinklow case against them, Crouch at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County (RSW) Regional Jail and Good at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center (NRADC) in Frederick County.
Good was arrested in Frederick County at a DUI checkpoint on December 7. At the time he was wanted in connection with a non-fatal November 27 shooting on the 200 block of Cloud Street in a residential area adjacent to Front Royal’s Downtown Business District.
In that case, Good was charged with Malicious Shooting/Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, with Front Royal Police noting that further charges were likely forthcoming regarding “other involved individuals”. Other charges against Good include Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs and Probation Violation.
Previous charges listed against Crouch on the RSW website include Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 or 2 drugs, six remaining strangulation charges of nine he was originally charged with, and Malicious Wounding: Stab or Cut with Malicious Intent.
In the criminal complaints against the men in the Brinklow murder case it is stated that after being informed of his Miranda Right not to self-incriminate, Crouch gave law enforcement officials a description of the circumstance of Brinklow’s death.
“Mathew (sic) Crouch stated that he and George Good physically assaulted and bound Tristan (sic) Brinklow in a residence, within Front Royal. He stated this assault led to the death of Brinklow. Crouch stated they placed Brinklow into a refrigerator and attempted to conceal the refrigerator at Digs Landing by placing vegetation on and around the refrigerator,” the criminal complaints state, adding, “Crouch provided information against his penal interests, while under Miranda Advisement, and provided information not known to the general public but was confirmed by evidence at the crime scene.”
Crime/Court
Front royal man charged with Grand Larceny and Forcible Sodomy of a 36-year-old victim
On Saturday, September 26, 2020, Troy W. Stotts, 51, of Front Royal, was charged with § 18.2-95, Grand Larceny and § 18.2-67.1, Forcible Sodomy of a 36-year-old victim. These felony charges are in connection with an investigation that was conducted at 1122 North Royal Avenue at the Budget Inn. The victim in this case made allegations against the accused stating that he took advantage of her while sleeping and stole her cash. The victim was transported by detectives to Winchester Medical Center for further treatment in this case.
Mr. Stotts was arrested on September 27, 2020, without incident and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail where he went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. A court date for these offenses is set for October 20, 2020, at 10:00am, in Warren County General District Court. Further details regarding this matter cannot be released at this time due to the pending nature of the investigation.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any further information is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
Crime/Court
Front Royal man arrested on three outstanding indictments, multiple drug charges
On Thursday, September 24, 2020, the Front Royal/Warren County team of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force (NWVRDTF) arrested Dontreal Arrington on three outstanding indictments for violations of Virginia Code section §18.2-248 distribution of schedule I or II controlled substances. These indictments stemmed from previous drug distribution incidents that occurred within the Front Royal/Warren County area. Arrington, who is the subject of an ongoing investigation involving the distribution of cocaine and marijuana within the Town of Front Royal, was also found to be in possession of cocaine at the time of his arrest.
Following Arrington’s arrest, agents with NWVRDTF obtained a search warrant for his residence in conjunction with the ongoing investigation into his drug distribution activities. A search of the property, located at 19 East Prospect Street in Front Royal, led to the seizure of approximately four ounces of cocaine, which has an approximate street value of $4,400.00. Additionally, over $35,000.00 in cash was also seized from the residence in addition to firearms, ammunition, and paraphernalia associated with illicit drug sales and distribution.
Following the search warrant, additional charges were placed against Arrington in connection with the evidence seized during the execution of the search warrant. These charges include one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine (§18.2-248(A)) and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm while simultaneously possessing a controlled substance (§18.2-308.4(A)). Arrington was held without bond and is scheduled to appear in Warren County General District Court on September 29, 2020, at 10:00 am in relation to these offenses.
Crime/Court
Former Winchester attorney charged with embezzlement, forgery
CULPEPER, VA – A former Winchester based attorney has been indicted on felony charges related to an ongoing investigation into his business practices. On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, a Winchester County grand jury handed up one felony count of embezzlement, and two felony counts of forgery charges against Travis J. Tisinger, 53, of Forty Fort, Pennsylvania.
The charges stem from an investigation the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office initiated in May 2019 related to Tisinger withholding a client’s $8000 settlement and forging signatures.
According to the Winchester Star, Tisinger’s license to practice law was suspended by the Virginia BAR in 2018 for not providing requested records.
The investigation was referred to VSP from the Winchester Police Department.
Tisinger turned himself into state police Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the RSW Regional Jail and went before the magistrate who released him on bond.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Crime/Court
Two Front Royal men arrested and charged for drug distributed via mail delivery
Officers with the US Postal Service and the Front Royal/Warren County team of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force initiated a joint investigation after information was revealed that drugs were being distributed via mail delivery. On Monday, August 31, 2020, a search warrant was executed at 211 Fletcher Street, apartment #2. Four individuals were present at the apartment when the search warrant was executed. Two individuals were subsequently charged with the following:
Both men are residents of 221 Fletcher Street, apartment #2. Total seizure from the residence included methamphetamine with a street value of $4500 and marijuana with a street value of $1200. Both men are being held at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail.
Crime/Court
Local man arrested for felony fleeing after reported housefire
On Friday, August 28, 2020, at approximately 1:38 pm, the Warren County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a reported structure fire at a single-family home on Little Sorrel Road in Warren County.
Firefighters and Warren County Deputies arrived on the scene to an active fire contained to the lower level of the house, which was quickly extinguished. Firefighters determined that the home was not occupied at the time of the fire and WCSO Deputies assisted Fire Marshal, Gerry R. Maiatico in securing the scene.
The cause of the fire was investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. The initial investigation suggested the fire was suspicious, and Fire Investigators were joined by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in a joint investigation.
The investigation revealed that an 18-year-old resident of the home, Jordan Dean Price was unaccounted for and posed a risk to himself. It was determined that a Ruger .22 handgun belonging to another family member was missing from the home, and Price may be armed. A local broadcast was issued by the WCSO for residents in the Freezeland Road area after Price was observed by WCSO Deputies at 3:18 pm driving a silver Saturn sedan with Virginia registration.
Jordan Dean Price refused to stop and pull over and took evasive actions to elude WCSO Deputies in pursuit throughout the area of Freezeland and Blue Mountain Roads. Price’s vehicle was found discarded in the heavily wooded area of Trillium Trail at 3:59 pm, with scattered ammunition observed in plain view upon the passenger seat, reinforcing the belief Price might be armed.
The WCSO established incident command on Freezeland Road and were joined by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police in the search for Jordan Price. All three counties coordinated a focused RAVE messaging campaign through their respective 911 Communications Centers to notify residents to stay away from the area and to remain inside their homes.
Canine (K-9) and search teams from the responding agencies tracked Price for several hours and many miles on foot, eventually located him in the area of Sky Meadows State Park off Routes 17 and 50 in Fauquier County. Jordan Dean Price was taken into custody at 07:12 PM without incident and a loaded firearm was recovered from his person. Price was initially charged with a single count of felony eluding, § 46.2-817, and taken to the RSW Jail to appear before the magistrate for a bond hearing. Price is currently held without bond.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and anyone having additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico at 540-636-3830 or WCSO Investigator Jeremy Seabright at 540-635-4128.
Crime/Court
Larry Donovan of Front Royal arrested on firearms related charges
On Saturday, August 22, 2020, at approximately 06:20 PM the Warren County Sherriff’s Office received a delayed domestic violence report from a 65-year-old female alleging her husband was intoxicated and had fired two rounds from a 9 mm handgun into the ceiling of their home on Turkey Trot Road, Front Royal, Virginia. The victim then fled the home for fear of her safety.
The ensuing WCSO investigation resulted in an Emergency Protection Order (EPO) being issued by the Magistrate’s Office at 9:12 PM, along with three warrants for the arrest of Larry O’Bryan
Donovan, age 71 or Front Royal, Virginia. Based upon the concerns that Donovan may be intoxicated, was in possession of dangerous weapons, and had a previous history of brandishing
a firearm, the investigating Deputy Paul Bernd enlisted the assistance of the Warren County Special Response Team in securing the residence.
On August 22, 2020, at 10:21 PM, members of the WCSO arrived at Turkey Trot Road and made contact with Larry Donovan, who surrendered without further incident. Donovan was charged
with (1) count of discharging a firearm in a dwelling, (1) count of reckless handling of a firearm, and (1) count of brandishing a firearm. Donovan was transported from the scene by Fire and
Rescue to Warren Memorial Hospital for an unknown medical complaint not related to the incident. He was subsequently released and taken to the RSW Jail where he was held without
bond. Donovan is due to appear in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on September 10, 2020, at 0900 AM.
A consensual search of the Donovan residence resulted in the recovery of four handguns, including a 9 mm handgun. The weapons were taken for safekeeping until the resolution of the EPO.
King Cartoons
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 30.01"Hg
UV index: 0
72/52°F
77/52°F