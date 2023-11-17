Local News
Secure Every Journey: Virginia DMV’s Click It or Ticket Campaign Promotes Lifesaving Seatbelt Habits
Virginia DMV Urges Seat Belt Use as Unbuckled Fatalities Decrease, Emphasizing No Room for Complacency.
As the holiday season approaches, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is taking proactive steps to ensure road safety for all Virginians. The department has launched its annual Click It or Ticket campaign from November 19 to 30, focusing on the benefits of wearing seat belts. This initiative arrives amidst encouraging data showing a decline in fatalities involving unbuckled passengers and drivers, yet it serves as a crucial reminder not to let our guard down.
DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, also serving as the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative, highlighted the significance of this campaign. “While we’re seeing a positive trend with fewer unbuckled fatalities, our goal is zero. Buckling up remains the simplest yet most effective action to protect ourselves and others on the road,” he stated. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration supports this, noting that seat belt use can reduce the risk of fatal injury by up to 55%.
This year’s statistics are a beacon of hope, showing a 12% reduction in fatalities among those not wearing seat belts compared to last year (281 in 2023 vs. 319 in 2022). However, these numbers also paint a picture of vulnerability among specific demographics. With 20% of fatalities being individuals in their 20s and 73% male, the DMV underscores the importance of targeted education and awareness.
In line with this, the DMV has issued a seat belt safety refresher, emphasizing critical points like ensuring children are securely buckled in appropriate safety seats, fastening the seat belt correctly over the shoulder and hips, adjusting it for a snug fit, and the importance of wearing it at all times, even during short trips or while in traffic.
The Click It or Ticket campaign is more than a reminder; it’s a call to action for every Virginian to make seat belt use a habit. As we embark on our holiday travels, let’s ensure that safety is our first passenger. The DMV encourages everyone to buckle up themselves and remind loved ones to do the same. For further information on seat belt safety and to access resources, visit the DMV’s revamped website at dmv.virginia.gov.
School Board Votes to Bolster School Security, Hire More Ressie Jeffries Teachers
The Warren County School Board, on Wednesday, November 14, unanimously approved a motion to hire two more teachers for Ressie Jeffries Elementary School and voted to require law enforcement experience for an incoming school security officer.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and members Andrea Lo, Antoinette Funk, and Melanie Salins were present for the 5-0 votes.
“As our ELL [English Language Learner] population continues to increase, there is a need for an additional teacher to help meet their needs,” Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Personnel Director Jody Lee said when presenting the teacher hiring item. “We have also experienced an increase in elementary numbers that have pushed class size limits at Ressie Jeffries.”
Lee pointed out that three teachers were added to the budget, but larger numbers in lower grades required staff to be adjusted at Ressie Jeffries this year, so the two positions will help address the increased numbers of both sets of students, he said.
In another action item presented by Lee, he said that while the district’s current school security officer job description requires a bachelor’s degree candidate, WCPS staff wanted to modify that description to recruit a more experienced applicant with a law enforcement background.
The person will assist at both WCPS high schools in monitoring the flow of students entering and exiting the schools, as well as general student monitoring during the school day, and facilitate security measures both in the building and surrounding school grounds, Lee explained.
The unanimously approved job description now reads: “KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, EDUCATION, AND ABILITIES — Candidate must (1) be a graduate of an accredited college or university or (2) possess a high school diploma with previous law enforcement, corrections, or security experience. Candidates must be at least 21 years of age and must be able to obtain a School Safety Officer Certification through the Department of Criminal Justice Services within 90 days.”
In other action, the School Board voted unanimously to allow WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger to lecture for compensation at universities and colleges as long as it does not interfere with his contracted duties for the school district. “I’m interested in taking on speaking engagements, lectures, etc.,” said Ballenger. “I would not do these activities during the school day.”
Lastly, the board also approved the school district’s adoption and purchase of McGraw-Hill Environmental Science hardcopy textbooks and online subscriptions for a five-year term at a cost of $20,052.86.
Work Session presentations
Erin Fisher, executive director of Anti-Trafficking International, shared information with the School Board on the organization’s grades 6-10 curriculum on human trafficking, abuse, and exploitation.
“Human trafficking is quickly growing and overtaking the drug trafficking trade,” Fisher said, adding that “rural counties have a high vulnerability rate due to the increased fentanyl and opioid epidemic.”
In fact, the Front Royal, Va., and Warren County area is not immune to human trafficking, she said, due to easy access to Interstate 66 and Interstate 81.
“Traffickers are way ahead of the game compared to most parents,” said Fisher (above). “It’s a real issue that parents are starting to deal with.”
Anti-Trafficking International offers a program that Fisher said is cost-effective, sustainable, customizable, and time-sensitive. The program is designed to increase parents’ and students’ knowledge, awareness, and prevention of human trafficking.
The program aims to give students the skills to know what to look for in an effort to spur a cultural shift about the issue, she said, similar to the goals of the D.A.R.E. [Drug Abuse Resistance Education] program.
For instance, program participants learn about what dangers to be aware of based on actual case examples and in-person testimonies. The program also incorporates a lot of classroom discussion to help students work through scenarios and support each other in understanding the issue and associated dangers.
At the same time, Fisher said discussions focus on consent, choice, hope, respect, and the responsibility of being part of the community. Segments also naturally fall within the Virginia Standards of Learning (SOLs) to give students a foundation of knowledge, she said.
Presented as an informational item to the School Board, Ballenger added that the program could be supplemental to some Family Life courses aligned with SOLs, and would cost roughly $5,000 for three years.
Richard Novak (above, standing), club director of the Front Royal Rotary Club, and Michael Williams (above right, blue sweatshirt) of the Warren County Rotary Club said during the meeting that both clubs would fund the program if the School Board found the cost to be prohibitive.
“Human trafficking is so broad,” Novak said. “We need to give our kids some ammunition and knowledge to fight it and prevent it before it happens. We think it’s that important.”
“Don’t let money be the issue,” added Williams, owner of MDUB Chauffeur Services LLC. “We’ll take care of that.”
Pence thanked the clubs’ representatives for their generous offers. The board is likely to see the item presented later for action.
In another Work Session presentation, Chuck Haines, WCPS secondary truancy prevention officer, and WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith discussed moving the secondary truancy prevention officer from a 10-month contract to a 12-month contract in order to fulfill the summertime needs of truancy.
“There is a lot of work that has to go into these cases, including gaining information from service providers, discussing issues with parents, and responding to the assigned defense attorneys, Guardian ad Litems, and the prosecuting attorney,” said Smith.
Once a petition is filed, he explained, the Code of Virginia requires that adjudication take place within 120 days. That means that petitions filed in March, April, and potentially May, therefore, require trials that are held over the summer. And Haines has to attend those trials.
So, as WCPS works to improve how it handles truancy and chronic absenteeism, it would be helpful to extend the contract for Haines’ position, they said.
“We have seen a significant increase in truancy cases, along with the struggles of getting students back in school since the pandemic,” Haines said.
Ballenger added that WCPS may also need an additional attendance officer. The item will be presented to the board for action during one of its meetings in December, he said.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Screech Owl
This mighty owl is no match for garden netting…
Eastern screech owls may not be the biggest or strongest owl, but they are masters of hiding! More often heard than seen, these 6 inch raptors are common in our forested areas. Unfortunately, this patient was seen, tangled in garden netting.
This patient is a gray morph Eastern screech owl (the same species as a red morph Eastern screech owl, like our ambassador, Dopey!). On intake, this owl was extremely lethargic and had difficulty standing, but luckily had not sustained any major injuries except constriction injuries around the neck. If you happen to find an entangled animal, please do not try to pull it out as this can cause further damage. The netting should be cut with wide margins around the animal and the victim, still entangled, can then be transported to a rehabilitator for safe removal. And as always, if you have any concerns, give us (or your closest permitted rehabilitator) a call!
After just over 24 hours in care, this patient is already feeling much better and is even perching.
The overwhelming majority of our garden netting cases are snakes, but this material also entraps birds, bats, and other wildlife. There are many safer alternatives such as stiff, wire fencing or much finer mesh aimed at keeping insects out. We strongly encourage you to replace your garden netting with one of these options. When disposing of garden netting, never leave it out in a pile or tucked away in a shed or garage— instead secure the netting in a sealable bag or bin before placing it in the trash so that other animals cannot get entangled. Most of our patients with garden netting wounds were stuck in netting that wasn’t even in use at the time!
In 2022, we took in a record-breaking (at the time) number of animals—3,406 patients entered our doors for care. This red-tailed hawk (suspected vehicle collision) is our 3,500 patient this year!
Raptors and their care costs significantly more than smaller birds with similar injuries. Between food, medications, anesthetics, bandaging materials, diagnostics, and other care, an injured raptor could cost us approximately $500—$1,000 per week. These are just some of the free veterinary and rehabilitative services available to ALL of our patients and it is all thanks to the generous support of our donors and community members.
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that encourages people to do good during the season of giving thanks. This year, our Giving Tuesday campaign will focus on the incredible resources it takes to give our ever-growing number of patients the best possible care.
Wildlife Centers don’t receive state or Federal funding for what we do. We rely on your donations to save wild animals and return them to the wild. Help give back to our native wildlife by planning to give on Giving Tuesday, November 28th, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
WCHS DECA Celebrates Alumni Achievements During National DECA Month
Highlighting the Success Stories of Three Distinguished Alumni.
November marks a special time for the Virginia and National Associations of DECA, known as “DECA Month,” when the focus turns to celebrating the achievements of past members. This year, Warren County High School (WCHS) DECA takes pride in honoring the accomplishments of three notable alumni: Halea (Hose) Jakobsen (2020), Cris Sandoval (2019), and David Kelly (2019). Their stories exemplify the impact of DECA on shaping futures.
Halea (Hose) Jakobsen (2020): A dedicated member of WCHS DECA for three years, Halea’s DECA journey included placing twice in district competition and participating in the Virginia DECA State Leadership Conference with projects supporting the Wounded Warrior Project and bullying prevention. The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed her opportunity to compete at the National DECA conference (ICDC) in 2020. As a DECA member, Halea also served as the chapter’s Reporter. Post-graduation, she pursued an apprenticeship in cosmetology, successfully earning her license, and is currently working towards an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration at LRCC. Today, Halea is a proud hair salon owner and attributes her business aspirations and goal-setting abilities to her DECA experience.
Cris Sandoval (2019): During her three-year tenure in WCHS DECA, Cris served as Chapter Reporter and secured a 1st place victory twice in district competition. Her efforts led her team to a 4th place finish in a financial literacy project, qualifying them for the National DECA conference. Cris embarked on two accounting internships after completing her education at LRCC and Shenandoah University with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and a concentration in Accounting. She is now working with an accounting firm in Winchester, VA. Cris credits DECA with shaping her career path, boosting her confidence, preparing her for public speaking, and embracing new challenges.
David Kelly (2019): As a two-year member, David actively competed in DECA events, securing top placements and qualifying for national competitions. He served as Vice-President of Finance in his senior year. David’s educational journey took him to Shenandoah University, where he majored in Sports Management and Business Administration, also participating in the golf team. Currently, David holds the position of Director of Tournament Operations at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. He attributes his public speaking skills and understanding of the importance of networking in marketing to his DECA experience.
Sophia Logan, the 2023 DECA Chapter President, expressed immense pride in these alumni, recognizing their significant contributions to the chapter during their high school years and continued success beyond WCHS.
The stories of Halea, Cris, and David serve as inspiring examples of how DECA can influence and shape the lives of its members, guiding them toward successful careers and personal development. WCHS DECA, in celebrating these alumni during National DECA Month, highlights the enduring impact of this organization in fostering the skills and confidence necessary for future achievements.
Young Runners, Big Dreams: E Wilson Morrison Students Shine in Girls on the Run 5K
Empowerment and Teamwork: How a 5K Race is Transforming Lives in Front Royal.
In an inspiring display of determination and teamwork, students from E Wilson Morrison Elementary School in Front Royal participated in the Girls on the Run 5K, held on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School in Winchester, VA. This event, more than just a race, marks a significant milestone in a program dedicated to nurturing the potential of young girls through physical activity blended with critical life skill development.
Girls on the Run Shenandoah Valley, with its research-based curriculum, has been instrumental in shaping the lives of young girls, including those with disabilities. The program focuses on understanding oneself, valuing teamwork, and recognizing individuals’ impact on the world. Through small team meetings and the guidance of trained volunteer coaches, the program empowers its participants to build confidence, resilience, and a sense of accomplishment.
The curriculum is meticulously designed to bolster self-worth and help participants navigate societal pressures and conflicting messages. Activities are geared towards helping the girls recognize their personal strengths, advocate for themselves and others, and develop crucial social and emotional skills. These skills are not limited to the program but extend to their homes, schools, and communities.
The celebratory 5K event is the culmination of the season’s efforts, where each participant, regardless of ability, gets to experience the joy of crossing the finish line. This act is not just about completing a race; it’s about realizing one’s potential and the power of perseverance. The commemorative medal each girl receives is a symbol of this journey and achievement.
Throughout the season, participants engage in lessons and activities that enhance their ability to empathize and connect positively with those around them. The program emphasizes the importance of positive relationships with family, teachers, and community members.
A pivotal aspect of Girls on the Run is its emphasis on contribution. Each team engages in a community service project, instilling a sense of social responsibility and the desire to make a positive impact. This aspect of the program underscores the importance of personal growth and giving back to society.
The participation of E Wilson Morrison Elementary School students in the Girls on the Run 5K is more than a physical achievement. It represents a journey of personal growth, empowerment, and community engagement. The program’s holistic approach to development equips these young girls with the skills needed to thrive and contribute meaningfully to their communities, setting them on a path to a purposeful life.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for November 13 – 17, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge widening, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Friday. Dates are approximate. Follow the posted detour. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
Exit 6, westbound – Overnight partial closures of off-ramp to Route 340/522 for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through Thursday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight slow-rolls to shift traffic onto the new portion of the bridge, reset concrete barriers and pavement marking operations, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Empowering Future Tech Leaders: THIS IS IT! Club Enters Second Year
Local Students Dive into the World of IT with Community and Business Support.
The innovative THIS IS IT! (TII!) Club is preparing for its second year, set to begin on January 10, 2024. Pioneered in January 2023, this club emerged as a unique collaborative effort between local IT leaders and volunteers, with support from firms beyond Warren County. Its mission? To ignite student interest in STEM and open doors to future tech careers.
TII! Club specifically caters to 9th through 12th graders from public, private, and home-school backgrounds in Warren County, offering them an immersive experience in the fundamentals of information technology (IT) and a glimpse into potential career paths.
Melissa Chapman, president of 9th Way Insignia, a sponsor of TII!, noted, “Students have an opportunity to build a skill set that gives them a stronger competitive advantage in school and prepares them for high-paying jobs.”
This tuition-free program can accommodate twenty-five eager learners. It runs from January 10th until the school year’s end, meeting every other Wednesday evening at the Samuels Public Library’s conference room. The students are equipped with laptops for the program duration, ensuring they have the necessary tools at their fingertips.
Applications are open at TII-VA.org/APPLY until December 10, 2023, with a commitment to keep parents and guardians in the loop regarding their children’s progress and interaction with the club.
The inaugural year of TII! wrapped up with notable achievements. Four scholarships were awarded to outstanding participants for their continuation in IT education, either through Advanced Placement classes in high school or in college. Additionally, ten students secured summer internships at local IT businesses, providing them with real-world experience and networking opportunities.
“I think that TII! is a great way to build foundational IT knowledge and to network with small business owners to get an internship or job,” stated one of the participant interns of the 2023 TII! program. He added, “They want motivated workers with passion, so if you show that you are interested and willing to put in the work, they will be happy to bring you aboard. If you apply yourself, you will be able to get some of the generous IT scholarships that they offer. All in all, I think that TII! is a great first step in your IT career. They will support you if you want to go to college to further your education, or if you just want to go straight into the workforce.”
The THIS IS IT! Club is more than just an educational initiative; it’s a community endeavor bringing together business leaders, volunteers, and students in a shared vision. As the program steps into its second year, it continues to open new horizons for young minds in Warren County, preparing them for a world increasingly driven by technology.
