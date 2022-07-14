Home
See American goldfinches by your own window
If you long to see a bright yellow and black goldfinch, getting one or more to visit your backyard feeder is not that difficult. All you need is a bag of thistle seeds.
The males are yellow with black trim and the females are olive-toned yellow. Watch for them.
The adult birds put on a show as they gather seeds from thistle and zinnias, cosmos, bee balm, liatris, and coreopsis.
Goldfinches love thistle seeds, also known as nyjer, and sunflower seeds. The seed makes up almost their entire diet. They will regularly visit backyard feeders and appreciate having a birdbath close by.
Backyard birders see them across most of the United States and southern Canada.
They are among the latest nesting birds. In late summer, they collect thistledown to line their nests and raise four to six young, feeding them a partially digested substance called “canary milk.”
Both the male and female feed the baby birds.
Goldfinches may sing “per-chick-o-ree” with each flap of their wings as they fly. In winter, they may sing “se-mee, se-mee” and other pretty twittering songs.
Save on insurance with smart devices
Insurance companies are wise to the fact that some smart devices increase safety and mitigate risks, such as house fires. And as a result, they’re giving customers discounts on premiums for using certain smart devices. In fact, you could save 5 to 20 percent, depending on the devices and your insurer.
Many home insurance companies provide discounts for homes with security systems. With monitored security systems, a security company will keep an eye on your home and if sensors are tripped, they can contact you or the police. Some systems also offer “self-monitoring” and will send alerts to your phone, but won’t contact the police or the security company until you give permission.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that leaking pipes and faucets in households waste over a trillion gallons of water per year. Not only will this run up your utility bills, but water damage can ruin cabinets, walls, floors, and more. Fortunately, you can set up smart leak sensors under sinks and elsewhere. When a leak is detected, you’ll get pinged on your phone. You can also use the Flo by Moen Smart Water Security System. If there’s a failure, say a water pipe breaking, it can shut off the water completely, potentially preventing a flood. Some insurers offer premium discounts for homes equipped with these water monitoring systems.
The NFPA reports that over 350,000 fires occur at home each year, many caused by electrical issues. But with Ting’s in-socket smart sensors, if an electrical issue occurs, homeowners are warned before the fire starts. A few insurers now provide Ting free and some security systems also include devices that monitor for fires and water leaks.
Deflating spending amid high inflation
Prices keep going up, up, up. Between the time it took us to write this article and you got a chance to read it, prices may have climbed another few percent. Such are the times, but we have some tips for saving money and trimming spending.
Ultimately, if you want to save money, especially amid high inflation, you should go through your spending line-by-line and see where you can swap in cheaper alternatives. Be sure to search for those movie channels you don’t actually watch and other monthly charges to your Apple or Google account. They can add up.
Couponing used to take quite a bit of work. You might spend hours flipping through newspaper pages and cutting out good deals. With sites like Brickseek, you can compare prices from a huge number of online and even brick-and-mortar retailers. But buy only what you will actually use.
An even easier way to shop and save is simply getting cash back for any purchases you make. With interest rates on the rise, credit cards aren’t as attractive as they used to be. Still, you can use websites like Rakuten and Retailmenot to get cash back on many purchases.
Some credit card companies continue to offer zero percent APR sign-up bonuses, so make sure you check those out. Often, you can transfer balances with a high APR to low or zero percent interest cards. You can also find good cashback bonuses, so it’s smart to see if you qualify for any attractive credit cards on websites like WalletHub.
People love eating out, with Americans dining out nearly six times per week on average, according to Business Insider. But you could buy fresh pre-prepared meals at many grocery stores for substantially less. Often, you can throw these delights in the oven and heat them in a matter of minutes. Best way to save on food? Buy cheap staples — rice, potatoes, beans, veggies — and cook them yourself.
Plan now for next year’s family reunions
July is one of the most popular months for family reunions. Virtually everyone takes a few days off, so even if relatives have to come some distance, they can make it.
Independence Day may not be appropriate for odd-number family reunions, but for a well-publicized 10th, 20th, or 25th, you can add fireworks for a “popping” good time.
For a good crowd at a 2023 reunion on the Fourth, now is the time to start sending letters to your scattered family members, or use form letters with personal notes. People will be hesitant to plan something else for that time and could use the reunion as the centerpiece for next year’s vacation. If you hold the reunion at a resort, out-of-towners will have more entertainment and a place to stay.
Discuss it with key people in your family.
Ask for a reply by midyear. A few people will commit early. When you send a follow-up letter, you could mention people of interest who will be present.
Fun summer finance lessons for the kids
Dread it. Run from it. Summer arrives all the same. Kids once stuck in school now have some weeks to unwind. While summer was initially set aside so kids could help with farming, few get behind the plow these days. Children definitely deserve some R&R, but the summer offers a great opportunity to build life skills, like finance and budgeting, as well.
Sound like a drag? Approached wrong, it could be. However, finance can be fun and help prepare kids for adulthood. Heading off for a vacation? Instead of buying mementos on-demand, give your children a fixed souvenir budget upfront. You might also set monthly entertainment budgets to cover trips to the movies, video games, participating in sports leagues, and whatever else.
A survey by Braun Research found that just 28 percent of children do chores around the house. If your kids don’t have an allowance and chores, set them up. Talk with them about what they can do around the house. Sure, it’s often quicker to unload the dishwasher or fold the laundry yourself. Yet the end goal isn’t simply cups in cupboards, but teaching your children the value of earning money.
Some families let kids choose what’s for dinner on certain nights. Why not take things a step further? Instead of simply selecting the meal, you could provide a grocery budget so they can buy the ingredients needed for their cuisine of choice. Then, together, you can cook dinner.
Have older teens? Consider a finance movie night. Yes, really, finance movies. Those are a thing, and some of them are awesome. Two of the best are Margin Call and The Big Short. Both cover the 2008 financial crisis and make complex financial topics accessible. Beware that some, like Wolf of Wall Street, push the upper bounds of R ratings.
Are you using too much drinking water?
If you’ve decided to adopt environmentally responsible practices at home, you may need to adjust your purchasing and energy consumption habits. However, have you considered how you use your drinking water? Here’s what you need to know.
Bad habits
Water flows from the faucet on demand, giving you the sense that it’s an infinite resource. But wastewater treatment is costly, both economically and environmentally. Eliminate some of the following bad habits to reduce your daily water consumption.
• Cooking vegetables in a whole pot of water rather than steam cooking
• Waiting for the tap water to run cold before filling your glass
• Letting the water run while brushing your teeth or shaving
• Using tap water to clean the yard
• Taking frequent baths or long showers
• Flushing with just a little urine in the toilet
• Using drinking water on your trees, flower beds, and vegetable garden
Sensible solutions
There are many strategies to reduce your water consumption. Use a rainwater collection system to reduce tap water usage in your garden. In addition to limiting your shower time, you can install low-flow toilets and faucets in your bathroom. For cold drinking water, simply keep a full pitcher in the refrigerator. A front-loading washing machine is another water-saving solution.
Did you know?
Roughly 30 percent of tap water consumed by American households is used outdoors. A rainwater collection system can help you significantly reduce your tap water usage.
6 tips for growing rhubarb
Here are six tips for growing rhubarb in your backyard.
1. Choose a sunny location with rich, relatively moist soil. Ideally, pick somewhere other than your vegetable garden. Rhubarb takes up a lot of space and can cover up smaller plants.
2. Allow at least three feet between your rhubarb and other plants. This ensures it has plenty of room to spread out.
3. Apply compost and all-purpose organic fertilizer annually. Make sure to read the package instructions for the proper application.
4. Remove weeds at the base of the rhubarb plant to avoid attracting pests like weevils. Make sure to remove wilted stems to promote growth regularly.
5. During dry spells and intense heat, water your plant in the evening to prevent shock. Avoid getting the leaves wet, and don’t oversaturate the soil.
6. Don’t pick any rhubarb the first year. Wait until the third year to harvest heavily. However, never pick all the stems because this can weaken the plant.
Talk to your local garden center staff for more tips and advice.
