Selah Theatre Project proudly presents their production of Steel Magnolias

Selah Theatre Project is proud to present Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling. Steel Magnolias, which is being directed by founding artistic director LaTasha Do’zia, is a heartwarming, hilarious story tinged with bittersweet tragedy. The ladies will offer audiences a hearty helping of love, laughter and tears.

The story is based around six women who gather in a beauty parlor over the period of two years to discuss everything from favorite recipes and local beauty queens to births and death. They find strength within themselves and comfort in each other’s company. It is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin in the 1980s, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done.

Clairee Belcher is played by Sandra DeRocha, who is making her debut with us on the Selah Theatre Project stage. Her best friend of fifty year, Ouiser Boudreaux is played by Pamela Foster. The mother and daughter duo that will melt your heart are Joanne Thompson and Brigid Tamas portraying M’Lynn Eatenton and Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie. The beauty parlor where all these ladies gather on a weekly basis to share their laughter and tears is owned by Truvy Jones, played by Caitie Devere. Her shop assistant is the shy Annelle Dupuy Desoto played by Jessica Arnold.

This particular masterpiece is a selection from Selah Theatre Project’s earlier days and has been selected for a reprise in celebration of the tenth anniversary of our theater education in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Show director and founding artistic director LaTasha Do’zia stated, “In the time of COVID and theatre shutdowns, we need a sense of normalcy. What’s better than this classic reminding us about the importance of friendship and human connection. This particular selection is being dedicated to the memory of Marty Hayes, one of the original supporters of Selah Theatre Project who loved the work we do here at Selah and without whom Selah Theatre Project would not be as it is today.”

Due to current restrictions on gatherings, and to promote social distancing, Selah Theatre Project will be producing this as a recorded live performance. The actors will be live-recorded on stage and the show will be available to watch during showtimes. The word “selah” means to pause; to consider what you have just seen and heard. This show and this cast invites the audience to do just that.

WHAT:

Steel Magnolias by Robert Harding

Directed by La Tasha Do’zia

WHERE:

Selah Theatre Project website

www.selahtheatreproject.org/magnolias

PERFORMANCES:

May 14-16 and May 21-23, 2021 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm Sundays at 3:00 pm

Guests will have 3 hours to watch the show online beginning at the showtime.

TICKETS:

Tickets are $15 per computer, tablet, phone, or other device. Internet access will be required to watch the show.

WEB ADDRESS: