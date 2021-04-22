Community Events
Selah Theatre Project proudly presents their production of Steel Magnolias
Selah Theatre Project is proud to present Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling. Steel Magnolias, which is being directed by founding artistic director LaTasha Do’zia, is a heartwarming, hilarious story tinged with bittersweet tragedy. The ladies will offer audiences a hearty helping of love, laughter and tears.
The story is based around six women who gather in a beauty parlor over the period of two years to discuss everything from favorite recipes and local beauty queens to births and death. They find strength within themselves and comfort in each other’s company. It is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin in the 1980s, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done.
Clairee Belcher is played by Sandra DeRocha, who is making her debut with us on the Selah Theatre Project stage. Her best friend of fifty year, Ouiser Boudreaux is played by Pamela Foster. The mother and daughter duo that will melt your heart are Joanne Thompson and Brigid Tamas portraying M’Lynn Eatenton and Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie. The beauty parlor where all these ladies gather on a weekly basis to share their laughter and tears is owned by Truvy Jones, played by Caitie Devere. Her shop assistant is the shy Annelle Dupuy Desoto played by Jessica Arnold.
This particular masterpiece is a selection from Selah Theatre Project’s earlier days and has been selected for a reprise in celebration of the tenth anniversary of our theater education in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Show director and founding artistic director LaTasha Do’zia stated, “In the time of COVID and theatre shutdowns, we need a sense of normalcy. What’s better than this classic reminding us about the importance of friendship and human connection. This particular selection is being dedicated to the memory of Marty Hayes, one of the original supporters of Selah Theatre Project who loved the work we do here at Selah and without whom Selah Theatre Project would not be as it is today.”
Due to current restrictions on gatherings, and to promote social distancing, Selah Theatre Project will be producing this as a recorded live performance. The actors will be live-recorded on stage and the show will be available to watch during showtimes. The word “selah” means to pause; to consider what you have just seen and heard. This show and this cast invites the audience to do just that.
WHAT:
- Steel Magnolias by Robert Harding
Directed by La Tasha Do’zia
WHERE:
- Selah Theatre Project website
www.selahtheatreproject.org/magnolias
PERFORMANCES:
- May 14-16 and May 21-23, 2021
- Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm
- Sundays at 3:00 pm
- Guests will have 3 hours to watch the show online beginning at the showtime.
TICKETS:
- Tickets are $15 per computer, tablet, phone, or other device. Internet access will be required to watch the show.
WEB ADDRESS:
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution conduct Patriots Day commemoration at Commonwealth Senior Living
On April 19, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted Patriots Day Commemoration at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility. This date is honored to celebrate the 246th anniversary of the first shots fired in the American Revolutionary War at the Battles of Lexington, Concord and Menotomy Massachusetts on April 19, 1775.
After the French and Indian War, Great Britain enacted several measures to raise revenue from the 13 colonies to help pay for that war. This created a great deal of resentment among the colonists. The Boston Massacre in 1770, and the Boston Tea Party in 1773, resulted in King George declaring Massachusetts in a state of rebellion.
On April 18, 1775, Dr. Joseph Warren (namesake of Warren County), a member of the Sons of Liberty, found that the British were sending a contingent of Marines to Concord to capture powder and arms from the local armory. He dispatched Paul Revere and William Dawes to warn residents of the British march. The two took different routes, meeting in Lexington. It was here they met revolutionary leaders Samuel Adams and John Hancock, warning them to flee and then set out for Concord. On the way, they met Samuel Prescott (a third rider). Prescott made it to Concord, Dawes was thrown from his horse and returned to Lexington with Revere being captured by a British patrol.
On April 19, 700+ British troops arrived in Lexington and met 77 minutemen on the town green. An unknown fired a shot, which in turn caused several British volleys. When the smoke cleared, eight militiamen were dead with nine wounded. Only one redcoat was injured. The British then continued on to Concord where they found the majority of the equipment had been relocated. They then began to burn what they did find causing a fire that got out of control. Hundreds of militiamen seeing the smoke ran to the defense of the town. As they came to Concor’s North Bridge, they were met by a contingent of British soldiers. The British fired first but fell back when the colonists returned fire. This became known as the “shot heard ’round the world”.
When the British began the 18 mile return march to Boston, they found 2,000 minutemen shooting at them from cover along the route. Upon reaching Lexington, the British were reinforced and continued to retreat. The colonists stayed with them into Menotomy where some of the fiercest fighting ensued. By the time they had reached Boston, over 3,500 minutemen had joined in what had become the first battle of the War for Independence. These battles proved that the American colonies could fight and stand up to the strongest Army in the world at that time.
In 1894, Massachusetts Governor Greenhalge proclaimed Patriots Day, April 19, as a holiday. It was followed in 1907 by Maine. Currently four states, Massachusetts, Maine, Wisconsin and Connecticut, recognize this date as a school holiday.
For this event, Dale Corey was the emcee with Larry Johnson providing chaplain duties. Both of these compatriots provided presentations on the SAR and Patriots Day to the seniors at the facility. They were supported by Doug Hall and Allan Phillips as flag bearers.
Community Events
Mountain Laurel Montessori School holds ‘Open House’ Sunday, April 25, 2021
Mountain Laurel Montessori School is holding an ‘Open House’ on Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. to meet their teachers and tour the classrooms. They can help you start your application process for the 2021-22 school year, as well as sign up for Summer Camp! Their location is ideal for parents telecommuting from the D.C. area. They are located at 155 Biggs Drive, Front Royal, VA.
The mission of Mountain Laurel Montessori School is to provide ideal learning environments for each stage of a child’s development, adhering to the guiding principles of the Association Montessori Internationale. Above all, they are committed to an education that guides children to become joyful, lifelong scholars, and engaged, compassionate citizens of our diverse world community.
They are committed to fulfilling their mission by
- Facilitating cooperation and involvement of parents, teachers, students, and the greater community
- Fostering a caring school community that emphasizes respect for one another and celebrates diversity
- Providing an environment that supports life-long inquiry and exploration
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution participate in soil blessing to commemorate a battle during the Revolutionary War
On April 17, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, based in Winchester, participated in a soil blessing sponsored by the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter. Soil was collected to be blessed and sent to the Waxhaws Battlefield in South Carolina to commemorate the battle during the Revolutionary War, which saw a massacre of Virginia Continental troops by a mostly loyalist British force led by Banastre Tarleton.
Colonel Abraham Buford led a force of about 380 Virginians composed of the 7th Virginia Regiment, two companies of the 2nd Virginia Regiment, and an artillery detachment. He was originally sent to assist with the defense of Charleston, but could not reach there prior to the British takeover of the city. He was then sent to Hillsborough, North Carolina.
Lord Cornwallis sent Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton in pursuit with the British Legion. After the British caught up with the colonials, Buford was asked to surrender. He initially refused. After aligning his men in a single row, Buford had told his men not to fire until the British were close. This allowed the British to breech the American lines after only one round had been fired. Many of the Virginia force threw down their weapons to surrender. During the initial firing, Tarleton’s horse had been shot and he was pinned under the animal. His men were outraged and proceeded to massacre the men who had laid down their weapons. 113 of the men were killed with sabers, 150 so badly injured they could not be moved, and 53 prisoners were taken by the British. “Tarleton’s quarter” thereafter became an expression to refuse the taking of prisoners. This became a propaganda campaign by the Continental Army to increase recruitment.
Although the battle gave the British temporary control over South Carolina, the massacre inspired colonists to join the militia. Many of these men became the Overmountain Men who went into action against British Loyalists, at the Battle of Musgrove Mill in August, and the decisive defeat of British Major Patrick Ferguson’s command on October 7, 1780, at Kings Mountain.
Every year, the Virginia Society sponsors an urn full of Virginia dirt to be taken and spread at the site of a mass grave containing 84 men and horses of the Virginia troops who lost their lives during the battle.
Culpeper Minuteman President Charles Jameson emceed the commemoration and assisted Compatriot Bill Schwetke in filling an urn with Virginia dirt. An invocation and benediction was provided by Chaplain Len Cowherd. The soil was blessed by Father Henry Minich and presented to Virginia State SAR President Jeff Thomas, who will present the urn at the Waxhaws Monument in South Carolina.
A multi chapter color guard consisting of Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner and Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Bill Schwetke and Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen Chapter), Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Barry Schwoerer and Jacob Schwoerer (Colonel James Wood II Chapter), Ken Morris (George Mason Chapter), Mike Weyler (Colonel William Grayson Chapter and Governor, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots) and Paula Schwoerer (Elizabeth McIntosh Hamill Chapter DAR) had presented the colors.
A musket salute was fired with the singing of a patriotic song to honor the fallen patriots.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 23rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 23:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Wrath of Man”
- “Spiral”
- “Finding You”
- “A Quiet Place: Part II”
Community Events
The Golden Throne: Fundraiser for Warren County Habitat for Humanity
You might see a golden toilet making its way around Front Royal through the end of April. This is a fundraiser for Warren County Habitat for Humanity (WCHFH). If you are lucky enough to find the Golden Throne in your yard, you can pay $10 to have it removed or $20 to have it removed and taken to a friend. To ensure that the toilet won’t return to your yard, you can purchase “Plumbing Insurance” for just $30. You may pre-purchase Plumbing Insurance if you’d like to support WCHFH, but would rather not have the honor of showing off the Golden Throne at your home or business.
You can “follow” the Golden Throne as it travels around our community. Follow WCHFH on Facebook.
For questions, removal, or to request toilet placement or insurance, contact Amanda Slate, WCHFH Board President, at Amanda.slate@greenfieldandbehr.com or (540) 974-1827. For more information about Warren County Habitat for Humanity programs, contact Jessica Priest-Cahill, WCHFH Executive Director, at (540) 551-3232 or jessica@warrencountyhabitat.org.
Founded locally in 1993, Warren County Habitat for Humanity seeks to build homes, community, and hope in Front Royal and Warren County. Habitat for Humanity homes are sold with no profit received. The homes are built utilizing volunteer labor, donated resources, and money from the community. Homeowners must meet three qualifications: willingness to partner; ability to pay; and have a need for decent, affordable, and safe housing. In addition to the Habitat Homeownership Program, WCHFH provides home repair programs for low-income homeowners, homeownership and home maintenance education, and advocacy for affordable home ownership. To learn more visit warrencountyhabitat.org.
Community Events
Local educator along with US Women’s National Ice Hockey team member announced to speak at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast
Retired teacher and decorated coach, Tommy Dixon, will join pro football legends Joe Theismann and Santana Moss as sports guests at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on Saturday morning, May 1, 2021, from 8 – 10 am, at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Born in Winchester, VA, Tommy is the second youngest of seven children to Rachel and Clark Dixon. Dixon attended first through seventh grades at Douglas School. After integration, Tommy attended Handley High School from eighth through twelfth grades. While at Handley, Tommy was a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and track and field. He was voted 2nd team All-State in football and basketball. Coach Dixon credits three great coaches to his success-James Omps, Ron Rice and Don Welch. After high school, Dixon studied health and physical education at Potomac State College in Keyser, WV and Berea College in Berea, KY.
After college, Dixon returned to Winchester seeking a job. Mr. Clarence Hunter helped Tommy land a substitute teacher job which later turned into a full-time position with Winchester Public Schools. Tommy taught and coached in the city school system for over 39 years.
During Tommy’s tenure, he coached football, track and field, and basketball. Tommy coached football at Daniel Morgan Middle School for nine years where his team only lost two games and had one tie; the rest were wins. Dixon was an assistant track and field coach when Handley won several state championships. Tommy coached basketball for 36 years and compiled a record of 403-228. Tommy coached his teams to nine regular season championships, 10 regional appearances, 3 regional championships, and 6 state tournament berths. Coach Dixon was also recognized several times as Coach of the Year at the District and Regional level. Tommy also was selected to coach in the state all-star game in 2000.
In 2001, Coach Dixon was inducted into Handley’s Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame and the Potomac State College Hall of Fame in 2010. On Saturday evening, December 17, 2016, during a boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball game inside Handley’s Maddex-Omps Gymnasium, the school announced that the basketball court would forever be known as the Coach Tommy Dixon Basketball Court.
Tommy is married to Sharon Wilson Dixon and they have been together for 42 years. They have a daughter Kara, who is a proud Handley and University of Maryland graduate.
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is also delighted to announce that Haley Skarupa, US Women’s National Ice Hockey team member and Olympic gold medal winner will join Joe Theisemann, Santana Moss and Coach Tommy Dixon to speak to local sports fans on Saturday morning, May 1, 2021 from 8:00-10:00 am at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Haley Skarupa was a member of the 2018 United States Women’s Olympic Ice Hockey Team who took home a gold medal from the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. She is a three-time World Champion and a Four Nations Cup Gold Medalist for Team USA as well. Haley graduated from Boston College in 2016, majoring in psychology. While at Boston College, she was a four-year starter and named an All-American Collegiate Athlete. Skarupa is currently the second highest points leader in Boston College hockey history, men or women, with 115 goals and 244 total points in her four years.
Out of college, she was drafted 5th overall into the National Women’s Hockey League and was a unanimous All-Star Selection her rookie season for the Connecticut Whale. Haley is originally from Rockville, Maryland and graduated from Wootton High School in 2012. She joined the Washington Capitals organization as their Hockey Ambassador for the 2019-2020 season to help promote the growth of the game in the DC, Maryland, and Virginia area. Currently, she is a member of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) where she participates in weekend-long hockey events across the USA and Canada year-round. Haley works full-time in business development for Klaviyo, an ecommerce, email marketing and SMS marketing company.
Wind: 16mph W
Humidity: 33%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 1
64/50°F
66/43°F