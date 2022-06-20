Connect with us

Real Estate

Sellers still getting big prices; demand dips

Published

5 hours ago

on

Nationwide, the red-hot real estate market is losing a bit of its blush as the pressure of inflation and higher interest rates mean fewer buyers are looking for homes.

It’s not bad news, since homes are still selling briskly throughout the country at higher prices. Most homes remained on the market for less than a month.

The number of houses available to buy is growing slightly, perhaps indicating that buyers will have more choices in the coming months. Meanwhile, sellers are getting good prices, especially in cities in the South.

Here is the latest look at the market in the four key regions of the U.S., according to nar.org.


Northeast
Sales in April were up 1.5 percent compared to the previous month, but this was 10.7 percent lower than April last year. Prices on existing homes were up 8.1 percent.

Midwest
Sales in April of existing homes were up 3.1 percent from the prior month, but this was a 1.5 percent slide compared to April 2021. Prices were up 8.7 percent from a year ago.

South
Prices are rising in the South, where home prices posted a 22.2 percent hike from 2021. Sales of existing homes were slower compared to the previous month, with sales falling 4.6 percent, a decrease of 5.7 percent from a year ago.

West
Prices saw a 4.3 percent increase, but much less than in the rest of the country, and sales dropped. Existing-home sales in the West dropped 5.8 percent compared to the previous month, down 8.1 percent from a year ago.

The numbers show that the South and the Midwest were winners during the first quarter of the year, with big price growth compared to last year in cities like Miami (38.3 percent), Orlando (30.7 percent), and Las Vegas (32.6 percent).

What if the perfect home is pending?

Published

3 days ago

on

June 17, 2022

By

It happens a lot — you see a great home, but there is a big ‘Pending’ sign on it, or maybe the home is labeled ‘Contingent.’ Are you out of luck?

Probably. But there is some hope, especially on a contingent property.

A pending transaction means that the home sale is far along. The home is under contract, the offer has been accepted, all contingencies have been met, and the parties are ready.

Your real estate agent could still find out if the seller would still accept offers, but likely the seller and buyer are ready to make the deal.


Contingent sales have more possibilities.

There are all sorts of contingencies.

The main one is financing. If for some reason the buyer can’t get financing, the deal can be off. This can happen if the buyer has been pre-approved for a loan but something happens. Maybe the buyer suddenly loses a job or the lender finds unreported debt during underwriting. In this case, the deal might well fall through and the home will be up for sale again.

A home sale is also contingent on an appraisal. The lender can’t make a loan above fair market value. So if the appraisal comes in low, the deal could fall through. To keep the deal, the buyer would have to make up the difference between the loan (say $125,000) and the appraisal (say, $100,000). The buyer would have to come up with $25,000 to close the gap.

Buyers usually want a sale contingent on inspection. If the inspection reveals problems, the buyer can quit the deal or renegotiate the price.

Some buyers need to sell their own home before buying the new one. This home sale contingency is often rejected by sellers in a tight market.

A kick-out clause benefits the home sellers because, during the contingency period, the sellers can continue to show the house and accept offers. If the sellers receive a better offer, they can ask the original buyer to remove contingencies or lose the home sale.

Real Estate

Selling your home: focus on the most profitable upgrades

Published

6 days ago

on

June 14, 2022

By

If you’re planning on selling your home, you may want to make a few upgrades to make it more attractive to potential buyers and maximize your profit. This is an excellent idea if you invest in the right places. Here are a few things to consider.

Refresh your walls
If you’re on a tight budget, a fresh coat of paint can do wonders. For just a few hundred dollars, you can drastically improve your home’s appearance to make a good first impression on potential buyers. However, make sure you choose a subdued palette.

Redecorate the kitchen
A bright and attractive kitchen can instantly make foodies fall in love with your property. If your appliances are dated, or the space is poorly designed, renovating it is a profitable investment.

Transform the bathroom
Potential buyers often try to imagine their everyday lives when touring your home. Consequently, a cramped, dark, and unwelcoming bath¬room won’t earn you any points. Instead, turn this room into a true oasis of relaxation. You’ll be glad you invested the money.


Focus on the details
Although large-scale renovations like repairing the roof or finishing the basement can really pay off, replacing accessories, such as light fixtures and faucets can instantly modernize your home and increase its sales potential.

Hire a renovation specialist in your area to make your home stand out from the rest of the housing stock.

Real Estate

Advantages and disadvantages of short-term rentals

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 7, 2022

By

The short-term rental industry has exploded in recent years because of platforms like Airbnb and VRBO (Vacation Rentals by Owner). If you’re thinking of getting into this market and renting your residential space, there are a few things to consider. Here’s an overview of the pros and cons to give you some insight.

The upsides
Short-term rentals can be a substantial source of passive income that requires relatively little effort. The initial investment is often negligible. Therefore, you’ll quickly see profits with minimal risk. This income is also flexible since you have the freedom to rent when it suits you best.

The downsides
You must put in a substantial amount of effort to make your visitors happy and have a successful enterprise. Consequently, expect several expenses, from maintenance and repairs to legal obligations and insurance coverage.

Moreover, short-term rentals are increasingly singled out as an aggravating factor in the housing crisis occurring across the country. Therefore, be aware that your new source of income could provoke disapproval among residents in the area, especially if you live in a small community.


Real Estate

Renting your cottage: what to expect

Published

3 weeks ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

Do you want to rent out your cottage to supplement your income? If so, here are a few points to consider.

Required investment
Running a rental cottage requires a considerable amount of time and money. For example, you must take care of maintenance, cleaning, and key handling. Moreover, you must be prepared to answer questions over the phone and through email.

Obligations
It’s essential to learn about various administrative and legal considerations, like municipal policies, laws, regulations, certifications, taxes, and duties.

Rental contract
You must create a written agreement specifying the rental details, including rates, length of stay, and cancellation conditions.


Guest satisfaction
Owning a rental property isn’t only about handing over the keys and collecting the money. Consumers are increasingly looking for comfort. Therefore, you must carefully think through every aspect of their stay. At the very least, you want to avoid negative online reviews, which could deter potential renters.

The success of your rental project requires good preparation. Are you ready to give it a shot?

Real Estate

Buying an older home: points to keep in mind

Published

4 weeks ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

Have you fallen in love with an older home? You may be tempted to seize the opportunity and skip an inspection, especially if there are several interested parties. Before taking on a mortgage, here are a few essential points to keep in mind.

Materials
Some materials that were popular in the past are now undesirable or even prohibited. For example, old paint is laden with asbestos and lead, which can infiltrate your drinking water. Therefore, you must find out if your dream home hides any unpleasant surprises.

Additionally, you may be saddled with inadequate electrical circuits or an insufficient number of power outlets. Moreover, energy efficiency wasn’t a priority in the past. Therefore, single-paned windows and poorly insulated walls are sure to drive up your heating bill.

Cost of renovations
Even if the home’s foundations and frame have survived well over the years, you may still be faced with costly renovations. For example, if you decide to knock down a wall and upgrade the insulation, you probably don’t want to close it off with bare drywall. Consequently, you must think through the additional expenses you may incur to preserve the home’s character.


Among the many aspects to consider is the insurability of the building. Before taking the plunge, take time to consult a broker and call a qualified inspector.

Real Estate

Virginia’s median home price jumps $100k in four years 

Published

1 month ago

on

May 20, 2022

By

According to the April 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, the statewide median home sales price was $390,000 in April. This is $100,000 higher than April of 2018, just four years ago. Compared to last year at this time, Virginia’s median sales price is up just over 9%, a gain of $32,500.

In Virginia, the steady upward trajectory of home prices has not been hindered by the slowdown in sales activity or the recent spike in mortgage rates. In April, homes sold for 3.4% higher than list price, on average. In all price segments, the average sold-to-list price ratio was at least 100%.

In total, there were 11,991 home sales in Virginia in April 2022, down 11.6% from a year ago. Sales have been down year-over-year for five consecutive months. This slowdown reflects the very busy 2021 market but is also indicative of buyers pulling back due to high home prices, elevated inflation, and rising mortgage rates.

In the coming months, Virginia could see a change in the speed of price growth. “As the Federal Reserve continues targeting inflation by raising rates, it is likely that mortgage rates will keep increasing over the coming months,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey. “In turn, housing demand will cool in the year ahead, slowing down price growth. However, higher mortgage rates and home prices will continue posing a challenge to buyers.”


Regarding the stability of Virginia’s housing market, Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price says, “While higher mortgage rates and prices will have a dampening effect on housing demand in the months to come, underlying economic and demographic fundamentals—such as strong job growth and low unemployment rates—will support a stable housing market here in the commonwealth.”

The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®Click here to view the full April 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.

