Real Estate
Selling a Fixer-Upper: Key Points to Ponder
Navigating the Sale of a Home Needing Repairs.
A home is a significant investment, and selling one that requires some tender loving care can seem like a daunting task. If your property feels like it’s seen better days and needs renovations, there are essential points to factor in to ensure you get the best value and have a smooth selling process.
1. The “As-Is” Option
For homeowners strapped for cash or time, selling without a legal warranty can be a viable option. By taking this route, the property is sold “as-is,” meaning the buyer acknowledges and accepts any risks or defects. While this might sound risky, it comes with the advantage of often fetching a quicker sale, albeit potentially at a lower price. However, transparency is key; buyers should be clearly informed about the property’s state and any potential pitfalls they might face.
2. The Power of Professional Inspection
If the idea of selling a property that might have hidden issues keeps you up at night, it might be worth investing in a professional inspection. Such an inspection can provide clarity about the property’s condition, offering you the confidence to set a realistic price. Additionally, it arms you with concrete evidence during negotiations. Say, for instance, a potential buyer claims the entire roof needs replacement, but the inspection report indicates otherwise; you can then counter with factual information.
3. Making the Best First Impression
While major renovations might be out of reach, there are still cost-effective ways to boost your home’s appeal. Simple actions, such as decluttering spaces, cleaning thoroughly, and making the place feel less personal, can significantly enhance its allure. And if navigating the sale waters feels overwhelming, consider partnering with a real estate agent. Their expertise can make the process less cumbersome and more efficient.
For homeowners staring at a property in need of some love, understanding these considerations can pave the way for a fruitful sale, ensuring both the seller’s peace of mind and the buyer’s satisfaction.
Real Estate
Home Sweet Home: 3 Essential Financial Steps to Your Dream Abode
Turning Dreams into Reality: Smart Financial Strategies for Future Homeowners.
There’s no denying it: owning your own home remains a quintessential part of the American dream. Yet, for many, the path to homeownership appears steep and challenging. Despite these perceived obstacles, a home might be closer within reach than many suspect. Here’s a step-by-step financial guide for aspiring homeowners.
Step 1: Clear Your Debt Slate
Before venturing into the real estate market, it’s crucial to ensure that your financial health is robust. And a primary marker of such vitality? Being debt-free. Financial institutions and mortgage lenders delve deep into credit histories and overall financial well-being. A potential homeowner with minimal to no debt is often more attractive to these lenders. Not only does this make the lending process smoother, but a clean credit slate can also secure you better interest rates, ensuring long-term savings. To boost that credit score, prioritize clearing any lingering debts.
Step 2: Your Blueprint – The Budget
Diving headfirst into homeownership without a plan can be likened to building a house without a blueprint: risky and likely to end in disappointment. Crafting a comprehensive budget is imperative. This budget should factor in expected costs such as mortgages, property taxes, utilities, and upkeep.
But that’s not all. The one-time expenses related to a new home – think along the lines of moving costs, agent fees, and title transfers – should not be overlooked. Only when all these numbers add up favorably should one confidently stride forward into the housing market.
Step 3: Rethink and Refine Your Spending
The age-old adage, “A penny saved is a penny earned,” holds particular weight for potential homeowners. It’s not merely about having money; it’s about effectively managing and growing that money. One might be surprised at how minor tweaks in daily spending habits can lead to substantial savings over time. That daily gourmet coffee or monthly magazine subscription, when curtailed, can contribute significantly to the down payment fund. Always be on the lookout for saving avenues, and consider credit as a fallback, not a primary spending tool.
Yet, it’s essential to recognize that individual efforts might sometimes fall short. Financial experts, from licensed insolvency trustees to savvy accountants, offer valuable insights tailored to unique needs. Seeking their guidance can illuminate the path to homeownership further.
Embrace the Future, One Brick at a Time
While the journey to homeownership requires preparation, discipline, and perseverance, it’s one worth undertaking. By following the steps above and enlisting the expertise of financial professionals when needed, that dream home can become a tangible reality.
Real Estate
The Baby Boomer Conundrum: To Sell or Not to Sell Your Home
Weighing the Financial and Emotional Costs of Home Ownership in Retirement.
As baby boomers—those born between 1946 and 1964—reach retirement age, they face a question that has both financial and emotional implications: Should they sell their homes or hold onto them? With house prices hitting all-time highs, an impressive 85% of boomers report they’re clinging to their homes. Yet, the rising interest rates lurking around the corner could bring down property values. This presents an unsettling dilemma for seniors: Should they cash out now or risk missing potential gains?
Traditional wisdom advises seniors to aim for fixed costs during retirement as they’re often dealing with a fixed income. Owning a home offers some level of predictability—mortgage payments might be stable, but maintenance costs can go up annually. Renting, on the other hand, can be a dicey gamble. While it relieves one from the woes of property taxes and appliance repair, rents have been on an upward trend, with no signs of slowing down. In 2021, the average US house price clocked in at about $360,000, according to Market Watch, offering a tempting escape route to those willing to relinquish their homes and gain some financial breathing room. The question boomers should ask themselves is, “Can I afford unpredictability?” and professional services for these tasks come at a premium. Renting eliminates these headaches, transferring the burden to the landlord.
Furthermore, renting can provide flexibility that owning cannot. Want to move closer to the grandkids or find a place with a gentler winter? A lease allows for more freedom than a mortgage. According to recent data, baby boomers made up 53% of sellers and 39% of buyers between July 2021 and June 2022. These numbers indicate that relocation and downsizing are already in full swing among this demographic.
One aspect that statistics can’t capture is the emotional attachment to a home filled with decades of memories. This often overlooked element can weigh heavily in the decision-making process. For many, the home is more than four walls; it’s a capsule of life’s milestones.
The dilemma of whether to sell or keep the home during retirement is complex and influenced by a myriad of factors, including financial stability, physical ability, and emotional ties. What’s important is that the decision is tailored to meet the individual’s or couple’s unique needs and circumstances. Whether you’re a baby boomer pondering this decision or a family member assisting in the process, it’s essential to weigh all options and potentially consult with financial and real estate advisors to make the most informed choice.
Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (Aug/Sept 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
Celebrate Kids Day – Warren Coalition
- Sept 24 | 1pm – 4pm | Health & Human Service Complex (465 West 15th Street)
- We are excited for Celebrate Kids Day again this year by the Warren Coalition. It will be held on September 24th. I will be participating in the PITCH BURST once again. My goal will be at least $500 to be given the privilege to sit under the exploding balloon! There is a recent UPDATE to the $500 goal. It is now $1,000!!! Crystal Cline has upped the competition and we need to bring in at least $1,000 to be top fundraiser! Let’s do this! DONATE TO JEN
- Facebook Event Page
Boots & Bourbon – Rotary Club of Warren County
- Sept 30 | 6pm – 10pm | Warren County Fairgrounds
- Great cause this year. We will be fundraising for five $3,000 scholarships for Skyline High School seniors to go to college or trade school. Please pull on your favorite boots and come enjoy some bourbon with us! There will be line dancing, DJ, yummy food, mechanical bull riding competition and more!
- Facebook Event Page
REAL ESTATE:
Warren County Market Report for August 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for August 2023. Could the market be improving? Looks like it from these numbers. In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 1.4%
- New Pending DOWN -20.3%
- Closed sales are EVEN 0%
- Average Median Sold $386,500
- Average Days on Market 34
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: August 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated September 2023
Real Estate
The Nitty-Gritty of Non-Qualified Mortgages: A Guide for the Self-Employed and Beyond
Navigating the Maze of Mortgage Options for Unconventional Borrowers.
Mortgages are often a significant milestone, yet they can be a tricky navigational course for those who don’t fit into the traditional borrower mold. If you’re self-employed, your lender might have told you that a Non-Qualified Mortgage (Non-QM) is your best shot at financing a home. But what exactly does this mean, and how is it different from a Qualified Mortgage (QM)?
First things first: QMs are mortgage loans that adhere to stringent guidelines set forth by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). These are standardized, with limited fees, and are generally considered secure for both lenders and borrowers. However, they require comprehensive financial documentation—something not everyone can provide. Non-QMs, on the other hand, offer more flexibility, catering to borrowers with unconventional financial situations beyond the traditional W-2 form that most lenders seek.
The need for a Non-QM often arises from the very nature of being self-employed. These borrowers may not have W-2s, or their tax returns may not accurately reflect their actual income due to business-related deductions. Non-QMs enable such applicants to validate their income through bank statements and business records, thus providing a more accurate picture of their financial stability.
But the appeal of Non-QMs isn’t restricted to the self-employed. Commission-based salespeople, seasonal workers, and those seeking financing for investment properties can also benefit from this alternative, as it allows for income averaging over a specified period rather than relying solely on the most recent pay stubs.
Though they offer flexibility, Non-QMs are not without their drawbacks. These loans usually require higher down payments and carry higher interest rates compared to QMs. Moreover, borrowers seeking large loan amounts that exceed the conforming loan limits set by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may also need to opt for Non-QMs.
Non-QMs open up the housing market for those who don’t fit into traditional lending categories, but they come with their own set of limitations and risks. For self-employed individuals and others with non-traditional income, they can be a lifesaver, but it’s crucial to weigh the pros and cons carefully. Always consult with a financial advisor to determine if a Non-QM is the right fit for your financial landscape.
Real Estate
Navigating Property Tours: A Guide to Effective House Hunting
House hunting is an exciting journey filled with anticipation and a vision of the future. Central to this process is the property tour, a chance for potential buyers to walk through the home, assess its condition, determine its fit to their lifestyle, envision potential renovations, and potentially negotiate a better price.
To optimize these tours, a strategic approach is necessary. The first step begins at home, with diligent preparation. Reviewing the property’s online advertisement for critical information such as dimensions, asking price, and the year of construction can provide a starting point for your assessment. Take note of any missing elements or areas that require further clarification, and prepare a list of questions for the owner or the real estate agent.
However, understanding a property’s potential often extends beyond its current state. It’s important to keep an open mind during the tour, remembering that achieving your dream home may not always be a case of love at first sight. Some homes may require a few repairs or upgrades to realize their full potential, and it’s up to you to see that possibility.
An effective property tour is never rushed. Take the time to walk through the entire property, inspecting all areas, including the attic, shed, and garage. Investigate under the sinks, inside the electrical box, and inquire about any renovations carried out over the years. Note down your observations and impressions to aid your post-tour reflections.
Don’t forget to consider the property’s neighborhood and proximity to local amenities. Check whether public transportation, grocery stores, schools, and other facilities are within walking distance. Remember, when you buy a house, you’re also investing in a community.
Property buying can indeed be a complex process, and the tour forms a crucial step. To ensure a seamless experience, consider hiring a professional to guide you throughout the journey, helping you make an informed and confident decision.
Real Estate
Understanding the Role of Land Surveyors in Real Estate Transactions
When embarking on a journey to purchase land, understanding the property’s exact dimensions and boundaries is crucial. That’s where land surveyors come into play. They are highly trained professionals with a deep understanding of municipal bylaws and a keen eye for identifying property boundaries.
A land surveyor’s role often remains in the backdrop of real estate transactions, yet it is essential. These professionals measure plots of land to help buyers comprehend precisely where their property boundaries lie and what they include. This service ensures that buyers understand the exact plot they’re purchasing and safeguards their ownership rights should any disputes arise about property portions.
An integral part of the land surveying process involves a comprehensive examination of the property’s legal description and the history of the deed and title. Following this, the surveyor physically visits the property to measure each boundary and record all buildings or other structures present.
The culmination of these efforts is a detailed map showcasing the legal boundaries of the property. This includes a thorough description of the land and buildings, the street address, and the location of neighboring properties. It’s an indispensable document that gives the buyer a clear and accurate understanding of what they are investing in.
Though it is not always mandatory when purchasing a property, it is highly recommended to commission a land survey before finalizing the deal. Ideally, prospective land buyers should reach out to a land surveyor at least 20 days prior to signing the deed of sale. However, the earlier these experts are consulted, the better prepared you will be.
Land surveyors play a pivotal role in securing peace of mind for land buyers. Their work delineates clear property boundaries, helps avert potential disputes, and provides buyers with a precise understanding of their investment, making them an invaluable part of any real estate transaction.
