Selling a house: 3 strategies to increase your social media visibility

Whether selling your house on your own or with the help of a real estate broker, you may sell more quickly if you increase your visibility on social media. Here are three winning strategies.

1. Perfect your image

Eye-catching photos draw interest on social media. Take good quality images to show off your home’s best features. If you share a link to your property, ensure it includes a flattering photo.

2. Be bold

Be creative when posting a video or sharing a photo reel about your home to increase the chances of being seen. For example, add a touch of humor to your video or picture caption to get people talking about your ad.

3. Use your network

Don’t rely on friends and family to share your posts without telling them your expectations. Instead, kindly ask your network for help rather than waiting for them to take the initiative. If your friends agree, your ad will be seen by their followers. If not, don’t be offended. Finally, consider joining specific buy and sell groups to attract people who’ll be interested in your posts.

Consult a real estate broker to help make your property stand out online.

Using relevant keywords and hashtags can maximize the reach of your ad on social media platforms.