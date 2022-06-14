Selling your home: focus on the most profitable upgrades

If you’re planning on selling your home, you may want to make a few upgrades to make it more attractive to potential buyers and maximize your profit. This is an excellent idea if you invest in the right places. Here are a few things to consider.

Refresh your walls

If you’re on a tight budget, a fresh coat of paint can do wonders. For just a few hundred dollars, you can drastically improve your home’s appearance to make a good first impression on potential buyers. However, make sure you choose a subdued palette.

Redecorate the kitchen

A bright and attractive kitchen can instantly make foodies fall in love with your property. If your appliances are dated, or the space is poorly designed, renovating it is a profitable investment.

Transform the bathroom

Potential buyers often try to imagine their everyday lives when touring your home. Consequently, a cramped, dark, and unwelcoming bath¬room won’t earn you any points. Instead, turn this room into a true oasis of relaxation. You’ll be glad you invested the money.

Focus on the details

Although large-scale renovations like repairing the roof or finishing the basement can really pay off, replacing accessories, such as light fixtures and faucets can instantly modernize your home and increase its sales potential.

Hire a renovation specialist in your area to make your home stand out from the rest of the housing stock.