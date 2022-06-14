Real Estate
Selling your home: focus on the most profitable upgrades
If you’re planning on selling your home, you may want to make a few upgrades to make it more attractive to potential buyers and maximize your profit. This is an excellent idea if you invest in the right places. Here are a few things to consider.
Refresh your walls
If you’re on a tight budget, a fresh coat of paint can do wonders. For just a few hundred dollars, you can drastically improve your home’s appearance to make a good first impression on potential buyers. However, make sure you choose a subdued palette.
Redecorate the kitchen
A bright and attractive kitchen can instantly make foodies fall in love with your property. If your appliances are dated, or the space is poorly designed, renovating it is a profitable investment.
Transform the bathroom
Potential buyers often try to imagine their everyday lives when touring your home. Consequently, a cramped, dark, and unwelcoming bath¬room won’t earn you any points. Instead, turn this room into a true oasis of relaxation. You’ll be glad you invested the money.
Focus on the details
Although large-scale renovations like repairing the roof or finishing the basement can really pay off, replacing accessories, such as light fixtures and faucets can instantly modernize your home and increase its sales potential.
Hire a renovation specialist in your area to make your home stand out from the rest of the housing stock.
Advantages and disadvantages of short-term rentals
The short-term rental industry has exploded in recent years because of platforms like Airbnb and VRBO (Vacation Rentals by Owner). If you’re thinking of getting into this market and renting your residential space, there are a few things to consider. Here’s an overview of the pros and cons to give you some insight.
The upsides
Short-term rentals can be a substantial source of passive income that requires relatively little effort. The initial investment is often negligible. Therefore, you’ll quickly see profits with minimal risk. This income is also flexible since you have the freedom to rent when it suits you best.
The downsides
You must put in a substantial amount of effort to make your visitors happy and have a successful enterprise. Consequently, expect several expenses, from maintenance and repairs to legal obligations and insurance coverage.
Moreover, short-term rentals are increasingly singled out as an aggravating factor in the housing crisis occurring across the country. Therefore, be aware that your new source of income could provoke disapproval among residents in the area, especially if you live in a small community.
Renting your cottage: what to expect
Do you want to rent out your cottage to supplement your income? If so, here are a few points to consider.
Required investment
Running a rental cottage requires a considerable amount of time and money. For example, you must take care of maintenance, cleaning, and key handling. Moreover, you must be prepared to answer questions over the phone and through email.
Obligations
It’s essential to learn about various administrative and legal considerations, like municipal policies, laws, regulations, certifications, taxes, and duties.
Rental contract
You must create a written agreement specifying the rental details, including rates, length of stay, and cancellation conditions.
Guest satisfaction
Owning a rental property isn’t only about handing over the keys and collecting the money. Consumers are increasingly looking for comfort. Therefore, you must carefully think through every aspect of their stay. At the very least, you want to avoid negative online reviews, which could deter potential renters.
The success of your rental project requires good preparation. Are you ready to give it a shot?
Buying an older home: points to keep in mind
Have you fallen in love with an older home? You may be tempted to seize the opportunity and skip an inspection, especially if there are several interested parties. Before taking on a mortgage, here are a few essential points to keep in mind.
Materials
Some materials that were popular in the past are now undesirable or even prohibited. For example, old paint is laden with asbestos and lead, which can infiltrate your drinking water. Therefore, you must find out if your dream home hides any unpleasant surprises.
Additionally, you may be saddled with inadequate electrical circuits or an insufficient number of power outlets. Moreover, energy efficiency wasn’t a priority in the past. Therefore, single-paned windows and poorly insulated walls are sure to drive up your heating bill.
Cost of renovations
Even if the home’s foundations and frame have survived well over the years, you may still be faced with costly renovations. For example, if you decide to knock down a wall and upgrade the insulation, you probably don’t want to close it off with bare drywall. Consequently, you must think through the additional expenses you may incur to preserve the home’s character.
Among the many aspects to consider is the insurability of the building. Before taking the plunge, take time to consult a broker and call a qualified inspector.
Virginia’s median home price jumps $100k in four years
According to the April 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, the statewide median home sales price was $390,000 in April. This is $100,000 higher than April of 2018, just four years ago. Compared to last year at this time, Virginia’s median sales price is up just over 9%, a gain of $32,500.
In Virginia, the steady upward trajectory of home prices has not been hindered by the slowdown in sales activity or the recent spike in mortgage rates. In April, homes sold for 3.4% higher than list price, on average. In all price segments, the average sold-to-list price ratio was at least 100%.
In total, there were 11,991 home sales in Virginia in April 2022, down 11.6% from a year ago. Sales have been down year-over-year for five consecutive months. This slowdown reflects the very busy 2021 market but is also indicative of buyers pulling back due to high home prices, elevated inflation, and rising mortgage rates.
In the coming months, Virginia could see a change in the speed of price growth. “As the Federal Reserve continues targeting inflation by raising rates, it is likely that mortgage rates will keep increasing over the coming months,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey. “In turn, housing demand will cool in the year ahead, slowing down price growth. However, higher mortgage rates and home prices will continue posing a challenge to buyers.”
Regarding the stability of Virginia’s housing market, Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price says, “While higher mortgage rates and prices will have a dampening effect on housing demand in the months to come, underlying economic and demographic fundamentals—such as strong job growth and low unemployment rates—will support a stable housing market here in the commonwealth.”
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full April 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.
How to spot hidden defects
When you buy a house, you naturally expect the seller to tell you the truth about the quality of the construction. However, you also have a responsibility to take reasonable precautions before signing the contract. Otherwise, you could face unpleasant surprises and have no legal recourse to remedy the situation.
A visual examination of the property is crucial to ensure a seamless transaction and protect you from possible hidden defects. Be on the lookout for any clues that arouse suspicion. Rather than relying on your own judgment, trust a building expert to conduct a thorough inspection to confirm your suspicions and alleviate your concerns.
Hidden flaws may become apparent only after the purchase. In this case, the seller could refuse to take responsibility. If the matter goes to court, you’ll have a better chance of winning your case if you’ve shown that you practiced due diligence before the sale. Therefore, it’s essential to find out about the consumer laws in place to know your duties and legal recourse.
Jenspiration
Warren County Market Report for April 2022 with Jen Avery
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for April 2022. Is the market starting to balance back out again as interest rates begin to climb? I can share an observation or example from a listing perspective: The buyers who are offering are asking to please lock in their rates ASAP vs. previously buyers who would allow a 60-day close if it were the seller’s preference.
Buyers were willing to do anything to win the bid. Buyer desperation is not as severe now, in my opinion. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
1. New Listings are DOWN -15.9%.
2. New Pending DOWN -15.7%.
3. Closed sales are DOWN -26%
4. Average Median Sold $350,500
5. Average Days on Market 25
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send a request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: April 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated May 2022.
Now some Community News
House of Hope
Empty Bowl Supper 2022 – Was a success!
Thank you to all of the businesses and supporters who sponsored the Empty Bowl Supper this year. You helped make it a great success bringing in about $13,000 for the House of Hope.
Click here to view video from event.
Warren Coalition
We See You, Warren County – sign up (free) online to join this “movement” to help bring our community together. Follow on Facebook! You are going to love it! #WeCUWC
Facebook page.
Sign up here.
Rock & Stroll Event – May 10
Warren Coalition organized the Rock N Stroll
Healthy living for kids 4-13. Drug prevention week.
Rock & Stroll helps to address that by educating children about how to handle their emotions and about healthy choices regarding food and exercise.
Click here for full album.
Chamber of Commerce – May 21
34th Annual Wine & Craft Festival 2022
Watch this video with locals who became movie stars for a day!
Get your tickets here today!
Humane Society of Warren County
Rough Tough & Scruffy – DATE RESCHEDULED June 18
Grab a friend and sign up for a canoe race!!! Vendors, music, and food for all to enjoy. $10.00 entry fee. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Warren County. Enjoy the gorgeous venue at Hazard Mill Farms, Bentonville.
Yard Sale & Bake Sale – June 2 & 3
Stop out at the Humane Society of Warren County for a two-day yard sale! Pay by donation! Proceeds from the yard sale go to the Humane Society of Warren County.
Looking for BAKERS!! The Humane Society is pairing up with the House of Hope and has invited them to run the bake sale this year at the yard sale. Let’s donate some delicious goods for the sale!!
