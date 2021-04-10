Livestream
Semi-Finals: Skyline Middle School vs Warren County Middle School, 7th Grade Girls Basketball – April 13, 2021
Join us on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, for the semi-final Girl’s basketball game. The game starts at 5:00 pm – Skyline vs Warren County – streamed live, right here, on the Royal Examiner.
Catch all the action here.
Livestream
Warren County Middle School vs Daniel Morgan Middle School Girl’s Basketball – April 8, 2021
Joins us on Thursday, April 8, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Daniel Morgan Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Livestream
Skyline Middle School vs Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball – April 6, 2021
Joins us on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, when the Skyline Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Warren County Middle. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Livestream
Skyline Middle School vs Johnson Williams Middle School Girl’s Basketball – March 18, 2021
Joins us on Thursday, March 18, 2021, when the Skyline Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Johnson-Williams Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Livestream
Warren County Middle School vs Skyline Middle School Girl’s Basketball – March 16, 2021
Joins us on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Skyline Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Livestream
Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball – March 11, 2021 – Game canceled
Joins us on Thursday, March 11, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Johnson Williams Middle School (Clarke County). The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Livestream
Skyline Middle School vs Daniel Morgan Middle School Girl’s Basketball – March 11, 2021
Joins us on Thursday, March 11, 2021, when the Skyline Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Daniel Morgan Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.
Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.
Wind: 2mph ESE
Humidity: 80%
Pressure: 29.68"Hg
UV index: 0
70/48°F
66/45°F