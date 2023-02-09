State News
Senate balks at Commanders stadium study and more Va. headlines
• After the University of Richmond’s law school removed the name of a man who donated $25,000 in the 1890s over his ties to slavery, his descendants are asking for the money back plus interest. In total, they say they’re owed $51 million.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The Virginia Economic Development Partnership is refusing to release more than 1,700 records that would shed light on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s decision to take Virginia out of the running for an electric vehicle battery plant Ford, and a Chinese company is planning as a joint venture.—Associated Press
• Budget writers in the Virginia Senate aren’t going along with a plan for a $500,000 state study on prospects for a new Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia.—Washington Post
• “A Portsmouth man spent six years in jail awaiting trial in two cases. Both ended in acquittals.”—Virginian-Pilot
• Staff from the Virginia Aquarium are looking into the deaths of two humpback whales in the Hampton Roads area.—13News Now
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Attorney General Miyares challenges ATF’s unconstitutional attack on the Second Amendment
On February 9, 2023, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that he is joining 23 other states in filing a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), its director, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for once again overreaching their authority and infringing on Virginia’s constitutional rights.
Virginians have lawfully purchased “stabilizing braces,” commonly known as pistol braces, from legal, authorized manufacturers with the ATF’s knowledge and approval for over a decade. Now, the ATF requires these same Virginians to pay a 200-dollar fee, apply for a permit and submit identifying information to the ATF for their already legally purchased firearms under the National Firearms Act.
“The federal government has a track record of circumventing the legislative process to promote their radical agenda. Instead of creating laws, the Biden Administration prefers to declare mandates through their unelected bureaucratic bodies, infringing on our constitutional rights,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Pistol braces increase accuracy and stability and make the firearm less concealable. The ATF had no problem with them for over a decade. And millions of law-abiding Americans purchased these braces in reliance on the ATF’s approval. Virginians shouldn’t be subject to additional regulations and potential criminal charges because the federal government has changed its mind about pistol braces but doesn’t want to go to Congress.”
Pistol braces were designed to help people with disabilities use pistols. Since then, many others, including older persons, people with limited mobility, and those with a smaller stature, have come to regularly use braces to prevent some recoil and to help with accuracy.
Click here to read the complaint.
State News
Virginia students ‘pumped up’ for day of action at state Capitol
RICHMOND, Va. — The Rev. Mark Jefferson looked out into the auditorium. Students gathered around almost every table, stacks of fact sheets and folders of notes spread out before them. Their time together was nearly at an end. Jefferson spoke with a calm determination.
“I’m here as your fellow brother on the way,” Jefferson said. “I’m here to remind you that because you live and gather in this place, the world can be better.”
The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy hosted its first in-person Student Day of Action on the first Friday of February to help students learn to engage with legislators. VICPP is an advocacy organization focused on social and economic policy. The group works with multi-denominational congregations throughout the state.
An estimated 150 people attended the event, said organizer Terri Erwin. Attendees came from 18 different schools: 13 four-year institutions, two seminaries, and three community colleges.
“There’s nothing that can replace the experience of … seeing a bunch of young people and realizing how human a process lawmaking really is,” Erwin said. “It’s people. And any person who chooses to can be a part of it.”
A Shenandoah University Conservatory student, Ethan Hemmings, felt empowered to meet with lawmakers.
“At the end of the day, these senators and delegates are just people, just like you and I,” he said.
Hemmings spoke to lawmakers about measures to end solitary confinement and cap some prison fees.
“I feel that using my voice in a positive and constructive manner not only changes my life, but it can also change the lives of others,” he said.
Erwin said she witnessed a “transformative effect” after the meetings, and the students were “so pumped up.”
Attendees participated in a total of 77 legislative visits, according to Erwin.
Students met at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Richmond before and after holding their scheduled visits. The groups reflected on their experiences.
Gabriela Leija-Hernandez represented the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement. Her group met with Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham.
“He [Obenshain] kept on saying, ‘it’ll be a future thing,’ and we just kept pressing,” she said. “The future could be right now, so let’s do it.”
Keisha Walker, VICPP administrative and finance director, said there were leaders in the group.
“They all exist, and we wanna bring them together so they will become familiar with one another and the issues that are important to everyone,” Walker said.
Shenandoah University student Scott Goodrich wants to be a state senator. He came prepared with several pages of notes and a desire to be heard.
“There is definitely a place for emotions in politics, as it’s a very emotional subject,” he said. “Politics is in every part of our lives.”
Goodrich is motivated by a quote from a blog post he once read: “The anger in your heart warms you now but will leave you cold in your grave.” This mindset could lead to more effective legislative work, he said.
The main thing Goodrich wants to see from leaders? “I want them to grow a backbone,” he said.
King Salim Khalfani, VICPP’s criminal justice reform organizer, told students this is only the beginning.
“In Virginia, you must be as consistent as the raindrops,” Khalfani said.
Young people are fully capable, Erwin said.
“It’s impossible not to feel hopeful after what we saw,” Erwin said.
Erwin told the group that the event has a deeper meaning than just a singular day of action.
“The fact that we showed up and put young Virginians on their radar screen really matters,” Erwin said.
All 140 seats in the General Assembly are up for election this November. Erwin said this “shuffling of the deck” provides an opportunity for young voters to participate in their legislature substantially.
“What I found in all that travel is not that young people don’t care,” Jefferson said to the group near the end of his keynote address. “What I found is that the stories people tell about you are often not true.”
By Ryan Nadeau
Capital News Service
Regional News
Virginia Department of Veterans Services announces grant funds to support veteran suicide prevention and opioid addiction services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is seeking to award $4.5 million in grants to support veteran suicide prevention and opioid addiction services.
DVS is dedicated to ending the epidemics of veteran suicide and opioid addiction and building Federal, State, and local partnerships to accomplish this life saving mission.
Toward this goal, the Suicide Prevention and Opioid Addiction Services, or SOS Program of DVS, aims to enhance understanding of suicide prevention and opioid addiction among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF) and build community support capacity to ensure the RIGHT HELP is widely available RIGHT NOW for military-connected citizens and families.
The SOS program will serve as the steward of these funds and is formally soliciting a Request for Applications (RFA) to establish awards for community-based suicide prevention and opioid addiction services and programs in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“DVS is pleased to have a key role in enhancing Virginia’s behavioral health system of care, ultimately ensuring we are providing the best quality of service to the SMVF community.
These grant funds offer a critical and timely opportunity to provide extended resources across the Commonwealth,” noted Daniel Gade, Commissioner of DVS.
Grant funds will be used to promote the use of evidence-based practices such as peer support, crisis intervention, behavioral health focused prevention, treatment, and recovery support.
Eligible applicants must be an incorporated for profit or non-profit organization or community service provider/organization/locality serving Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF) in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For all non-profit organizations, proof of an IRS 501(c)3 designation is required at the time of application.
To be considered for selection, applicants are to submit a complete response to the RFA no later than February 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. EST.
Application Submission Instructions: To be considered for selection, an Applicant must submit a complete response to this RFA. Applicants are requested to submit an electronic response in eVA (the Commonwealth’s electronic procurement system for state and local government). Responses received after the closing date and time specified in the RFA posting in eVA will be uploaded. All Applicants must be registered in eVA. See Section X Special Terms and Conditions. The following provides information/instruction on reviewing and responding to solicitations in the new eVA platform:
- Go to https://eva.virginia.gov
- Click on “I Sell To Virginia”
- Click on “eVA Supplier Training” and click on the “Viewing and Responding to Solicitations Video”
The application can be found here: RFA 9603. The application can also be accessed using the QR code below. For specific questions regarding the RFA, please submit all questions in writing to vivian.doobay@dvs.virginia.gov by 1:00 p.m. EST, February 14, 2023.
Need Help? Call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, dial 988.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
State News
Reeves bill to declare fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism overwhelmingly passes Va Senate
As both chambers of Virginia’s state legislature labored into the night on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Virginia Senate passed Senate Bill (SB) 1188 with a generous margin of 38-2. SB1188, carried by Senator Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) in cooperation with the Office of Attorney General Jason Miyares (R-Virginia), will define any substance containing detectable amounts of fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism. The bill will also allow the Virginia criminal justice system to charge individuals who knowingly and intentionally distribute any substance containing detectable amounts of fentanyl with a class four felony, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
“Thank you to Senator Reeves for his extraordinary leadership in championing this critical legislation,” said Attorney General Miyares. “What is happening against innocent Virginians is nothing less than chemical warfare, and Bryce Reeves has been a tireless partner in working with me to keep Virginians safe.”
2021 saw a near 25% increase in lethal fentanyl overdoses within the Commonwealth, with over 2,000 Virginian lives lost. Between February 2021 and February 2022, over 75,000 Americans died of synthetic opioid overdose, more than every American casualty during the Vietnam War combined. Fentanyl currently sits as the leading cause of death for American adults ages 18-45.
“I’m proud to have had the support of so many of my colleagues in this endeavor to address the ongoing opioid epidemic within our Commonwealth,” commented Reeves.
“This issue is one we simply cannot afford to politicize. Not two weeks ago, a 17-year-old high school girl in my district overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills sold to her as Percocet. Just one week ago, another young teen in Arlington died of a fentanyl overdose. This drug is killing our youth… I’ve seen first-hand during my time as a narcotics detective just how drastically opioids can affect families.”
Senator J. Chapman Petersen (D-Fairfax) spoke in favor of the bill on the Senate floor before the vote took place. “I’ve been here long enough to remember when we enacted this statute… in direct response to anthrax. It was put into our commercial system with the intent of poisoning people. I think there are a lot of similarities with what’s going on with fentanyl…. The bottom line is, I think this is an appropriate response….”
State News
Mid-session update: what’s still alive and what’s dead (or on the way there)
Virginia lawmakers aren’t agreeing on much these days, but 93 of 100 members of the House of Delegates could at least find common ground on which Virginia pony is the best pony.
“It is time the Commonwealth pony up and give Chincoteague heritage the recognition it deserves,” Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack, said last week. He got most of his colleagues on board with declaring the famous Eastern Shore pony herd Virginia’s official pony, despite some opposition from lawmakers loyal to the wild mountain ponies of Southwest Virginia’s Grayson Highlands.
But halfway through an election-year session with a politically split General Assembly, opportunities for bipartisan accord have been few and far between.
Hundreds of bills have died in the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-led Senate. Many more that passed one chamber had no shot in the other.
The main piece of unfinished business is the state budget, which won’t be completed until late in the session as the two parties have another round of negotiations on funding priorities and the tax cuts sought by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Here’s where things stand on some of the session’s major issues as of Tuesday’s crossover deadline when each chamber had to finish work on its own bills.
Abortion
It’s been a busy year for abortion-related speeches, marches, and press releases, but no major legislation dealing with abortion access is expected to pass.
Senate Democrats stuck to their promise to block all efforts to tighten Virginia’s abortion laws, which allow largely unrestricted access in the first and second trimesters and prohibit abortion in the third trimester unless there’s a clear threat to the mother’s health.
After seeing the Senate reject Youngkin’s proposal to ban most abortions after 15 weeks, Republican leaders in the House of Delegates chose not to press forward with their own version of the bill. That decision protects members running for election in swing districts from taking a potentially difficult but pointless vote that could be used against them in campaigns later this year.
House Republicans passed less sweeping abortion bills to require healthcare providers to try to save infants who survive an abortion attempt and enact new rules on the information required to be given to pregnant women prior to an abortion. Opponents have characterized those bills as misleading attempts to stigmatize abortion.
Democrats in the Senate gave initial approval to a constitutional amendment establishing abortion as a fundamental right in Virginia, a proposal that would need General Assembly approval two years in a row, followed by a final OK from voters in 2024. But it’s likely to be defeated in the Republican-led House, where GOP leaders have criticized the amendment as an overreach that could erode the state’s existing restrictions on abortion.
Paid family and medical leave
A proposal to set up a universal paid family medical leave program funded similarly to the state’s unemployment program passed the Senate, but the strictly party-line vote in that chamber signals there may be little hope for the bill in the House.
The legislation from Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, would have employers and employees each pay a small deductible each month to fund a statewide program that would let full-time Virginia workers be paid up to 80% of their income if they had to take time off for a pregnancy or a major medical issue or to provide care for a family member undergoing a medical crisis.
Federal law requires employers with 50 or more employees to provide up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave annually to care for a child or family member or deal with a serious medical issue. Smaller employers aren’t subject to the requirement. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 11 states and Washington, D.C., have passed state programs for paid leave as of June 2022.
Boysko said Virginia estimates found that for a worker paid $60,000 annually, the weekly payment by employer and employee would be $2.89, or roughly $150 annually. A startup loan would be required to set up the initial program, which the Virginia Employment Commission would oversee.
“In other states where this has been passed, it has been paid back within two years,” said Boysko.
Republicans in committee voiced concerns, with Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford, saying he thought it “would be very injurious, especially to small businesses” and questioning whether the 80% repayment of wages during leave was too high.
Boysko has argued the universal program would benefit small businesses by allowing them greater flexibility in offering employees leave rather than having to continue paying their wages during an absence or bear the costs of replacing them.
“We know that there are families that are going through this,” she said. “Whether we pass a bill like this or not is not going to stop the problem.”
Stemming teacher shortages
Lawmakers in both chambers debated multiple bills aimed at addressing teacher shortages and low job satisfaction among educators. Still, only a few made it through the gauntlet of committees.
Legislation that would expand eligibility for a state grant program that rewards teachers for getting nationally certified as well as increase the size of those awards passed the Senate, but a companion bill died in the House.
Facing teacher shortages, Virginia legislators propose ideas to bring up pay, lighten workloads
Erin Rettig, a counselor for Henrico County Public Schools, said the legislation would help retain school employees and keep veteran teachers around to help support new educators.
Another Senate bill headed to the House for consideration would have an advisory board craft policy recommendations to help school divisions recruit and retain licensed teachers.
Legislation to establish a reward program for educators who obtain an endorsement in English as a second language passed the House, but multiple other bills dealing with shortages died there, including legislation that would have directed temporary funding to schools to bolster recruitment and retention bonuses for school divisions with staff shortages and to underperforming schools to hire instructional assistants.
Legislation aimed at increasing the number of teachers by permitting community colleges to offer four-year bachelor’s degrees in education and creating a program to grow the number of educators through college partnerships also failed. So did bills that would have required teachers to be compensated at a competitive rate or at a rate at or above the national average.
California vehicle emission standards
On the climate front, this session’s biggest debate has been whether Virginia should continue its linkage with California vehicle emissions standards that will ban sales of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035.
Senate Democrats voted down several Republican-backed bills that would decouple Virginia from the standards. House Republicans did pass a similar measure along party lines, but it faces almost certain defeat in the Senate.
The legislation would repeal a law passed by Democrats in 2021 that ties Virginia to California tailpipe emission regulations. Under the Clean Air Act, Virginia has two options of how to regulate vehicle emissions: either follow the standards set by the federal Environmental Protection Agency or follow those set by California, which was granted an exception in the law by Congress to address smog issues.
Republicans have argued that California standards are impractical and expensive because of limited ownership of electric vehicles, steep targets — the need for 35% of new vehicle sales to be zero emission by 2026 — and increased strain on the electric grid.
Democrats have emphasized the environmental benefits of reducing tailpipe emissions, a leading source of greenhouse gases, as well as the need to position Virginia at the front of the line to receive electric vehicles from manufacturers, which have begun switching to fully electric model lines.
Senate Democrats also voted to kill a legislative attempt to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which didn’t have a House companion. The attempt to pass the bill came as Youngkin seeks to leave the program through regulatory action.
Parole Board reforms
Both chambers are backing legislation that would increase transparency surrounding the Virginia Parole Board in response to an investigation that found former board chair Adrianne Bennett broke numerous state laws in early 2020, including failing to properly notify victims and prosecutors in the release of 83 offenders and falsifying records.
But while there’s bipartisan support for reforms, key differences exist between the two measures, which Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, are carrying.
Both bills would require more rigorous reporting of not only who the Parole Board votes to release but the basis for the decision and the vote of each individual member. Morrissey’s legislation calls for monthly and annual reports, while Williams’ requires only annual ones.
Morrissey’s bill also removes the Parole Board from the list of bodies exempt from the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and would require that final votes on parole decisions be held publicly. While testimony on Williams’ bill suggested his legislation would also mandate public meetings, Office of the Attorney General spokesperson Victoria LaCivita confirmed his proposal does not include such a provision but instead requires all board members to be in the same room when deciding to grant parole to an incarcerated person.
“The point of the Williams bill is to require the board to actually meet and discuss cases in the same room, which didn’t happen under the Bennett board,” LaCivita said in an email.
The Office of the Attorney General and the Youngkin administration are both backing the Williams bill. Chad Dotson, the current chair of the Parole Board who has called for “over-the-top transparency,” said the Youngkin administration has no position on Morrissey’s bill.
Morrissey’s bill picked up bipartisan support in the Senate, clearing that chamber on a 27-12 vote, while Williams’ was opposed by all Democrats in the House.
Cannabis
Though lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree Virginia has ended up with an odd approach to legalized marijuana, efforts to set up a market for recreational sales appear to be going nowhere.
Republican leaders, including Youngkin, remain cold to the idea of retail dispensaries. But they don’t have the power to go backward and undo Democratic legislation that decriminalized possession of small amounts of pot and allowed Virginians to grow marijuana at home. Similarly, Democrats and a handful of pro-legalization Republicans don’t appear to have the votes to move forward on creating a legal way to buy marijuana for nonmedical use.
That’s left the General Assembly stuck on the retail sales issue. But there could be faint hope for a breakthrough due to Youngkin’s support for a hemp regulation measure meant to get tougher on intoxicating THC products like delta-8, which has become widely available at smoke shops throughout the state because it’s derived from hemp.
The hemp bills, which some in the industry have warned could hurt farmers and small business owners, are still being worked out. The overarching goal, according to supporters, is to establish a registration and permit system for businesses that sell hemp products in the hopes of getting a better handle on what’s being sold and creating a mechanism for punishing stores selling to minors or offering illegal products.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, the patron of the Senate hemp bill, removed a $1,000 registration fee from the measure, saying the cost would hurt small businesses more than bigger players.
A separate, Republican-sponsored bill that would have banned delta-8 altogether failed to pass the House.
School construction
Lawmakers dedicated millions in capital funding to Virginia’s public schools last year and, this year, are considering more funding options.
Roof repairs and replacements are some of the common issues faced by Virginia’s schools, half older than 50 years old.
This year, legislation that would allow all localities to impose an additional 1% sales tax to support capital projects in Virginia’s public schools picked up bipartisan support in the Senate but failed in the House.
The bill was part of a list of recommendations by the Commission on School Construction and Modernization to address Virginia’s school construction and maintenance needs.
Under current law, only Charlotte, Gloucester, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenburg, Northampton, Patrick, and Pittsylvania counties and the city of Danville are authorized to impose such a tax.
Two other school construction bills that cleared the Senate are aimed at establishing standards for the construction, renovation, and maintenance of public school buildings and requiring school boards to adopt maintenance spending targets to avoid major replacement costs. Similar proposals failed in the House.
Guns
High-profile shootings that took place on a student bus at the University of Virginia, at a Chesapeake Walmart, and in an elementary school classroom in Newport News elevated gun policy as a priority for Democrats heading into the session. But apart from a minor proposal allowing tax credits for purchases of gun safes and trigger locks, nothing appears to be breaking through the partisan stalemate.
Democrats have accused Republicans of showing a lack of interest in reducing gun deaths. Republicans have pointed out that the new gun control push comes on the heels of a major package of new gun restrictions Democrats passed in 2020 that didn’t include many of the proposals now being pitched as common-sense necessities.
The 2020 legislation, approved when Democrats had full control, notably excluded tougher laws on assault-style weaponry, which failed due to a lack of support from some Senate Democrats. The upper chamber has changed its stance this year, approving a bill prohibiting new sales of assault weapons without criminalizing weapons Virginians already own.
The assault weapon bill passed the Senate 23-16 with GOP support from Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-Williamsburg, and Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, but it’s expected to fail in the Republican-led House.
Similarly, Republican proposals to roll back many of the new gun laws passed in 2020 are expected to fail in the Senate after winning approval in the House. Republican efforts to toughen mandatory minimum penalties for felonies committed with guns, which Youngkin has backed as a way to reduce shootings, are also expected to fail due to Democratic opposition.
Electric utility regulation
Negotiations continue on legislation addressing how Virginia’s investor-owned utilities should be regulated and whether legislation passed by the General Assembly or regulators should have more influence over company profits.
A Senate proposal from Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, is being backed by Dominion and would affect that utility and Appalachian Power Company. Among several other provisions, the bill would change how Dominion’s return on equity — or allowed profit margin — is calculated, increasing it above current levels.
Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House
The company has said the higher ROE will allow them to raise more capital to comply with their legislative mandates, but environmental groups say it will cause rates to go up by allowing Dominion to recover more of their costs from ratepayers to reach that higher profit level. A State Corporation Commission estimate found that other changes in the legislation would decrease monthly bills.
Following an outcry from environmental groups and ratepayer advocates, the House passed a version of the legislation carried by Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, and backed by the Youngkin administration. That bill doesn’t include the profit increase but does alter plant retirement dates laid out in the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, legislation that aims to decarbonize the electric grid by midcentury.
“There are going to be dramatically different bills coming from the house and coming from the Senate,” Norment said. “Ultimately, we are constructing two vehicles that will go into the conference, and that will be worked out.”
Simultaneously, two other bills are moving forward that seek to restore the SCC’s authority to lower electricity rates going forward if it finds the companies over earned, a power that other legislative changes throughout the years have limited.
Other bills to reinvigorate the state’s Commission on Electric Utility Regulation, which is intended to give legislators time outside of the limited session to craft and review legislation but has been inactive since 2017, advanced out of the House unanimously but faced some pushback in the Senate.
Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, said she preferred to maintain the status quo rather than “create an additional body that will potentially convolute what is already complicated.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
State News
Fairfax ending COVID state of emergency and more Va. headlines
• In a Facebook video, firebrand Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, faulted her “do-nothing” Republican colleagues for “attempting to humiliate me” and blocking her bills from passing.—Cardinal News
• GOP activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, asked Virginia General Assembly members to support one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Board of Education appointees, Suparna Dutta, against attacks by “leftist thugs who hate diverse voices.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Fairfax County, Virginia’s largest locality, is officially ending its state of emergency for COVID-19.—Washington Post
• Photos released by the U.S. Navy show Virginia-based sailors retrieving remnants of the Chinese balloon from the Atlantic Ocean.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
