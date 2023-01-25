State News
Senate bill to withdraw Virginia from carbon cap program voted down
The lone Republican attempt of the 2023 General Assembly session to repeal a law allowing Virginia’s participation in a regional carbon cap and invest program was killed in a Senate committee Tuesday.
Senate Bill 1001 from Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, was voted down on a party-line vote in the Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Committee.
The legislation would have repealed the 2020 Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act, which enabled Virginia to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate program that requires electricity producers to buy allowances for the carbon they emit.
The proceeds from auctions of the allowances are returned to participating states. In Virginia, that has led to over $500 million being funneled to a fund dedicated to flood resilience efforts and programs devoted to low-income energy efficiency projects.
In a brief hearing on the bill, Stuart argued that the cost ratepayers foot for Virginia’s participation in RGGI isn’t fair. In Virginia, investor-owned utilities like Dominion can pass RGGI participation costs on to customers.
“I think it’s very unfair for the ratepayers to pay a tax that is merely an arbitrary inflation of their electric bill, cost of electricity when there’s no conservation benefit,” Stuart said. He also voiced concern about the ability of utilities to purchase carbon allowances beyond set caps.
But Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, who patroned the 2020 legislation in the Senate, said the program is “clearly working here,” pointing to a reduction in carbon emissions over a two-year period.
“I think most people are willing to absorb that cost on a monthly basis if it’s doing a societal good,” Lewis said.
Prior to discontinuing the charge, Dominion added a rider to customer bills for RGGI costs, which was roughly $2.39 per month for the average residential customer.
Nate Benforado, a senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, said RGGI’s diminishing cap on allowances available to power producers offers a pathway for utilities to transition away from fossil fuels, whose prices have soared over the past year because of global market pressures.
Chelsea Harnish, executive director of the Virginia Energy Efficiency Council, said RGGI funding allows weatherization and energy efficiency upgrades in homes across the state from Wytheville to Virginia Beach.
Numerous other environmental groups, including the Climate Cabinet Action Fund, Advanced Energy Economy, Appalachian Voices, Interfaith Power and Light, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Virginia Grassroots Coalition, Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club, Wetlands Watch, Friends of the Rappahannock and the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP opposed the bill.
Only one person, Chesapeake resident Vic Nicholls, testified in favor of Stuart’s bill Tuesday, saying ratepayers don’t want to participate in RGGI.
Environmental groups praised the bill’s rejection following the vote Tuesday.
“We are grateful to our champions in the Senate for doing the right thing for Virginians and climate action by rejecting this misguided repeal effort,” said Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters. “But also know our work isn’t over – we have to continue to defend this program from the Youngkin administration’s ongoing attacks as they seek to override the legislative process and put polluters ahead of what’s best for our state.”
The Youngkin administration is moving forward with plans to pull Virginia out of RGGI through the regulatory process, an effort state Democrats say requires legislation.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Attorney General Miyares releases report on Virginia Parole Board
On January 25, 2023, Attorney General Jason Miyares released a 69-page report on the Virginia Parole Board detailing significant and repeated violations of Parole Board policies and state law under former Chair Adrianne Bennett. The report describes the chaotic atmosphere surrounding a parole-granting frenzy at the Parole Board in March and April 2020, the time between when Chair Bennett was nominated for a judgeship and her investiture, and a deeper look into her board’s risky practices.
The investigation and final report were conducted pursuant to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 3.
Attorney General Miyares issued the following statement on the report:
“Under Chair Adrianne Bennett, the Virginia Parole Board endangered public safety and abused its power by releasing dozens of violent felons against Parole Board policies, and frequently in clear violation of a court order or Virginia law,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Judge Bennett’s brazen abuse of her power put Virginians’ safety at risk so that she could promote a criminal-first, victim-last agenda without regard for victims or their safety.
“I thank the hard work of my team to compile this report and look forward to working with the General Assembly and the current Parole Board to promote trust and transparency in its actions and ensure the victims of violent crime are never again ignored, silenced, or overlooked. The reckless disregard for the law described in my office’s report must never again be repeated.”
Click here to read the attached fact sheet.
Click here to read the full report.
Click here to read the full appendices.
Hiring up, more Virginians looking for employment, December jobs report shows
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the number of employed residents rose by 4,485 to 4,228,407 in December 2022. According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS” or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia increased by 9,611 to 4,357,319.
Since January 2022, nearly 90,000 more Virginians have been employed. More Virginians moved off the sidelines begin and looked for a job in December. The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 3.0 percent, which remains below the national rate of 3.5 percent. During the month, the number of unemployed residents increased by 5,126 to 128,912, but the overall number is down 10,422 since January 2022.
“Throughout the first year of our administration, job growth in Virginia was overwhelmingly led by the private sector–providing 86 percent of year-over-year job growth–with our valuable defense and public sectors continuing their strong contributions as well,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This encouraging report showed thousands of Virginians coming off the sidelines and returning to the workforce. We remain laser-focused on improving Virginia’s competitive presence among states competing for jobs and businesses. As companies in Virginia continue to grow payrolls and drive our economy, we must keep moving forward to lower the cost of living and the cost of doing business in the Commonwealth.”
Job growth averaged 9,000 a month over the past year, over twice the 2021 average and 28 percent more than the pre-pandemic average in 2019. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.0 percent is 0.3 of a percentage point below the rate from a year ago.
The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate increased to 63.7 percent in December. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.
“Nearly 10,000 Virginians joined the labor force in December,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “This was the largest increase since May last year and is a promising sign that more people are getting off the sidelines and back into the workforce as we start the new year.”
“The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate remained in a narrow range of 2.6 percent and 3.0 percent for much of 2022,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “These low levels indicate a strong labor market, and we are encouraged by the number of people entering the workforce in December.”
BLS publishes an additional employment figure from its Current Employment Statistics Survey (“CES” or “establishment survey”). Virginia CES employment edged up by 100 jobs in December to 4,097,900.
The CES survey uses payroll records of establishment employers and is designed to provide a count of jobs under which the employer pays unemployment insurance. The LAUS survey is based on monthly household interviews conducted for the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It provides comprehensive data on the labor force, including those who are employed and unemployed.
The household survey only distinguishes between whether a person is employed or unemployed, whereas CES counts each employee that is on an employer’s payroll. CES excludes business owners, self-employed persons, unpaid volunteers and private household workers, and those on unpaid leave or not working because of a labor dispute.
From January 2022 to December 2022, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 104,300 jobs, an increase of 2.6 percent. The private sector recorded a gain of 82,100 jobs, while employment in the public sector increased by 22,200 jobs.
During the same January 2022 to December 2022 period, on a seasonally adjusted basis, ten of eleven major industry divisions realized recovery in employment levels while one industry experienced contraction. The largest gains in the period occurred in education and health services, up 26,900 jobs (+4.9%). The second gain occurred in government, up 22,200 jobs (+3.1%). The third largest gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 20,500 jobs (+5.3%). Other job gains occurred in professional and business services (+10,300 jobs), trade, transportation, and utilities (+6,400 jobs), construction (+6,000 jobs), miscellaneous services (+5,200 jobs), manufacturing (+5,100 jobs), information (+3,300 jobs), and mining and logging (+400 jobs). The only job loss occurred in finance (-2,000 jobs).
Comparing December 2022 figures to December 2021, on a seasonally adjusted basis, ten of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases while one saw an employment decrease. The largest absolute over-the-year job gain occurred in education and health services, up 32,000 jobs (+5.9%). The second largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 23,200 jobs (+6.0%). The third largest over-the-year job gain occurred in government, up 15,000 jobs (+2.1%). Other job gains occurred in professional and business services (+9,900 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (+8,900 jobs); construction (+6,000 jobs); manufacturing (+5,200 jobs); miscellaneous services (+5,000 jobs); information (+3,00 jobs); and mining and logging (+300 jobs). The only job loss occurred in finance, with a decrease of 5,000 jobs. For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
The Port of Virginia completes deal for 5 ship-to-shore cranes to support preparedness, modernization plan
The Port of Virginia® recently finalized the terms of purchase for five new ship-to shore cranes that are part of an equipment renewal plan that ensures the port’s container terminals and cargo handling equipment are modern and prepared for the future.
“In order to maintain our efficiency and competitive edge, it’s important to be continually upgrading with modern equipment,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “These cranes will ensure our lift capacity, berth productivity and the ability to handle multiple ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) simultaneously at our primary container terminals, Virginia International Gateway (VIG) and Norfolk International Terminals (NIT).”
These cranes will be able to accommodate the ULCVs, that are making regular stops in Virginia and even higher-volume ships of the future. Each crane has the capacity reach across a vessel that is 26 containers wide, which is three-to-four containers beyond the reach of most cranes.
Delivery is set for December 2024 with two of the units going to VIG and three to the South Berth at NIT; the port will retire an equivalent number of existing cranes at those facilities. Once in place, the port will have 30 ship-to-shore cranes at work in the Norfolk Harbor and the ability to service the biggest container ships at sea.
“We are in an expansion phase and we must be able to further improve our productivity and capabilities,” Edwards said. “We are showing our customers and port users that they can continue to count on The Port of Virginia as they grow their vessel sizes and cargo volumes.”
The port is engaged in a significant rail capacity expansion program at NIT and nearing the start of the civil engineering needed to begin a complete renovation and modernization of NIT’s North Berth.
Crane Specifications:
- Builder: Shanghai-based Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, (called ZPMC),
- Crane height = 170’ above the dock
- Boom-out length = 226’ from the rail closest to the water
- Per unit weight = 1,827 tons
- Combined total cost (5 units) = $61.6 million, delivery included
(The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.)
Va. lawmakers push bipartisan effort to reinvigorate electric utility commission
As Virginia lawmakers negotiate proposals to reform the laws regulating the state’s two largest electric utilities, a separate push is being made to reinvigorate a commission intended to allow more in-depth consideration of such issues outside the legislative session.
Senate Bill 1166 from Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, and House Bill 2275 from House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, would outline a greater role for the Commission on Electric Utility Regulation, or CEUR, in reviewing the state’s energy policy.
While the Virginia State Corporation Commission oversees utility regulation in the commonwealth, the CEUR, established in 2008 and composed of lawmakers, is charged with overseeing how the SCC implements the laws governing Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company.
Currently, legislators working on rate regulation proposals are “virtually dependent on industry lobbyists and environmental organizations for information” and must “mediate between the two,” Surovell said. Utility regulation, he added, is “not everyday subject matter.”
CEUR would “help members who get appointed to the commission learn about energy,” Kilgore said. “We need more folks involved in that whole area.”
Among other changes, the proposed legislation would add three citizen seats to the CEUR and require it to meet at least twice per year.
Surovell has requested $1 million to add seven staff members to the commission.
Despite a law last session extending the CEUR’s term to 2024, the commission has not met since 2017. After the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee killed more than half a dozen rate reform proposals in 2021, the committee voted to send a letter to the CEUR asking it to review four of the bills.
Months after it was asked to take up reform proposals, electric utility commission still hasn’t met
“We are embroiled in incredibly complex matters here,” said Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, at the time. “And I think we’ve got to figure out a mechanism in the off-season where we can delve into some of these things.
The CEUR never convened to take up the proposals.
Restarting the commission is “very important,” said Kilgore. “We get out here in a short session right now, moving all this energy policy through. It’d be a lot better if we had time to discuss and get all the stakeholders together before we get here to have some of these items worked out.”
Surovell and Kilgore’s bills this session would also require the governor to present his statutorily mandated four-year energy plan and the utilities to present their integrated resource plans, which outline plans for future utility investments, to the CEUR. Additionally, the commission would be charged with reviewing ways to access federal funding for energy projects and creating a Commonwealth Energy Research Fund. The research fund would be administered legislatively instead of implementing a similar administrative-run Virginia Power Innovation Fund and Program, a project backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that is being advanced through legislation from Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier.
“Energy is something that is such a huge part of our economy,” Dana Wiggins, director of outreach and financial advocacy for the Virginia Poverty Law Center, told the Mercury. “Everyone needs access to energy; we all depend on access to electricity. It is something that really deserves more consideration and time.”
In recent years, the General Assembly has seen increasing calls for electric utility reform. Two sweeping pieces of legislation introduced this session was expected to be considered in Senate committee Monday but were removed from the agenda as negotiations continue between Dominion, the Southern Environmental Law Center, Clean Virginia, Virginia Poverty Law Center, industrial groups, and more.
Another bill, being carried by Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, would separate Appalachian Power Company from the system of regulation that governs Dominion under state law.
On Monday, Senate Commerce and Labor Committee members moved Surovell’s CEUR bill forward without discussion. Kilgore’s bill has not yet been taken up in the House.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Green Book legislation passes Virginia House
Decades before people could rely on the internet for hotel or restaurant suggestions, Black Americans traveling across the country during the Jim Crow era relied on a guidebook of amenities to keep safe in segregated parts of the country.
Now Virginia legislators are considering giving travelers the opportunity to explore the routes and places found in the Green Book after the House of Delegates passed legislation on Tuesday to permit the placement of historical signs at those sites.
Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, the patron of House Bill 1968, said he was “very hopeful that when we get to the Senate, we’re going to have partners over there who are as excited about this idea as we are, and I think we’re going to see bipartisan support over there as well.”
Martin Brown, Virginia’s chief diversity officer and director of the state’s Office of Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion said Gov. Glenn Youngkin supports the bill. Brown said Youngkin believes it is “consistent with promoting all history” and “recognizes the disparities that took place, but also celebrates the consistent overcoming effort of African Americans.”
Victor Hugo Green, a mailman from New York, published the Green Book annually from 1936 to 1966, a time when local and state Jim Crow laws legalized racial segregation.
The signing of the Civil Rights Act in 1964 legally ended the segregation those laws had established. However, Black people continued to face discrimination from hotels, restaurants, and other businesses and legal restrictions to prevent minorities from seeking employment, voting, and renting and selling homes.
During this time, the Green Book noted places throughout the U.S. where Black travelers could safely eat, stay, and fill their cars with gas.
According to Mullin, Virginia has about 315 known sites that were part of the guidebook, including 60 that already have markers.
Susan Hellman, a planner for the city of Alexandria’s Historic Preservation Office, told the House Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources Committee she has been documenting Green Book sites along with other historians for the past seven years. She said about a quarter of the properties in Virginia remain.
Recently, public interest in the guidebook has grown, particularly after the release of the Hollywood film “Green Book,” which depicted the journey of world-class African-American pianist Don Shirley and his white driver during a concert tour through the Deep South in 1962.
Last session, lawmakers passed legislation carried by Mullin that directed the Department of Historic Resources to develop a program to identify, publicize and educate the public about Green Book sites in the Commonwealth. Mullin said the idea grew from conversations with Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, who shared stories with him about traveling between Washington D.C. and North Carolina with family when she was younger.
In one case, Ward said her family rarely drank anything at all to avoid using the bathroom out of fear.
“The Green Book was so important because you knew where you could eat and where you were going to be lynched,” Ward said.
She added, “I just knew that’s the way things worked, but the Green Book was a Bible, and you come to learn that as a Black person traveling, you could not go anywhere without the Green Book.”
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Integrated Directional Signing Program would primarily cover the costs of the markers. Localities that maintain their own highways would be required to place and maintain the Green Book signs for those sites within their boundaries.
Mullin has proposed a budget amendment that would give the Virginia Tourism Authority and Department of Historic Resources $50,000 to carry out the legislation to designate or approve signs for historic Green Book locations. He said Tuesday that amount is a placeholder.
Another budget amendment would give the Virginia Tourism Authority and Department of Historic Resources $97,000 in 2024 to conduct a study describing Green Book sites in Virginia.
The purpose of the study would be to accelerate and simplify the listing of these properties on the Virginia Landmarks Register, a designation that would make them eligible for certain funding and highway markers.
The legislation will now head to the Democratic-controlled Senate for consideration.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams
Despite a 2020 compromise, debate over the deadlines for farmers to install fences and craft plans to reduce nutrient runoff into the Chesapeake Bay has been revived in this year’s General Assembly.
House Bill 1485 from Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, seeks to extend the deadline for farmers to adopt such practices from 2026 to 2030 voluntarily. If pollution reduction goals aren’t met by the deadline and the state has fully funded its program to assist farmers with implementing those practices, then farmers will be required to implement them. A similar proposal has been put forward in the Senate by Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta.
Supporters of the change say it would give farmers the time they need to meet the deadlines after delays and increased burdens associated with COVID-19, supply chain issues and inflation. But opponents point to the necessity of the work, saying other sectors have dealt with COVID-19 issues, and environmental groups have identified that 90% of Virginia’s remaining pollution reductions need to come from the agricultural sector.
Virginia has been encouraging farmers to install fences to keep livestock out of streams and plant row crops as buffers to absorb polluted runoff to meet the state’s Chesapeake Bay cleanup commitments. While the federal government has set a 2025 deadline for states to meet their pollution reduction targets, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has acknowledged it won’t be met.
The deadlines were set by 2020 legislation from Mason that allowed farmers a six-year runway to voluntarily take actions like fencing cattle out of streams before making those practices mandatory if the state found water quality goals hadn’t been met. Earlier versions of the legislation would have required farmers to have nutrient management plans and install stream fencing by July 2026; testimony from dozens of farmers led to amendments that provided more flexibility.
Webert’s bill this year not only would push back the deadline but would make its enforcement contingent on the state fully funding assistance programs. It would also allow pollution reductions from other point or nonpoint sectors, such as wastewater and stormwater, to count toward agricultural reductions.
Webert said the delayed deadline is necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it difficult for Virginia’s Soil and Water Conservation Districts to get funding for farmers to implement necessary practices. He also said that a workgroup to review progress and provide recommendations was never met, and farmers faced supply chain issues and a lack of contractors.
“When COVID hit …everyone involved faced many of the same difficulties and issues that we all faced in trying to accomplish goals that got halted,” Webert said.
But several Democrats questioned the move. Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, asked why the extension was four years when the pandemic lasted two and a half years and why the groups hadn’t met electronically.
“I believe moving this to an arbitrary 2030, without having [the workgroup] done anything, I think, is a little bit premature,” said Del. Angelia Williams Graves, D-Norfolk. “What I personally would like to see them do is actually work in the next two years, and then come back to us with a reasonable time frame that they feel they would need to complete the work, and budgetary needs they need as well.”
Agricultural groups, including the Virginia Farm Bureau, Virginia Agribusiness Council, Virginia Cattlemen’s Association, and the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, are backing the bill.
Kendall Tyree, executive director of the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, noted that only 55% of state funding for agricultural best management practices had been dispersed in December. She added that a 2030 deadline is more realistic, as the staff who work with farmers require time to build trust and must undergo a roughly two-year certification process.
Martha Moore, vice president of government relations with the Virginia Farm Bureau, said budget amendments are being sought to help speed up the certification process, and funding aligns with a 2030 deadline.
“We believe this sets us up as being successful in achieving these nutrient load reductions,” Moore said.
But environmental groups like the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, James River Association, Friends of the Rappahannock, Virginia Conservation Network, and League of Conservation Voters said they couldn’t support the bill, saying the new deadline is too far away.
“It’s not appropriate to just move the deadline forward and continue to do the same thing that you’ve done for many years and assume that you’re going to get a different result,” said Peggy Sanner, Virginia executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “There’s no doubt on our part that farmers are willing and ready to do the work that needs to be done.”
Chris Leyen, policy director for the League of Conservation Voters, also voiced opposition to counting pollution reductions linked to wastewater and stormwater management toward reductions by the agricultural sector, which Webert’s bill would allow.
“When they make progress, and we make progress, don’t we all benefit from that?” asked Webert.
Plum, who was chairman of the Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources Committee when the 2020 negotiations occurred, said he understands the desire to revise the schedule but argued issues need to be dealt with on an ongoing basis.
That doesn’t mean “backing out what we agreed to,” Plum said. “We’re behind on the Chesapeake Bay goals anyway.”
Webert’s bill passed the Republican-controlled House Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources Committee last week.
Hanger’s bill hasn’t yet been taken up in the Senate. While it is similar to Webert’s and would also move back the deadline date, the senator told the Mercury he’s more focused on getting an accounting of what has been done so far, setting up a timetable to accomplish goals, and ensuring adequate funding is in place.
“If we just were to extend the deadline and do nothing else, then a couple of years from now, we’d have to extend it again,” Hanger said.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
