Regional News
Senate gets landmark voting legislation, but partisanship poses steep challenges
A House-passed package overhauling voting, improving election security, and reforming campaign finance laws is now in the Senate, where deep partisan divisions spell an uncertain fate for the landmark bill.
H.R. 1, also known as the For the People Act of 2021, is sponsored by Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Towson, and co-sponsored by every House Democrat. The measure passed the House on March 3 on a 220-210 party-line vote.
Sarbanes wrote in a letter on his website that H.R. 1 was “a once-in-a-generation reform effort to protect and expand the right to vote, clean up corruption in Washington and restore trust, transparency, and integrity in government.”
“Marylanders and Americans of all political stripes are demanding real change and accountability from their elected officials,” the congressman said. “People are deeply frustrated by the state of our political system – where voter suppression, extreme partisan gerrymandering, and big, dark, special-interest money drown out the voices of ordinary Americans.”
Sarbanes’s bill focuses on three major areas: setting federal standards to make it easier to register to vote and to cast a ballot, expanding public financing of congressional campaigns and requiring greater transparency on donors, and increasing accountability for public officials.
The voting section of the act aims to institute automatic voter registration, put an end to partisan gerrymandering and enhance federal support for voting system security.
In terms of campaign financing, the Sarbanes bill would require all organizations involved in political activity to disclose large donors. It also would create a “multiple matching system for small donations,” paid for by a surcharge on government settlements with corporations and individuals found to have violated federal laws.
In its third section, the bill establishes tighter ethical standards for conflicts of interest in the executive branch, requires the development of a code of ethics for justices on the Supreme Court, toughens foreign agents’ registrations, and expands requirements for registering as a lobbyist.
Rep. Andrew Harris, R-Cockeysville, was among a host of Republican critics of the elections measure.
“This bill is a partisan attempt to overhaul elections, and a complete sellout to the swamp, as it will aid embedded politicians by using hard-earned taxpayer dollars to fuel political campaigns,” Harris said in a statement.
Still, over 150 grassroots organizations have endorsed the Sarbanes proposal.
The Declaration for American Democracy is a coalition representing a range of labor, racial justice, faith, women’s rights, and environmental organizations.
“For far too long, special interests, wealthy donors, and vote suppressors have dominated our politics and attempted to silence the voices of everyday Americans, especially in Black and Brown communities,” the group said in a memo. “The For the People Act would help shift power away from bad actors and transfer it to ‘we the people.’”
In pre-taped remarks on Sunday, President Joe Biden said the legislation “is urgently needed to protect the right to vote, the integrity of our elections, and to repair and strengthen our democracy.”
He added that he hopes the Senate “does its work” so he can sign the legislation into law.
That may be a tall order for supporters of the bill, which would require 60 votes for passage. Even if all 50 Senate Democrats embrace the measure, GOP opposition appears nearly unanimous at this point.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, on Tuesday denounced the bill as an “effort to rewrite the ground rules of American elections and seize power from states and localities.”
“It’s quite the recipe for rebuilding public faith in our democracy on all sides — a purely partisan effort to seize unprecedented power for Washington D.C. on a razor-thin majority,” McConnell said on the Senate floor, “a hugely harmful idea at the worst possible time.”
H.R. 1 has yet to be scheduled on the Senate’s legislative calendar. But Democrats are divided over whether to attempt to abolish the filibuster, the 60-vote threshold for cutting off debate to pass major legislation. The filibuster may figure in the future of many House-passed bills facing Senate action – and Republican opposition.
“We’re going to figure out a way,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said in a recent interview with Politico.
“It’s a passion of mine to get (election reform) done when you see what they’re doing in the states to change voting rights,” Schumer said. “Everything’s on the table. We have to. What is not an option is not getting bold things done.”
By JENNIFER MANDATO
Capital News Service Washington Bureau
Regional News
House clears two gun safety bills, but Senate may be roadblock
The House sent two bills to the Senate Thursday that would implement universal background checks and close the loophole linked to the 2015 mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.
“Gun violence is devastating our communities. Every day, 30 people are killed by someone using a gun, a number that jumps to 100 if you factor in accidents and suicides involving guns,” Rep. Mike Thompson, D-California, the sponsor of the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 said in a statement.
Thompson’s bill was passed 227-203, with one Democrat voting against it and eight Republicans voting for it. The legislation would expand background checks on all firearm sales, closing the so-called gun show loophole and regulating online private sales.
“Background checks work, and expanding them would only make more people safe from gun violence,” Thompson said.
A second measure, the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021, passed 219-210, with two Republicans voting for and two Democrats voting against it.
This bill would nullify the “Charleston loophole” in federal law that allows for the sale of firearms to proceed even if a background check has not been completed after three business days. Instead, the new proposal would increase the waiting period from three days to 10.
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-South Carolina, the author of the bill, said this “gap” in the law allowed a white supremacist to carry out the 2015 mass shooting of nine people at Mother Emanual AME Church in Charleston.
“These people who were practicing their faith, their faith that taught them to welcome in a stranger, a stranger came to their door and they welcomed into their Bible study, he sat with them for an hour,” Clyburn said on the House floor. “The stranger that they had welcomed in had opened fire and killed nine of them, one of whom was the pastor, a former intern of mine.”
Clyburn said his bill if it had been the law at the time, would have prevented the shooter from getting a gun.
Jason Ouimet, executive director of the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action, said the bills are transparent attempts to restrict Americans’ rights under the guise of addressing the country’s violent crime culture.
“By giving full power to unelected government bureaucrats to indefinitely delay and prevent lawful firearm transfers, (the Clyburn bill) could ultimately destroy the Second Amendment rights guaranteed to every law-abiding American by turning it into a privilege enjoyed by a select few,” Ouimet said in a statement.
He also said that the universal background checks in Thompson’s legislation could not be enforced without a federal gun registry.
Both bills are headed to a contentious Senate where passage will be an uphill battle. Ten Republicans – as well as all 50 Democrats – would need to support the proposals to pass them.
Legislation addressing the “Charleston loophole” left the House in 2019 but was stalled after then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, did not bring it up for a vote.
In a press conference Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said the Senate would vote on the matter.
“Last time it went to Mitch McConnell’s legislative graveyard,” Schumer said. “The legislative graveyard is over. We will see where everybody stands. No more thoughts and prayers. A vote is what we need.”
Republicans argue that the bills are unconstitutional and inadequate.
Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pennsylvania, voted against both bills, saying they would threaten the Second Amendment and do nothing to keep Americans safer.
“These bills are being sold to the public as an effort to pass universal background checks, but House Democrats fail to recognize that every commercial gun sale in the United States already has a background check,” Meuser said after the vote. “Once again, Democrat leadership is proposing legislation that would do nothing to prevent criminals from accessing firearms, while greatly restricting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.”
Republicans warn that Americans would suffer from the “ridiculous” criminal penalties that the Democrats’ legislation would put in place.
“For instance, if you loaned a friend a rifle to go hunting, they could face a year in prison and a $100,000 fine,” Meuser said. “The same would be true if you loan an abuse victim a firearm for self-defense. (Clyburn’s proposal) would create arbitrary delays for firearms purchases and could allow the FBI to delay a firearm transfer indefinitely.”
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-North Dakota, said the two bills punish private citizens and add layers of red tape and delay for those who need immediate access to firearms for protection.
No date has been set yet for discussions to begin in the Senate. Democrats will either have to secure a new wave of bipartisan support or likely deal with a Republican filibuster that would take 60 votes to stop.
Nicole Hockley, whose son Dylan was among the 20 children and six adults killed in a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, said in a statement “we need to put all we’ve got” into passing the background checks measures.
“This is our best chance in eight years to finally make this commonsense reform a reality,” said Hockley, who is with Sandy Hook Promise Action Fund.
By LUKE GENTILE
Capital News Service Washington Bureau
Regional News
Bill to repeal Maryland state song advancing in Legislature
A bill that would repeal Maryland’s state song “Maryland, My Maryland!” on the grounds it contains offensive and outdated language is advancing in the Legislature this week.
The song, penned in 1891, labels President Abraham Lincoln as a “despot,” poses a call to action to defend the state from the Union, and personifies the state as “not dead, nor deaf, nor dumb,” among other provocative lyrics.
“It’s way pastime to eliminate this outdated and offensive tune from our law books,” Sen. Cheryl C. Kagan, D-Montgomery, SB08’s Senate sponsor, told Capital News Service.
Kagan says now is the proper time to repeal the song as Confederate-era imagery incorporated into state symbols is being removed nationwide; she believes the legislative repeal process can be quick, allowing for more time to be directed toward pressing issues such as COVID-19 recovery initiatives.
“Repealing the state song should be accomplished in five minutes so we can go back to the people’s business, really pressing business,” Kagan said.
During a Feb. 24 House hearing on the bill’s counterpart HB0667, Comptroller Peter Franchot, D, offered testimony in support of the bill.
“There was only one correct ‘side’ to be on during the Civil War, and I think it’s time our state song recognizes that,” Franchot said.
In testimony opposing the bill, John T. Barringer II of Eldersburg, Maryland, wrote that he worries about the precedent set by removing something so crucial to the state’s identity.
“This legislation is not in Maryland’s past, present, or future interests. It censors our state’s distinctive story, condemns the state song on the gallows of a national culture cleansing frenzy, and deprives future generations of learning some tough truth of a cataclysmic epoch in our federal and state history,” Barringer said.
A number of institutions have removed the state song from their repertoires in recent years.
The University of Maryland announced in 2017 its marching band the Mighty Sound of Maryland would abstain from playing the song on campus going forward; The Preakness Stakes followed suit in 2020 announcing they would no longer play the song during the annual race at Pimlico Race Course.
In 2017, days after violence erupted at a white supremacist protest against the removal of a Gen. Robert E. Lee monument in Charlottesville, Va., then-mayor Catherine Pugh arranged the removal of four Confederate monuments in Baltimore; in 2016, a seven-member panel formally suggested the removal of two of the statues.
Officials have attempted to repeal “Maryland, My Maryland” on multiple occasions; Kagan has sponsored the effort twice previously but believes this is the year it will be successful.
“I think George Floyd’s murder and the subsequent focus on equity and Black Lives Matter has shone a spotlight on Confederate-themed symbols…the attempt to repeal it, or repeal and replace it has been around for decades, and I’m very hopeful that with new leadership in the House and new leadership in the Senate, as well as increased sensitivity to the issues this will be the year we finally get it done,” Kagan said.
Kagan has not suggested a replacement for the state song and says the issue can be addressed at a later date.
“In the future, if someone wants to propose a new state song, that’s a conversation for another time. But I think what we need to do this year is just kill it, take it out of our law books, and prepare to move forward without that stain on our state’s reputation,” Kagan said.
The House bill advanced on Thursday and is expected to come up for a final vote in that chamber soon.
If SB0008/HB0667 passes, the song would be removed on July 1.
Two other bills — HB0389 (cross-filed with SB0087) and HB0437 — that aim to repeal and replace the state song are also going through the state Legislature.
By CALLAN TANSILL-SUDDATH
Capital News Service
Here are the lyrics to the Maryland State song.
Maryland, My Maryland
- I
The despot’s heel is on thy shore,
- Maryland!
His torch is at thy temple door,
- Maryland!
Avenge the patriotic gore
That flecked the streets of Baltimore,
And be the battle queen of yore,
- Maryland! My Maryland!
II
Hark to an exiled son’s appeal,
- Maryland!
My mother State! to thee I kneel,
- Maryland!
For life and death, for woe and weal,
Thy peerless chivalry reveal,
And gird thy beauteous limbs with steel,
- Maryland! My Maryland!
III
Thou wilt not cower in the dust,
- Maryland!
Thy beaming sword shall never rust,
- Maryland!
Remember Carroll’s sacred trust,
Remember Howard’s warlike thrust,-
And all thy slumberers with the just,
- Maryland! My Maryland!
IV
Come! ’tis the red dawn of the day,
- Maryland!
Come with thy panoplied array,
- Maryland!
With Ringgold’s spirit for the fray,
With Watson’s blood at Monterey,
With fearless Lowe and dashing May,
- Maryland! My Maryland!
V
Come! for thy shield is bright and strong,
- Maryland!
Come! for thy dalliance does thee wrong,
- Maryland!
Come to thine own anointed throng,
Stalking with Liberty along,
And chaunt thy dauntless slogan song,
- Maryland! My Maryland!
VI
Dear Mother! burst the tyrant’s chain,
- Maryland!
Virginia should not call in vain,
- Maryland!
She meets her sisters on the plain-
“Sic semper!” ’tis the proud refrain
That baffles minions back again,
- Maryland!
Arise in majesty again,
- Maryland! My Maryland!
VII
I see the blush upon thy cheek,
- Maryland!
For thou wast ever bravely meek,
- Maryland!
But lo! there surges forth a shriek,
From hill to hill, from creek to creek-
Potomac calls to Chesapeake,
- Maryland! My Maryland!
VIII
Thou wilt not yield the Vandal toll,
- Maryland!
Thou wilt not crook to his control,
- Maryland!
Better the fire upon thee roll, Better the blade, the shot, the bowl,
Than crucifixion of the soul,
- Maryland! My Maryland!IX
I hear the distant thunder-hum,
- Maryland!
The Old Line’s bugle, fife, and drum,
- Maryland!
She is not dead, nor deaf, nor dumb-
Huzza! she spurns the Northern scum!
She breathes! she burns! she’ll come! she’ll come!
- Maryland! My Maryland!
Regional News
Biden and congressional Democrats try 180-degree turn on immigration
Using executive orders and new legislative proposals, the Biden administration is attempting a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s immigration system – changes that are aimed at reversing the policies of the Donald Trump years.
“We are dedicated to achieving and, quite frankly, are working around the clock to replace the cruelty of the past administration with an orderly, humane, and safe immigration process,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters at a White House press conference Monday. “It is hard, and it will take time.”
President Joe Biden issued a series of executive orders early last month that required a review of Trump’s actions that created barriers to legal immigration and hindered asylum-seekers, and he set up a task force to reunite families separated at the United States-Mexico border.
On Jan. 20, his first day in office, Biden also sent Congress a legislative package, called the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, which would create an eight-year path to citizenship instead of the original 13 for those living in the United States illegally.
The proposed legislation includes an exemption for undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children who fall under Temporary Protected Status, so-called “dreamers.” Individuals who came to the United States before Jan. 1 would qualify for green cards, thus granting them legal status.
The measure also would seek to clear EB-5 visa backlogs, remove the word “alien” and replace it with “noncitizen” in immigration laws, and invest $4 billion over four years in the U.S.-Mexico border area and the Central American nations of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.
Democratic congressional leaders have embraced the Biden plan, but differences in their own party may delay action for some weeks, according to a report by Politico on Thursday.
In addition, Biden’s immigration package faces widespread opposition among Republicans. Numerous bipartisan negotiations among lawmakers over recent years to find an immigration compromise have collapsed.
Mayorkas said that the Trump administration had “gutted” the U.S. immigration system.
He also noted that the Biden administration did not “have the facilities available or equipped to administer the humanitarian laws that our Congress passed years ago.”
“It takes time to rebuild an entire system and to process individuals at the border in a safe and just way,” he said.
Although U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported between 3,000 and 4,000 daily illegal crossings at the southern border, Mayorkas declined to call it a crisis.
“This is a challenge that the border communities, the non-governmental organizations, the people who care for individuals seeking humanitarian relief all understand it is an imperative,” the secretary said. ” Everyone understands what occurred before us, what we need to do now. And we are getting it done.”
For many in the Hispanic community, Biden’s recent actions are a welcome first step following the harsh immigration rules put in place by Trump under a “zero tolerance” policy.
One of the most visible and disturbing results of that earlier policy was an estimated 5,500 children separated from their parents at the border. Hundreds remain separated.
Domingo Garcia, the national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), believes that the Biden plan is important to open up legal immigration and citizenship to the estimated 11 million immigrants in the country who have not been able to use legal channels.
“We need to get it done in this year, 2021,” Garcia told Capital News Service. “Time is of the essence with the elections two years away, when immigration can be turned into another political piñata and immigrants are used as a source to divide Americans. It’s important that we get this off the table and move on to recovering from COVID and the economic questions we’ve had.”
The task force aimed at reunifying families at the border is led by Mayorkas and will receive input from first lady Dr. Jill Biden.
More than 600 children have been separated at the border from their parents for more than two years.
Garcia believes the first step in making sure the reunification efforts work is making it clear that parents will not be arrested when picking up their children and that they will not be subject to deportation, which was happening under the Trump administration.
“If those safeguards are in place, then actually all of those children can be reunited in 90 to 120 days,” he said. “Unfortunately, some of those parents have been deported back to their countries of origin, and that will be difficult, or complex, for unification.”
When it comes to reassuring the Latino and Hispanic community that harmful orders against those wanting to emigrate here won’t be repeated, Garcia said, the Biden administration still must deal with “thousands of refugees in squalor in refugee camps under the ‘Stay in Mexico’ order.”
“The Trump administration committed horrific human rights abuses by separating families at the border,” Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, said in a statement. He is also head of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
“I commend President Biden for immediately working to reunite these families and ensure these atrocities never happen again,” he said.
Castro and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, are the authors of legislation that would grant lawful permanent resident status to eligible people who were separated by the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump years.
Prospects for comprehensive immigration changes remain poor. The partisan divide in Congress on the issue has not narrowed. Most GOP lawmakers have viewed Democratic efforts to reform immigration as too lenient and not focused enough on border security.
“Biden wasted no time pulling out his pen and unraveling policies critical to our national security, border security, and immigration enforcement,” Rep. John Katko, R-New York, wrote last month on FoxNews.com.
The ranking Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, Katko wrote: “From pausing deportations to halting border wall construction and ending the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, the president slapped an ‘open’ sign on our border – during a global pandemic.”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, tweeted that the Biden plan amounted to “total amnesty, no regard for the health or security of Americans, and zero enforcement.”
By ANEETA MATHUR-ASHTON
Capital News Service Washington Bureau
Regional News
Prevention on the Brain: How to protect yourself from concussions and other injuries
When you think about your health, some of the first things that probably come to mind are healthy eating, exercise, visits with a provider and other steps to help prevent and manage illness and disease. But there is another important factor to consider when thinking about maintaining good health – preventing injuries.
Injuries are one of the biggest threats to good health. According to the National Safety Council, preventable injuries are the third leading cause of death in the U.S., behind heart disease and cancer. In 2019, there were 48.3 million nonfatal, preventable injuries for which people sought medical attention; and preventable, injury-related deaths numbered more than 173,000. The majority of those preventable injuries were found to occur at home or in a motor vehicle.
Concussions
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 30 percent of all injury-related deaths can be attributed to traumatic brain injuries (TBI), which can involve a bump or blow to the head or a penetrating head injury that interferes with brain function. Approximately 150 Americans die from TBI-related injuries each day, and even those who survive may suffer from disabilities that can last a lifetime.
A common form of TBI is a concussion, which results from a jolt or hit to the head or a hit to the body. When someone experiences a concussion, the head and brain suddenly and quickly move back and forth, causing the brain to bounce or twist in the skull. This can result in chemical changes and even stretching and damaging of brain cells.
Signs and symptoms of a concussion include:
- Inability to remember events before or after a hit or fall
- Appearing dazed or stunned
- Loss of memory
- Difficulty concentrating
- Confusion
- Clumsiness
- Responding slowly to questions
- Losing consciousness
- Behavior and mood changes
- Headache or feeling pressure in the head
- Nausea
- Balance issues or dizziness
- Double or blurry vision
- Sensitivity to light or noise
- Not “feeling right” or “feeling down”
Symptoms can show up shortly following an injury or days later, so it’s important to stay alert to the signs and seek necessary medical care following an injury – especially if a danger sign appears. These can include one pupil being larger than the other; drowsiness; an inability to wake up; a headache that gets worse and does not go away; slurred speech; weakness, numbness or decreased coordination; repeated vomiting or nausea; convulsions or seizures; unusual, confused or agitated behavior; and loss of consciousness. If one or more of these occurs, you should call 9-1-1 or take the injured person to the emergency department for medical attention.
Prevention
The good news is that many injuries are preventable and there are a number of proactive steps you can take to help protect yourself and others and stay injury-free, including:
- Practicing strength and balance exercises
- Regular eye exams
- Making your home safer with adequate lighting and removing easily tripped-over items
- Practicing safe behaviors when engaging in physical activity, including safe play and using proper protective gear (including helmets while biking, skateboarding, etc.)
- Using seat belts every time you are in a motor vehicle, and utilizing car and booster seats appropriately for kids 12 and under, and
- Avoiding driving after drinking alcohol or using drugs.
Senior adults and adults managing certain disabilities can also benefit from installing grab bars in the bathroom and railings on both sides of stairs, as well as talking to their provider about other ways to prevent falls at home.
As the saying goes, “accidents happen,” but by taking simple steps and practicing safe behaviors, you can help yourself and others avoid preventable injuries and stay on the road to good health.
When emergencies strike, Fauquier Health is here to help. Our Emergency Department is open 24/7 every day of the year to care for you when you need it most.
Regional News
Michael Sean Thomson named new Chief Financial Officer of Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health announces that Michael “Sean” Thomson has been named as the new Chief Financial Officer for Fauquier Health. Sean joins Fauquier Health from Methodist Southlake Hospital in Southlake, Texas. At Methodist Southlake Hospital, Sean worked as the health system’s Chief Financial Officer where his focuses were on financial stabilization, financial improvement, and strategic growth. Sean brings over 20 years of financial experience to the Fauquier Health team.
Prior to Sean’s role at Methodist Southlake Hospital, he worked at Hospital Corporate of America in Nashville, Tennessee and as a Chief Financial Officer at Medical City of Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas. Sean has been actively seeking a close knit community to settle down in with his family.
Chad Melton, Chief Executive Officer of Fauquier Health. “Sean’s financial background and vast experience working in a variety of healthcare settings will make him a vital part of the Fauquier Health team. Upon coming to Fauquier County, Sean immediately felt engrained and vested in our community. We know he will accomplish great things here.”
Elmer Polite, Eastern Division Chief Financial Officer of LifePoint Health added, “Sean has an excellent balance of financial, operations and strategic experience that will propel him to success as the Fauquier Health Chief Financial Officer. His presence will certainly compliment the awesome leadership team at Fauquier Health.”
Sean obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting in 1993 from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Sean has held various organizational and community memberships including Chamber of Commerce board member in Southlake, Texas, Chamber of Commerce financial board member in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Richmond Ambulance Authority board member in Richmond, Virginia.
“I’m very excited to join the fabulous team at Fauquier Health,” Sean commented. “I look forward to using my past experiences to assist in the health system’s continued growth. Fauquier Health has an excellent reputation and has made significant strides in providing additional complex services, such as a new Center for Cancer Care, Cardiac Catheterization services, and a Center for Weight Loss – as well as robotic-assisted surgery – all areas I look forward to building within the community.”
Sean currently resides in Fredericksburg, Virginia with spouse Jill, and children Jack, Ella, and Lucy. Sean’s personal interests outside of work include spending time with his family as well as outdoor activities such as golf, hiking, and skiing.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540.316.5000.
Regional News
Newsweek names Winchester Medical Center one of nation’s best maternity care hospitals
Valley Health Winchester Medical Center (WMC) has been named to Newsweek’s annual list of the best maternity hospitals in the U.S. The list includes 217 hospitals across 36 states — 5 in Virginia — recognized for providing high quality care to mothers and newborns.
Newsweek partnered with The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization that monitors the quality and safety of healthcare, to identify hospitals that met Leapfrog’s standards for excellence in maternity care based on its 2020 Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals have low rates of early elective delivery, C-section delivery and episiotomy, and follow important protocols to protect the health of moms and babies.
“As the region’s largest maternity hospital, Winchester Medical Center is committed to following best practices in every aspect of care we provide to women and their newborns,” said WMC President Grady W. (Skip) Philips, III. “We have an exceptional team of caregivers who help welcome more than 2,500 babies into the world each year, with high-risk pregnancy and neonatal intensive care services available if needed. We are honored to be among the top maternity centers in the country.”
“We’re very proud to consistently achieve high marks in national quality metrics such as early elective delivery and primary C-section rates,” said James Nashed, MD, chair of Obstetrics & Gynecology at WMC. “Our team provides a high quality service, we meet or exceed the data-based marks, and it’s nice to be recognized for it.”
Newsweek Best Maternity Care Hospitals meet or exceed Leapfrog standards in five reported metrics:
- Early elective delivery rates of 5% or less.
Scheduled C-sections or medical inductions performed before 39 weeks gestation without medical necessity carry risks to both babies and mothers.
- First-born C-section rate of 23.9% or less.
C-sections should only be used when necessary to avoid risks of infection or blood clots, longer recoveries, difficulty with future pregnancies, and problems for babies requiring NICU treatment.
- Episiotomy rate of 5% or less.
An episiotomy is an incision made in the perineum (the birth canal) during childbirth. Although episiotomies were once routine, current medical guidelines recommend only in a narrow set of cases.
- Newborn bilirubin screening rate before discharge of 90% or greater.
Leapfrog assesses whether a newborn has been properly screened for a high bilirubin level which, if left untreated, poses a risk of brain damage and various disabilities.
- Appropriate DVT prevention in women having Cesarean delivery of 90% or greater.
Women who deliver via C-section are sometimes at risk for a pulmonary embolism, where one or more arteries in the lungs become blocked by a blood clot. Hospitals must take care to reduce this risk using standard prevention protocols.
Learn more: https://www.newsweek.com/best-maternity-care-hospitals-2021
