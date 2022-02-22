Legislative Update
Senate Intel Chairman Mark R. Warner on responding to Russian aggression
WASHINGTON (February 22, 2022) – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement today after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to formally recognize the independence of Moscow-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops into those areas:
“I just returned to Washington after several days of meetings with our partners and allies in Munich and in London. My takeaway from those meetings is this: the West has never been as resolute or as unified in standing up to Putin’s brazen, reckless and illegal course of action. The United States and our partners stand with the cause of democracy and with the people of Ukraine at this perilous moment.
“Along with my colleagues in Congress, I support President Biden’s measures to impose significant costs on Russia and its autocratic government in response to its unjustified and unacceptable aggression. Those announced today by the President, taken in coordination with our allies, are a good first step, and we must be prepared to impose additional costs on Putin if he carries through on his threats to further invade Ukraine.
“I will also support measures to bolster the readiness and deterrence of the NATO alliance. While we do not want escalation between nuclear powers, there must be no mistake regarding NATO’s readiness to protect its members and deter Russia’s aggression. Putin’s misguided and dangerous actions will only act to further unify this decades-strong alliance of nations.”
With billions of dollars up for grabs, Warner launches webpage to give edge to Virginia localities
WASHINGTON (February 22, 2022) – With billions of dollars in infrastructure funding up for grabs, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) is working to give a leg up to Virginia’s counties, cities, towns, tribes, and stakeholders. Today, Sen. Warner unveiled a new resource webpage that will make these dollars as accessible as possible for Virginia localities as they prepare to compete for the funding, which was authorized by the bipartisan infrastructure law negotiated by Sen. Warner and signed by President Joe Biden.
“I’m excited to launch this page to help Virginia localities access the funding I was proud to negotiate and secure through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Virginia stands to gain a historic amount of competitive funding, but only if we apply and compete for it. This site will help connect Virginians to key resources and help them stay on top of grant and funding opportunities,” said Sen. Warner.
Among other things, the site:
• Visualizes application due dates with an interactive calendar, allowing users to better track deadlines.
• Filters grants by the federal agencies, allowing users to better locate grants that fit their needs.
• Enables users to easily request a letter from the Senator in support of a grant application.
• Provides a snapshot look at the funding that is already making its way to Virginia, and allows users to view in detail how that funding will be distributed and utilized throughout the Commonwealth.
This competitive funding comes in addition to billions of dollars in formula funding, also authorized by the bipartisan infrastructure law. Formula funding is non-competitive and determined by pre-existing formulas, which are based on statistical criteria. In general, states, localities, and other entities that normally receive infrastructure funding from Congress can expect to receive a boost of additional federal dollars, distributed through traditional programs.
Click here to visit the website.
Warner Weekly Wrap-Up: Working hard at home and abroad
Sen. Warner stayed active on a broad range of issues this week: addressing the situations in Ukraine and Ethiopia; voting to avert another shutdown; pushing for accountability, answers, and action on inflation and the IRS; and securing more assistance for those affected by the flooding in Buchanan County.
Here’s what happened:
INTERNATIONAL UPDATES
Sen. Warner continues to stay laser-focused on the situation in Ukraine. This week, he spoke on the Senate floor condemning the actions of Vladimir Putin and reaffirming the United States’ commitment to standing with the people of Ukraine. He’s repeatedly addressed how a potential invasion might affect Virginians – from rising prices to cyber disruptions.
Also, in his role as Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, he released a joint statement with 11 other bipartisan Senate leaders condemning Russian intimidation and recommitting to solidarity with Ukraine. They wrote, “Make no mistake: the United States Senate stands with the people of Ukraine and our NATO allies and partners most threatened by Russian aggression. Our troops stand ready to reinforce the defenses of our Eastern European allies and we are prepared to respond decisively to Russian efforts to undermine the security of the United States at home and abroad. We also call upon our allies to join us in bolstering NATO’s eastern flank.”
He also remains committed to making sure the public stays informed on the issue and has conducted multiple interviews to convey updates on the situation as they occur. You can see some local coverage on WDBJ7, NBC29, Fredericksburg Today, The Richmond Times-Dispatch, WSLS, or national coverage on FOX, MSNBC, and CNBC.
Yesterday, Sen. Warner traveled to Munich alongside a bipartisan group of senators for a security conference focused on addressing the conflict. While there, he’ll participate in meetings with international diplomats and get further briefings on the situation.
In other international updates, Sen. Warner is also communicating with U.S. officials about the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia. He spoke with operatives on the ground in Addis Ababa this week and released a statement of support for the people of Ethiopia.
NEW YEARS (CONTINUING) RESOLUTIONS
Congress kept the lights on once again and averted a shutdown, reaching an agreement on a “continuing resolution” to keep the government funded through mid-March at current levels. While Sen. Warner is always glad to prevent a shutdown, he remains one of the most outspoken critics against the antiquated way Congress deals with funding the government. This week, he released a statement alongside Sen. Kaine arguing for the passage of a full omnibus spending bill; this follows his statement last week calling attention to the potential funding losses. They said,
“We’re relieved we averted a government shutdown, but we need the certainty that a full-year government funding bill would provide. Virginia communities are at risk of being unable to fund critical operations. We owe it to them to do our jobs and fund the government for the full year, instead of simply kicking the can down the road.
Sen. Warner has been advocating for reform to the government funding process for years, including by introducing the Stop STUPIDITY Act, which would help avert shutdowns. This year, however, he has been particularly outspoken because full funding for critical priorities – including the bipartisan infrastructure bill (of which he was a key negotiator) – is dependent on passing a full omnibus spending bill instead of more short-term continuing resolutions. A few weeks ago, he wrote to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to get answers on exactly how much money Virginia stands to lose without a full omnibus spending bill.
Unfortunately, Virginia could lose approximately $364 million in roads and bridges funding and $53 million in transit funding, and several other priorities – $37 billion in defense spending, the Coastal Storm Risk Management Program for Hampton Roads, funding for landmarks, and the CDC – could all lose out.
Sen. Warner brought attention to this issue in a statement and a Twitter thread and continues to advocate for both the short-term need to pass an omnibus spending bill and the long-term need to reevaluate and reform the legislative process for government funding.
BACKLOG BLUES
As the tax-filing season continues, Sen. Warner is continuing to push the IRS on substantial delays and unresponsiveness. That’s why this week Sen. Warner joined a group of Senate colleagues calling on the IRS to quickly address current backlogs. They wrote,
“We continue to hear from constituents who are still waiting for their 2020 tax returns, have received confusing notices about overdue payments they already paid, and cannot reach anyone at the IRS for assistance. Many of these problems stem from the millions of unprocessed correspondence items from 2021.”
Sen. Warner has been a leader in Congress fighting for the 6 million Americans still waiting on tax returns from last year’s filing season. Last month he joined a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers drawing attention to the severe delays. Some of his efforts have already produced results – this week, the IRS announced they wouldn’t be shutting down a processing center in order to prevent further delays.
He also redoubled his efforts by participating in a Senate Finance Committee hearing about the IRS this week and pushing for concrete solutions that will help Virginians get their returns faster.
GRAB BAG
HELP FOR HURLEY: Sen. Warner has advocated extensively for more federal support for victims of the flooding in Buchanan County, and he achieved another victory this week (following last week’s announcement that victims would be eligible to apply for SBA funds) by announcing almost $175,000 in direct assistance from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
#FEDFIVENOW: After Republican Banking Committee members obstructed a vote on the critical nominees for the Federal Reserve, Sen. Warner expressed his disappointment in the lack of progress on confirming roles that have a major role in tackling inflation. As he continues to fight for lower costs for families, he supports confirming these highly-qualified nominees as soon as possible.
LAWMAKERS WITH BENEFITS: Sen. Warner led a bipartisan, bicameral group of legislators this week in reintroducing a law aimed at testing a portable benefits model for the independently employed.
TAKING ON INFLATION: In addition to his IRS hearings, Sen. Warner participated in a Finance Committee hearing this week and advocated for solutions on asked inflation and the housing shortage.
POSTAL SERVICE: Sen. Warner continues to put pressure on passing the USPS reform bill, offering several statements of support so Congress can get this done and reform USPS so it can deliver mail consistently in all communities. This follows Sen. Warner’s personal visits to communities that have experienced significant delays.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Sen. Warner has been contributing to a thread all month long highlighting the contributions and vibrant history of Black Americans.
WEEK AHEAD
Next week, the Senate will be in recess, and Sen. Warner will continue to participate in the security conference in Munich. Once he’s back stateside, he’ll be spending the rest of the week in Hampton Roads, visiting the NASA Langley Research Center, touring the City of Norfolk’s Coastal Storm Risk Management Project, participating in a Gloucester County Leadership Roundtable, and more.
Lawmakers reintroduce bipartisan, bicameral legislation to test portable benefit models
WASHINGTON (February 17, 2022) – Today, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) and U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) introduced legislation to test innovative portable benefit designs for the growing independent workforce. The Portable Benefits for Independent Workers Pilot Program Act seeks to provide these workers with access to social insurance protections typically provided through traditional full-time employment. This legislation would establish a $20 million grant fund within the U.S. Department of Labor to incentivize states, localities, and nonprofit organizations to experiment with portable benefits models for the independent workforce.
“More Americans than ever are engaging in part-time, contract or other alternative work arrangements. As the workforce changes, it is increasingly important that we provide workers with an ability to access more flexible benefits that can be carried to multiple jobs across a day, a year, and even a career,” Sen. Warner said. “This program will encourage experimentation at the state and local levels to find ways we can better support our independent, 21st-century workforce.”
“Job opportunities in the gig economy provide workers with utmost flexibility, which is increasingly needed as parents continue to adjust schedules due to the pandemic,” Sen. Young said. “Supporting portable benefit options helps uncover creative solutions to addressing the needs of our drastically changing workforce. I am pleased to reintroduce this bill to make it easier for Hoosiers to find the job opportunity that best suits their family situation.”
“The way we work is rapidly changing but our laws aren’t keeping up. We need to ensure we have an economy that works for everyone and that includes making sure that gig economy workers can access the same types of benefits as traditional jobs,” Rep. DelBene said. “This legislation would take an important step forward on expanding the portability of benefits. Whether you make a living through mobile car services or by selling crafts online, workers deserve access to benefits.”
The legislation is also co-sponsored in the Senate by Sens. Angus King (I-ME), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Michael Bennet (D-CO), and John Hoeven (R-ND).
While the composition of the workforce has changed, those who earn all or some of their income as independent contractors, part-time workers, temporary workers, or contingent workers find it difficult and expensive to access benefits and protections that are commonly provided to full-time employees, such as paid leave, workers’ compensation, skills training, unemployment insurance, tax withholding, and tax-advantaged retirement savings. As the workforce changes, employers and policymakers need to consider a system of portable benefits that allows workers to carry these benefits with them from job to job across a lifetime in the workforce.
The Portable Benefits for Independent Workers Pilot Program Act would establish a portable benefits pilot program at the U.S. Department of Labor. It authorizes a total of $20 million for competitive grants to states, local governments, and nonprofits for pilot projects to design, implement and evaluate new models ($15 million) or assess and improve existing models ($5 million) for portable benefits for independent workers such as contractors, temporary workers, and self-employed workers.
Eligible models should provide any number of work-related benefits and protections – such as retirement savings, workers compensation, life or disability insurance, sick leave, training, and educational benefits, health care, and more. In order to encourage innovative thinking on these challenging issues, programs focused solely on retirement-related benefits will not be eligible. In awarding grants, the Secretary of Labor is directed to prioritize models that can be replicated on a large scale or at the national level.
Sen. Warner and Rep. DelBene originally introduced this legislation in 2017.
Sen. Warner has been a leader in Congress in pushing for policy solutions to address the country’s ever-changing workforce. Earlier this month, He called on the SEC to require companies to report on how many workers they employ who are not classified as full-time employees, including independent and subcontracted workers. Sen. Warner has also successfully pushed the Labor Department to update its annual workforce surveys to collect better data on the independent workforce, and he also convinced the Internal Revenue Service to update its tax-filing and record-keeping guidance for independent workers. Since 2015, Sen. Warner has co-chaired The Aspen Institute’s bipartisan Future of Work Initiative.
Before joining Congress, Rep. DelBene had a long career in the technology industry and as an entrepreneur. She is viewed as a forward-looking lawmaker trying to update laws for the way the world works today.
A copy of the bill text is available here.
Warner continues push to address IRS issues facing taxpapers
WASHINGTON (February 17, 2022) – With millions of Americans struggling to get answers from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today continued his push to reduce delays and ensure that Virginians are able to get through the 2022 filing season as smoothly as possible.
In a joint letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, Sen. Warner and a number of his Senate colleagues urged the IRS to take immediate action to reduce its massive backlog and improve its customer service during the 2022 tax filing season. Specifically, the lawmakers called on the IRS to consider pursuing maximum overtime options for its staff, expanding its surge teams to address processing and correspondence delays, and seeking fast ways to train additional employees and volunteers.
“As the IRS works to eliminate the current backlog of returns and correspondence, we request you to pursue additional actions to maximize the IRS’ current workforce to address the backlog in order to reduce disruptions this filing season,” wrote the lawmakers to IRS Commissioner Rettig.
“We continue to hear from constituents who are still waiting for their 2020 tax returns, have received confusing notices about overdue payments they already paid, and cannot reach anyone at the IRS for assistance. Many of these problems stem from the millions of unprocessed correspondence items from 2021,” the lawmakers added. “We understand the long-term solution to ensure the IRS can manage its workload and provide timely and high-quality service to taxpayers is additional resources to hire and train employees across several departments and modernize technologies. However, those investments will take time, and taxpayers require more immediate relief, especially with the 2022 filing season already underway.”
Additionally, in a Senate Finance Committee hearing today, Sen. Warner questioned IRS National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins about the IRS backlogs and about the measures being taken to address the situation.
Specifically, Sen. Warner touched on the possibility of extending the tax filing deadline, asking whether an extension would be beneficial in light of the ongoing backlogs. He also asked whether the IRS is setting appropriate expectations and whether the IRS can and should do more right now to better communicate issues to taxpayers.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 13, 2022
This week, our community and Commonwealth continued to honor the lives and legacies of Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson. Their passing emphasizes the sacrifices law enforcement officers, and their families, make and the dangers they face each day to keep us safe. As we say goodbye to these beloved officers, we pay tribute to their memory and thank them for their selfless sacrifice.
Honoring Fallen Heroes:
On Wednesday, Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson were laid to rest following their tragic murder at Bridgewater College. Our community continues to mourn the loss of these two heroes, and our prayers remain with their loved ones. Thousands of people from across the Commonwealth and beyond paid tribute to these fallen officers, highlighting the immense impact Officers Painter and Jefferson had on all who knew them. I was honored to recognize these gentlemen in the House of Representatives.
Paying More, Having Less:
One year of unified Democrat control of both Congress and the White House has resulted in policies that have crippled our country’s economy. Inflation has soared to the highest rate since 1982, store shelves across the Nation are bare, Americans are paying more simply to commute to work, energy prices across the board have skyrocketed, and the average family has seen their budget reduced by two paychecks. This crisis has been caused by liberals’ tax-and-spend policies that have pushed the national debt over $30 trillion and threatened the long-term viability of our economy. Below is what Democrat control of the Federal government has done to the economy:
• Inflation is at a 40-year high and has increased every month of the Biden Presidency
• The Consumer Price Index rose by 7.5% over the past year, the highest reading since February of 1982
• Overall food prices hit a 17-year high in 2021, and grocery store shelves are bare
• In 2021, inflation cost the average family $3,500 – according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model
• When adjusted for inflation, real-wages decreased 1.9% during President Biden’s first year in office
• As of Friday, February 4, 2022, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.42, a 40% increase from the beginning of 2021
• As of this month, the price of a barrel of oil reached above $90 for the first time since 2014
Priorities at the Department of Homeland Security:
Democrats waste no opportunity to push their Green New Deal Agenda on the American people. One of the most recent attempts to do so comes at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of all places. On January 12, 2022, DHS announced the creation of a Climate Change Professionals Program to recruit recent graduates and current federal employees to support the “growing focus on adapting to climate change and improving resilience.” Given the threats our Nation is facing, particularly with unchecked illegal immigration at our southern border, it is absurd that the agency tasked with securing the homeland would utilize manpower and other resources to focus on climate change. This highlights just how backward the Biden Administration’s priorities are, and I joined my colleagues in writing to Secretary Mayorkas urging him to prioritize the imminent threats confronting the United States. The full letter can be here.
Supporting Higher Education:
Virginia’s Sixth District is home to more institutions of higher education than nearly any other district in the country. With more than 20 colleges and universities within our borders, students from across the United States come to the Sixth District to pursue their education. For this reason, it is critically important that I foster an open dialogue between myself and our region’s schools to ensure that I am best representing their and our students’ interests. This week, I enjoyed the opportunity to meet with members of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and academic leaders from the Sixth District to discuss the organization’s legislative priorities for the upcoming year and how Congress can advance policies that benefit their institutions. As an active member of the Congressional Independent Colleges Caucus, I will remain an advocate for the hundreds of thousands of students receiving education within the Sixth District.
Constituent Services:
As you may be aware, my office frequently helps constituents resolve issues they may encounter when dealing with a Federal agency. While these services often relate to helping folks get their tax refund from the IRS, a passport from the State Department, or medical benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, my office also offers several other, lesser-known, services. For example, if a constituent is having trouble obtaining their or their loved one’s military service medals, my office may be able to help. Just this week, I presented the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Augusta County, Steve Landes, with the medals his father earned during World War II. Please do not hesitate to reach out if we can be of assistance.
Mobile Office Hours:
Virginia’s Sixth District stretches more than 150 miles from Strasburg in the north to Roanoke in the south. While I have four District offices throughout our region in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Roanoke, and Lynchburg, my goal has always been to make myself and my staff as accessible as possible to folks in the Sixth District. For that reason, my staff regularly hold Mobile Office Hours throughout the District to assist residents who don’t live near district offices with any issues they may have with a Federal agency. This coming week, my staff will hold Mobile Office Hours in Woodstock and Lexington. For more information, please visit my website here.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 64.9 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 95.7 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 20.5%, down from 25.2% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Obenshain: Week four here at the General Assembly Session
We are in our fourth week of the 2022 Session and committees in the Senate and House have had full dockets with robust debates on numerous bills daily. Believe it or not, we are only about a week from the mid-point of the Session, known as Crossover.
Most of the bills that I have patroned this year have been heard in committee, some favorably and some unfavorably. On Thursday, I presented one of my top priorities this year: an expansion to our charter schools laws in the Commonwealth. I want to thank Education Secretary Amy Guidera for testifying in support of my bill.
It’s unfortunate that my colleagues were not amenable to my bill. A few weeks ago, I described the work I was doing with Governor Youngkin to give more flexibility to schools and teachers, and families. Last week, the Senate Education and Health Committee voted 8-7 to defeat the bill. One Democrat Senator, Lynwood Lewis, broke ranks and supported the bill. If you would like to read my statement about the bill’s failure to pass, please click here.
I also carried a bill to repeal the pro-union legislation allowing the government to close bids to all but union shops and repealing last year’s bill allowing unionizing or collective bargaining for public employees. With a Commerce and Labor Committee stacked with twelve Democrats and three Republicans, it was no surprise that the bill failed. This was another bill with which I was working with Governor Youngkin to ensure that employees are not forced to join unions and contractors are not forced to pay inflated wage rates in public contracts. The primary effect of last year’s legislation was to allow large out-of-state contractors to compete for and win contracts from Virginia businesses. To read the bill, click here.
SB 122 (click here to read it) is a bill about which I care deeply. This is known as Caleb’s Law and would have created an involuntary manslaughter (felony) charge for any person who kills the fetus of another accidentally, contrary to the intention of the parties and while engaged in conduct so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life. This bill was brought to me by a Rockingham County woman who survived a horrible automobile accident, caused by a man fleeing police. Tragically, because of the accident, she lost her son with whom she was six months pregnant and would have been named Caleb. Under current law, if Caleb and his mother had both died in the accident, the perpetrator could have been charged with two counts of homicide. But because the mother lived, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s only option was to charge the perpetrator with two counts of malicious wounding. I believe that the prosecution in cases like this should be able to pursue an involuntary manslaughter charge. What happened to Caleb and her mother is devastating and I hope that this bill will rectify this unjust inconsistency in our law. To read more about this legislation and Caleb’s story please click here.
Caleb’s mother, Taylor, was brave enough to testify in front of the Committee with a moving account of her experience. If you’d like to listen to her testimony, click here.
The bill was reported from the Judiciary Committee and is headed to the Finance Committee for further evaluation.
If you wish to see the full list of the bills I am introducing this year, click here.
Recently, we welcomed several groups and individuals to our office – both in person and virtually. Some of our visitors included advocates from the Virginia Farm Bureau, Shenandoah Valley and Rappahannock Electric Cooperatives, Virginia Dental Association, and members of our local school boards.
We also met constituents who visited on behalf of the Virginia Charitable Gaming Council and my good friends John Shaffer from Luray Caverns and Debbie Donehey, Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors member and owner of The Griffin Tavern in Flint Hill.
And finally, it was great to catch up with my good friend Dr. John Downey as well as ambitious and driven students from Blue Ridge Community College.
If you would like to meet with me or my office representatives, please email me at mark@markobenshain.com or come by our office in the Pocohontas Building, office 502E.
I’ll have another update next week so stay tuned. As always, it’s my honor to represent the Shenandoah Valley in the Senate of Virginia
Mark Obenshain
