Senate moves ahead on bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriages
WASHINGTON – The Senate on Wednesday voted 62-37 to advance a bipartisan bill that would provide federal protection for same-sex and interracial marriage.
Twelve Senate Republicans joined Democrats to advance the Respect for Marriage Act, which was already passed by the House of Representatives by wide margins in July.
“We are on the cusp of a historic vote in the Senate because of everybody’s efforts,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, said.
The measure would require the federal government to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages if passed. This would include repealing the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and codifying the Supreme Court’s rulings in Obergefell v. Hodges and Loving v. Virginia.
Rep. Jerrod Nadler, D-New York, introduced the original version of the Respect for Marriage Act in 2009.
The bill has been introduced five times but only picked up momentum following the Supreme Court’s June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health overturning Roe v. Wade, which established the right to abortion. In his concurrence with the Dobbs decision, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court should reconsider Obergefell.
Multiple senators referenced Thomas’s suggestion in their floor speeches Wednesday, including Baldwin and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.
Baldwin, the first openly gay woman elected to the Senate, called Thomas’s opinion an “open invitation to litigators across the country to bring their cases to the court, inevitably instilling fear among millions of Americans.”
Lawmakers and marriage equality activists became concerned that the court could possibly overturn Obergefell and return the question of same-sex marriage to the states. Supporters of the bill are aiming to prevent this outcome by enshrining recognition of same-sex marriage in federal law.
The 2022 version of the bill also includes protection for interracial marriages, which while protected under the Supreme Court’s ruling in Loving v. Virginia, is not codified in federal law.
Maryland Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Democrats, voted to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed with the bill.
“It is long past time for Congress to make clear that equal rights are guaranteed across America, no matter who you love, who you marry, or where you live,” Van Hollen told Capital News Service. “The Respect for Marriage Act ensures that no matter where in America they live, all married couples are afforded equal rights, freedom, and dignity.”
Cardin said before the vote Wednesday that he was “optimistic” the Senate would pass the bill.
“Today is going to be a great day for the United States Senate and the American people,” Cardin told CNS. “We’re going to be able to protect marriage equality in our country.”
A Maryland law legalizing same-sex marriage went into effect in 2013. The state began recognizing same-sex marriages from other jurisdictions in 2012.
Same-sex marriage became legal in Washington, D.C., in 2010. It has been legal in Virginia since 2014.
Following bipartisan support in the House with a 267-157 vote – with 47 Republicans voting in support of the bill – the Respect for Marriage Act was delayed and negotiated for months before Wednesday. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle used the time to work together to ensure enough senators would vote to pass the bill.
Republican supporters of the bill highlighted an amendment to the act that recognized the protection of religious liberties and clarified that the act would not allow polygamy.
Portman called current federal law a “disconnect” from American opinions, as lawmakers pointed to polling that has shown more than 70% of Americans — including a majority of Republicans —support same-sex marriage. The Ohio senator said he recognized that “millions” of American couples are hoping for peace of mind about the permanent validity of their marriage.
“We must not let them down,” Portman said.
By HUNTER SAVERY and GRACE YARROW
Capital News Service
Citing 1835 treaty, Cherokee Nation appeals to House for a delegate
WASHINGTON – The Cherokee Nation called upon a House panel Wednesday to uphold the terms of a 187-year-old treaty and seat a delegate representing the tribe before the end of this year.
The House Rules Committee held a hearing with the Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and legal experts to discuss the treaty’s implications and explore options for meeting that request.
“Words alone don’t absolve us of the horrific injustices brought on Native American communities at the hands of the US government, and that is why I’m hopeful that today’s historic hearing opens a new door towards building greater understanding and the possible inclusion of these communities in Congress,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Massachusetts, and the committee’s chairman.
In 1835, the U.S. government and a minority portion of the Cherokee Nation East signed the Treaty of New Echota, agreeing that the Cherokee Nation would cede ancestral land in Georgia.
In return, the treaty includes a provision, Article 7, that the Cherokee “shall be entitled to a delegate in the House of Representatives,” said Mainon Schwartz, legislative attorney for the Congressional Research Service.
The Senate ratified the treaty, and eventually became the legal basis for the violent, forcible removal of the Cherokee people, known as the Trail of Tears.
“The history since 1835, with the Cherokee Nation, has been one of rebuilding and then being suppressed again, being oppressed again, being dispossessed,” Hoskin told lawmakers. “We seem to be in rebuilding mode for the last few centuries.”
Hoskin said the Cherokee Nation is finally in a position where it can assert its right to representation.
After nearly 200 years, with the other portion of the treaty unfulfilled, the Cherokee Nation appointed its first delegate to the House of Representatives, Kimberly Teehee, in 2019.
Teehee would be a non-voting delegate, similar to delegates from U.S. territories, able to serve on and vote in committees but not empowered to vote on the floor.
The distinction between member and delegate is important because it means the Cherokee people would not be double-represented by a House member representing their district and the Cherokee delegate in substantive votes, said Lindsay Robertson, professor of Native American Law at the University of Oklahoma.
The committee is considering two options for seating Teehee: a resolution to amend the standing House rules or separate legislation that would need to pass the House and Senate and be signed by the president.
Because standing rules need to be reaffirmed every two years, a resolution would not create a permanent position, Schwartz said, but passing a bill would address that issue.
Hoskin said that if the United States decides to honor the treaty’s promise after two centuries, it would be “breathtaking” for a future Congress to break that promise.
Other tribes and Cherokee bands have sent letters to the committee requesting delegates, McGovern said, prompting concerns from House members.
The language of the New Echota treaty is the clearest legal, Schwartz said, and there are rulings declaring the Cherokee Nation as successor to the original treaty.
“We need to look into everything, but needing to look into everything doesn’t mean we have to wait on taking action on something that is pretty clear,” said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, and the ranking member of the committee.
McGovern said that the House can both pass a resolution to seat Teehee now and work on long-term legislation that might address the appeals of other tribes.
“I don’t think we should be very patient in the face of this (incoming) Congress,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland. “And I think we should act with dispatch to make this happen. I think there are some final things we’ve got to figure out, but we should move as quickly as possible.”
By DESTINY HERBERS
Capital News Service
Virginia War Memorial seeks military veterans to interview for film about October 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada
If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you.
Both of these events occurred during the same week that year and the Memorial is seeking veterans or their family members who may have a connection to either or both events to interview for a new Virginians at War documentary film entitled, “One Week in October.”
Production of the new film will take place in the Spring and Summer of 2023 with a projected premiere date of October 2023, the 40th anniversary of both of these historic events.
“We want to include stories of those who served in either campaign, those who have an intimate knowledge of the events in Beirut or Grenada, and of course, those who may have lost a loved one in either event,” Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director said. “As with all of our Virginians at War films, our interviews will be with persons currently residing in Virginia. Interviews will be scheduled and conducted at the Memorial in Richmond.”
Those interested in participating to be interviewed for “One Week in October” are encouraged to contact Dr. Mountcastle by email at clay.mountcastle@dvs.virginia.gov or by calling the Memorial at 804-786-2060.
Over the past twenty years, the Virginia War Memorial has produced more than thirty films in its award-winning Virginians at War documentary series. The films are shown daily in the Reynolds Theater at the Virginia War Memorial, are available for viewing on the Memorial’s website (www.vawarmemorial.org) and are distributed for classroom use to middle and high schools throughout the Commonwealth.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
Virginia War Memorial announces winners of 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest
An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
The winner in the middle school category is Mason Bibby, who attends North Cross School in Roanoke. His teacher is Mrs. Robin Garrett.
The winner in the high school category is Katie Wittenbraker, a 10th grade student at Monacan High School in Chesterfield. Ms. Erica Harris is her teacher.
The annual contest was open to middle and high school age students throughout Virginia enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled. The essay topic for the 2022 competition was, “A Virginian who served in the United States Military during the Vietnam War who inspires me.”
The contest winners, Mason Bibby and Katie Wittenbraker, traveled to Richmond accompanied by their parents and teachers, and read aloud their essays on stage as part of the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony. Each winner received a prize package presented by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation.
The students were personally congratulated by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, and Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw.
“We join with all our fellow Virginians in congratulating Katie and Mason on their winning entries in our 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest and also congratulate all of the students from throughout the Commonwealth that took the time to write essays and participated this year,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “Thanks also to Katie and Mason’s teachers, Mrs. Garrett and Ms. Harris, who encouraged them to write their submissions. Educating our young people and passing on the stories of service and sacrifice of our men and women who served is one of our most important missions here at the Virginia War Memorial. With their inspiring words, these students demonstrate the importance of this mission.”
The winning essays are posted online on the Virginia War Memorial Foundation website.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
Memorial to Native American veterans dedicated in Washington
WASHINGTON — Raindrops ceased, and a rainbow stretched over the horizon Friday afternoon as speakers honored Native American veterans with the dedication of a memorial in Washington.
The National Native American Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall on Veterans Day, exactly two years after the memorial first opened. “How humbled and grateful we are that this national day of recognition has finally come full circle to honor our Native American warriors, past and present,” Kiowa leader Robert Short said in an invocation. Native American participation in the military is higher than any other group in the United States — almost 19% of Native Americans have served since 9/11, according to the United Service Organizations (USO), higher than the 14% average among other ethnic groups. Before the memorial dedication ceremony, Native American veterans from almost 125 tribes and communities took part in a procession. The dedication marked the start of a weekend of events honoring Native American veterans and celebrating the memorial’s dedication. Events planned for Saturday and Sunday include music and cultural performances, film screenings, panels, and crafts. A permanent testament to the service of Native Americans in the military, the memorial is a tall stainless steel circle lifted over a stone drum. Around that is a round space designed to encourage visitors to gather and reflect just outside the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian. Visitors can tie prayer cloths onto four lances placed around the perimeter of the area. Incorporated into the memorial is a speaker playing a loop of thirteen different veteran songs from various tribes. A group of judges selected the design of Harvey Pratt, a veteran, and member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, out of over 120 artists’ submissions in 2017. “Without warriors, we may not be here. This memorial is about warriors of the past, warriors of today, and warriors of tomorrow,” Pratt said before lighting a fire in the center of the memorial’s circle as part of the ceremony. The memorial is the first to highlight the sacrifices of Native American veterans on a national scale and is the first memorial ever to be constructed on Smithsonian grounds. Congress in 2013 authorized the National Museum of the American Indian to create the memorial to honor Native Americans in all branches of the military. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, and Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kansas, along with Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, spoke at the dedication, sharing their appreciation for indigenous veterans. “I know I often get asked: why choose to serve a country that has mistreated tribes for generations?” said Davids, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and daughter of a veteran. “It’s because they choose patriotism. It’s because they choose love of this country and these lands.” Cynthia Chavez Lamar, director of the National Museum of the American Indian, wiped tears from her face as she thanked attendees for their sacrifices. “The museum is proud to be the home of the memorial,” Lamar said. “And we’ll carry out our responsibility to forever welcome and honor veterans and educate people about the extraordinary military service of Native veterans and active duty service members.”
Flu season is here: Step 1 getting vaccinated
Flu season has arrived. Lasting from late autumn to as late as May – and peaking between December and February – the season typically brings millions of illnesses, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and tens of thousands of deaths. This 2022-23 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expecting flu viruses to circulate along with variants of COVID-19. This makes it as important as ever that we each do what we can to minimize our risk, protect our health and protect the health of those around us. Getting vaccinated against the flu is a vitally important way to do just that.
Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses and can cause mild to severe illness and even lead to death in certain situations. Everyone is susceptible to the flu, but individuals with a greater risk of developing complications from these viruses include children younger than five years old, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and those with certain medical conditions like asthma, heart disease and blood disorders.
At Fauquier Health, one of the essential ways we’re making communities healthier is making sure that you know the key ways you can protect yourself, your family and our community from preventable diseases like the flu and even speed up your recovery if you do become ill.
First – and most importantly – get vaccinated. As we have witnessed the last two years with the safety and success of vaccines in protecting us from COVID-19, flu vaccination is the single-best way to protect yourself from influenza viruses. While it is still possible to contract the flu after getting vaccinated, studies show that flu vaccinations can make your illness less severe if you do get sick. Getting vaccinated also affords you the peace of mind that comes from knowing that you’re doing everything you can to protect yourself against the flu.
The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone six months and older, with any age-appropriate flu vaccine. If you are considering a nasal spray flu vaccine, it is important to know that this option is approved by the CDC for use in non-pregnant individuals, ages two through 49, and that there is a precaution against this option for those with certain underlying medical conditions. You should talk with your healthcare provider regarding which flu vaccination method works best for you.
Like COVID-19 vaccines, flu vaccines can take approximately two weeks to become fully effective, so you should plan to receive your flu vaccine before flu activity begins in your area. A good rule of thumb is to get vaccinated no later than the end of October. So, if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, now is the time. It’s never too late.
And while we’re on the subject of COVID-19 vaccines, it’s a good time to ensure that you’re up to date on your vaccinations – including the most recent bivalent booster that is recommended by the CDC for people ages 5 years and older. You can even conveniently get both vaccines on the same day, to save yourself time. Being vaccinated against both viruses is your best defense against becoming infected with one or both diseases.
You can visit the Health Department, a walk-in clinic or pharmacy, or your primary care provider’s office to receive a flu vaccination. If you don’t have a provider, we can connect you with one. Visit our website and browse our Find a Doctor/Provider tab fauquierhealth.org/find-a-doctor, or call 540-316-DOCS (3627).
In addition to getting vaccinated, there are other simple steps you can take to protect yourself and your family, and help prevent the spread of flu and other infections like COVID-19 during flu season and year-round, including:
- Washing your hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds, or using a hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol-based
- Wearing a face mask in indoor, public spaces
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Avoiding sharing food, cups or eating utensils
- Regularly disinfecting your home and belongings, such as doorknobs, light switches, children’s toys and play areas
- Staying home from school or work if you are sick to prevent the spread of germs
- Covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue, your sleeve or elbow, and NOT your bare hands
- Calling your primary care provider with any questions
- At Fauquier Health, we’re taking additional steps to help prevent the flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses from spreading by:
- Maintaining stations stocked with alcohol-based sanitizers, tissues and hands-free trash cans throughout our facilities
- Continuing stringent cleaning and disinfection protocols
- Encouraging all patients, staff and visitors to get their flu vaccinations and COVID-19 vaccinations/boosters
If you or someone you know notices symptoms including coughing, sore throat, fever or other upper respiratory symptoms, please see your healthcare provider right away. Many of the most common symptoms of flu are consistent with COVID-19, so it may be hard to tell the difference between them. Testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis. Don’t ignore your symptoms. Limit your contact with others as much as possible when symptoms appear, and stay home (or keep your child home) for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone, except to seek medical care (If you test positive for COVID-19, you may need to self-isolate for a longer period of time).
The good news is that when you act on your symptoms, visit a provider and flu is detected early, prescription antiviral drugs can often help treat the illness and shorten the time you are sick by one or two days.
Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana
BALTIMORE — Question four on the Maryland ballot passed easily, which means Marylanders 21 years and older can expect to use legally, carry and grow recreational marijuana beginning July 1, 2023.
The Associated Press called the contest with 65.4% for and 34.6% against, with about 38% of the vote counted. Maryland became the 20th state in the nation to legalize recreational cannabis. The state legalized medical marijuana in 2014.
Within the measure, there are provisions explaining what is legal when the law is enacted. The provisions come from the Cannabis Reform Act (HB837), passed in April during the 2022 General Assembly.
The provisions include:
- Legalization of cannabis up to 1.5 ounces.
- A civil fine for possession of 1.5 to 2.5 ounces of cannabis. Currently, possession of up to 10 grams of marijuana does not result in arrest, jail time, or a criminal record. Instead, possession of small amounts results in civil penalties.
- The release of any person in jail or a detention center solely for possession of cannabis on Jan. 1.
- Automatic expungement of previous convictions for possession of cannabis.
- Limit of two cannabis plants per person.
- The prohibition of smoking cannabis, subject to the Clean Air Act, is prohibited indoors and outside in public areas.
- A focus on keeping cannabis out of the hands of children.
Del. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore City, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, sponsored the legislation. Its provisions were contingent on voters passing the ballot measure.
“What we’re doing is responsible, and we’re seeking to take the profit out of this for people who use violence to sell the substance,” Clippinger said in an interview with Capital News Service.
In 2014, Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, D, signed a bill that decriminalized the possession of marijuana. Instead of jail time, people who are caught with up to 10 grams of cannabis would receive a $100 civil fine for the first offense. A criminal offense would be an individual caught with more than 10 grams, resulting in jail time.
In 2017, three years after medical marijuana was legalized, the first medical marijuana dispensaries opened under the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission. In the 2021 fiscal year, dispensary sales reached more than $500 million. So far this year, there have been more than $424 million in dispensary sales.
Clippinger said the next steps in the legalization of recreational cannabis include licensing and taxation structures. He said that the state’s General Assembly will decide those issues during its 2023 90-day legislative session, which begins in January.
One way to understand how Maryland’s revenue might be impacted is to look at Massachusetts, a state with a similar population where voters chose to legalize marijuana in the 2016 general election. A month after the vote, cannabis became legal for adults to possess and grow.
The state’s residents made their first purchases of recreational marijuana two years later at two licensed retail stores. Since then, there have been more than $3 billion in sales, according to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
In Massachusetts, recreational cannabis is taxed at 20%, with the state getting 17% and 3% going to municipalities, according to the Cannabis Control Commission.
Eugene Monroe is chair of the “Yes on 4” campaign that advocated for the legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland.
“Voting ‘yes’ on four is really changing the destiny for people in the state of Maryland,” Monroe said. “It’s eliminating fear.”
Monroe, a former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle, said the legalization of cannabis could generate job opportunities as well as second chances for thousands of people previously incarcerated for marijuana possession.
In 2020, 1,072 people were arrested for marijuana possession in Maryland, according to the FBI Crime Data Explorer. In 2021, 1,973 people were arrested. The change reflects an 84% increase in marijuana arrests from 2020-2021.
“We have to stop punishing adults for the simple possession of cannabis,” Monroe said. “Certainly, putting people in prison for a small amount of cannabis isn’t improving public safety by any means.”
With recreational cannabis legalized, Clippinger said cities may see benefits in terms of savings due to fewer arrests. He said there will probably not be a big difference on the state level.
Monroe said he sustained multiple injuries while in the National Football League and took prescribed opioids to counter the pain and to heal. He said the opioids were doing more harm than good, and he began to push for the NFL to change its restrictive policies on using cannabis, even for recognized medical therapy.
“We’ve seen legalization [of cannabis] change the tide in opioid-related incidents as a result of the access to cannabis and the reduction of the need for an opioid prescription,” he said.
By ABBY ZIMMARDI
Capital News Service
