Legislative Update
Senate passes Postal Service Reform Act
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today applauded the passage of the Postal Service Reform Act, a bipartisan bill to strengthen the United States Postal Service (USPS) by setting standards and increasing transparency within the USPS. This legislation comes as residents in Charlottesville, and throughout the Commonwealth, continue to experience severe delays in mail delivery.
“This legislation is a strong first step towards improving the costly and unacceptable delays within the United States Postal Service,” Sen. Warner said. “The USPS provides essential services to Americans across the country, and it is crucial that we maintain a healthy and solvent USPS moving forward. I am proud to support this bill, which will increase transparency and work to address the widespread delays experienced by Virginians.”
The Postal Service Reform Act includes multiple provisions that will:
• Eliminate the aggressive prefunding requirement that has hurt the Postal Service financially, and integrate postal worker retirees’ health care with Medicare. Together, these two reforms would create over $49 billion in savings for the Postal Service over the next ten years.
• Require the Postal Service to maintain its standard of delivering at least six days a week.
• Improve transparency of Postal Service operations to both customers and Congress by requiring the publication of easily accessible weekly service data on the Postal Service website, as well as issuing a detailed report to Congress every six months on Postal Service finances and operations.
Sen. Warner has been an active and vocal proponent of addressing the mail delay problems affecting Virginians all across the Commonwealth. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with families increasingly relying on USPS, Sen. Warner raised concerns regarding the operational and structural changes implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and their impact on timely mail delivery. In February 2021, after hearing from hundreds of Virginians, Sen. Warner urged U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy to rescind the harmful policy changes delaying mail delivery. Shortly thereafter, Sen. Warner pressed DeJoy for answers on measures to restore on-time mail delivery, and called on congressional leaders to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees to the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors.
During August and November visits to Charlottesville, Sen. Warner has continued to push for a long-term solution and increased communication from USPS.
Sen. Warner has long been an advocate for postal reform. In 2015, he cosponsored the Improving Postal Operations, Service, and Transparency (iPost) Act that aimed to improve service of the USPS through a series of new standards.
Full text of the Postal Service Reform Act is available here.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 8, 2022
On Tuesday, President Biden delivered his first official State of the Union address, during which he painted an unrealistic picture of the State of our Union. Our country is undeniably in trouble, and Republicans are ready to lead our Nation back toward prosperity. One of the issues we are fighting for is American energy independence. As gas prices continue to soar, my GOP colleagues and I continue to push for an all-of-the-above energy solution that ensures the United States is never reliant on our enemies abroad. Further, this week, I supported legislation that expands health care and benefits to Veterans who were exposed to toxins, like burn pits, during their deployments overseas. If the United States can afford to send our sons and daughters off to war, then we must be willing to pay for the care servicemembers need when they return home. Finally, I enjoyed the opportunity to visit with students at various schools throughout our region this week, as well as meet with several constituent advocacy groups in Washington as the Capitol slowly eases its restrictions on visitors. When I return to DC next week, I will continue advocating for policies that benefit all residents of western Virginia.
State of the Union:
In this week’s State of the Union address, I had hoped that President Biden would offer real solutions to the problems that are facing working families across this Nation. Unfortunately, what we heard was a laundry list of failed liberal proposals that are little more than an uninspiring effort to turn around his sagging poll numbers. Worse yet, President Biden refused to acknowledge that the problems of soaring inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, record illegal immigration, and exploding crime in our cities are largely due to his own liberal policies. Tragically, the President also failed to acknowledge his flawed withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in the deaths of thirteen brave Americans, an egregious omission that ignored the sacrifices of these men and women in uniform. As our Nation continues to lurch from crisis to crisis, the state of our union certainly is not strong as the President claimed.
GOP Ready to Lead:
I am honored to represent the people of Virginia’s Sixth District, and as their representative, I will continue to fight for the values that make our part of Virginia such a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The entire Republican conference is eager to govern and advocate for the issues that matter most to the American people. We will continue to pursue an agenda that prioritizes issues like getting our economy back on track, securing the border, promoting energy independence, defending the Constitution, standing up for parents, lowering taxes, and supporting Veterans and law enforcement personnel. If given the chance, Republicans will get this country back on track.
Energy Independence:
The escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine has highlighted the need for the United States to once again prioritize energy independence, as the Trump Administration had done prior to the current Administration. Prior to the invasion, as a result of President Biden’s war on American energy, gas here at home was already 40 percent higher than it was twelve months ago – marking an eight-year high. Now as the world sanctions Russia and we call for a ban on Russian oil to be purchased by the United States, prices are climbing yet again, and experts predict Americans could soon be paying more than $5 for a gallon of gas. In response, the President announced that he is releasing 30 million barrels from the US strategic oil reserves. But, considering the United States uses more than 20 million barrels of oil a day, this is nothing more than a gimmick. A day and a half worth of oil is not going to reduce costs for American families and businesses. There must be a comprehensive plan that leads us back to energy independence and it starts with lifting President Biden’s moratorium on all new federal permits for domestic oil and gas drilling and finishing the Keystone XL pipeline.
Supporting Veterans:
Throughout American history, but especially in the post-9/11 era, servicemembers and Veterans suffered prolonged exposure to dangerous toxic substances, such as burn pits that destroyed trash, medical and human waste, chemicals, and fuel. Those who were stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan have been particularly affected by this issue. Of the hundreds of thousands of servicemembers who have suffered these exposures, far too many have become sick and passed away once they returned home. To help address this issue, I was proud to join over 40 Veteran Service Organizations to cosponsor and vote for the bipartisan Honoring our PACT Act. The legislation takes several actions to support the millions of Veterans exposed to toxins while serving our country.
Cave Spring Cheerleading:
This week I continued my efforts to highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes throughout Virginia’s Sixth District. To that end, I was pleased to recognize the Cave Spring High School Cheerleading Team from Roanoke, Virginia, for winning its division’s state championship toward the end of last year. The Knights cheerleading squad is often referred to as a dynasty, and this victory marked the team’s fourth state title in nine years – and in those other five years, they placed second each time. The team had to overcome several obstacles this season, but through it all, they persevered. Cave Spring senior cheerleader, Abby Holbrook, said it best: “We work so hard during the season, and it feels like all of the hard work is paying off.” With the graduating Class of 2022 having won the title their freshman and senior years, they are proud of the legacy they leave behind. Congratulations to Cave Spring on this accomplishment, and I wish you the best of luck again next season.
Constituent Visits:
As the Representative for Virginia’s Sixth District, one of my top priorities is making myself available to meet with constituents whether I’m here in the Commonwealth or in Washington. This week, I was pleased to read with students in Linville and hear from various advocacy groups from across our region.
Mobile Office Hours:
Virginia’s Sixth District stretches more than 150 miles from Strasburg in the north to Roanoke in the south. While I have four District offices throughout our region in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Roanoke, and Lynchburg, my goal has always been to make myself and my staff as accessible as possible to folks in the Sixth District. For that reason, members of my staff regularly hold Mobile Office Hours throughout the District to assist residents who don’t live near a district office. This coming week, my staff will hold Mobile Office Hours in Warm Springs and Monterey. For more information, please visit my website here.
COVID-19 Update:
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 18.7 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 28.2 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 9.3%, down from 11.7% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Legislative Update
Statement of Senate Intel Chairman Mark R. Warner: On U.S. ban on Russian oil imports
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released the following statement on President Biden’s decision to ban Russian oil imports amid Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine:
“By banning Russian oil imports, President Biden has made clear once again that Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war on Ukraine will not go unpunished. Right now, Ukrainians are fighting with their lives against authoritarian rule to preserve the same freedoms we hold sacred. While only three percent of U.S. crude imports come from Russia, we cannot stand with the Ukrainian people while also continuing to support Russia’s energy economy. As the conflict in Ukraine continues to contribute to rising gas prices worldwide, I am committed to working with the administration and my colleagues in Congress to do what we can to address the pain Americans are feeling at the gas pump.”
Last week, Sen. Warner joined Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in introducing the Ban Russian Energy Imports Act – legislation to prohibit the importation of Russian crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal into the United States.
Legislative Update
Update from Congressman Ben Cline: Energy Independence
We watch in disbelief as Russia continues its aggression against the sovereign country of Ukraine. I stand with the people of Ukraine and most of the international community in condemning these actions. Sanctions against the Kremlin are imperative. However, the United States must expand domestic energy exploration so that we can cease the importation of up to 500,000 barrels of refined product per day from Russia. Recently, I also spoke on the House floor and addressed this issue.
As gas prices soar above $5 dollars a gallon, it is essential that this Administration pursues an all-of-the-above energy solution, and it starts with approving new natural gas production and lifting the moratorium on federal permits for new oil and gas drilling. My colleagues and I wrote to President Biden urging him to end his anti-energy agenda, in a letter which you can read here.
The United States should never rely on its adversaries overseas, and Republicans will continue to fight to secure America’s energy independence. As gas prices soar, it is essential that this Administration pursues an all-of-the-above energy solution, and it starts with approving new natural gas production and lifting the moratorium on federal permits for new oil and gas drilling.
Please do not hesitate to contact me if I can be of further assistance. To receive the latest updates from my office, I encourage you to sign up for my e-newsletter at cline.house.gov.
Ben Cline
Member of Congress
Legislative Update
Wiley: Richmond Round Up Week 8 – Differences between the House and Senate
As we head into the last week of Session I want to share with you all some important updates on what occurred this past week that you all need to know about. In the last several weeks, Senate Democrats have killed every piece of legislation designed to protect the Second Amendment rights of lawful gun-owners. And earlier this week that were important in passing was,
HB509 Firearms; removal from persons posing substantial risk; penalties. Repeals the procedure by which any attorney for the Commonwealth or law-enforcement officer may apply to a general district court, circuit court, or juvenile and domestic relations district court judge or magistrate for an emergency substantial risk order to prohibit a person who poses a substantial risk of injury to himself or others from purchasing, possessing, or transporting a firearm. The bill also removes the substantial risk order registry for the entry of orders issued.
HB827 Control of firearms by localities. Removes the authority for a locality by ordinance to prohibit the possession or carrying of firearms, ammunition, or components or any combination thereof in (i) any building, or part thereof, owned or used by such locality for governmental purposes; (ii) any public park owned or operated by the locality; (iii) any recreation or community center facility; or (iv) any public street, road, alley, or sidewalk or public right-of-way or any other place of whatever nature that is open to the public and is being used by or is adjacent to a permitted event or an event that would otherwise require a permit.
We Republicans believe in returning the “surplus” money back to the people. We had enough money to balance the budget. Make some good investments. And have enough money for a substantial tax cut. This year the differences between what House Republicans and Senate Democrats wanted were day and night different.
– $150 Million for labs to support School Choice.
– 51.6 Million to ensure every school has a resource officer.
– $5.3 Billion in tax relief.
In the last several weeks, Senate Democrats have killed every piece of legislation designed to protect the Second Amendment rights of lawful gun-owners. They’ve balked at legislation that would have prevented public schools from teaching that any race is superior to another. And they’ve openly and enthusiastically bragged about halting legislation that would have prevented babies who survive abortions from dying without care.
Click here to view a complete list of legislation introduced and/or sponsored by members.
As the delegate representing House District 29 and the future House District 32, I hold your concerns as my highest priority.
If I can be of assistance to you and your family, please do not hesitate to reach out to me at DelBWiley@house.virginia.gov.
Until next week,
Delegate Bill Wiley
Virginia House of Delegates – 29th District
Richmond Office: (804) 698-1029
900 E. Main Street
4th Floor, Room 415
Richmond, VA 23219
District Office: 804-698-1029 or 540-686-1771
P.O. Box 2034
Winchester, VA 22812
Legislative Update
Warner Weekly Wrap-Up: Ukraine Updates and More
Happy Friday from the Warner press office! It’s been a busy week, to say the least. You may have seen Sen. Warner traveling around the Commonwealth, making waves with his virtual State of the Union guest, or speaking to the press about critical updates in Ukraine. From meeting with intelligence leaders to Federal Reserve Chair Powell to Patty the Pothole, Sen. Warner has been firing on all cylinders this week to make sure Virginians are safe, informed, and flat-tire-free.
There’s a lot to recap, so without further ado:
UKRAINE
As chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Sen. Warner has been extremely focused on the situation in Ukraine. He receives daily briefings on the issue and is working alongside both bipartisan U.S. leaders and the international community to craft solutions. It’s a complex issue, but Sen. Warner is addressing it on all fronts:
Cyber Security and Safety
Even before the invasion began, Sen. Warner was raising the alarm about the potential for Russian aggression and specifically what it might mean for American cyber security. That continued advocacy paid off when a cyber security and reporting bill he helped craft passed the Senate unanimously this week. Essentially, the bill (which has been endorsed by a variety of parties, including The White House) would open up the channels of communication between the private sector and the federal government in the event of a cyber attack, allowing for a more coordinated and expedient response.
Upon its passage, Sen. Warner said, “At a time when we are facing significant threats of Russian cyberattacks against our institutions and our allies, it’s more important than ever that the government have an idea of what those threats are. I am glad the Senate has passed our bipartisan cyber incident reporting bill, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House to get a final version of this legislation to the president’s desk as soon as possible.”
Beyond this bill, Sen. Warner also wrote letters to Big Tech CEOs, asking them to proactively address Russian disinformation and propaganda proliferating online. These letters had a tremendous impact, with many companies quickly rolling out precautions and safeguards against biased state media.
Sen. Warner has also publicly endorsed bipartisan calls to provide arms and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and he remains a leader in bringing attention to the potential cyber disruptions that are possible if Russia chooses further escalation.
Sanctions and the Economy
In reaction to the crisis, Sen. Warner has been calling for strong sanctions on Russia and on Putin himself, and he’s commended President Biden for bringing together NATO and the international community during this time. This week, he went further and joined a letter to make sure Russia is not using cryptocurrency to evade the impact of sanctions. He also brought the issue to the attention of Fed Chair Powell in a Banking Committee hearing.
Beyond making sanctions airtight, Sen. Warner believes Russian escalation must be met with unified, escalating global consequences, so later this week he also called for the U.S. to stop purchasing Russian oil. He appeared on Andrea Mitchell with Sen. Shaheen (D-NH) to discuss why this is an important action, and said in a statement,
“Since Vladimir Putin launched his unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration has pulled together an impressive international coalition to impose swift and severe sanctions on Russia. While these measures have already put intense pressure on Russia’s economy, it’s clear more must be done to punish Putin for the tragedies occurring in Ukraine. As Putin continues his vicious assault on the citizens of Ukraine, we should not continue to support Russia’s energy economy by importing these commodities. That’s why I’m proud to support this legislation that would strike at the heart of the Russian economy by banning the importation of Russian oil, natural gas, and coal into the United States.”
Refugee & Immigration Issues
In addition to the national security and economic responses, Sen. Warner is simultaneously prioritizing the human rights and immigration issues inherent in the crisis. Recognizing that it would be inhumane to deport Ukrainians back to a nation under attack, he started out the week by advocating on a bipartisan basis for the Biden administration to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Ukrainians living in the U.S.
His efforts were successful, and the Department of Homeland Security announced last night that they would grant TPS to the 75,100 Ukrainians living in the U.S. for at least 18 months. Sen. Warner applauded the decision, saying in a tweet,
“Glad to see the Biden administration grant TPS to Ukrainians living in the United States after our bipartisan advocacy – it would be unconscionable to deport Ukrainians during this time, and it’s one step we can take to meaningfully stand with Ukraine.”
Beyond Ukrainians in the U.S., Sen. Warner was disturbed to hear reports of African and Asian people within Ukraine facing discrimination while trying to flee. He took swift action and wrote to several ambassadors in the region, asking for better accountability and action to address the issue and ensure that all refugees are being treated with dignity.
The full letters are available within the release. He’s also spoken out against the unconscionable attacks on Babyn Yar, a memorial site for Holocaust victims that were targeted by Russian attacks.
Ultimately, Sen. Warner remains extremely concerned with the ongoing human rights issues, the threat of cyber attacks, the impact on Virginians and their businesses, and the isolation of Putin, but has been encouraged by the accuracy of the intelligence community, the incredibly unified global response, and perseverance of the Ukrainian people. He’ll continue working on every front of this issue and communicating with the press at every opportunity so all Virginians are informed.
TRAN$IT
Across the Commonwealth, Sen. Warner announced two major investments into Virginia’s transit systems. These funds, made available through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), will help to make up for lost revenues from COVID.
First up, a whopping $120,145,016 in new funding for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). Here’s what Sen. Warner, joined by Sens. Kaine (D-VA) and Sens. Cardin and Van Hollen (both D-MD), said about the announcement:
“One year ago, we voted to pass a historic piece of legislation to help strengthen our nation amid a global health and economic crisis. As we work to overcome the most recent challenges presented by the Omicron spike, we’re proud to see the American Rescue Plan continue to deliver needed support to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. This funding will help ensure that WMATA is able to meet the needs of its riders, including public servants, residents, and commuters in the DMV region.”
Hampton Roads also cashed in this week, with $52,738,308 in federal funding awarded to the Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads. President and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit William Harrell said of the announcement:
“This funding will enable Hampton Roads Transit to execute the Board’s multi-year strategy of providing critical transit services to support the recovery and resilience of the regional economy. This federal allotment will help mitigate ongoing risks and ensure long-term sustainability and operational performance of transit that supports citizens going to work, school, medical appointments, and other lifeline destinations. We applaud our Federal Delegation and Administration for their commitment to our great nation!”
These funds were distributed through ARP Additional Assistance Funding and are awarded to transit systems demonstrating a need for additional assistance to cover operating expenses related to maintaining day-to-day operations, cleaning and sanitization, combating the spread of pathogens on transit systems, and maintaining critical staffing levels. These awards are supplemental to Federal Transit Authority (FTA) Urbanized Area Formula funds distributed through ARP. The original investments included $1,406,707,926 for WMATA and $56,164,715 for Hampton Roads.
INFRASTRUCTURE WEBSITE
So maybe you heard that Sen. Warner was a lead negotiator on the landmark bipartisan infrastructure law, but did you know he’s still working hard to make sure it’s implemented well and that Virginia is able to claim every dollar available through the law? Last week, he launched a website where stakeholders can access a clear calendar and plenty of information about all the competitive grants available.
This website has the potential to be a major asset for localities looking to get even more funding opportunities on top of the billions already starting to be distributed through formula funding.
FEELING JUDGEMENTAL
In case you missed Justice Breyer’s swooning at the SOTU, here’s a heads up that we might have a new justice in town soon! After Pres. Biden announced his selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson last Friday, Sen. Warner offered the following statement,
“With his historic selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden has nominated a qualified jurist with extraordinary credentials and a brilliant legal mind who has been repeatedly confirmed by the Senate on a bipartisan basis. I look forward to a timely confirmation hearing in the Senate, fulfilling our constitutional responsibility in a swift manner.”
Also in the vein of justice being served? Sen. Warner and Sen. Kaine recommended two judges to Pres. Biden this week as he fills a vacancy for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. You can read more about their full qualifications here.
GRAB BAG
BOMB THREATS: Sen. Warner has continued to speak out against the bomb threats at HBCUs in the strongest terms possible, and this week joined a bipartisan resolution to condemn them.
STATE OF THE UNION: Sen. Warner attended the State of the Union this week, offered a reaction statement, and expressed support for Midlothian native and special guest Joshua!
TAKE ME HOME, (HAMPTON) ROADS: Sen. Warner ended last week with a swing around Hampton Roads, where he toured NASA Langley, met “Hidden Figure” Christine Darden, visited a critical access hospital in Rappahannock, discussed broadband expansion in Gloucester County, and met with community leaders in Tappahannock.
OLD NAVY: Sens. Warner and Kaine celebrated the centennial of Navy aircraft carriers with a Senate resolution this week.
FAIR HOUSING: Sens. Warner and Kaine also announced $350,000 in federal funding for Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, Inc. (HOME) in Richmond to support fair housing.
WEEK AHEAD
With this busy week behind him, Sen. Warner is looking forward to… an even busier week ahead! The Senate will be in session and will likely pass a bill that would reform and support USPS, a longtime key issue for Sen. Warner. He’ll also be holding SSCI’s annual open hearing on worldwide threats on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM, which will include testimony from the heads of U.S. intelligence agencies. He’ll wrap up the week with some open press events in NoVa, so stay tuned for more information on that!
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 4, 2022
Last week, the world watched in disbelief as Russian forces ruthlessly launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. While President Biden issued some economic sanctions against the Kremlin in response, as well as approved $350 million worth of military aid to Ukraine, we must continue to prod the Administration and the world community to stand strongly against this aggression. The Ukrainian people have shown tremendous resiliency and determination in their efforts to repel the invaders and defend their homeland. I am pleased that countries throughout Europe have condemned the actions of the Kremlin and are giving the Ukrainian resistance some of the tools needed to fight. As the situation unfolds, our thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people.
Russian Invasion:
For the first time since World War II, the world witnessed a major power invading a sovereign Nation last week. I stand with the American people in our solidarity against Russian aggression, and we pray for peace in Ukraine. This was an entirely unprovoked invasion, and every ounce of blood spilled throughout the conflict will be solely on Vladimir Putin’s hands. The international community must send a strong and clear message to Russia and our enemies that an attack on a sovereign country will be met with swift and devastating consequences. The United States must remain committed to crippling Russia’s ability to make war through crushing sanctions, export/import controls, and a complete cancelation of the United States’ support for the ill-advised Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. Although the Biden Administration and our allies took action to block Russia from accessing the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) system, the Russian energy transactions were not included in this sanction. The SWIFT system facilitates financial transactions and money transfers for banks located around the world, and thus cutting off Russian access would drastically limit their ability to participate in global trade and commerce. These sanctions must be unified and sustained by the international community in order to truly squeeze the Kremlin and drain them of their resources. I would also urge President Biden to place a far greater emphasis on domestic oil and gas production to combat the inevitable rising energy prices that will come from his previous decisions to cancel the Keystone Pipeline and other energy projects in the U.S.
While I oppose the entry of American troops into the conflict, I was pleased that the Biden Administration authorized $350 million in military aid to Ukraine to help the country defend itself. Countless reports of heroic actions from both civilians and soldiers show the unwavering resolve of the Ukrainian people to repel the Russian invasion. Hopefully, the influx of weapons, ammunition, air defense systems, and fuel that is now being provided by the international community to Ukraine will help aid the country in their efforts to fend off this violation of their sovereignty.
Opposing a Nuclear Iran:
In 2015, President Obama signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, more commonly known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, which claimed to stop the growth of Iran’s nuclear capabilities. In reality, this agreement harmed U.S. interests by enabling Iran to quietly begin developing nuclear weapons, imposed only temporary restrictions while offering permanent benefits, and further enriched an extremist, anti-American state. That is why President Trump rightfully withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018. Unfortunately, in an attempt to resurrect his former boss’ agreement, President Biden restarted negotiations with Iran. Iran’s long history as a state-sponsor of terror exemplifies why the country cannot be trusted with nuclear weapons. Therefore, last week, I joined 164 of my colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden highlighting the flaws of the Obama-era Iran Agreement and informed him of the actions Members would take if the plan moves forward (listed below). The full letter can be found here.
• Oppose any agreement that lifts U.S. sanctions on the Iranian regime without first verifying Iran has accounted for its nuclear capabilities, dismantled its enrichment capabilities, halted its support for terrorists, and released all U.S. prisoners.
• View any agreement not ratified by the Senate as non-binding.
• Work to reimpose and strengthen any terrorism, missile, or human rights sanctions lifted, suspended, or otherwise weakened by such an agreement.
• Investigate whether President Biden’s dependency on the Russians to revive the Iranian nuclear deal is weakening our deterrence stance
Advocating for the Sixth District:
Governor Youngkin and his team are fighting hard for the people of the Commonwealth, and I was pleased to sit down with the Governor, Lt. Governor, and Attorney General last week to discuss the important issues facing the Sixth District. Transportation concerns like widening I-81, expanding economic development in the region, and protecting the rights of Virginians were among the many topics discussed. I look forward to continued conversations like these about how to move Virginia forward through a productive relationship between our state and federal partners.
Promoting the Importance of Reading:
“Fishburn Park Families Read Together” is a biannual program that invites Fishburn Park Elementary School families in Roanoke to share in developing a love of and appreciation for reading. During the month of February, the elementary school provides every family with selected books and a reading schedule. Families are asked to read the assigned pages on the designated night and talk about the book with their children. Then, each day in school, students can win prizes for answering trivia questions based on the previous evening’s reading. I was pleased to participate in this initiative last week when I visited the school. I enjoyed the opportunity to read “House Mouse, Senate Mouse” to kindergarten and fifth-grade students to both foster the importance of reading and teach them about the legislative process.
Touring Graphic Packaging:
Graphic Packaging International is one of the largest manufacturers of paperboard and paper-based packaging in the world with more than 130 facilities across the globe and 24,000 employees. Last Wednesday, I had the pleasure of touring one of the company’s facilities in Staunton, which employs 198 people in our community. Aside from seeing the company’s impressive manufacturing operation, we discussed several topics relating to the forest products industry, which is one of the most heavily regulated in the country. While there, we spoke about several legislative solutions to help cut bureaucratic red tape and other ways to support the industry.
COVID-19 Update:
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 28.2 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 43.0 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 11.7%, down from 16.3% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
