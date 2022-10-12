Senator Warner applauds release of additional H-2B visas

Happy Friday from the Warner press office! Sen. Warner embodied the “no days off” mentality as the Senate finished up its September business. This week, he traveled to Northern Virginia to make huge announcements for infrastructure projects, voted to keep the government funded, spoke on the Senate floor about his Joint Consolidated Loan Separation Act becoming law, and introduced bills to smooth the rollout of broadband funding, protect election workers, and improve the VA’s ability to invest in veterans facilities.

Let’s get into it:

BUILD (LONG) BRIDGES, NOT WALLS

The bipartisan infrastructure law is bringing major funding and exciting projects to Virginia. Sen. Warner spent the morning announcing $20 million for a Potomac-spanning pedestrian and bicycle bridge that will connect the Mt. Vernon bike trail in Virginia to downtown Washington. This new bridge is a crucial component of the broader Long Bridge project, which will relieve a major passenger and freight rail bottleneck by constructing a new two-track bridge upstream and expanding the existing railroad corridor, which is currently the only rail bridge connecting Virginia to Washington, D.C., from two tracks to four.

Sen. Warner has been a longtime advocate for the $1.9 billion Long Bridge project. In 2020, he passed legislation transferring four acres of land required for the project from the federal government to Virginia and the District of Columbia. Once complete, the rail expansion will double the capacity of the Potomac River crossing and is projected to bring an annual $6 billion in benefits to the region by 2040. Sen. Warner, a key author of the bipartisan infrastructure law, said about the project,

“I am thrilled to announce this new funding for the Long Bridge Pedestrian Crossing project. This $20 million was made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure law I was proud to help write and will help the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority complete a new span across the Potomac dedicated to cyclists and pedestrians. This project is a key component of the broader effort to fix a major rail chokepoint and expand commuter and passenger service over the Potomac River.”

New announcements for projects made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure law are ongoing and will continue for the next decade. In the past week, there have been major announcements for carbon capture projects and historic investments in water infrastructure. Learn more about the huge investments in Virginia through this page on Sen. Warner’s website.

After the Long Bridge event, Sen. Warner heard from more constituents across Northern Virginia at a suicide prevention roundtable, a Hispanic Heritage Month Gala, and several employers across the region.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Congress voted to keep the lights on this week by passing a continuing resolution that will fund the government through December. This legislation also appropriates funding for several important priorities, including key aid to Ukraine as they fend off Russia’s brutal assault. After passing the bill, Sens. Warner and Kaine said,

“We’re relieved that this legislation will keep the government operating; allow the Food and Drug Administration to continue its review of innovative drugs and medical devices; deliver critical disaster relief funding to Puerto Rico; and send a strong message that the U.S. continues to stand with Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty against the brutal dictatorship of Vladimir Putin. It’s going to take some more time for Congress to finalize the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, and we are going to keep fighting to keep intact the nearly $135 million we secured for Virginia in that budget as the process continues.”

While a shutdown was averted this time, Sen. Warner continues to be an outspoken advocate for reforming the process through which government funding occurs:

RELIEF FOR VICTIMS OF CONSOLIDATED STUDENT LOANS

If you’ve been following this story for awhile now, you may have heard that Sen. Warner’s legislation to free borrowers trapped in exploitative consolidated loans has passed both the House and Senate on a bipartisan basis and is expected to be signed into law by President Biden next week!

Sen. Warner originally introduced this legislation after a constituent named Sara contacted him about a consolidated student loan she was trapped in with an ex-husband who refused to pay. Thousands of borrowers nationally are ensnared in these nightmarish loans, which leave borrowers victim to domestic or financial abuse and with no options for loan relief programs.

This week, Sen. Warner called several borrowers, including Sara, to discuss his progress on the legislation and hear more about their experiences. On Wednesday, he took to the Senate Floor to share the stories of impacted borrowers, celebrate the potential freedom for borrowers, and call for President Biden to sign this into law as quickly as possible.

During the speech, Sen. Warner said,

“I am hopeful that Pres. Biden will sign this into law as soon as possible so that these borrowers can finally experience freedom from financial and domestic abuse… freedom to control their own financial future… and freedom to enjoy the same benefits as other borrowers across the country.”

Sen. Warner is committed to hearing and telling the stories of impacted borrowers like Brigid and Chris to stress the importance of getting this legislation signed as soon as possible.

GRAB BAG

PROTECTING ELECTION WORKERS: Sen. Warner, a member of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration with oversight over federal elections, is cosponsoring comprehensive legislation to address the rise in threats targeting election workers.

AMPLIFYING BROADBAND: Sen. Warner introduced legislation to amend the Internal Revenue Code to ensure that funding directed for the implementation of broadband from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the American Rescue Plan (ARP) will not be considered taxable income.

INVESTING IN VETS: Sen. Warner sponsored the Build, Utilize, Invest, Learn, and Deliver (BUILD) for Veterans Act of 2022 – legislation to strengthen the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) ability to carry out key infrastructure projects, including medical facilities, in order to better care for veterans across the country. Virginia has one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing concentrations of veterans, resulting in increased demand for the services and benefits provided by the VA.

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Senate will be in recess through the month of October. Sen. Warner will be using the time to meet with constituents across Virginia – including some open press events – and to travel internationally with a bipartisan congressional delegation to strengthen relationships with nations in Asia.