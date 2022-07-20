Legislative Update
Senators introduce reforms to the Electoral Count Act of 1887
On July 20, 2022, after months of bipartisan negotiations, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) joined Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and a bipartisan group of colleagues in introducing two proposals which include legislation to reform and modernize the outdated Electoral Count Act of 1887 to ensure that the electoral votes tallied by Congress accurately reflect each state’s vote for President.
In addition to Sens. Warner, Collins, and Manchin, the senators involved in the bipartisan negotiations include Rob Portman (R-OH), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Todd Young (R-IN), Chris Coons (D-DE), Ben Sasse (R-NE), and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
“From the beginning, our bipartisan group has shared a vision of drafting legislation to fix the flaws of the archaic and ambiguous Electoral Count Act of 1887,” the senators said in a joint statement. “Through numerous meetings and debates among our colleagues as well as conversations with a wide variety of election experts and legal scholars, we have developed legislation that establishes clear guidelines for our system of certifying and counting electoral votes for President and Vice President. We urge our colleagues in both parties to support these simple, commonsense reforms.”
In developing the bills, the senators received input from state election officials, as well as from an ideologically diverse group of election experts and legal scholars, including the American Law Institute. Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Ranking Member Roy Blunt (R-MO) also provided helpful insight.
“Debates over the political ‘rules of the game’ can be fraught with suspicion and jockeying for advantage. When these rules change, there must be buy-in from both parties to maintain trust in the system,” said Matthew Weil, Executive Director of the Democracy Program at the Bipartisan Policy Center. “This bipartisan Senate framework is a critical step for shoring up ambiguities in the Electoral Count Act. These senators, especially Sens. Manchin and Collins, should be commended for finding common ground on a matter that is so foundational to our democracy: faith in the system that selects our leaders.”
“We are impressed with the draft Electoral Count Act reform legislation developed by a bipartisan Senate working group, including Senators Collins, Manchin, Romney, and Murphy,” said Bob Bauer and Jack Goldsmith co-chairs of the Presidential Reform Project. “Our work on these reform issues, which has included co-chairing a group of experts convened by the American Law Institute (ALI), has convinced us that major improvements in the current law are both urgent and achievable. We believe the legislation as proposed will help curtail threats to future presidential elections that would erode the foundational democratic principles of our country. It merits broad support.”
The first bill, the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, is co-sponsored by Senators Collins, Manchin, Portman, Sinema, Romney, Shaheen, Murkowski, Warner, Tillis, Murphy, Capito, Cardin, Young, Coons, Sasse, and Graham. The bill includes the following provisions:
1) Electoral Count Reform Act. This section would reform and modernize the outdated Electoral Count Act of 1887 to ensure that electoral votes tallied by Congress accurately reflect each state’s vote for President. It would replace ambiguous provisions of the 19th-century law with clear procedures that maintain appropriate state and federal roles in selecting the President and Vice President of the United States as set forth in the U.S. Constitution. Click here for a one-pager on the Electoral Count Act reform section.
2) Presidential Transition Improvement Act. This section would help to promote the orderly transfer of power by providing clear guidelines for when eligible candidates for President or Vice President may receive federal resources to support their transition into office. Click here for a one-pager on the presidential transition section.
The second bill, the Enhanced Election Security and Protection Act, is co-sponsored by Senators Collins, Manchin, Portman, Shaheen, Romney, Sinema, Murkowski, Warner, Tillis, Murphy, Coons, and Cardin. The bill includes the following provisions:
1) Enhanced Penalties to Protect Our Elections Act. This section would double the penalty under federal law for individuals who threaten or intimidate election officials, poll watchers, voters, or candidates. Under current law, threats of violence or intimidation against these individuals are punishable by no more than one year in prison. This penalty would be raised to no more than two years in prison.
2) Postal Service Election Improvement Act. This section aims to improve the handling of election mail by the U.S. Postal Service and provide guidance to states to improve their mail-in ballot processes where permitted under state law.
3) Election Assistance Commission Reauthorization. This section would reauthorize the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) for five years and require the EAC to conduct cyber security testing as part of its testing and certification process for voting systems. Established by the Help America Vote Act of 2002, the EAC is an independent agency that helps states improve the administration and security of federal elections. The EAC administers grants to states and develops non-binding guidance and best practices for election officials in various areas, including cybersecurity, election audits, and voting accessibility. The authorization for the EAC, which is led by two Republican and two Democratic commissioners, expired in the fiscal year 2005, although the agency has continued to receive annual appropriations for operations.
4) Election Records Protection Act. This section would clarify that current law requires electronic election records to be preserved. It would also increase the existing maximum penalties for individuals who willfully steal, destroy, conceal, mutilate, or alter election records from $1,000 to $10,000 and from up to one year in prison to up to two years in prison. In addition, it would make it illegal to tamper with voting systems.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – July 7, 2022
While the House of Representatives did not have any votes on the Floor last week, Speaker Pelosi continued to pursue her liberal agenda by jamming partisan spending bills for the next fiscal year through the House Appropriations Committee. While Members reached a few areas of bipartisan agreement, overall, the bills undermine the fiscal integrity of our Nation by continuing annual deficits and worsening our current fiscal crisis. While I opposed and voted against each of these partisan bills, I offered several amendments that reflected the values and priorities of the people of Virginia’s Sixth District. Also, Members reacted to the Supreme Court’s recent decisions as it finished one of its most consequential terms in history. The Court ruled in favor of the Free Exercise of religion, against Biden’s efforts to impose a radical climate agenda through executive fiat, and, sadly, to allow the Administration to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Additionally, my colleagues and I demanded the Department of Justice act immediately to protect Pro-Life centers from acts of vandalism. Finally, as the Nation celebrated our Independence, I urged all of us to remember the ideals of our Founding Fathers and work to ensure the greatest country in the history of the world has her best days ahead.
Liberal Spending Bills in Appropriations
The House Appropriations Committee continued its work of marking up the 12 bills that will fund the Federal government for the Fiscal Year 2023. Republicans tried and failed to get provisions included in the bills to support conservative initiatives. In addition, the final price tag on each piece of legislation this week was fiscally irresponsible, and most included “poison pills” that made it impossible to vote in favor of the bills. My colleagues and I introduced a number of amendments to stop the agenda of Speaker Pelosi and President Biden, ensure tax dollars are not being used to fund liberal pet projects and Green New Deal priorities, and we fought to include provisions to secure our border, stop Constitutionally invalid gun control attempts, and to protect life against taxpayer-funded abortion. For the bill funding the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (LHHS), I fought to ensure that we are not abusing emergency health powers and not using taxpayer money to fund abortion. And for the bill funding the Departments of Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies (CJS), I fought to ensure that the federal government enforces the rule of law without abridging the civil and Constitutional liberties of the American people.
Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (LHHS)
In one of the most egregious moves by the Democrats, the historically bipartisan Hyde Amendment was again removed from the bill. As you may know, the Hyde Amendment ensures that taxpayer dollars are not used to fund or perform abortions – a notion that a majority of Americans support. Further, this bill also excluded the Weldon Amendment, which ensures that health care providers cannot be forced to provide abortion services, a protection that until recently was in place since 2005. We should never force our health care workers to participate in an abortion when they have taken an oath to heal and to do no harm. To put a health care provider’s license in jeopardy by mandating they perform a procedure they are morally opposed to is simply wrong. Additionally, I also introduced an amendment to the LHHS bill to prohibit the use of a public health emergency to implement gun control. As I argued in debate on my amendment, using emergency powers to disarm the citizenry is the action of a third-world county, not the United States. Remarkably, my amendment was rejected as House Democrats turn a blind eye to the unconstitutional power grabs by President Biden.
Debating my amendment to prohibit using public health emergencies for the purposes of gun control
Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies (CJS) & Homeland Security
While this bill contained provisions I could support related to the security of our Nation and the enforcement of our laws, the Democrats’ bill failed to include important language and was far too costly at a time of fiscal crisis for the Federal government and a 40-year high in inflation. The bill provides double-digit percentage increases in funding for agencies and continues course toward implementing many of the Administration’s failed policies. Additionally, the bill increased state and local grant programs by 22 percent, including in many states and cities that have wildly mismanaged their budgets and inappropriately used COVID relief funds. Instead, the bill should have done more to fund border security and stop the rampant human and drug smuggling that is being exacerbated by this border crisis. To that end, I introduced an amendment that would reduce $46.5 million from proposed funding to support TSA collective bargaining and use that funding to increase border technology procurement for Customs and Border Protection. Unfortunately, but not unexpectedly, my amendment was rejected by Committee Democrats.
Introducing my amendment to bolster border security
While Democrats rejected a number of provisions and amendments to rein in spending and correct course from Biden and Pelosi’s failed agenda, we forced them to accept Republican amendments on thwarting Iran, supporting Israel, keeping track of funding for Ukraine, and preventing the Biden Administration’s ludicrous proposal of distributing crack pipes to drug users. Rest assured that I will continue to fight against wasteful spending and fight to correct course away from the Left’s radical agenda, as well as fight to ensure that the Constitution is followed wherein Congress makes the laws and the Executive Branch we fund executes and enforces the law.
SCOTUS Term Wrap-Up
This year’s Supreme Court session will go down in history as one of the most important terms for restoring the integrity of the text of the Constitution. In its last week, the Court announced its remaining decisions and upheld Freedom of Speech and the Free Exercise of religion, as well as struck a blow to the Green New Deal agenda of the Biden Administration, yet there were negative repercussions for the border crisis. First, in ruling that a football coach is Constitutionally permitted to pray after high school football games, the Court upheld the freedom to exercise religion. Writing for the majority, Justice Gorsuch held, “The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike.” Second, the Court ruled that the Biden Administration cannot use regulatory agencies like the EPA to bypass Congress and implement their Green New Deal agenda. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day,’” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote. But only Congress, or an agency with express authority from Congress, can adopt a “decision of such magnitude and consequence,” the Court held.
Lastly, however, I was disappointed with the Court’s decision in the case regarding the Trump Administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which the Biden Administration tried to halt shortly after taking office. We must end incentives for illegal immigration to avoid situations like those that recently claimed the lives of 53 migrants who were smuggled into the country and abandoned. I am afraid that with the Court ruling against the “Remain in Mexico” policy, the cartels will be emboldened to smuggle even more illegals across our border, overwhelming an already out-of-control situation. Now that the Court has ruled, it is imperative that Congress act on this issue. In the end though, the Court in this session returned the Nation much closer to the Constitution that must guide this great democratic experiment in self-governance.
Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers Protection
In the days following the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case, many Pro-Life pregnancy centers, including the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg, were the victims of vandalism and attacks. These actions are unacceptable and exhibit a pattern of intimidation against Pro-Life organizations, which should be condemned by all public officials. Centers such as the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center provide important services to expecting mothers that are vital to them and their baby’s health. That is why last week my colleagues and I wrote the DOJ to demand that they fully investigate and prosecute those responsible for these actions. It is the duty of Attorney General Garland to enforce the law and ensure those responsible for these attacks face justice. Failing to do so would only further embolden future acts of vandalism and harm those who rely on the services provided by crisis pregnancy centers. Rest assured I will continue to stand for the rule of law. You may read our full letter here. Additionally, find an article highlighting our letter here.
The Celebration of American Independence
On July 2, 1776, the Second Continental Congress gathered in Philadelphia and voted to officially sever ties with Great Britain. Pledging their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor, 56 brave men proclaimed to the world the sovereignty of the Thirteen Colonies. This statement, made public two days later, has since become known as the Declaration of Independence, and its words are at the very core of the American Ideal.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia there was an average 33 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, up from 29 daily cases last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate rose to 20%. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Warner & Kaine announce over $50 million in federal funding for Virginia airports
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $50,265,000 in federal funding for two Virginia airports awarded through the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminals Program, which was created through the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act negotiated by Sen. Warner and strongly supported by Sen. Kaine.
“These funds will go toward modernizing and updating both Dulles and Richmond International Airports,” the senators said. “We are glad to see continued, meaningful investment in the Commonwealth’s infrastructure thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law that will make travel through our airports easier and more accessible.”
The funding is distributed as follows:
• $49,600,000 for Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, VA for the construction of a 14-gate Concourse to replace the existing temporary concourse.
• $665,000 for Richmond International Airport (RIC) in Richmond, VA for the renovation of the Federal Inspection Station to meet Customs and Border Protection Service Facility standards for international travel processing.
The funds awarded to Richmond International Airport come in addition to $3.969 million in Congressionally Directed Spending secured by Sens. Warner and Kaine in the 2022 government spending bill for the project and will enable consistent, international passenger flights through Richmond. Last year, the senators announced nearly $400 million in funding for Virginia airports secured through the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Warner, Rubio callfor investigation into TikTok in light of new revelations about Chinese Communist Party’s potential access to U.S. data
WASHINGTON – On July 5, 2022, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Vice-Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to formally investigate TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance. The call comes in response to recent reports that the social media platform has permitted TikTok engineers and executives in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to repeatedly access private data of US users despite repeated claims to lawmakers and users that this data was protected. This includes instances where staff based in the United States had to consult with their China-based colleagues for information about U.S. user data as they did not have access to the data on their own. These revelations undermine longstanding claims by TikTok’s management that the company’s operations were firewalled from demands of the Chinese Communist Party.
“We write in response to public reports that individuals in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) have been accessing data on U.S. users, in contravention of several public representations, including sworn testimony in October 2021,” the senators wrote in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan. “In light of this new report, we ask that your agency immediately initiate a Section 5 investigation on the basis of apparent deception by TikTok, and coordinate this work with any national security or counterintelligence investigation that may be initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice.”
The report also highlights TikTok’s misrepresentation of the company’s relationship to ByteDance and its subsidiaries, including Beijing-based ByteDance Technology, which is partially owned by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
The senators continued, “TikTok’s Trust and Safety department was aware of these improper access practices and governance irregularities, which – according to internal recordings of TikTok deliberations – offered PRC-based employees unfettered access to user information, including birthdates, phone numbers, and device identification information. Recent updates to TikTok’s privacy policy, which indicate that TikTok may be collecting biometric data such as faceprints and voiceprints (i.e. individually-identifiable image and audio data, respectively), heighten the concern that data of U.S. users may be vulnerable to extrajudicial access by security services controlled by the CCP.”
As Chairman and Vice-Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Sens. Warner and Rubio have been vocal about the cyber and national security threats posed by the CCP. In 2019, the senators introduced legislation to combat tech-specific threats to national security posed by foreign actors like China.
A copy of the letter is below.
Dear Chairwoman Khan:
We write in response to public reports that individuals in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) have been accessing data on U.S. users, in contravention of several public representations, including sworn testimony in October 2021. In an interview with the online publication Cyberscoop, the Global Chief Security Officer for TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, made a number of public representations on the data security practices of TikTok, including unequivocal claims that the data of American users is not accessible to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the government of the PRC. As you know, TikTok’s privacy practices are already subject to a consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission, based on its improper collection and processing of personal information from children. In light of this new report, we ask that your agency immediately initiate a Section 5 investigation on the basis of apparent deception by TikTok, and coordinate this work with any national security or counterintelligence investigation that may be initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Additionally, these recent reports suggest that TikTok has also misrepresented its corporate governance practices, including to Congressional committees such as ours. In October 2021, TikTok’s head of public policy, Michael Beckerman, testified that TikTok has “no affiliation” with another ByteDance subsidiary, Beijing-based ByteDance Technology, of which the CCP owns a partial stake. Meanwhile, as recently as March of this year, TikTok officials reiterated to our Committee representations they have previously made that all corporate governance decisions are wholly firewalled from their PRC-based parent, ByteDance. Yet according to a recent report from Buzzfeed News, TikTok’s engineering teams ultimately report to ByteDance leadership in the PRC.
According to this same report, TikTok’s Trust and Safety department was aware of these improper access practices and governance irregularities, which – according to internal recordings of TikTok deliberations – offered PRC-based employees unfettered access to user information, including birthdates, phone numbers, and device identification information. Recent updates to TikTok’s privacy policy, which indicate that TikTok may be collecting biometric data such as faceprints and voiceprints (i.e. individually-identifiable image and audio data, respectively), heighten the concern that data of U.S. users may be vulnerable to extrajudicial access by security services controlled by the CCP.
A series of national security laws imposed by the CCP, including the 2017 National Intelligence Law and the 2014 Counter-Espionage Law provide extensive and extra-judicial access opportunities for CCP-controlled security services. Under these authorities, the CCP may compel access, regardless of where data is ultimately stored. While TikTok has suggested that migrating to U.S.-based storage from a U.S. cloud service provider alleviates any risk of unauthorized access, these latest revelations raise concerns about the reliability of TikTok representations: since TikTok will ultimately control all access to the cloud-hosted systems, the risk of access to that data by PRC-based engineers (or CCP security services) remains significant in light of the corporate governance irregularities revealed by BuzzFeed News. Moreover, as the recent report makes clear, the majority of TikTok data – including content posted by users as well as their unique IDs– will remain freely accessible to PRC-based ByteDance employees.
In light of repeated misrepresentations by TikTok concerning its data security, data processing, and corporate governance practices, we urge you to act promptly on this matter.
Sincerely,
An Update from Washington
June has been a busy month in the Senate, and I wanted to share some of my work this month with you.
Following the horrific shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo, and communities across the country, Congress finally took action to curb gun violence. For the first time in decades, we passed meaningful legislation that included provisions similar to what I proposed in my Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence, including improving background checks, strengthening protections for victims of domestic violence, and incentivizing states to implement laws to remove firearms from individuals who pose a high risk of harming themselves or others. I proudly voted for this bill, and while it doesn’t have everything I wanted, it’s going to save lives. This victory lays the foundation for more progress, and I’m going to keep working to make our communities safer.
Following the Supreme Court’s dangerous decision taking away a woman’s right to make personal health care decisions, I’ve been reaching across the aisle to see if we can find a bipartisan consensus to restore that right legislatively. I’m not giving up on finding legislative solutions to federally protect reproductive freedom.
I’ve also been working to pass my child care proposal that I introduced with Senator Patty Murray. Too many parents are currently locked out of the workforce because they can’t find affordable child care and too many child care providers are forced to quit their jobs because they can’t pay their bills. Our proposal will lower child care costs for families, help parents get back into the workforce, and raise wages for hardworking providers.
This month, I also voted to extend child nutrition waivers that help keep kids fed, expand support for toxic-exposed veterans, and deliver critical support for Virginia’s servicemembers and defense community:
• Keep Kids Fed Act: The Senate unanimously passed legislation to extend school breakfast and lunch flexibilities so that schools and daycares can continue to provide summer meals for needy children from low-income food-insecure families. I’ve been pushing for this extension, and I’m glad President Biden signed this bill into law.
• PACT Act: The Senate passed bipartisan legislation to expand health care and resources for more than 3.5 million toxic-exposed post-9/11 combat veterans. The bill will also authorize a new community-based outpatient clinic in Hampton Roads. It’s currently awaiting a vote in the House of Representatives and then will go to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
• National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA): Representing Virginia’s military community is deeply important to me. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I proudly voted the Fiscal Year 2023 NDAA out of committee. The bill includes numerous provisions I helped secure, including a 4.6% pay raise for our troops, support for military families, and more funding for shipbuilding and military construction projects in Virginia. Now, the full Senate will debate and vote on the bill.
In addition to my legislative work, I held events in Arlington, Alexandria, Heathsville, Gloucester, Leesburg, Ashburn, Dulles, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Hampton, and Newport News. I appreciated hearing from Virginians about issues affecting them, including gun violence, child care, job training, support for small businesses, coastal resiliency, and affordable housing.
I look forward to keeping in touch, hearing about the issues that matter most to you, and seeing how my office can help.
Sincerely,
Long overdue action to prevent gun violence
Virginians know all too well the scars of gun violence. In the wake of horrific shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo, and cities in Virginia and across the country, I’m glad Congress finally took action.
For the first time in decades, meaningful legislation to curb gun violence passed Congress and was signed into law. I was proud to vote for this bill, and while it may not be everything I wanted, it’s going to save lives.
Among its many provisions, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act will:
- Improve background checks for buyers under 21 years old;
- Strengthen protections for victims of domestic violence;
- Invest in mental health services; and
- Provide resources to states to create and administer laws that ensure deadly weapons are kept out of the hands of individuals who pose a significant danger to themselves or others.
Read more about the bill here >>>
I’m grateful to the many people who helped us get here, but make no mistake: our fight is not over. Success begets success, and today’s victory lays the foundation for more progress. I’m going to continue working to find solutions to make our communities safer.
Sincerely,
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – June 29, 2022
The United States Supreme Court handed down rulings on ensuring school choice, upholding the 2nd Amendment, and protecting life last week. Taken by themselves, each issue is significant to parents, law-abiding citizens, and advocates for states’ rights, yet none are as historic and consequential as the reversal of the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. For fifty years, the Court had erroneously held that there was a right to abortion contained in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. With the ruling in Dobbs, the Court reversed this and turned the issue back to the states and the people through their elected representatives. While the issue of abortion generates much passion on both sides, those who want to protest should do so in a peaceful manner. I hope that all sides will condemn acts of vandalism against churches and pregnancy centers, like the acts we saw at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg.
Also, last week, while the Supreme Court reaffirmed the 2nd Amendment, both the House and Senate opted to restrict Second Amendment rights through gun control legislation. The bill approved would only serve to restrict the Constitutional freedoms of responsible gun owners rather than focusing on the root causes of violent crimes in our communities. Further, as the House Appropriations Committee began marking up the 12 bills that fund the Federal government, I continued my fight against wasteful spending and Speaker Pelosi’s radical agenda. Lastly, I was pleased to welcome to the Capitol the winner of the Sixth District Congressional Art Competition, Hunter Muddiman, and meet with several constituents to hear their thoughts about how Congress can help the diverse businesses and people of the Sixth District.
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization
Last week, the Supreme Court applied sound Constitutional principles in its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The Court’s decision leaves the debate over this important issue to the people of the fifty states and their elected representatives.
As Justice Alito said writing the majority opinion for the Court, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion and no such right is implicitly protected by a constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely—the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. That provision has been held to guarantee some rights that are not mentioned in the Constitution, but any such right must be ‘deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition’ and ‘implicit in the concept of ordered liberty…’ The right to abortion does not fall within this category.” And finally, contrary to the Left’s attack on the Court and misrepresentation of their opinion in the Dobbs case, Justice Alito underscored that “nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”
While the ruling generated sharp opinions on both sides, I urge those who want to protest to do so in a peaceful manner. I hope that all sides will condemn the acts of violence that we have seen against churches and pregnancy centers, like the acts we saw at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg. In the end, with its ruling last week in the Dobbs case, the Supreme Court is to be commended for its decision to finally heed the text of the Constitution on this issue and return the abortion debate to the people’s elected representatives.
Expanding Gun Control
Despite a Supreme Court ruling reaffirming the 2nd Amendment last week, the House and Senate approved legislation this week that does little to harden our schools and increase the presence of school resources, law enforcement officers, or mental health counselors in schools. This legislation took the wrong approach in attempting to curb violent crimes. The bill encourages the implementation of red flag laws, and its vague language contains insufficient guardrails to ensure that grant money funneled to the states will actually keep guns out of the hands of criminals or prevent mass violence. Additionally, the bill creates a de facto waiting period of up to ten business days for legal, law-abiding citizens’ firearm purchases, as well as the consideration of whether an adult purchaser’s juvenile record should prohibit an individual from buying a firearm.
House Republicans are committed to identifying and solving the main causes of violent crimes, but we must not infringe upon the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens while doing so. Rest assured, I will continue fighting for the rights of Americans to defend themselves and to keep and bear arms.
Cline speaking out against the latest gun control attempts
Funding the Federal Government
Throughout the Appropriations process this year, I have fought to rein in record levels of spending and deny Speaker Pelosi the chance to fund her liberal agenda, as well as counter the Biden Administration’s failed policies. Most recently, I introduced two amendments to provide urgent support to help secure our border at a time when the President and the Department of Homeland Security Secretary have abdicated their duty in enforcing our laws. At a time of $30 trillion in national debt, fighting to fund our national security priorities while restoring fiscal responsibility remains a top priority of mine in Congress.
Cline introducing an amendment to strengthen border security
Virginia’s Birthday as a Commonwealth
On June 25th, Virginia celebrated the 234th anniversary of its ratification of the U.S. Constitution. Known as the “Mother of Presidents,” the Commonwealth is home to eight presidents, and also goes by the nickname of the “Old Dominion” due to Virginia being the first, and therefore the oldest, of the overseas dominions of the kings and queens of England.
The Sixth District Congressional Art Competition Winner
This past week, I was pleased to honor the winner of the Sixth District Congressional Art Competition, Hunter Muddiman, of William Byrd High School to the Capitol. His painting “Shores of Observation” is a testament to his hard work and gifted talent. The art competition allows for students across the Sixth District to showcase their artistic skills, and as Hunter’s painting will be displayed in the Capitol, four students’ pieces will be displayed across my four district offices. I congratulate all the students who participated in the competition and look forward to continuing this great tradition.
COVID-19
Last week in Virginia there was an average 29 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, down from 30 daily cases last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remained at 17%. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
