Legislative Update
Senators Warner and Kaine Call for Better Housing Reforms and Protections for Military Families
In a recent move to better support military families, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine have expressed concerns over the inconsistent implementation of housing reforms and tenant protections for servicemembers and their families living in private housing.
Senators Warner and Kaine, in their respective roles as Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, sent letters to the Air Force, Army, Navy, and the Department of Defense (DoD). This action comes after hearing about the hazardous and unsafe living conditions in many privatized military housing units in Virginia, which included leaking roofs, mold, and rodent infestations.
Both senators have been longtime champions of housing reforms, including the “Tenant Bill of Rights” in the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). They have continued to push for improved housing support in subsequent defense bills.
However, despite the passage of legislation aimed at improving these conditions, a recent U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) study found that while the DoD has made progress in implementing provisions, “gaps in guidance and training remain.” The senators are urging the DoD and each military branch to take necessary steps to ensure that they are meeting their obligations towards servicemembers and properly implementing all necessary reforms.
Three main areas of reform were identified by the GAO to help service members and their families deal with unsafe and inadequate living conditions:
- More detailed guidance on the formal dispute resolution process
- Improved guidance on the role of tenant advocates
- Better oversight of the condition of private housing units
The senators also emphasized the importance of incorporating resident feedback into the implementation process of the various protections to inform continued progress and identify areas for additional reform.
The senators’ letters pose questions aimed at better understanding the progress made in implementation and the causes of certain delays. They also inquire about the process of enacting these reforms and the actions taken to standardize implementation across the country so that all members of the military have access to and can utilize the same protections.
A copy of the letters can be found here.
Legislative Update
Virginia receives $1.4 billion boost in broadband funding: A milestone for connectivity expansion
In an announcement on June 26, 2023, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) heralded a colossal federal funding allocation of nearly $1.5 billion for the deployment of broadband and expansion of high-speed internet in Virginia. This substantial funding is awarded through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, a notable achievement of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, championed and negotiated by Sen. Warner.
The magnitude of this investment marks a significant stride towards universal broadband coverage in the state of Virginia. Sen. Warner highlighted the critical importance of fast, reliable, and affordable internet access for the growth and prosperity of rural communities in particular. He also emphasized that the funding received is a direct result of Virginia residents reporting their connectivity status, ensuring an accurate reflection of coverage needs across the state.
Administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the BEAD Program aims to expand high-speed internet access through funding planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs. This funding will specifically empower the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) to reach unserved and underserved locations in Virginia that currently lack adequate internet speeds.
Sen. Warner has been a staunch advocate for expanding access to broadband in Virginia, rallying for accurate reporting of Virginia’s connectivity status. Last year, he urged Virginians to communicate with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) about internet coverage in their communities, which led to the identification of numerous locations in Virginia inaccurately reported on the FCC broadband coverage map.
As an author and negotiator of the bipartisan infrastructure law, Sen. Warner secured a whopping $65 billion to assist in broadband deployment and reduce associated internet connection costs. From that funding, Virginia received $5 million to help devise a strategic plan for coverage deployment. Today’s announcement represents a significant milestone in the journey toward universal broadband coverage for Virginians.
Legislative Update
Warner takes on International Relations, Reproductive Rights, and Equality in a busy week
Senator Mark R. Warner has been exceptionally busy this week, tackling various critical issues both at home and abroad. From strengthening the U.S.-India relationship to advocating for reproductive rights and reintroducing legislation to combat discrimination, Senator Warner has demonstrated his commitment to promoting diplomacy, safeguarding women’s rights, and fighting for equality. Let’s delve into the highlights of his busy week.
The U.S.-India Relationship: Senator Warner firmly believes that one of the most significant relationships of the century is the partnership between the United States and India. With Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s recent state visit to Washington D.C., Senator Warner dedicated his time to fortifying this important alliance. Recognizing India’s impressive advancements in industries like public infrastructure and emerging technologies, Senator Warner underscores the need for collaboration between the two countries. As China’s influence poses challenges globally, cooperation between the U.S. and India becomes crucial to protect shared values and address existential threats. Senator Warner eloquently articulated his commitment to this relationship through an op-ed and a discussion on CNBC.
Reproductive Rights Advocacy: As the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade approaches, Senator Warner remains a staunch advocate for reproductive rights. He has been actively involved in efforts to stabilize the federal landscape surrounding abortion. Notably, he introduced the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act, which aims to protect the constitutional right to travel for abortion care and prevent states from punishing women who seek care across state lines. Senator Warner also introduced the Expanding Access to Family Planning Act, a bill that seeks to increase funding for the Title X Family Planning Program. Additionally, his successful advocacy with Google has ensured that search results for abortion care are accurately labeled, providing crucial information to millions of women. Senator Warner’s commitment to confirming highly-qualified judges and his support for legislation like the Women’s Health Protection Act and the Right to Contraception Act further solidify his dedication to preserving reproductive rights.
Equality for the LGBTQ+ Community: June marks Pride Month, a time of celebration and reflection. Senator Warner took the opportunity to reintroduce the Equality Act, a powerful piece of legislation designed to combat discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community. The act seeks to amend federal anti-discrimination laws to explicitly ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. It would provide protections in areas such as employment, housing, public accommodations, jury service, access to credit, and federal funding. Senator Warner expressed his commitment to fighting discrimination, emphasizing that no one should face discrimination based on their identity or whom they love. Furthermore, he is set to introduce another bill aimed at cutting red tape that continues to affect same-sex couples, promising further progress in the fight for equality.
Senator Mark R. Warner’s busy week highlights his dedication to strengthening international relations, protecting reproductive rights, and advocating for equality. By prioritizing the U.S.-India relationship, championing women’s reproductive autonomy, and reintroducing the Equality Act, Senator Warner demonstrates his commitment to important causes. His efforts reflect a steadfast commitment to diplomacy, human rights, and inclusivity and serve as a reminder of the progress that can be achieved through thoughtful and dedicated leadership.
Legislative Update
Senators Warner and Kaine introduce legislation to protect women’s right to seek abortion care across state lines
As the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade approaches, Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats representing Virginia, have joined forces with Senator Cortez Masto and a group of senators to introduce the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act. This crucial legislation aims to counter the efforts of anti-choice states seeking to restrict travel for abortion services. By empowering the Attorney General and affected individuals, this bill ensures the protection of women’s rights to cross state lines to receive legal reproductive care.
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade dealt a severe blow to women’s reproductive rights, rolling back decades of progress. In the aftermath of this ruling, numerous states have enacted restrictive abortion policies, resulting in harrowing stories of women whose safety and long-term health have been compromised. Recognizing the urgent need to address these oppressive laws, Senators Warner and Kaine emphasize the importance of clarifying that women cannot be prosecuted for traveling across state lines to seek necessary care.
Anti-choice politicians in states such as Idaho, Tennessee, Texas, and Missouri are actively working to penalize women who seek reproductive care outside their home state, as well as the doctors and employers who assist them. The Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act aims to protect the Constitutional right to interstate travel and provide recourse for women whose rights are violated. Moreover, the legislation safeguards healthcare providers in states like Virginia, where abortion remains legal in most cases, shielding them from prosecution and lawsuits for serving individuals traveling from other states.
Joining Senators Warner, Kaine, and Cortez Masto, the bill has garnered cosponsorship from senators including Sheldon Whitehouse, Patty Murray, Kirsten Gillibrand, Jeff Merkley, Chris Murphy, Ed Markey, Debbie Stabenow, Chris Coons, Bernie Sanders, and many others. This united effort emphasizes the widespread recognition of the importance of preserving women’s reproductive rights and ensuring access to safe and legal abortion care.
The proposed legislation has gained endorsements from prominent organizations such as NARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, National Women’s Law Center, Center for Reproductive Rights, Physicians for Reproductive Health, National Partnership for Women & Families, Catholics for Choice, Power to Decide, National Council of Jewish Women, and the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association. These endorsements reflect the broad support for the bill’s mission to protect women’s reproductive autonomy.
In the face of relentless attacks on women’s reproductive rights, Senators Warner and Kaine, alongside their colleagues, have taken a stand by introducing the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act. This legislation aims to protect the fundamental right of women to seek abortion care across state lines, safeguarding their autonomy and ensuring access to safe and legal reproductive healthcare services. By joining forces with advocates and organizations dedicated to reproductive rights, these senators are working to ensure that women’s healthcare decisions remain in their own hands.
Legislative Update
Senators Celebrate U.S.-India Relations: A prelude to the Official State visit
Ahead of this week’s official state visit from the Republic of India, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, together with Senators Mark Warner and John Cornyn, Co-Chairs of the Senate India Caucus, has introduced a resolution celebrating the deepening U.S.-India relations.
Expressing his excitement over the upcoming visit, Chairman Menendez voiced his appreciation for the Indian-American community both in his home state of New Jersey and across the United States. According to Menendez, the increasingly closer U.S.-India relationship, evidenced by people-to-people and educational exchanges and collaborations in key international forums such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (“the Quad”) and the G20, bodes well for the prosperity of both nations and the world at large.
Senator Warner echoed Menendez’s sentiments, stating, “This visit will continue the important work of building a strong partnership between our two countries, which has now grown into one of the most consequential relationships for the United States.” He highlighted areas of collaboration, including strengthening defense relations and increased collaboration in the tech sector.
Sen. Cornyn, meanwhile, highlighted the significance of the visit, which he believes will serve to “expand our valuable long-term relationship and advance our shared interests, such as ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region, strengthening our economic partnership, and increasing our defense trade.”
The resolution introduced by the Senators signals the high regard held for the strengthening U.S.-India relationship ahead of the anticipated state visit.
The introduction of this resolution ahead of the Republic of India’s state visit underscores the mutual commitment between the U.S. and India to promote global prosperity. As senators from across party lines highlight the importance of the U.S.-India relationship, anticipation grows for the upcoming diplomatic visit, which is expected to further enhance cooperation between the two nations.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – June 19, 2023
It was a packed but productive week back in session. The Republican Study Committee released its FY 2024 budget proposal, which serves as a comprehensive blueprint for conservative governance. Additionally, I introduced legislation to prevent the wealthy from receiving food stamps and secured a big win in the appropriations process for Veterans’ healthcare. House Republicans also passed the single largest regulatory reform in decades and celebrated the U.S. Army’s birthday. As we head into another busy week of session, I will continue my fight to make Washington work for families in Virginia’s Sixth District and across the Nation.
Protecting America’s Economic Security
For too long, irresponsible spending habits in Washington have made the cost of living more expensive for hardworking American families, and they are fed up with business as usual. In just two years, we have seen a record $10 trillion in new spending, resulting in historic inflation, massive interest rate hikes, and rapid acceleration toward a national debt crisis.
That is why this week, the Republican Study Committee (RSC) introduced its annual budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which balances in seven years by prioritizing smart, common-sense policies to empower the American worker and reduce out-of-control spending to pay for what’s important. As Chairman of RSC’s Budget and Spending Task Force, I’m fighting to restore fiscal sanity to our Nation’s finances, and our plan will do just that. Read more here.
No Welfare for the Wealthy Act
It’s no surprise that Big Government keeps finding ways to spend more of Americans’ taxpayer dollars and encourage waste and fraud – even if it comes at the expense of the truly needy. The Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility loophole is a system created by federal bureaucrats that allow the wealthy to receive taxpayer-funded food stamps without checking assets such as boats and planes – costing American taxpayers nearly $7 billion per year.
One thing I know we can all agree on is that no one should be able to receive these benefits if they are ineligible. That’s why I introduced the No Welfare for the Wealthy Act this week, which will prevent states from abusing this loophole. Read more here and here.
Expanding Healthcare Access to Our Nation’s Heroes
In 2018, the VA Mission Act gave Veterans the freedom to seek covered healthcare services outside of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). However, when it comes to pharmaceutical care, Veterans are still restricted to a maximum 14-day supply of medications from a local pharmacy, then they have to go to a VA facility or use mail order to get subsequent refills. For Veterans in rural areas, such as the Sixth District, this option can be of greater difficulty.
Veterans have done so much for our country, and we owe it to them to find solutions that would alleviate the burdens involved with Veterans healthcare. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I was proud that my amendment passed out of Committee this week, which begins the process of allowing Veterans to go to their community pharmacy for their prescription needs and finishes the job of expanding healthcare access to our Nation’s heroes in rural areas like ours.
Reining In the Administrative State
Federal agencies continue to expand their authority by issuing rules with the force of law – even though it is the constitutional purview of Congress to legislate, not federal agencies. By allowing unelected bureaucrats at these agencies to make laws, the power of the American public to hold their government accountable is completely undermined.
To check this overreach of power, House Republicans passed the REINS Act of 2023, which restores congressional approval before federal agencies can implement “major rules” – such as those that would cost at least $100 million annually or strangle our economy with higher prices. Rest assured, we will keep fighting to limit rampant executive overreach and rein in the bloated bureaucracy across Washington, D.C.
Celebrating 248 Years of the U.S. Army
In commemoration of the United States Army’s 248th birthday, we recognize and honor the servicemembers, Veterans, and their families for their selfless sacrifice and service. It is because of their dedication to our great Nation that we are able to live freely and enjoy our way of life. Today and every day, we are grateful for their patriotism and willingness to be always ready.
Defending Small Government
Limited government is an incredibly valuable part of our Constitution and a guiding light for how I work in Congress, so it was an honor to receive the Champion of Limited Government Award from the Institute for Legislative Analysis. I have and will continue to protect our cherished freedoms by getting Washington out of the way and cutting burdensome tape so families in Virginia’s Sixth District and across the Nation can thrive.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Sen. Warner spearheads significant policy movements amid a packed week
This past week, Senator Warner was at the forefront of various important policy shifts across Virginia, advocating for essential FAA regulation, educational reforms, and tax cuts for low- and middle-income families during a week of extensive cross-Commonwealth travel.
Warner, in a united stance with fellow Sens. Kaine, Cardin, and Van Hollen, expressed strong opposition against any disruption to the longstanding equilibrium between the region’s airports. Congress’s 1986 imposed restrictions on nonstop flights out of Washington National (DCA) have maintained an effective balance between regional airports, serving the Northern Virginia community effectively while avoiding the congestion and delays associated with the over-utilization of DCA. The Senators have jointly advocated for maintaining this balance amidst attempts to increase flight capacity from DCA.
In parallel, Sen. Warner has proposed a bipartisan solution to simplify the transfer of credits from four-year institutions to two-year institutions. The Reverse Transfer Efficiency Act, if passed, could serve as a significant breakthrough for many students who’ve been unable to complete their degrees due to personal or financial reasons. This legislation will aim to create an exemption for sharing student records between higher education institutions, thereby facilitating a smoother transfer process and ensuring students get the degrees they’ve earned through their coursework.
Further, Sen. Warner introduced the Working Families Tax Relief Act, aiming to permanently expand some critical tax credits that were enacted temporarily during the pandemic. The expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) were notably effective in reducing poverty and assisting low-income families. Sen. Warner’s new legislation seeks to reinstate these benefits permanently, helping lift millions of children and families out of poverty.
Other highlights of the week include his support for Alzheimer’s research, the passage of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024, and continued advocacy for telehealth services. He also announced significant funding for beach access enhancements and infrastructure upgrades at regional airports.
Looking ahead, Sen. Warner will meet with constituents across Northern Virginia over the weekend. He is slated to participate in a markup on a new bipartisan bill about clawbacks for failed bank executives and is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strengthening U.S.-India relations.
