Senators Warner and Kaine introduce legislation to protect women’s right to seek abortion care across state lines

It was a packed but productive week back in session. The Republican Study Committee released its FY 2024 budget proposal, which serves as a comprehensive blueprint for conservative governance. Additionally, I introduced legislation to prevent the wealthy from receiving food stamps and secured a big win in the appropriations process for Veterans’ healthcare. House Republicans also passed the single largest regulatory reform in decades and celebrated the U.S. Army’s birthday. As we head into another busy week of session, I will continue my fight to make Washington work for families in Virginia’s Sixth District and across the Nation.

Protecting America’s Economic Security

For too long, irresponsible spending habits in Washington have made the cost of living more expensive for hardworking American families, and they are fed up with business as usual. In just two years, we have seen a record $10 trillion in new spending, resulting in historic inflation, massive interest rate hikes, and rapid acceleration toward a national debt crisis.

That is why this week, the Republican Study Committee (RSC) introduced its annual budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which balances in seven years by prioritizing smart, common-sense policies to empower the American worker and reduce out-of-control spending to pay for what’s important. As Chairman of RSC’s Budget and Spending Task Force, I’m fighting to restore fiscal sanity to our Nation’s finances, and our plan will do just that. Read more here.

No Welfare for the Wealthy Act

It’s no surprise that Big Government keeps finding ways to spend more of Americans’ taxpayer dollars and encourage waste and fraud – even if it comes at the expense of the truly needy. The Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility loophole is a system created by federal bureaucrats that allow the wealthy to receive taxpayer-funded food stamps without checking assets such as boats and planes – costing American taxpayers nearly $7 billion per year.

One thing I know we can all agree on is that no one should be able to receive these benefits if they are ineligible. That’s why I introduced the No Welfare for the Wealthy Act this week, which will prevent states from abusing this loophole. Read more here and here.

Expanding Healthcare Access to Our Nation’s Heroes

In 2018, the VA Mission Act gave Veterans the freedom to seek covered healthcare services outside of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). However, when it comes to pharmaceutical care, Veterans are still restricted to a maximum 14-day supply of medications from a local pharmacy, then they have to go to a VA facility or use mail order to get subsequent refills. For Veterans in rural areas, such as the Sixth District, this option can be of greater difficulty.

Veterans have done so much for our country, and we owe it to them to find solutions that would alleviate the burdens involved with Veterans healthcare. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I was proud that my amendment passed out of Committee this week, which begins the process of allowing Veterans to go to their community pharmacy for their prescription needs and finishes the job of expanding healthcare access to our Nation’s heroes in rural areas like ours.

Reining In the Administrative State

Federal agencies continue to expand their authority by issuing rules with the force of law – even though it is the constitutional purview of Congress to legislate, not federal agencies. By allowing unelected bureaucrats at these agencies to make laws, the power of the American public to hold their government accountable is completely undermined.

To check this overreach of power, House Republicans passed the REINS Act of 2023, which restores congressional approval before federal agencies can implement “major rules” – such as those that would cost at least $100 million annually or strangle our economy with higher prices. Rest assured, we will keep fighting to limit rampant executive overreach and rein in the bloated bureaucracy across Washington, D.C.

Celebrating 248 Years of the U.S. Army

In commemoration of the United States Army’s 248th birthday, we recognize and honor the servicemembers, Veterans, and their families for their selfless sacrifice and service. It is because of their dedication to our great Nation that we are able to live freely and enjoy our way of life. Today and every day, we are grateful for their patriotism and willingness to be always ready.

Defending Small Government

Limited government is an incredibly valuable part of our Constitution and a guiding light for how I work in Congress, so it was an honor to receive the Champion of Limited Government Award from the Institute for Legislative Analysis. I have and will continue to protect our cherished freedoms by getting Washington out of the way and cutting burdensome tape so families in Virginia’s Sixth District and across the Nation can thrive.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.

For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.