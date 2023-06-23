Legislative Update
Senators Warner and Kaine introduce legislation to protect women’s right to seek abortion care across state lines
As the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade approaches, Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats representing Virginia, have joined forces with Senator Cortez Masto and a group of senators to introduce the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act. This crucial legislation aims to counter the efforts of anti-choice states seeking to restrict travel for abortion services. By empowering the Attorney General and affected individuals, this bill ensures the protection of women’s rights to cross state lines to receive legal reproductive care.
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade dealt a severe blow to women’s reproductive rights, rolling back decades of progress. In the aftermath of this ruling, numerous states have enacted restrictive abortion policies, resulting in harrowing stories of women whose safety and long-term health have been compromised. Recognizing the urgent need to address these oppressive laws, Senators Warner and Kaine emphasize the importance of clarifying that women cannot be prosecuted for traveling across state lines to seek necessary care.
Anti-choice politicians in states such as Idaho, Tennessee, Texas, and Missouri are actively working to penalize women who seek reproductive care outside their home state, as well as the doctors and employers who assist them. The Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act aims to protect the Constitutional right to interstate travel and provide recourse for women whose rights are violated. Moreover, the legislation safeguards healthcare providers in states like Virginia, where abortion remains legal in most cases, shielding them from prosecution and lawsuits for serving individuals traveling from other states.
Joining Senators Warner, Kaine, and Cortez Masto, the bill has garnered cosponsorship from senators including Sheldon Whitehouse, Patty Murray, Kirsten Gillibrand, Jeff Merkley, Chris Murphy, Ed Markey, Debbie Stabenow, Chris Coons, Bernie Sanders, and many others. This united effort emphasizes the widespread recognition of the importance of preserving women’s reproductive rights and ensuring access to safe and legal abortion care.
The proposed legislation has gained endorsements from prominent organizations such as NARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, National Women’s Law Center, Center for Reproductive Rights, Physicians for Reproductive Health, National Partnership for Women & Families, Catholics for Choice, Power to Decide, National Council of Jewish Women, and the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association. These endorsements reflect the broad support for the bill’s mission to protect women’s reproductive autonomy.
In the face of relentless attacks on women’s reproductive rights, Senators Warner and Kaine, alongside their colleagues, have taken a stand by introducing the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act. This legislation aims to protect the fundamental right of women to seek abortion care across state lines, safeguarding their autonomy and ensuring access to safe and legal reproductive healthcare services. By joining forces with advocates and organizations dedicated to reproductive rights, these senators are working to ensure that women’s healthcare decisions remain in their own hands.
Senators Celebrate U.S.-India Relations: A prelude to the Official State visit
Ahead of this week’s official state visit from the Republic of India, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, together with Senators Mark Warner and John Cornyn, Co-Chairs of the Senate India Caucus, has introduced a resolution celebrating the deepening U.S.-India relations.
Expressing his excitement over the upcoming visit, Chairman Menendez voiced his appreciation for the Indian-American community both in his home state of New Jersey and across the United States. According to Menendez, the increasingly closer U.S.-India relationship, evidenced by people-to-people and educational exchanges and collaborations in key international forums such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (“the Quad”) and the G20, bodes well for the prosperity of both nations and the world at large.
Senator Warner echoed Menendez’s sentiments, stating, “This visit will continue the important work of building a strong partnership between our two countries, which has now grown into one of the most consequential relationships for the United States.” He highlighted areas of collaboration, including strengthening defense relations and increased collaboration in the tech sector.
Sen. Cornyn, meanwhile, highlighted the significance of the visit, which he believes will serve to “expand our valuable long-term relationship and advance our shared interests, such as ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region, strengthening our economic partnership, and increasing our defense trade.”
The resolution introduced by the Senators signals the high regard held for the strengthening U.S.-India relationship ahead of the anticipated state visit.
The introduction of this resolution ahead of the Republic of India’s state visit underscores the mutual commitment between the U.S. and India to promote global prosperity. As senators from across party lines highlight the importance of the U.S.-India relationship, anticipation grows for the upcoming diplomatic visit, which is expected to further enhance cooperation between the two nations.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – June 19, 2023
It was a packed but productive week back in session. The Republican Study Committee released its FY 2024 budget proposal, which serves as a comprehensive blueprint for conservative governance. Additionally, I introduced legislation to prevent the wealthy from receiving food stamps and secured a big win in the appropriations process for Veterans’ healthcare. House Republicans also passed the single largest regulatory reform in decades and celebrated the U.S. Army’s birthday. As we head into another busy week of session, I will continue my fight to make Washington work for families in Virginia’s Sixth District and across the Nation.
Protecting America’s Economic Security
For too long, irresponsible spending habits in Washington have made the cost of living more expensive for hardworking American families, and they are fed up with business as usual. In just two years, we have seen a record $10 trillion in new spending, resulting in historic inflation, massive interest rate hikes, and rapid acceleration toward a national debt crisis.
That is why this week, the Republican Study Committee (RSC) introduced its annual budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which balances in seven years by prioritizing smart, common-sense policies to empower the American worker and reduce out-of-control spending to pay for what’s important. As Chairman of RSC’s Budget and Spending Task Force, I’m fighting to restore fiscal sanity to our Nation’s finances, and our plan will do just that. Read more here.
No Welfare for the Wealthy Act
It’s no surprise that Big Government keeps finding ways to spend more of Americans’ taxpayer dollars and encourage waste and fraud – even if it comes at the expense of the truly needy. The Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility loophole is a system created by federal bureaucrats that allow the wealthy to receive taxpayer-funded food stamps without checking assets such as boats and planes – costing American taxpayers nearly $7 billion per year.
One thing I know we can all agree on is that no one should be able to receive these benefits if they are ineligible. That’s why I introduced the No Welfare for the Wealthy Act this week, which will prevent states from abusing this loophole. Read more here and here.
Expanding Healthcare Access to Our Nation’s Heroes
In 2018, the VA Mission Act gave Veterans the freedom to seek covered healthcare services outside of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). However, when it comes to pharmaceutical care, Veterans are still restricted to a maximum 14-day supply of medications from a local pharmacy, then they have to go to a VA facility or use mail order to get subsequent refills. For Veterans in rural areas, such as the Sixth District, this option can be of greater difficulty.
Veterans have done so much for our country, and we owe it to them to find solutions that would alleviate the burdens involved with Veterans healthcare. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I was proud that my amendment passed out of Committee this week, which begins the process of allowing Veterans to go to their community pharmacy for their prescription needs and finishes the job of expanding healthcare access to our Nation’s heroes in rural areas like ours.
Reining In the Administrative State
Federal agencies continue to expand their authority by issuing rules with the force of law – even though it is the constitutional purview of Congress to legislate, not federal agencies. By allowing unelected bureaucrats at these agencies to make laws, the power of the American public to hold their government accountable is completely undermined.
To check this overreach of power, House Republicans passed the REINS Act of 2023, which restores congressional approval before federal agencies can implement “major rules” – such as those that would cost at least $100 million annually or strangle our economy with higher prices. Rest assured, we will keep fighting to limit rampant executive overreach and rein in the bloated bureaucracy across Washington, D.C.
Celebrating 248 Years of the U.S. Army
In commemoration of the United States Army’s 248th birthday, we recognize and honor the servicemembers, Veterans, and their families for their selfless sacrifice and service. It is because of their dedication to our great Nation that we are able to live freely and enjoy our way of life. Today and every day, we are grateful for their patriotism and willingness to be always ready.
Defending Small Government
Limited government is an incredibly valuable part of our Constitution and a guiding light for how I work in Congress, so it was an honor to receive the Champion of Limited Government Award from the Institute for Legislative Analysis. I have and will continue to protect our cherished freedoms by getting Washington out of the way and cutting burdensome tape so families in Virginia’s Sixth District and across the Nation can thrive.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Sen. Warner spearheads significant policy movements amid a packed week
This past week, Senator Warner was at the forefront of various important policy shifts across Virginia, advocating for essential FAA regulation, educational reforms, and tax cuts for low- and middle-income families during a week of extensive cross-Commonwealth travel.
Warner, in a united stance with fellow Sens. Kaine, Cardin, and Van Hollen, expressed strong opposition against any disruption to the longstanding equilibrium between the region’s airports. Congress’s 1986 imposed restrictions on nonstop flights out of Washington National (DCA) have maintained an effective balance between regional airports, serving the Northern Virginia community effectively while avoiding the congestion and delays associated with the over-utilization of DCA. The Senators have jointly advocated for maintaining this balance amidst attempts to increase flight capacity from DCA.
In parallel, Sen. Warner has proposed a bipartisan solution to simplify the transfer of credits from four-year institutions to two-year institutions. The Reverse Transfer Efficiency Act, if passed, could serve as a significant breakthrough for many students who’ve been unable to complete their degrees due to personal or financial reasons. This legislation will aim to create an exemption for sharing student records between higher education institutions, thereby facilitating a smoother transfer process and ensuring students get the degrees they’ve earned through their coursework.
Further, Sen. Warner introduced the Working Families Tax Relief Act, aiming to permanently expand some critical tax credits that were enacted temporarily during the pandemic. The expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) were notably effective in reducing poverty and assisting low-income families. Sen. Warner’s new legislation seeks to reinstate these benefits permanently, helping lift millions of children and families out of poverty.
Other highlights of the week include his support for Alzheimer’s research, the passage of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024, and continued advocacy for telehealth services. He also announced significant funding for beach access enhancements and infrastructure upgrades at regional airports.
Looking ahead, Sen. Warner will meet with constituents across Northern Virginia over the weekend. He is slated to participate in a markup on a new bipartisan bill about clawbacks for failed bank executives and is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strengthening U.S.-India relations.
Bipartisan lawmakers launch new legislation to simplify student credit transfers
In a significant step towards easing bureaucratic hurdles for students, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Mike Braun (R-IN), along with U.S. Representatives Joe Neguse (D-CO-02), John Curtis (R-UT-03), and Joaquin Castro (D-TX-20), have reintroduced the Reverse Transfer Efficiency Act of 2023. This bipartisan, bicameral legislation is designed to facilitate the transfer of credits from four-year institutions to community colleges, helping students earn the degrees and certifications they have worked for.
Body: The Act aims to streamline the “reverse transfer” process, where credits earned at a four-year institution are transferred back to a two-year institution the student previously attended. This would determine if the student has amassed enough credits to receive a degree. As a major feature, the Act amends the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, creating an exemption for sharing student records between higher education institutions, with the purpose of conferring a degree.
The National Student Clearinghouse has identified over four million individuals who have sufficient credit hours at a four-year institution to be eligible for an associate’s degree but withdrew without a degree or certificate. In Virginia alone, the figure stands at around 87,528 students.
“This legislation is a no-brainer, ensuring students are granted the degrees they have rightfully earned,” said Sen. Warner. Other lawmakers echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the Act’s potential to reduce student debt, increase accessibility, and break down barriers to better-paying jobs.
Conclusion: With wide support from numerous organizations and institutions, the Reverse Transfer Efficiency Act promises to play a vital role in boosting student attainment and economic mobility. By reducing bureaucratic obstacles, the legislation could potentially open up a world of opportunities for millions of students, enabling them to fully utilize their educational achievements.
US Senators fight to preserve air travel equilibrium in Washington Metropolitan Area”
US Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia, alongside Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, have publicly voiced their opposition to legislation aimed at reauthorizing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) programs. They assert this could upset the balance in air traffic between the three key airports in the Washington metropolitan area.
The senators praised the long-standing operational harmony between Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International (IAD), and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), citing their essential role in both domestic and international connectivity as well as their significant contribution to the region’s economy.
These concerns stem from the historical restrictions on DCA. Since 1986, Congress has limited the number of nonstop flights from DCA to airports outside of a 1,250-mile perimeter due to the airport’s physical constraints. In contrast, IAD and BWI were planned to fully cater to the region’s growing aviation needs.
However, previous FAA reauthorization bills have introduced changes to these rules, which have consequently disturbed the equilibrium in the three-airport system. The addition of more flights from DCA to locations beyond the perimeter has resulted in stress on the airport’s facilities, increased noise pollution, and frustrations for travelers, businesses, and local residents.
In March, the four senators sent a letter to the Senate Commerce Committee expressing their strong opposition to any further changes at these crucial airports. They are advocating for a maintained balance in air traffic, emphasizing that any disruption could negatively impact local economies in both Maryland and Virginia. This latest statement reiterates their commitment to preserving the equilibrium in the region’s air traffic.
Rep. Ben Cline introduces No Welfare for the Wealthy Act
Virginia Representative Ben Cline (R-VA) announced on June 15, 2023, that he is introducing legislation aimed at eliminating a controversial loophole in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Named the “No Welfare for the Wealthy Act,” the proposed law is geared toward preventing waste, fraud, and abuse within the federal food stamp program.
Under current regulations, 41 states, including the District of Columbia, are employing the Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility (BBCE) loophole, enabling them to bypass federal eligibility limits when disbursing food stamp benefits. This loophole considers the income but disregards assets like cash, boats, and RVs of applicants. Consequently, around 5 million recipients of food stamps do not meet the federal requirements for assets and/or income, costing American taxpayers approximately $7 billion annually.
The “No Welfare for the Wealthy Act” is Cline’s solution to these shortcomings. This legislation seeks to enforce the asset and income limits that already exist in federal law, preventing states from using the BBCE loophole.
Cline stated, “It’s no surprise that Big Government just keeps finding ways to spend more of Americans’ taxpayer dollars and encourage waste and fraud – even if it comes at the expense of the truly needy.” He further highlighted that the BBCE loophole is a bureaucratic construct that allows individuals with significant assets to receive taxpayer-funded food stamps. He stressed that no one should benefit from these resources if they are ineligible, emphasizing that the Act would protect resources intended only for the most vulnerable members of society.
The introduction of the “No Welfare for the Wealthy Act” showcases an effort to reconfigure the current SNAP system to ensure more stringent regulation of welfare distribution. As the Act progresses through the legislative process, it raises significant questions about welfare administration, government oversight, and the balancing act between aiding the needy and preventing fraud.
Read the full bill text here, a one-pager here, and a Fox News article here.
