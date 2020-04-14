Send bracelets to quarantined residents of Commonwealth Assisted Living in Front Royal through WeAreSPACE.org

Join us in giving our beloved local elders a tangible reminder that they are NOT alone, and we’re in this together. Visit www.wearespace.org/shop — choose “Gift for Elderly” and your bracelet order will be shipped to residents at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Front Royal, Virginia.

While we can’t go visit our elders, give a hug to the immuno-compromised and homeless, or make Personal Protection Equipment magically appear, we CAN send a symbol of our love, hope and solidarity to those feeling most alone and unsupported in these times. Liz Gibbs of SPACE, has adopted Commonwealth Assisted Living in Front Royal as a partner recipient of online orders of “We’re in this Together” bracelets. Join us in reminding local shut-in elderly that they are not alone by sending a lovely bracelet as a tangible reminder.

The bracelets are made out of recycled paper beads that are hand-rolled, one by one, by refugee women in Kampala, Uganda. Beyond financial opportunity, the bead creation serves as a meditative, therapeutic outlet for the women. They are then strung by the aunties and uncles of the Light Up Life Maisha Home, a home for orphans and vulnerable children in Kampala, Uganda. Their salary supports the home’s expenses including food and school fees for the children. “I’m so thankful that Liz joined me on my trip to Uganda in October 2019 and fell in love with the Light up Life family. She has taught me the value of supporting them through empowerment, not merely charity” says Beth Medved Waller of Liz’s Space Bracelet efforts which employ the volunteers of Light up Life. “Purchasing a bracelet is an ultimate win-win in that it helps support children in Uganda, warms the heart of strangers and friends who receive them, and can be a tangible daily reminder on our own wrists that we are truly all in this together, especially now,” she added.

HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT

Shop: Select a Unity Bracelet Gift – the charm reads “We’re In This Together.” Checkout: Choose your Shipping Location – send to yourself, a specified recipient or have us deliver to one of our target populations through our partner organizations (all “Gift to Elderly” orders will be sent to Commonwealth Assisted Living until each resident has a bracelet) Pay: Choose your price – We, like other small businesses, are trying to make ends meet in this time. That being said, we don’t want financial worries to stop your generosity. Use code LOVE50 for 50% off your order if you need it. Because, you guessed it…we’re in this together. Celebrate: Smile big – you just made someone’s day and gave them a reminder that they are never alone – a gift they will be able to treasure even after this crisis has passed.

ABOUT SPACE:

SPACE PROMOTES COLLECTIVE INDIVIDUALISM BY SUPPORTING INDIVIDUALS TO CATALYZE COLLECTIVE CHANGE… Our products, starting with the paper bead bracelets, embody our values of empowerment and unity. The bracelets are handmade by refugee artisans and caretakers of vulnerable children in Kampala, Uganda and marketed/distributed by women in America. This project gives us the opportunity to put our skills to work and create financial freedom to support ourselves, our families and our community. The bracelets further empower every person who wears one to believe that they can create a new world, starting with themselves.

Every time you look at your bracelet, you can be reminded that:

You made an environmentally positive decision by purchasing a product that is recycled and repurposed.

You made a socially positive decision by purchasing a product that empowers refugee women and caretakers of vulnerable children.

You made a spiritually positive decision by purchasing a product that supports unity, joy and the celebration of our shared humanity.

To make a purchase or a tax-deductible donation, please visit www.wearespace.org

WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE

Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.

Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.

About WHAT MATTERS:

WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.