Senior volunteers: pillars of the community

For 30 years, the United Nations has recognized October 1 as International Day of Older Persons. It’s an annual opportunity to highlight the valuable role of seniors in society. While many have retired from the workforce, they tend to dedicate more time and money to volunteer work than any other demographic. Here are some ways seniors contribute to their communities:

• As caregivers for an ailing spouse, with responsibilities ranging from managing household tasks to offering emotional support and providing medical care.

• As babysitters for their grandchildren, whose parents are productive members of the workforce.

• As organizers for events hosted by religious groups and other types of community-based organizations, which often struggle to attract younger participants.

• As donators of time and money to charities, foundations, and non-profit organizations that support members of the community.

• As mentors for the next generation, passing on family legacies, a lifetime of experience, and a career’s worth of knowledge.

• As part of a support system for other seniors, such as by planning activities at their seniors’ residence or running errands for someone with reduced mobility.

In addition to recognizing the generosity of seniors in your community, October 1 should be a time to reciprocate and thank these caring members of society. Whether it’s a phone call to an older relative, a day spent volunteering at a retirement home, or a donation to an elderly rights advocacy group, there are numerous ways to give back to the seniors in your life and community.