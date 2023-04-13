Seniors bullying

Bullying isn’t just about kids in school. Bullying among older adults is a growing issue with serious health impacts. North American studies show that many seniors report being bullied, having engaged in bullying tactics, or witnessing bullying. Many of these incidents happen in assisted living facilities.

Bullying impacts

Bullying among older adults can have severe physical and psychological consequences, including:

• Low self-esteem

• Cognitive decline

• Social isolation

• Depression

• Sleep disorders

• Self-harm and physical injury

Bullying usually takes the form of verbal abuse between two older adults or an older adult and a caregiver (each of whom could be the victim or the bully).

Why seniors bully

Bullying among older adults can have multiple causes. For instance, the person engaging in bullying may feel a loss of control and try to regain a sense of power by belittling others.

Bullying may also be a symptom of someone suffering from mental decline, a cognitive disorder, fear, or anxiety. It may also stem from a lack of understanding of other cultures and ways of life.

Safety for seniors

When looking for assisted living facilities, look for one with the following:

• Clear policies and guidelines to address bullying

• Staff and resident training on how to react to bullying incidents safely

• Posters or other written materials that promote kindness and civility

• Education and awareness workshops to promote inclusion

Education, support, and awareness are crucial to making life more enjoyable for older adults.