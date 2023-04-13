Connect with us

Seniors bullying

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bullying isn’t just about kids in school. Bullying among older adults is a growing issue with serious health impacts. North American studies show that many seniors report being bullied, having engaged in bullying tactics, or witnessing bullying. Many of these incidents happen in assisted living facilities.

Bullying impacts
Bullying among older adults can have severe physical and psychological consequences, including:

• Low self-esteem
• Cognitive decline
• Social isolation
• Depression
• Sleep disorders
• Self-harm and physical injury

Bullying usually takes the form of verbal abuse between two older adults or an older adult and a caregiver (each of whom could be the victim or the bully).

Why seniors bully
Bullying among older adults can have multiple causes. For instance, the person engaging in bullying may feel a loss of control and try to regain a sense of power by belittling others.

Bullying may also be a symptom of someone suffering from mental decline, a cognitive disorder, fear, or anxiety. It may also stem from a lack of understanding of other cultures and ways of life.

Safety for seniors
When looking for assisted living facilities, look for one with the following:

• Clear policies and guidelines to address bullying
• Staff and resident training on how to react to bullying incidents safely
• Posters or other written materials that promote kindness and civility
• Education and awareness workshops to promote inclusion

Education, support, and awareness are crucial to making life more enjoyable for older adults.

How to downsize and declutter before moving into a retirement home

Published

3 days ago

on

April 10, 2023

By

A big part of moving into a retirement home is downsizing. This involves getting rid of many possessions you’ve accumulated throughout your life. Here are a couple of tips for moving into a smaller space.

Start early
It can take a long time to sort through your belongings. Therefore, the earlier you begin, the better. It’s best to start at least three months before your move. You may want to kick things off by making a list of the items you think you absolutely must have in your new retirement residence.

Tackle small jobs first
To avoid feeling overwhelmed, declutter one room at a time and break things down into manageable tasks. For example, start by sorting through easy spaces like the kitchen pantry, bathroom, and front closet. If you can, go to your new residence and plot out where things will go to visualize what you need and don’t.

As a general rule, donate, sell, or throw away things you haven’t used in more than a year.

Hire a moving company
Once you’ve decided what you’re keeping, it’s a good idea to hire a full-service moving company to help transport and unpack your belongings in your new place.

Although difficult at first, downsizing and decluttering can make your life easier. After all, the less you have, the less you have to maintain and the more time and energy you’ll have for your retirement years.

Health

5 ways to get the most out of your doctor’s visit

Published

1 week ago

on

April 6, 2023

By

Visiting your doctor can be stressful, mainly because your time is limited. Communicating effectively with your doctor is essential to preventative medicine and maintaining good health, especially as you age. Here’s how to get the most out of your doctor’s visit.

1. Prepare your questions and concerns
Write down three or four questions or concerns ahead of time. Address each point with your doctor. You should also share any symptoms, medicines or vitamins you’re taking, health habits, and significant life changes.

2. Stay focused
Don’t let the conversation get derailed. Stay focused on why you’re there and stick to the point. Be precise about your symptoms, including when they started, how often they occur, and if they’re getting worse.

3. Take notes and ask for clarification
Bring a notepad and write things down. Don’t be afraid to ask for clarification, correct spelling, or reference materials.

4. Be honest
Although you may want to hide the truth about habits like smoking, lack of exercise, or poor diet, your doctor can only help if you share the truth about your lifestyle.

5. Share feelings
Say something if you feel rushed, confused, or uncomfortable. Book another appointment if your doctor didn’t adequately address your needs in the time you had. If your doctor doesn’t have answers, they may refer you to a specialist.

If your doctor disregards your concerns as part of the normal aging process, you should consider getting a second opinion.

Health

Low vision: what it is and what you can do about it

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 30, 2023

By

Low vision is an age-related eye condition that makes everyday tasks like driving and reading difficult. There’s no treatment or cure for low vision. However, there are things you can do to adapt and continue doing the things you love.

Symptoms of low vision
Low vision can’t be fixed with glasses, contact lenses, surgery, or medicine. You may have low vision if you have difficulty:

• Reading
• Driving
• Recognizing people’s faces
• Telling colors apart
• Seeing your television or computer screen clearly

Besides blurry or hazy vision, you may have trouble seeing things in the center of your vision, out of the corners of your eyes, or at night and in low light.

Causes of low vision
Low vision is a symptom of one of several eye-related diseases, including:

• Age-related macular degeneration
• Cataracts
• Diabetic retinopathy
• Glaucoma

Older adults are more susceptible to low vision because the diseases that cause it are more common in older people.

Living with low vision
If you have minor low vision, using bright lights at home or work may help you see better. Moreover, wearing polarized lenses when bright can help filter glare, improving your vision.

Talk to your doctor or optometrist if low vision prevents you from doing everyday tasks. They may advise using a magnifying glass for reading and other activities or rearranging your home so you can move about easily.

 

Mature Living

4 tips for staying fit and healthy in a retirement residence

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 27, 2023

By

Staying active is a great way to live longer and improve your quality of life. Here are four tips for staying fit and healthy while living in a retirement home.

1. Go for a daily walk
You don’t need expensive workout equipment to enjoy an active lifestyle. Brisk walking is an excellent way to strengthen your body. Moreover, some retirement homes offer excursions and sightseeing tours to help residents get out, move their bodies and experience new things.

2. Participate in community classes
Many retirement residences offer group fitness classes to get your blood pumping. Gentle options like tai chi and yoga can keep you fit without the strain or risk of injury. Meeting new people and staying active in the community are also great.

3. Eat healthy foods
Adopting a nutritious diet is an essential part of staying in shape. Make sure you eat balanced and nutrient-rich meals and drink plenty of water. If your retirement home provides food service, choose a dietary option that meets your needs.

4. Take care of your mental health
You must also take care of your mental and emotional health to stay in the best possible shape. Socializing with others and spending time with family and friends help keep your mind sharp. Some retirement homes offer engaging activities like arts and crafts, which allow you to challenge your mind and express your creativity.

When you’re ready to move, look for a retirement residence that offers a wide range of activities and exercise opportunities to keep you happy and healthy for the years ahead.

Health

Vitamins and minerals for older adults

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 23, 2023

By

As you get older, your nutrition needs change. Your body needs more of certain vitamins and minerals. Here’s a list of some essential nutrients for older adults.

• Calcium is found in dairy, tofu, and dark-green leafy vegetables. Older people at risk of bone loss need calcium in their diets. Men between 51 and 70 need 1,000 milligrams daily, while women over 51 and men over 71 need 1,200 milligrams daily.

• Vitamin B6 helps your body form red blood cells and is found in foods like bananas and potatoes. Men over 51 need 1.7 milligrams, while women of the same age need 1.5 milligrams.

• Vitamin B12 is found in meat and keeps your red blood cells and nerves healthy. Older adults may have trouble absorbing this vitamin from food and require a supplement. Aim for 2.4 micrograms per day.

• Vitamin D helps your body retain and use calcium and phosphorus. Only a few foods, like fish, contain it. Your skin also produces Vitamin D in sunlight. Therefore, a supplement may help you get the recommended amount if you live and work indoors. People between 50 and 70 require 600 international units (IU), while people over 71 require 800 IUs.

• Sodium in high doses can lead to elevated blood pressure, which can result in a heart attack or stroke. Men and women over 51 should limit their sodium intake to 2,300 milligrams per day.

Talk to your doctor before taking supplements, as some may have severe side effects.

Mature Living

6 reasons to consider a pet-friendly retirement home

Published

4 weeks ago

on

March 19, 2023

By

Research has shown that caring for a pet benefits people of all ages, especially seniors. Here are six reasons to consider moving into a retirement home that allows pets.

1. Promotes physical activity. Owning a pet can help you stay active. For example, dogs must be walked several times daily, and cats enjoy frequent playtime.

2. Encourages social interaction. Having a pet encourages you to leave your apartment and socialize.

3. Prevents loneliness. Pets provide valuable companionship and can alleviate isolation and loneliness, especially if your family and friends live far away.

4. Fosters routine. Taking care of a pet requires a structured routine, providing you with a sense of purpose and satisfaction.

5. Improves mental capacity. Mental stimulation is vital for keeping your mind sharp. Caring for a pet can help ward off dementia and improve your cognitive function.

6. Lowers stress. Holding or petting an animal has been proven to lower blood pressure and boost your mood.

If you can’t care for a pet on your own, look for a retirement community that allows family members to bring pets to visit or provides sessions with specially trained therapy animals.

