Seniors’ residences: An impressive range of services to come home to
If you’re thinking about moving to a seniors’ residence, you should know that different types of facilities offer varying services. Therefore, it’s best to consider the state of your health as well as your interests, budget, and degree of autonomy when choosing a place to live. Here’s an overview of the main services offered by various seniors’ residences.
Wellness care
Whether you’re independent, semi-independent or require daily care, seniors’ residences can offer you assistance maintaining your health, well-being, and appearance. These include services related to:
• Bathing and showering
• Getting dressed
• Hairdressing (cutting, styling, etc.)
• Distribution of medication
• Changing bandages
• Oral hygiene (natural teeth or dentures)
• Manicures and pedicures (with or without nail polish)
• Mobility support (moving around, transfers, getting up from and going to bed, etc.)
• Follow-ups with health professionals (pharmacist, doctor, nurse, etc.)
• Animal therapy
Your well-being is important, and you should have quality care. Let yourself be treated to the assistance you deserve, delivered by people who have your best interests at heart.
Sports and recreation
There are numerous benefits to keeping your body and mind active as you get older. That’s why seniors’ residences offer a wide range of stimulating activities. Depending on the facility, these may include:
• Arts and crafts (knitting, sewing, crafts, etc.)
• Billiards
• Bingo
• Puzzles
• Choir
• Movies
• Clubs (walking, reading, etc.)
• Group classes (yoga, aerobics, etc.)
• Fitness training (weight machines, stationary bikes, free weights, etc.)
• Gardening
• Games (board, card, video, etc.)
• Freestyle swimming or aqua fitness classes
• Bocce ball or pétanque
• Shuffleboard
With so many activities to enjoy, you’ll hardly notice the time pass. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to broaden your horizons and develop new passions.
Nutritious meals
Eating well is essential if you want to keep up your energy and stay healthy. However, many seniors neglect their diet, and some are even at the risk of malnutrition. If you can’t prepare your own meals, or if you simply don’t have the energy to cook or do the dishes, moving into a seniors’ residence can eliminate the need to perform these tasks.
You can easily enjoy the pleasures of healthy eating by relying on a seniors’ residence to prepare you fresh and varied meals. Depending on the facility, you may have access to:
• Snacks
• Buffet-style meals
• À la carte dining
• Daily meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner) offered individually or as a package
Additionally, some establishments can provide delicious meals that suit your dietary requirements. This can be important if you have food allergies, diabetes, or a special diet prescribed by your doctor.
Housekeeping
Everyday tasks can be strenuous or simply tedious. Imagine having someone to take care of these chores for you:
• Changing the bedding
• Disinfecting the bathroom
• Cleaning mirrors and windows
• Washing and folding clothes
• Cleaning floors
• Vacuuming
• Emptying garbage cans
If you’d like to say ‘‘goodbye’’ to doing housework, you’ll be happy to know housekeeping is a key service offered by many seniors’ residences.
Contact the facilities in your area to find out more, or reach out to a local senior housing consultant. This professional can help you determine your needs and preferences so that you can target the places best suited for you.
Other services and benefits
The seniors’ residence you choose should provide a warm and safe living environment where you can fully enjoy your retirement years. It should have qualified personnel on-site at all times, carefully maintained common areas, an efficient fire protection system, and rigorous procedures in place in case of an emergency. It should also have banking and mail services and an on-site convenience store, if possible. Give yourself the quality of life you deserve.
Kids Corner: How to make your own slime
What’s squishy, squelchy, and super fun to play with? Slime, of course! Here’s a recipe so you can make your own at home. Just be sure to ask a grown-up for help.
Ingredients
• 1/4 teaspoon borax powder
• 1/2 cup hot water
• 1/2 cup water
• 1/2 cup school glue
• Food coloring
• Glitter and/or sequins (optional)
Directions
1. In a bowl, combine 1/2 cup of water with 1/2 cup of school glue. Stir until the mixture is uniform.
2. Add the food coloring as well as any glitter or sequins you want to use. Stir thoroughly.
3. In a bowl or measuring cup, add the borax to the 1/2 cup of hot water to make liquid borax. Mix thoroughly. (A few particles floating in the mixture are OK.)
4. Slowly add the liquid borax to the bowl with the glue mixture. Stir continuously. The slime will start to form almost immediately. Once it’s well-combined, mix it with your hands. Lots of kneading will help you create the perfect slime.
5. After you’re done playing with it, store your slime in an airtight container.
Pro tip
If you get slime stuck on your clothes or hair, use vinegar to instantly dissolve it.
5 ways to make your new apartment feel like home
While there are many benefits to downsizing, it can be hard to transition from living in a house to residing in a retirement community. Here are five tips to help make your new apartment feel like home.
1. Fill it with memories. Hang a variety of family photos, display souvenirs from your travels, and use your own furniture to create a sense of familiarity.
2. Prioritize comfort. A home should be somewhere you can relax and put your feet up, so don’t skimp on comfortable seating, luxurious linens, and soft blankets. Also, create a space where you can read, paint or do other activities you enjoy.
3. Personalize the space. Even if your apartment comes fully furnished, you can still make it your own with accent pillows, plants, artwork, and other decorative pieces. Use an essential oil diffuser or plug-in air freshener to imbue your new home with a scent you love.
4. Join the community. Rather than stay cooped up all day, participate in some activities and outings offered at your residence. This will help make your apartment feel like a welcome sanctuary after a lively day.
5. Continue to host. If you like to entertain, be sure to invite family and friends over to visit. Even if you don’t have a full kitchen, all you need is an electric kettle to serve tea and a well-stocked candy dish to please the grandkids.
Finally, remember to give yourself time to adjust to space and keep an open mind about this new chapter in your life.
3 tips for golfing this season
Last year, it became clear that golf can be safely played during the pandemic if precautions are taken. Indeed, golf courses offer wide-open outdoor spaces where it’s easy for players to remain the appropriate distance apart. Golfers, however, need to be prepared for certain changes. If you plan to hit the links this spring, here are three tips for safely starting the season.
1. Stock up on supplies
Many courses have removed water-filling stations and beverage carts, so you’ll need to bring your own drinks and snacks. Additionally, make sure to put a bottle of hand sanitizer in your bag.
You’ll also need plenty of balls and tees. It’s best not to borrow from your playing partners.
2. Forego the cart
Walking is the safest option for getting around the course. Plus, playing a round of golf provides the perfect opportunity for you to exercise outdoors, which you may appreciate if you’ve been cooped up in the house all winter.
If you do take a cart, make sure it’s been sanitized. Also, you should only ride alone or with someone who lives in the same house as you.
3. Follow safety regulations
Familiarize yourself with the updated health and safety protocols for golf courses in your area. You may be asked to print your own scorecards at home, leave flag sticks in when putting and wear a mask in the clubhouse. Note that regulations may differ between clubs.
Fortunately, none of these changes will detract from the game. Stay safe, and have a great season!
4 tips to freshen up your home
A change in season provides the perfect excuse to freshen up your living space. Here are four simple ways to revitalize your home this spring.
1. Make some room
Start by getting rid of anything you don’t like or that no longer serves a purpose. Whether it’s furniture that never gets used or decor that you’re tired of looking at, removing these pieces will make it easier to rethink the space.
2. Improve organization
Take time to reflect on how you store various belongings. For example, is there a way to make items you use regularly more accessible? Find storage solutions that enhance both the functionality and aesthetics of a room.
3. Update the decor
Consider repainting a few walls, replacing some furnishings, or adding new decorative features such as plants, wall art, vases, and mirrors. Even simply changing the pictures in your frames can create a sense of newness.
4. Clear the air
Whether you use candles, potpourri, or essential oil diffusers, swap out the spiced scents of winter for the fruity and floral aromas of spring. Additionally, don’t forget to open the windows on nice days to let fresh air into your home.
To stock up on design accessories and ideas, visit the home decor shops in your area.
Potting soil vs. garden soil
If you want your plants to thrive, you need to use the right type of soil. Here’s a look at the difference between potting soil and garden soil.
Potting soil
Potting soil has a mixture of organic materials and minerals that help plants grow in containers. Moss, compost, and other matter feed the plants, while minerals like perlite and vermiculite facilitate drainage and prevent the soil from compacting. Additionally, potting soil is sterile, which protects plants from fungi and other pathogens.
Garden soil
Garden soil is regular dirt enriched with compost or other organic materials. It can be used to create and maintain gardens or raised beds to ensure the soil contains enough nutrients to support plant life. Without additives like perlite, garden soil doesn’t provide enough drainage for potted plants, but it can help prevent flower beds from drying out by retaining moisture. It’s also more affordable than potting mixes.
If you’re not sure what type of soil you need, speak with an expert at your local farmers market, nursery or garden center.
4 ways to be more inclusive in your daily life
There are many benefits to being part of a diverse community, but you’re sure to miss out if you don’t adopt attitudes and behaviors that make people feel welcome around you. Here are four ways to be more inclusive in your daily life.
1. Be mindful of the words you use, as they can be hurtful and lead to misunderstandings. Avoid using derogatory language, even jokingly.
2. Listen attentively to others, and don’t interrupt. Use phrases like “in my opinion” to acknowledge that people have different experiences.
3. When you meet someone, reflect on how your beliefs, biases, and lack of information could affect your first impression of the person.
4. Avoid making assumptions about a person’s identity (ethnic origin, gender identity, religious affiliation, etc.) based on their appearance.
Remember, the key to being inclusive is to keep an open mind about differences and be willing to learn from others.
