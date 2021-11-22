If you’re planning to move into a seniors’ residence, you may be wondering whether you should sell your home before you make the change. Here are a few advantages and disadvantages of doing so that you may want to consider.

Pros

If you sell your home before you move, you’ll save yourself the stress and pressure of trying to complete the transaction quickly once you’re settled into your new abode. In addition, you’ll get the money sooner and can use it to decorate your new place.

In addition, you’ll avoid needing to pay the mortgage and maintenance fees on your old home while also covering the cost of the rent.

Cons

If you sell your home before you move, you may have to live there during any renovations that are needed. In addition, you’ll likely have to adjust your schedule to accommodate showings.

Furthermore, if you find a buyer for your home before the unit in your residence becomes available, you’ll need to either temporarily pay rent to stay in your old place or secure an alternative living arrangement in the interim.

Selling a property involves many steps and a lot of paperwork. To simplify the process, be sure to enlist the help of a real estate agent.