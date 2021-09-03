September is Emergency Preparedness Month: FEMA recommends three days of supplies

What emergencies are likely to occur in your area? Could you be affected by a hurricane? A tornado? A wildfire? A blizzard?

All of these emergencies could leave your family and pets stranded for a number of days. You’ll need to eat and drink. You’ll need to be warm. You’ll need an emergency supply kit and a plan.

A “supply kit” sounds like something you could carry, but it isn’t. It takes planning and space to prepare for three days on your own.

If flooding is possible, you can store your survival supplies in an upper floor or attic long before an emergency. Store water and food (plus manual can opener) on upper floors. You could also store some paper products like toilet paper, disposable plates, and towels. You should also plan on a three-day supply of water and food per person (and pet), plus clothes, shoes, a sleeping bag or blanket for each one, plastic sheeting, and duct tape.

If you are more likely to be trapped by a blizzard, tornado, or earthquake, a part of the garage or basement would be better. Build your store of supplies there. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends including garbage bags and closures, toilet paper, hand tools, a bottle of bleach, moist towelettes, a first aid kit, disposable plates, cups and dinnerware, and a fire extinguisher.

If a forest fire is heading your way, leave early and take your pets. You’ll need a little cash, IDs, your medicine, and gas in your car. Get going and don’t wait.

Upload copies of those insurance policies, banking information, and identification into cloud storage protected by a secure password.

Some emergency items don’t take much room. They include:

* A flashlight, battery-operated radio, and cell phone with extra batteries and matches in a waterproof container.

* A three-day supply of medications, plus cash, pencil and paper, and a dust mask.

* Personal hygiene items and feminine supplies.

* If you have a baby, don’t forget the diapers.

Make a plan for your pets. You will absolutely be responsible for their very lives. In cases of flooding, rescuers won’t be taking the family dog. Get out long before flooding is projected.