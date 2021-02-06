Serving up all the reasons you’ll dig volleyball

Are you looking for a high-energy, non-contact sport for you or your child to play? If so, volleyball may be a good fit. Here’s a look at what this sport has to offer.

Benefits

Whether you choose to play on an indoor or sand court, volleyball is a team sport that requires both physical fitness and strategic thinking. It can be played competitively or for fun by adults and children alike. You don’t need much equipment — a decent pair of shoes and knee pads will do — and the rules are pretty straightforward. In addition to fostering teamwork and self-confidence, volleyball allows you to:

• Improve your agility and reflexes



• Increase your strength, speed, and flexibility• Sharpen your concentration and observation skills• Tone your upper and lower body (including your abdominal and buttocks)• Strengthen your cardiovascular and respiratory systems

What’s more, since volleyball doesn’t require physical contact between players, it has a low risk of injury compared to other team sports. However, finger injuries and ankle sprains can occur due to frequent ball handling and jumping.

If you or your child want to give this sport a try, find out if there are teams that can be joined through a local volleyball club, or your child’s school.