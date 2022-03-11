Set sail to A Taste For Books! Samuels Public Library’s most popular fundraising event is back in full-swing

After two very long years adrift due to COVID-19, A Taste for Books is back on course and setting sail On the High Seas! The adventure embarks on April 23, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. A Taste For Books is Samuels Public Library’s main fundraising event for the year and all proceeds go toward improving the resources the library offers to the community – like reading programs for all ages, Laptop & Mobile Hotspot Kits, online services to support digital learning, free educational events, and of course books!

This year’s theme celebrates all things nautical. The library will be decked out with ships, wharfs, and islands. The event features unique foods, local beer and wine, a silent auction, creative costumes, an interactive game and fantastic prizes.

“We are thrilled to host our 9th A Taste For Books event and bring back this long-awaited event to our loyal library community,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Library. “This will actually be my very first A Taste For Books event and I can’t wait to welcome our business partners, local organizations and library supporters to an evening of fun, good food and adventure On The High Seas.”

Over the years, the event has grown, accommodating up to 300 guests and raising more than $20,000 to support the library’s mission of bringing people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community.

“This lively and whimsical event is really made possible by the entire community,” said Melody Hotek, Volunteer and Chairperson of A Taste for Books. “There are so many ways to get involved. We are still looking for event sponsors, table hosts and silent auction items.” Tickets are $50 per person or five tickets for $200.00. To purchase tickets or find out more information, visit tasteforbooks.net or call 540-635-3153.

About Samuels Public Library

Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, last year the library added more than 10,000 new books, media and digital resources including Laptops and mobile Hotspots for lending, checked out nearly 350,000 books, electronic and digital services and answered 13,433 questions while continuing to provide essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.