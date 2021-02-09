Regional News
Settlement in Idaho case strengthens homeless protections
A 12-year legal battle over Boise, Idaho, laws that criminalized sleeping and camping in public ended with a settlement Monday, locking in place a federal appellate court ruling that makes it unconstitutional for cities on the West Coast to arrest people for sleeping outside if there are no available shelter beds.
Homeless people in Boise with nowhere else to sleep can no longer be arrested for doing so in public, under the terms of the settlement announced by the city and plaintiffs. Eric Tars, the lead attorney on the case for the National Homelessness Law Center, said the settlement also includes additional city funds to pay for alternative shelters and housing programs.
“The best outcome is you don’t have to enforce the ordinance at all, because people are in housing,” Tars said.
“The City of Boise is happy to have reached an agreement that advances our goal of putting those experiencing homelessness on a path to permanent housing and is consistent with the current city policy,” Mayor Lauren McLean said in a separate press release issued by the City of Boise.
The settlement contained $1.335 million for services for the homeless, a third of which is set aside to expand emergency overnight shelter space, according to the city.
Tars said the money can’t be used by shelters that don’t take into account disability, mental health and family status, or by shelters that require religious participation by residents.
“The settlement represents the efforts of hundreds of homeless citizens of Boise who were prevented from accessing overnight shelter to sleep due to a disability, limited shelter capacity, and shelter policies,” Howard Belodoff, the associate director of Idaho Legal Aid Services, said in the plaintiff’s press release.
Robert Martin et al. v. City of Boise was filed in 2009 after homeless residents in Boise were arrested for sleeping or camping in public, court records show. Boise’s laws will be changed to reflect the new legal context.
In 2018, a panel of judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Boise’s laws punishing homeless residents for sleeping in public when there was no alternative shelter available violated the 8th Amendment’s protections against cruel and unusual punishment. A year later, the Supreme Court declined to take up the case.
“The settlement leaves Martin as settled law in the Ninth Circuit, binding in all the Ninth Circuit,” Tars said.
Boise said in a statement that it will “amend two ordinances to bring them in line with the city’s current practice of protecting the constitutional rights of those who are unable to access shelter based on disability, sexual orientation, or religious practices. This agreement is a roadmap to a final dismissal of all remaining claims against the City.”
In early 2020, the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism examined laws criminalizing homelessness in 54 cities with high homeless rates. Sleeping or camping in public was illegal in 43 of those 54 communities, many of them on the West Coast.
The states covered by the 9th Circuit are home to a majority of the nation’s population of unsheltered homeless people. They include California, Oregon, Hawaii, Washington, and Nevada, all of which had high rates of unsheltered homelessness before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nobody should feel fear from police for doing something that is a basic human need. I hope that with this settlement we can open the doors to finding a better solution to the homeless crisis,” Robert Martin, the lead plaintiff, said in the settlement announcement.
“I am really looking forward to seeing what other cities come up with as time goes on, especially when the City of Boise will have laid down the foundation for what it could look like,” Pamela Hawkes Duke, another of the plaintiffs, said.
Tars said the settlement opened a workable path forward for other cities and characterized it as a win-win-win since incarceration can cost more than services.
“This settlement shows the best way forward by investing more than a million dollars into new housing, non-congregate shelter, and services. The city’s going to decrease the number of encampments in Boise permanently by housing people rather than by arresting them,” Tars said.
Tars emphasized that providing shelter to the homeless would achieve one of the goals of more punitive approaches, getting homeless people off the streets, without punishing them for being homeless.
“When you give them that alternative, people will see that all these years of heavy enforcement never worked,” Tars said.
By ANEURIN CANHAM-CLYNE
Howard Center for Investigative Journalism
American Cancer Society Daffodil Days & Tulips Too – Order a bunch or a pot!
The American Cancer Society Daffodil Days is coming this March but orders are due February 22, 2021!
It may be wintry now, but soon the first flowers of spring will start poking through the ground. Get a head start by ordering your daffodils or tulips! Spread hope with beautiful flowers. Each bunch or pot purchased between now and Feb. 22 supports the lifesaving work of the American Cancer Society. For groups, cases of flowers are also available.
- For a $10 donation, receive one bunch of daffodils as a thank you.
- For a $15 donation, receive potted mini-daffodils or a bunch of tulips as a thank you.
- For a $25 donation, support the Gift of Hope program and send a gift of daffodils to a local hospital delivered by ACS volunteers.
Individuals and organizations can order daffodil bouquets, tulip bunches and potted daffodils to sell and fundraise. Daffodil Days is an opportunity for everyone to join the American Cancer Society in saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Funds raised go to lifesaving research to find new cures for cancer, as well as free lodging and transportation for cancer patients to treatment, as well as other free support services such as the 24/7 cancer information and support line at 1-800-227-2345 with trained cancer information specialists, which receives more than 1 million calls annually!
- WHEN: Order by February 22, 2021. Daffodils will arrive late March 2021.
- WHERE: American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Baltimore, MD
- ORDER: Click Here to Order Online
About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.
Fauquier Health announces new OB/GYN office in Gainesville and welcomes second nurse midwife Kathleen McClelland
Fauquier Health announced today the soon to be opening of their newest OB/GYN and Midwifery office located at 7915 Lake Manassas Dr., Gainesville, Virginia 20155. The new Gainesville office will open for patient visits starting in the late February/early March timeframe and will operate in addition to the Warrenton office located at 253 Veterans Dr., Warrenton, Virginia 20186.
The new OB/GYN and Midwifery office will expand women’s care services to the residents of Prince William County. Fauquier Health’s OB/GYN physicians, including Dr. Barry Aron and Dr. Elise Diamond, will rotate between the Warrenton and Gainesville offices. Joining the physicians will be Certified Nurse Midwife – Monica Freidline – and newest Certified Nurse Midwife – Kathleen McClelland.
According to Fauquier Health’s CEO, Chad Melton, “Last year was a challenging year to say the least. It is through those challenges that we focus on hope for the future and discover opportunities to grow. We are excited to welcome our newest Fauquier Health team member, Kathleen McClelland, Certified Nurse Midwife. Adding a second midwife to our OB/GYN and Midwifery practice has given us the opportunity to open a second clinic to provide expanded access for current patients and residents living in the Gainesville, Haymarket, Linton Hall, and Nokesville areas.”
Kathleen McClelland, RN, FNP, CNM, brings over 40 clinical years of experience with her. She graduated from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio in 1976. From there, Kathleen completed her post-graduate training at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia in 1979. She then attended Georgetown University in Washington, DC for graduate midwifery education where she graduated in 1991.
As a midwife, Kathleen will see clients by appointment for pregnancy confirmation, prenatal care and gynecology care, including family planning services. She will provide care during a woman’s labor and the birth of her baby and postpartum care at Fauquier Hospital. As a midwife, Kathleen cares for healthy and low risk clients, collaborating with her medical colleagues whenever necessary. Her areas of specialty include, but are not limited to, women’s health management, contraceptive counseling, prenatal care, perinatal mood disorders, labor and delivery, postpartum care and support, and perimenopause care.
Kathleen is accepting pre-booked appointments now. To schedule an appointment at the Warrenton location, please call 540-316-5930. To schedule an appointment at the Gainesville location, please call 703-743-7300. Visit us online at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org for additional details.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Biden signs new orders to fight Coronavirus
WHITE HOUSE – Total deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in the United States ”will likely top 500,000 next month,” President Joe Biden warned Thursday, as he explained his government’s plan to curb the toll the disease has been taking on Americans.
Biden, in the White House Roosevelt Room, held up his 198-page plan in front of a group of reporters, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and his top medical adviser on the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, before signing 10 executive orders related to it.
The president’s goal is to vaccinate 100 million Americans within the next 100 days. Some 100 federally supported community vaccination centers are to open across the country within the next month.
“This will be one of the greatest operational challenges our nation has ever undertaken,” noted Biden.
After he signed the orders, which include requiring international travelers heading to the United States to produce proof of a negative COVID-19 test, Biden was asked by a reporter if his goal of 100 million shots in 100 days is high enough.
“When I announced it, you all said it’s not possible. Come on, give me a break, man,” the president responded testily. “It’s a good start — 100 million.”
Fauci later told reporters during a White House briefing that “it’s quite a reasonable goal.”
Sixteen million Americans have been inoculated so far — fewer than the 20 million that health officials in the administration of former President Donald Trump had promised to have vaccinated by the end of December.
During the past year of his predecessor’s administration, Biden said, ”we couldn’t rely on the federal government to act with the urgency and focus and coordination we needed.”
Biden said “the tragic cost of that failure” has been thousands of deaths per day and more than 24 million Americans infected with the coronavirus.
The pandemic has killed more than 409,000 Americans, the most reported by any country, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Mask mandates
To protect travelers, Biden is mandating mask-wearing in airports and on certain types of public transportation, including many trains, airplanes, maritime vessels and intercity buses. On Wednesday after assuming power, he also ordered mandatory face mask-wearing on U.S. government property.
The orders Biden signed on Thursday are buttressed by his request to Congress for $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief aid.
“This crisis is dire and requires immediate action,” Psaki told reporters.
Trump, who frequently sought to play down the severity of COVID-19, left much of the pandemic planning to individual states, which has resulted in a patchwork of policies across the country.
That led to widely varying decisions on school and business closings and restrictions, and whether to require people to wear face masks.
State governments have been complaining they are not getting enough vaccine doses, even as the national government has expanded the categories of people eligible for the shots.
Starting next month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is to make vaccines available to local pharmacies. Currently, most shots have been administered at local government centers or given to the elderly at nursing homes.
Guidance on schools
And the federal government’s departments of education and health are to “provide guidance on safe reopening and operating for schools, child care providers and institutions of higher education,” according to the White House, which says ”science will be paramount” in decision-making.
Federal agencies are to collect data about the closing and reopening of schools so that officials can better understand the impact on families with low incomes, students of color, English-language learners, students with disabilities, and others.
Biden’s new orders on his first full day in office come after he told the World Health Organization that he would reverse Trump’s withdrawal from the agency.
“America’s withdrawal from the world stage and retreat from the World Health Organization has impeded progress on the global COVID-19 response and left the United States and the world more vulnerable to future pandemics,” the White House said.
VOA’s Ken Bredemeier contributed to this report.
Trump flies to Florida as Biden inaugurated
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – In the fleeting minutes before the inauguration of his successor, Donald Trump was able to enjoy the perquisites of the presidency for a last time — an escorted motorcade moving slowly through the streets of Palm Beach, Florida, as he waved from behind the windows of an armored vehicle to hundreds of supporters waving banners, cheering his name and some urging him to run again in 2024.
Trump was accompanied home by the now-former first lady Melania Trump, a small number of still-loyal aides, and a dozen members of the White House press corps, which he had collectively during his tenure derided as “fake news” and “enemies of the people.”
The motorcade pulled through the gates of the Mar-a-Lago estate less than 30 minutes before Trump lost the powers of the presidency.
After leaving the White House for a final time, Trump arrived early Wednesday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on the Marine One helicopter. He was greeted by the tune of “Hail to the Chief” played by a military band, a 21-gun salute, and an invited crowd of about 200 people.
There, for just under 10 minutes, he addressed supporters — a more subdued, casual, and condensed version of the stump speech from his frequent Make America Great Again rallies that he had hoped would win him reelection last year.
“I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success,” said Trump without referring to President Joe Biden by name.
Trump, who had been criticized for downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, made a rare mention of the “incredible people and families who suffered so gravely” from COVID-19, referring to it as “the China virus.”
The 45th U.S. president promised to “be back in some form” and then concluded his remarks by telling the cheering crowd, “have a good life. We will see you soon.”
The Trumps then climbed the steps to Air Force One and turned around to wave several times, before departing for Florida.
Trump, as was the norm for four years, broke with tradition until the very end, not only avoiding Biden’s inauguration but still refusing to utter the name of the Democratic Party nominee who was victorious in November’s election.
At the moment Biden took the oath of office as new president just before noon at the heavily fortified U.S. Capitol building, Trump was 1,400 kilometers to the south, already inside his Mar-a-Lago mansion, a frequent warm weather retreat during his presidency.
Before he touched down in Florida, Air Force One did a low altitude flyover of the Florida coast to give the Trump family onboard an aerial view of Mar-a-Lago.
Capitol mayhem
Trump’s presidency ended in shambles. In its waning days, Trump was impeached a second time, the latter after the House of Representatives, including 10 Republicans, charged him with insurrection. Trump, even out of office, will face trial in the Senate soon.
In a January 6th speech on the Ellipse, with the White House in the background, he exhorted supporters at a Stop the Steal rally to march on the Capitol where lawmakers, led by Vice President Mike Pence, were counting the electoral votes to finalize Biden’s victory.
The mayhem caused deaths, injuries, and damage resulting in federal charges against more than 100 people — an event many Democrats and others have characterized as an attempted coup.
That event has weakened Trump’s grip on the Republican Party as many of its key politicians ask themselves whether the former president will help or hurt them in Congressional elections now less than two years away.
Approval ratings
In a Gallup poll released this week, Trump departs with a 34% approval rating, the low point of a presidency that already had the weakest average favorability rating of any since the survey began in the 1940s.
Yet he remains popular among Republican voters, with an 82% approval rating. Despite condemnation from some of his party’s lawmakers and even members of his Cabinet who resigned in protest over his post-election rhetoric, Trump is the current front-runner should he choose to run again for president in 2024.
Trump’s business partners, from golf tournament partners to banks, are shunning him and he may struggle to remain a billionaire between now and the next presidential election. He has been silenced on social media and could face a slew of legal charges in New York and other states.
COVID-19
In his wake, he leaves behind a pandemic whose global spread he has blamed on China. The infectious disease has killed more than 400,000 people in the United States, far more than any other country has reported.
In the final year of his presidency, Trump himself was hospitalized after becoming infected by the coronavirus. Opinion polls indicate a majority of Americans believe his administration’s response made the pandemic worse.
Trump’s supporters point to positives achieved by the 45th president, including destruction of the Islamic State caliphate, normalization of the Middle East, criminal justice reform, and speeding approval of generic drugs.
Delaware man facing multiple charges after I-81 pursuit
A New Castle, DE, man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement Sunday, January 10, 2021. Virginia State Police have charged Marquez D. Adams, 27, in Shenandoah County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one count of reckless driving by speed, one count of reckless driving failure to maintain control, one count of driving with a revoked license, and one count of driving with a phone in hand.
State Police initiated the traffic stop at approximately 7:50 p.m. as a 2002 BMW 330CI was traveling South on Interstate 81 at the 286 mile-marker in Shenandoah County. The violation was for speeding, as the BMW was driving 100 mph in a posted 70 mph zone.
The pursuit continued onto Rt. 42 in Woodstock, Rt. 11 in Edinburg, and in Mount Jackson before ending back on I-81 South. The BMW eventually ran off the left side of the roadway causing it to collide with a State Police patrol car before being contained on the right shoulder on I-81 at the 263-mile-marker. The driver, Adams, was taken into custody and transported to RSW Regional Jail and held without bond.
No troopers were injured during the course of the pursuit.
The pursuit reached speeds of up to 130 mph.
Vehicle pursuit through Warren County results in multiple struck vehicles before ending on 6th Street in Front Royal
Marie Washington of Warrenton named Top 10 Criminal Defense Attorneys for 2020
Marie Washington, Esq. of Warrenton, Virginia has been named Top 10 Criminal Defense Attorneys for 2020 by Attorney & Practice Magazine. Attorney and Practice Magazine Top 10 award is an achievement reserved for only those lawyers who have demonstrated the highest degree of excellence in his or her area of law. Because of our stringent standards, less than 1% of attorneys nationwide will receive this invitation for membership, subscription and list inclusion which is published on www.attorneyandpractice.com as well as our quarterly magazine.
Our list recognizes the significant achievements of those lawyers whose practice elevates the standards of their State’s Bar as well as provided a benchmark for other practitioners. Our list encompasses industry leaders who have been featured on networks such as ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, FOX, the New York Times, The Washington Post, Time and Newsweek.
