Seven careers in agriculture besides farming

Future Farmers of America (FFA) is about much more than farming. The organization helps youth achieve career success in various agriculture-related fields, including:

1. Veterinary medicine. These medical experts keep cattle, poultry, pigs, and sheep healthy. The livestock industry couldn’t produce our steaks and sausages without them.

2. Machine and automotive repair. Mechanics keep the tractors, trucks, and combines working so they can plant and harvest grains and vegetables.

3. Biology. Animal scientists are at the forefront of identifying genes in livestock that create disease and are actively improving selection processes to produce healthier animals.

4. Engineering. Agriculture uses buildings, machines, water lines, waste management, and software. Engineers design all the equipment, devices, and machines that farmers need.

5. Food science. Food chemists, microbiologists, and researchers find ways to advance food quality and safety.

6. Marketing. Marketing and communications are essential in the agriculture industry, whether brand management, sales, or agro-journalism.

7. Banking. Farms and related businesses typically need financial assistance in the form of loans and mortgages, and financial advisers can help people achieve their goals.

In 2023, February 18 to 25 marks National FFA Week, where chapters across the country raise awareness of the importance of their work. Support your local FFA chapter as they produce future professionals who’ll feed the world.