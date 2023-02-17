Connect with us

Agriculture

Seven careers in agriculture besides farming

Published

1 hour ago

on

Future Farmers of America (FFA) is about much more than farming. The organization helps youth achieve career success in various agriculture-related fields, including:

1. Veterinary medicine. These medical experts keep cattle, poultry, pigs, and sheep healthy. The livestock industry couldn’t produce our steaks and sausages without them.

2. Machine and automotive repair. Mechanics keep the tractors, trucks, and combines working so they can plant and harvest grains and vegetables.

3. Biology. Animal scientists are at the forefront of identifying genes in livestock that create disease and are actively improving selection processes to produce healthier animals.

4. Engineering. Agriculture uses buildings, machines, water lines, waste management, and software. Engineers design all the equipment, devices, and machines that farmers need.

5. Food science. Food chemists, microbiologists, and researchers find ways to advance food quality and safety.

6. Marketing. Marketing and communications are essential in the agriculture industry, whether brand management, sales, or agro-journalism.

7. Banking. Farms and related businesses typically need financial assistance in the form of loans and mortgages, and financial advisers can help people achieve their goals.

In 2023, February 18 to 25 marks National FFA Week, where chapters across the country raise awareness of the importance of their work. Support your local FFA chapter as they produce future professionals who’ll feed the world.

A lexicon of farm tech

Published

5 days ago

on

February 12, 2023

By

Are you curious about farm equipment? Here are some brief definitions of several impressive pieces of agricultural machinery.

• Combines are used to harvest grain and other seed crops. The header cuts and gathers the crops from the field while the threshing drum separates grains and seeds from their stalks.

• Forage harvesters, also known as silage choppers, harvest various forage crops and chop them into small pieces so they can be stored in feed silos.

• Mowers quickly cut grass and plants. Mo¬wer conditioners can be used to cut silage and harvest dry hay.

• Seeders plant seeds in the soil. They can be equipped with various accessories to control seed depth and spacing, among other things.

• Spreaders are used to lay out liquid fertilizer or solid manure over fields to supply crops with crucial nutrients.

• Stone pickers are heavy-duty tools designed to pick stones out of fields, preventing them from damaging crops and farm equipment.

• Tractors come in various sizes and can be fitted with specialized attachments. These vehicles are used to work the land, clear snow, load materials, and pull heavy cargo.

Although modern farm machinery is extremely helpful, it must be handled with care to limit the risk of injury.

New technologies in agriculture

Published

3 months ago

on

December 2, 2022

By

Have you considered how advances in technology are impacting agricultural production? Here are some fascinating examples.

Robotics
Milking robots are now deployed by many dairy producers. In addition to saving time and reducing labor requirements, these machines collect and record valuable data pertaining to feeding, production volumes, and animal behavior. In addition, researchers are pursuing new and improved means of using robotics to simplify tasks and further accelerate workflow.

Digital solutions
These days, farmers are using information and communication technology (ICT) to improve various stages of production. Depending on their application, these technologies can enhance operations, refine support services, boost land use and improve value chains.

ICT enables farmers to collect a wealth of data to facilitate decision-making. Agricultural sensors with this technology deliver real-time transmission of crop data. In addition, ICT lasers provide food comparisons that help optimize taste and texture.

Farms are also increasingly using agricultural drones to detect the presence of predators and determine crop hydration levels.

Finally, among the many other technological innovations available to farmers are self-driving tractors, genetically modified plants, and pedometers for livestock. To learn more about how these technologies work, consider visiting a farm in your area.

 

What makes food organic?

Published

3 months ago

on

November 23, 2022

By

Organic farming is practiced on many farms, and a variety of foods can be organic, including fruits, vegetables, wheat, meat, dairy products, and more. But what criteria does it take for a food to be certified as organic? Here’s an overview.

Fruits, vegetables, and wheat
Produce and grains must be grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizers to be certified as organic. Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are also not acceptable. Growers must practice crop rotation to prevent the depletion of nutrients from the soil and improve harvests.

Meat, fish, and poultry
Animal breeding must be done under decent living conditions, without cages, and in a sufficiently spacious environment. Livestock must receive adequate health care and be fed with organic foods. The use of antibiotics and growth hormones is also prohibited.

Processed foods
Organically processed foods must not contain preservatives or artificial colors, or flavors. The USDA does approve some non-agricultural ingredients, such as baking soda in baked goods and pectin in jams. In addition, food irradiation, which kills certain microorganisms, must not be practiced.

In addition to being grown using eco-friendly practices, organic foods are good for your health. Encourage your local organic food producers by buying their fruits, vegetables, meats, grains, and other goods.

What you should know about animal husbandry

Published

3 months ago

on

November 15, 2022

By

A considerable portion of the agricultural industry involves breeding animals for foods such as meat, cheese, and eggs, as well as products like wool and leather. How much do you know about animal husbandry? Here’s a brief introduction to this type of farming.

Environment
Farms can raise animals differently, and farmers adapt their practices according to their values, available facilities, and geographic region. Some agricultural operations use intensive farming methods, which require cages or equipped enclosures to house livestock. Other farms opt for extensive farming tactics, which involve raising animals outdoors or free-range. Some operations employ a combination of these two models.

Each approach to livestock management offers its advantages. While intensive farming results in increased production, extensive farming yields products that are superior in quality.

Species
Breeding farms typically concentrate on a single animal species for meat or hides. However, animals may also be raised for their other attributes, which is the case with racehorse farming, for example.

Cattle, pigs, sheep, and goats are most commonly raised on North American farms. Other agricultural operations engage in beekeeping, aquaculture, or poultry farming. LFarmsraise bison, camels, llamas, rabbits, foxes, or insects. less frequently

Livestock farmers provide communities with many everyday products. Be sure to support the ones in your area by regularly purchasing meat, cheese, eggs, textiles, and more from them.

Permaculture: farming inspired by nature

Published

5 months ago

on

September 29, 2022

By

Unlike intensive agriculture, which destroys habitats, pollutes waterways, and decreases soil quality, permaculture aims to emulate natural ecosystems rather than trying to fight or control nature. Here’s what you need to know about this sustainable practice.

Origins
The permaculture principles were developed in the 1970s by Australians Bill Mollison and David Holmgren. They don’t solely focus on agriculture but on buildings, energy, and technology. Today, permaculture is a design approach that integrates land, people, and other resources to align with nature.

Principles
Permaculture is based on 12 principles, all focused on caring for the land and the people who live on it. These principles include observation, which aims to develop effective and intelligent strategies for each situation. Other principles include:

• Self-regulation
• Valuing renewable resources and services
• Zero waste
• Promoting modest solutions
• Incorporating diversity

Examples
In agriculture, permaculture practices focus on restoring soil health and fertility. In the garden, permaculture aims to maximize the use of water, sun, and other natural energies. Permaculture also involves building living spa¬ces with biodegradable and locally sourced materials with a low ecological footprint.

Permaculture aims to create productive ecosystems that are diverse, stable, and resilient. Supporting the companies that practice it supports everyone.

3 questions to help you learn more about barn cats

Published

5 months ago

on

September 18, 2022

By

Discreet and adventurous, barn cats are found on many farms. Learn more about these little four-legged felines with the following three questions.

1. What are they like?
Farm cats generally can’t adapt to living in a home because they’ve grown up outdoors. They’re quite active and don’t necessarily crave the companionship of humans. They may even be a little fearful of people and flourish better in a barn or outdoor environment.

2. What do they do?
Barn cats often make friends with other animals on the farm. These felines also have keen stalking skills and make great hunters. Consequently, they help farmers keep pests like mice under control.

3. How do you care for them?
Like all non-breeding domestic and farm animals, barn cats should be spayed or neutered. They also require annual veterinary visits for vaccinations and deworming. If you own a barn cat, you must provide it with fresh food and water, as prey isn’t always available. Moreover, farm cats require shelter from bad weather.

Overall, barn cats are handy animals to have around the farm.

