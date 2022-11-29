Seven gifts for cycling buffs

Do you know someone who rides their bike every chance they get? Here are seven great gift ideas for cycling enthusiasts.

1. Gloves

Cycling gloves protect hands from cold weather and provide excellent grip on handlebars. Look for a pair that’s insulated, waterproof, and windproof.

2. Backpack

Consider a backpack designed for the type of cycling your loved one enjoys the most. For example, mountain biking bags have a reservoir that can replace bulky water bottles.

3. Rear pannier rack

This accessory is perfect for urban riding because it allows cyclists to carry items safely.

4. Frame bag

These small bags can hold snacks, a cell phone, and other personal items like keys. Most models can be detached easily when the cyclist needs to take a break.

5. Helmet light

A helmet light will illuminate the road ahead during dark evening outings and allow the cyclist to remain visible to other road users thanks to the included rear light.

6. Sunglasses

Look for a pair of aerodynamic sunglasses that grip the ears and nose.

7. Windbreaker

A thin, compact windbreaker can be packed into a small bag and is ideal for windy rides.

For more great ideas, check out your local bike store.