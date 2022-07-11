Local News
Sharen E. Gromling elected President for the 96th and 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Board of Directors unanimously elected Sharen E. Gromling to serve as the organization’s President for a two-year term beginning on Monday, June 27, 2022. Gromling replaces now Past President, Thomas (Tommy) Price who served as President for the 94th and 95th Festivals.
Sharen has volunteered with the Festival for the past 42 years. She first started working with other City of Winchester officials hosting the Mayor’s Luncheon held immediately before the parade at the Jim Barnett Park War Memorial Building. Although this event is no longer held, for years it brought Mayors from all over the region to our Festival to ride in the parade. Prior to becoming a Festival Vice President she also co-chaired the Celebrity Luncheon which was held for dignitaries and celebrities prior to the Grand Feature Parade and was the Chair of the Queen’s Dinner, an event that offered attendees a look at the Queen Designate and her Court as they entered through a Sabre Arch and the traditional cutting of the Queen’s Apple Pie.
When asked why the Festival is important to her, Sharen stated “For me it’s about the people. I love seeing this community open its arms to people from all over who come together to celebrate the apple industry and the beautiful blossoms. The happy look on a child’s face, the laughter of friends and family coming together for a special moment in time, watching an army of dedicated, hard-working volunteers pull off this 40+ events, 10-day festival – that’s what makes the Festival special to me.”
Sharen and her husband Tom, a local dentist, will celebrate 44 years of marriage later this month. They have two children, 34 year-old Tim and 33 year-old Wendy. Tom and Sharen enjoy spending time with their family and friends, traveling especially to Disney, running races and riding their tandem bike. Sharen serves as the Executive Director of Our Health, Inc., a regional health and human services nonprofit. Prior to this she served as the Director of Administration and Human Resources for the City of Winchester for 30 years.
EDA in Focus
Jury hears opening arguments in EDA versus Poe/Earthright Energy civil claim, counterclaim case
After a full morning of jury selection involving a large jury pool of 75 to 80 or more, many being disqualified for personal, business, or even familial connections to the defendant or potential witnesses, a 10-person jury including three as yet-unnamed alternates heard opening arguments in the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA) versus Donald F. Poe/Earthright Energy (ERE) civil liability case and defense counterclaim against the EDA.
The plaintiff EDA is seeking $945,000 in unreturned payments for solar panel installation work it says was either promised in writing at no cost or was never approved or accomplished. The disputed work or non-work surrounds contracts regarding solar panel installation at the EDA office complex on Kendrick Lane, at the Warren County Public School system’s nine school facilities, and at the EDA’s Baugh Drive warehouse in the north side industrial corridor.
As plaintiff co-counsel Karissa Kaseorg noted in opening arguments, Poe’s Earthright Energy-Commercial LLC, through then-EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, received a total of over $1.2 million, but returned $343,000 of that total. That leaves a balance of $945,037.21 received under false pretenses unreturned, Kaseorg told the jury.
However, in his opening statement defense counsel William Ashwell used that returned amount of $343,000 to argue that his client was acting in good faith on the series of solar installation contracts between the EDA and ERE. He pointed out that the money was returned by the defendants when informed that the Baugh Drive warehouse contract would not go through.
Ashwell also informed the jury that the defendants would be asking for a counterclaim judgment of $27.3 million against the EDA. That was the amount of an aborted contract, a contract plaintiff counsel asserted the EDA or its then-executive director had no authority to enter into, with the county’s public school system for installation of system-wide solar panels.
Responding to the plaintiff’s somewhat briefer opening statement, defense counsel Ashwell described those opening statements as each side’s “roadmap” or “theory” of their respective cases to be presented to the jury throughout the remainder of the week. And as in April Petty’s defense the previous week, Ashwell presented a defense roadmap in which the $21-million financial scandal conspiracy Jennifer McDonald is alleged by the EDA to have orchestrated over several years positioned his client to be a victim, rather than a co-conspirator.
In contrast again echoing its previous week’s strategy, in its opening statement EDA counsel focused on presentation of a paper trail of documents it told the jury supported its claims of fraud, conversion, conspiracy, unjust enrichment, and ultra vires, the latter a legal term for an overstepping of one’s authorized authority, against the defendants and their alleged co-conspirator McDonald.
Those opening arguments began at 1:30 p.m. following a one-hour lunch break. At their conclusion at 2:45 p.m., Judge Bruce D. Albertson dismissed the jury with instructions to be ready for a 9 a.m. start to what is likely to be a hotly contested several days of testimony and evidence presented to traverse those varying plaintiff and defense civil liability “roadmaps”.
Asked by the judge about a time frame for its case, EDA lead counsel Cullen Seltzer cited 10 witnesses the plaintiff plans to call in support of its case. He estimated that dependent on cross examination lengths, the EDA case could be completed by 4:30 or 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Defense attorney Ashwell told the court its case would likely take up the bulk of Wednesday, with some carryover into Thursday possible. Before dismissing the jury, Judge Albertson told them to be prepared for some longer days into evenings, in order to bring the case to a resolution and verdict this week.
Crime/Court
Hearings in RSW Regional Jail inmate overdose death cases continued to mid-August
On Monday morning, July 11, preliminary hearings, including anticipated setting of trial dates, were continued to August 16 on the 9 a.m. docket in the cases of Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County Regional Jail inmates Brian T. Martin and Daniel E. Shifflett. Martin and Shifflett have been indicted on Second Degree Murder charges related to what is believed to have been the accidental drug overdose death of fellow inmate Jonte Smith on December 12, 2021. Shifflett also ODed in the jail the evening of December 11 into the early morning hours of December 12, but survived.
As previously reported by Royal Examiner, Martin was arrested in the Town of Front Royal on December 3rd after law enforcement chased him down on foot and recovered a bag of what was described as “Scramble” a Fentanyl-based mixture of drugs, that Martin dropped or threw down during the pursuit. Material attached to a search warrant on file related to the case indicates Martin is believed to have snuck opioid drugs into the jail during his December 3rd processing into RSW. He then began distributing those drugs for profit through deposits made into a cash app in his name for service expenses inmates are charged for while incarcerated. Those deposits were apparently made by non-incarcerated associates of inmates seeking the drugs.
Several inmates have since failed urine tests, including Martin, who was discovered to have a bag of powder believed to be heroin stuffed down his pants in the wake of the December 12 overdose incident and fatality.
Comments made in court Monday morning by Shifflett attorney Louis K. Nagy indicated his client could be called as a witness in Martin’s trial, if that case goes to trial. So, it would seem the Shifflett defense team is tracking the status of the Martin case as it may pursue a potential plea negotiation of its own.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 11 – 15, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through July 30.
*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Shenandoah River and railway, Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through July 30.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 300 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through July 30.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control for safety improvements between Shenandoah County line and Front Royal town limits, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through July 29.
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 29.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
EDA in Focus
Judge takes dueling evidentiary objections ‘under advisement’ in EDA vs. ‘Curt’ Tran/ITFederal civil case and counterclaim
Attorneys for plaintiff “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) and civil case defendant Truc “Curt” Tran/ITFederal argued motions filed in objection to some evidence each party plans to introduce at trial over the last seven work days of this month. Jury selection is slated for Thursday, July 21, with the trial beginning the following day, Friday, July 22, with the entire following week July 25-29 set aside for completion of presentation of evidence and arguments in that approximately $9-million EDA civil case claim and defense counterclaim.
As appears to be common in such civil liability cases each side attempts to set an evidentiary framework that best suits their claim of either liability or lack thereof. Judge Bruce D. Albertson took both motions related to relevance to the EDA’s claim for a return of the unpaid balances on two EDA loans to Tran and his company originally totaling $12 million, and a counter-claim by Tran of EDA liability in his being misled by the former EDA executive director, under advisement.
Judge Albertson noted he has previously expressed some “skepticism” about the defense objection to EDA evidence about Tran and his company’s use of portions of the $12 million it received in two loans related to proposed development here, primarily at the Avtex/Royal Phoenix Business Park site in Front Royal, for other business ventures in Alexandria or elsewhere. However, the judge said he would reserve a final decision on admissibility until he sees how the flow of evidence is presented at trial. As noted above, the claim is for approximately $9 million, as Tran has kept current on his $40,000-plus a month loan payments.
The EDA contends Tran acquired the EDA loans fraudulently and conspired with then-EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald in doing so. Disputed evidence cited also related to EDA involvement in development of a Criminal Justice Academy and Tran’s Front Royal Farms plan, neither of which came to fruition along with the failed Avtex site business proposal.
Tran’s counterclaim appears to revolve around the contention he was taken advantage of by McDonald, and that the EDA Board of Directors at the time should have identified the alleged financial improprieties McDonald is now accused of by the EDA prior to Tran’s involvement. Pointing to a primary disputed aspect of the EDA-Tran/ITFed counterclaims of liability, Judge Albertson observed, “If he’s part of a conspiracy with McDonald, he’s not a victim of the negligent contention.”
The EDA vs. Tran/ITFederal civil trial is slated to be the final of five scheduled for this month, beginning with the just-concluded April Petty case. As previously reported, on Thursday, July 7, a jury found Petty liable for the return of $125,000 in EDA funds used by former EDA Executive Director McDonald to pay off the balance of an Ocwen Mortgage company loan to Petty during the March 2016 sales process on Petty’s Howellsville Road home. McDonald was acting as Petty’s real estate agent through Campbell Realty at the time she was also EDA executive director. See: Civil Case Jury finds April Petty liable for return of $125,000 to EDA
Jury selection is scheduled for this Monday, July 11, in the EDA vs. Donald Poe/Earthright Energy case, with the remainder of the week to Friday, July 15, booked for trial on that civil liability claim of over a million dollars. That case revolves around a contract McDonald was alleged to have been involved in to have the company provide solar panels to the Warren County Public Schools facilities as it did to the EDA office complex; however, allegedly without proper authorization.
Also on the civil court agenda for this month are the EDA vs. Samuel North (one day, July 18); and William Lambert (two days, July 19/20).
Local News
Marlow Auto Group to celebrate 75th anniversary by giving back
In honor of their 75th anniversary, Marlow Automotive Group has planned to provide 75 acts of service in 25 days.
So far, the three stores have reached out and offered help to multiple non-profits, including Literacy Volunteers of America, United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Warren Coalition, Winchester Rescue Mission, the House of Hope, NW Works, and many more.
“Reaching 75 years is a big milestone, so we wanted to give back in a big and meaningful way,” said Emily Marlow Beck, President of Marlow Automotive Group. “I’m excited to work with such a diverse group of non-profits, and I’m eager to see how our team will help make a difference in the community. Our goal is to build overall goodwill, celebrate servanthood, and show the value of being rooted in the communities where we do business.”
From the beginning, the Marlow Auto Group has maintained firm roots in the community. The organization believes that, because of these strong roots, when serving their customers, they are also serving their neighbors. The dealerships strive to exceed expectations by demonstrating the core values of innovation, integrity, building community, and growing relationships.
If you are interested in learning more information about Marlow Automotive Group’s 75 Acts of Kindness, please contact Brian Nieves.
Brian Nieves
Marlow Automotive Group
540-771-3698
brian@marlowmotor.com
ABOUT MARLOW AUTOMOTIVE GROUP
Marlow Automotive Group is a family-owned automotive dealership group in Virginia, which includes Tri-State Nissan in Winchester, Marlow Motor Company (Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram) in Front Royal, and Marlow Ford in Luray. Each location offers a wide variety of high-quality new and used vehicles, as well as vehicle service and parts. Since their founding in 1947, the group’s core values have encompassed honesty, integrity, hard work and responsibility to the customer, employee and community.
Local News
Revised Sodexo contracts, software purchases, Head Start agreement OK’d by School Board
The Warren County School Board on Wednesday, July 6 voted unanimously to approve two software purchases, amendments to food and custodial contracts, an agreement with Skyline CAP Head Start, and a calendar item change related to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were all present at the regular meeting, which was flanked by closed meetings to discuss the board’s evaluation of WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger.
The board’s first approved action was to continue for the 2022-2023 school year a preschool collaboration agreement between the WCPS Virginia Preschool Initiative Program and Skyline Community Action Partnership (CAP) Head Start.
WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch told board members that the school district works “very closely” with Skyline CAP Head Start to provide a preschool option for up to 40 students in two classrooms in Head Start-owned modular trailers housed at Leslie Fox Keyser (LFK) Elementary School.
An example of WCPS and Skyline CAP working together, said Hirsch (above), would be if there was a bear in the LFK garden, “which has happened.” There’s a communication process to begin an exterior lockdown between Head Start staff in the modular trailers and LFK staff “to make sure our students are safe,” he said.
In addition, WCPS and Skyline CAP coordinate in other areas, such as Child Find, the federally mandated process designed to identify, locate, and evaluate children in need of special education and related services, including speech and language therapy and physical therapy. “We have been partners for a long time,” Hirsch said.
The School Board-approved agreements between Skyline CAP and WCPS, as well as the special education memorandum of understanding, among other documents, outline working procedures, which include the referral process, disability services, communication, and shared leadership at the local level for the program.
In another unanimous vote, the School Board voted to permit a 2022-2023 WCPS calendar adjustment that makes May 5, 2023, a professional workday and approves April 28, 2023, as a regular school day for students.
“We have traditionally used the Friday of Apple Blossom as a teacher professional day,” explained WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith. “Our current calendar calls for April 28, 2023, as a professional day. The Friday of Apple Blossom for 2023 is May 5th. We are recommending May 5, 2023, as the professional workday and to approve April 28, 2023, as a regular school day.”
The calendar change will hopefully mean fewer absences in school by teachers and students who attend the annual festival, Smith added.
Additionally, the School Board approved two WCPS technology-related purchases each totaling over $15,000.
The first purchase, requested by Hirsch, was for funds for the renewal of a contract with Boston-headquartered Public Consulting Group Inc. (PCG), in the amount of $34,657. The consulting firm provides software management solutions for several WCPS annual services subscriptions, including for the standard Section 504 process, special education Medicaid documentation and billing programs, IEP document translation, EDPlan Health, and EDPlan Parent Connect.
For instance, PCG’s process-driven Section 504 solution “not only provides for easy, compliant documentation but also offers a number of online time-saving tools to enhance plan management,” according to the board-approved contract.
The other board-approved software purchase for the 2022-2023 fiscal year totals $100,608.39 and covers two sole-source items: the GoGuardian Suite, which includes classroom monitoring, self-harm monitoring, Chromebook fleet management, and a web content filter, and Microsoft licensing.
“This software provides operational and instructional support for our students, staff, and teachers,” said WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant, who added that the purchase will be funded
through local technology funds and the Virginia Public School Authority Technology grant.
Sodexo contracts
Two other noteworthy School Board approvals amended a WCPS Food Services contract for school year 2022-2023 with Sodexo America LLC and revised and updated the WCPS custodial operations contract with Sodexo Operations LLC.
The School Board on June 18, 2019, entered into an agreement with Sodexo America to manage WCPS Food Services. The agreement contains a clause that allows the contract to be renewed annually for four additional one-year periods upon the mutual consent of both parties, Smith explained.
Amendments also may be made if both parties are in mutual agreement, and Smith proposed an amendment to the contract for the 2022-2023 school year so that WCPS may be entered into the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which allows schools to serve enrolled students free breakfast and lunch without collecting household applications.
Schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a federal formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals that are based on their participation in other specific programs, such as the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), which both serve low-income families. This number is called the Identified Student Percentage (ISP).
“VDOE’s Office of School Nutrition Programs is recommending sites that have an ISP of 40 percent or higher to enter the CEP program,” Smith (above) said. WCPS is able to qualify all nine school sites as being CEP-eligible because it has an ISP average of 41 percent, he said.
Meanwhile, Sodexo currently has a $72,750 guaranteed return annually under its contract with WCPS. Smith said that the amendment would waive that guaranteed return for one year so that the school district could enter CEP on a trial basis “because both parties understand that the dollars may not be there to meet this guaranteed return,” he said.
The School Board agreed and approved WCPS entering the CEP based on the overall average ISP; approved amendment 6 with Sodexo America to waive the $72,750 guaranteed return for a one-year period from July 6, 2022, to June 30, 2023; and authorized the superintendent to sign the Sodexo Food Service amendment and accept any administrative (non-material) changes as required by VDOE.
The board also approved the superintendent signing an amendment to the custodial operations agreement WCPS has with Sodexo Operations that will allow Sodexo employees working in WCPS facilities to get their one-time bonuses approved by the board for all WCPS employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click here to watch the School Board’s July 6 meeting.
