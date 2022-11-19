Obituaries
Sharon Lee Guirand (1963 – 2022)
Sharon Lee Guirand, 59, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
Services will be private.
Sharon was born on July 3, 1963, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Charles Tigney and Pearl Robinson.
Surviving Sharon is her loving children, Rosetta Clowser, Sheri Brent, Ordessa Bailey, Charles Baltimore, and Gilbert Baltimore; her partner, Robert Hughes; her siblings, Christine Tigney and Rosalind Waller; her grandchildren, Kyra, Madison, Kaiden, Eniyah, Tillman, Ka’Miyah, Barron, Josiyah, Aniyah, Charles Jr., Ariané, Traeshaun, Aluna and Alijah; her great-grandchild, Ke’moni; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharon loved to cook, and one of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Lisa Faye Fincham Shepherd (1967 – 2022)
Lisa Faye Fincham Shepherd, 55, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Lisa was born in Virginia on January 24, 1967, to the late Lynn and Virgie Shepherd. Her husband, Hugh Roy Fincham Jr., and her brothers, Ricky Lynn Shepherd, and Timothy Morris, preceded her death.
Surviving Lisa is her children, Alan Shepherd and his wife Cristy Scroggins, Kimberly Daniels and her husband Leroy Daniels, and Brittany Fariss and her husband Jeremy Fariss; her siblings, Joy Shumate and Tony Shepherd; her grandchildren, Ashlynn, Lily, Gage, Caitlyn, Matthew, Leann, Leroy II, Alan Jr., and Adryenne; her great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Remaleigh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lisa adored her family and would help anyone she could. She was a caregiver at heart and loved listening to her country music.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Obituaries
Shirley Grubbs Sargent (1925 – 2022)
Shirley Grubbs Sargent, 97, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Sargent was born on October 4, 1925, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Clayton and Mary Belle Graham Sargent. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Homer and Robert Sargent, and two sisters, Madge Sargent and Gretta Robinson. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 26. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in World War II.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Loretta May Sargent; four sons, Dennis, Ashley, Larry, and Brian Sargent; daughter, Teresa Tate; six grandchildren, Shelley, Amanda, Ronnie, Melissa, Sarah, and Samuel and three great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Kileigh and Harper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rivermont Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Stokes Airport Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Marlette DeVaughan Hackley (1953 – 2022)
Marlette DeVaughan Hackley, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1 PM at Williams Chapel C.M.E. Church, with Rev. John Brown officiating.
Ms. Hackley was born on April 13, 1953, in Front Royal to the late James Richard Hackley Jr. and Heraldine Stewart Hackley. Her brother, James Richard Hackley III, was also preceded in death in August 1970. She was a Mount Carmel Baptist Church member in Bentonville, Virginia, Williams Chapel C.M.E. Church in Front Royal, and The Royalette Gospel Singers.
Survivors include her son, Jamond Reshaun Hackley (Heather Lynne); brothers, Charles Daniel Hackley Sr.; three sisters, Youlanda Penn Banks, Dorretha Ann Mills, and Mary Alberta Bunson; three granddaughters, Cenay Elizabeth Hackley, Ciana Jalen Hackley, and Cania Lyn Hackley; great-grandson, Tyrese Dudley Jr. along with a host of nieces and nephews.
A repass will be immediately following the service at Front Royal United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Obituaries
Earl “Red” Franken (1931 – 2022)
Earl W. (Red) Franken of South Milwaukee, passed on Monday, November 14, 2022.
Born in Milwaukee, WI, on June 6, 1931, to Ada (nee Huck) and Hugo Franken. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary, of 42 years, son Randy, and wife, Lesley, of Front Royal, Virginia. Stepdaughters Roxanne Orlando, Roberta Franken, and Ronnie Franken, all of Milwaukee, WI, Rhonda (Mimi), and husband Phillip Elliott of Jackson, Michigan.
Also survived by grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by his first wife of 25 years, Dorothy (nee Henry), daughter Valerie Franken, stepson Richard Franken, sisters Lucille Rechlicz, and Charlotte Wolters, and brothers Edward, Gordon, Russell, Hugo, and Jack.
Red served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and was assigned to Front Royal VA. Red then served as Staff Sargent for five years in a classified unit of the US Air Force stationed in Alaska. He had married his first wife Dorothy while stationed in Front Royal, VA. After serving in the Air Force, they settled in Front Royal VA, an area he fell in love with.
He worked as an electrician in the private sector and for the Town of Front Royal before becoming a teacher. Red taught in the Warren County Schools system for 25 years. He taught woodworking and also started the electricity program there.
Through the years, when he was out and around town, former students would stop to say “Hi” and say how much they appreciated what he taught them. Some of his students even started their own companies. To all of you who took the time to say “thank you,” it meant a lot to him to know he made such a difference in your lives. He was a life member of The Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Dept. where he served as president, firefighter, and E.M.T.
In 2020 due to his declining health, he and his wife Rosemary moved to South Milwaukee permanently to be near family and to enjoy the beautiful Wisconsin weather. Red will be dearly missed. Services will be private.
The family would like to send a special heartfelt Thank You to all the women and men at the Zablocki VA Medical Center. Thank You all for the kind and compassionate care Red received during his time there. We can’t Thank You enough for all you have done for Red and our family.
Obituaries
Ruby Ann (Williams) Nicholson (1925 – 2022)
After a full life of 97 years, Ruby Ann (Williams) Nicholson departed this world on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and died peacefully at home in her sleep.
Ruby was born in Mountville, Virginia, on September 13, 1925, to Leroy and Mary Emily “Mamie” (Fincham) Williams. She married Lester Woodrow Nicholson, and together they raised two children. After Lester’s death in 1993, Ruby continued to stay active and enjoyed many vacations to the beach and visiting other east coast destinations with her sisters, children, and grandchildren. While she was quite modest, she enjoyed a good laugh and silly antics, all serving as fond memories for those she leaves behind.
Ruby resided in Manassas, Virginia, for nearly 60 years, and her home was a central hub for the family. She hosted many gatherings to celebrate birthdays and holidays, always attentive to the needs of others, ensuring everyone departed with a full belly and full heart.
Ruby loved her family, and she loved Jesus. She set an example in spiritual devotion by waking early in the morning to read her Bible alongside her morning coffee. She faithfully attended Chapel Springs Church (formerly Manassas Assembly of God) in Bristow, Virginia, for over 25 years, only missing services when her health kept her homebound.
Ruby was a symbol of strength, resilience, and reliability. She faced many challenges in her lifetime, yet continued to show up for others, drawing from her internal strength and determination. Even in her final days, she remained strong in her convictions and desire for independence, wanting to serve others and not be a burden.
Ruby is survived by her daughter Brenda (Larry) Stevens, and son Bruce (Beth) Nicholson, both of Manassas, Virginia. She leaves a legacy of six grandchildren: Susan Buchanan (Raymond Carter), Craig Buchanan, Sarah (Christopher) Pokorny, Kelly (Michael) Davis, Hannah (Cody) Freeman, and Rebekah Nicholson. She had the privilege of being called a great-grandmother by twelve: Raelynn, Timmy, Lexi, and Danielle Carter; Antoine Blackwell; Simeon, Elizabeth, Gianna, and Dominic Pokorny; and Harper, Theodore, and Hayden Davis. She will be missed by many other family members, friends, and neighbors.
Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, Lester; her parents, Leroy and “Mamie;” her sisters, Blanche Downs, Erma Pomeroy, Gladys Ashton, Jo Anna Marders, Eleanor Shifflett, and Mazie Ritenour; and her brothers, W. Randolph Williams, and Roy O. Williams.
Obituaries
Frances Ann Patterson (1934 – 2022)
Frances Ann Patterson, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Facility in Woodstock, Virginia, with Carol and Bonnie by her side.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA, with Sherry Waddell, and Tancy Seal officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, VA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Ann was born on December 10, 1934, to the late John Harrison and Virginia Jenkins Cameron.
She spent many years raising and taking care of her children and grandchildren. It was an honor and privilege when it came back full circle for her grandkids, Amanda and Bradley, to help take care of her as she cared for them where she made her home for 20+ years. She worked as a cook at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School and Royal Haven Nursing Home. She was a Limeton United Methodist Church member and enjoyed her time with the Limeton Ladies.
Survivors include son Herbert Patterson and friend Geraldine of Front Royal, Virginia; daughter Nancy Morris and husband Larry of Stephens City, Virginia; daughter Bonnie Packett and husband Allen of Exmore, Virginia; daughter Mary Ann Weinand and husband Rick of Maurertown, Virginia; son. Mike Patterson and wife Rhonda of Bentonville, Virginia; daughter Carol Kresge and husband Brad of Front Royal; good friend Alice Jean Kresge of Front Royal, Virginia; along with seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence “Pat” Patterson; five brothers, Robert, Johnny, Hollis, Ray, and Billy Cameron; four sisters, Evelyn Rush, Hilda Cameron, Mildred Hummer, and Peggy Hillyard; one daughter, Diane Roles; one son, David Patterson; two grandsons; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Ann and her family are very appreciative of the staff at Skyline Terrace Nursing Facility, where she has resided for the past two months. They treated her with the greatest respect and love, as if she were their own mother or grandmother.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Kresge, Kevin Patterson Sr., Kevin Patterson Jr., Paul Shaffer, Clinton Shaffer, and Todd Smedley.