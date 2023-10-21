Sharon Mae Derflinger (1961 – 2023)

Virginia “Ginger” Anderson Marlowe, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on October 12, 2023. She was born on June 11, 1946, in Warrenton, Virginia, to Dr. Arthur Robert Anderson and Hazel Edith Blair. Ginger attended Stuart Hall and pursued her higher education at Oglethorpe College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ginger, as she was affectionately known, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Ginger is survived by her loving daughters, Gretchen Kyle VanWegen (Steven Campbell, DJ Campbell, Emileigh Campbell) and Kristen Blair McRae (Steven McRae), as well as her two cherished grandchildren, Josephine Katie McRae and Anderson Desmond McRae, two brothers, Arthur Roy Anderson and Robert Blair Anderson, and her mother-in-law Margaret “Tootie” Marlowe.

Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Hazel Anderson, her sister Sally “Cookie” Peyton, her father-in-law Charles Marlowe, and her husband Charles “Tommy” Marlowe.

Ginger was an active member of the United Methodist Church, where she found solace and community. Ginger had a wide variety of interests and professions, including formerly owning a Children’s Boutique in Warrenton, running a successful Catering company in the Northern Virginia area, and working as a travel agent. Ginger loved to travel and cruise, spent many hours doing cross-stitch and crochet, and was an avid collector of many things. Above all, she was known for her passion for helping others.

A memorial service to celebrate Ginger’s life will be held at Limeton United Methodist Church in Bentonville, VA, on Saturday, October 21. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon, followed by the service and reception.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to the Limeton United Methodist Church or Blue Ridge Hospice. Your support will help these organizations continue their important work.

Ginger will forever be remembered for her kind heart and unwavering love for her family and friends. May her soul rest in eternal peace.