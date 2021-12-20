Shawn D. Dofermire (1959 – 2021)

Shawn D. Dofermire, 62, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 27 at 2:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Shawn was born June 1, 1959, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Anna M. Dofermire Weaver. He was raised by his grandparents, Carroll and Dovvie Dofermire.

Shawn was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, dancing, going fishing, and trips to Charlestown. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Surviving is 5 brothers; Paul Weaver and wife Margie of Front Royal, James Weaver and wife Julie of Indiana, Kirk Weaver and wife Lisa of Front Royal, Chris Weaver and wife Becky of Woodbridge, and Anthony Weaver of Woodbridge; two sisters, Candace “Candy” Summers and Diana “Cookie” Sibert and husband Dale all of Front Royal; thirteen nieces and nephews; and twenty-three great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents; and a brother Mark Stephen Weaver.

Pallbearers will be family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 27 from 1:30- 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.