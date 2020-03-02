“She Kills Monsters” – A Warren County High School production

A WHAT MATTERS Warren Invitation from the Warren County High School Theatre Department, AKA the Maroon Masques:

All are invited to the Warren County High School Theater on March 5-7th to enjoy the production of “She Kills Monsters,” a play that tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with fairies, nasty ogres, and ’90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the “geek and warrior” within us all.

Tickets (Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 6:30 p.m. & Saturday at 2:00 p.m.):

Adults – $8

– $8 Students – $5

– $5 Tickets can be purchase at the door or online at www.MaroonMasques.com.

Or learn more about the event on Facebook.

About Maroon Masques (from their website):

Warren County High School has a long history in theatre. Our name, the Maroon Masques, comes from our school colors, Maroon, as well as the universal symbol of theatre, drama masks. The Maroon Masques have been around since the early days of the opening of the Warren County High School. A standard theatrical season at Warren County High School starts with a fall one act play that is taking to competition at the Virginia High School League theatre festival, as well as the Virginia Theatre Association annual conference. In the fall semester, we also typically perform a class play in the Theatre I class. In the spring, we perform a musical, and full length plays by Theatre II and Advanced Theatre classes. Other Drama club activities include participation in the National Shakespeare competition, a monologue-off, end of the year awards and picnic.

We have won many district, conference, regional championships and even a state title in 1989 in the Virginia High School League one act competitions. We have received awards at the Virginia Theatre Association conference. We take field trips to the American Shakespeare Center as well as other local theatres in the DC area. We prepare students for theatre at the college level. All students are welcome to join the drama club and be a part of our rich tradition.

Theatre Director: Mr. Chris Whitney

Mr. Whitney has received his BFA in Theatre, with a concentration in acting from Howard University. He has been honored to teach at Warren County High School for 12 years, which also happens to be his alma mater. In that time, he has had the pleasure of working with many talented students in over 50 productions. He has acted and directed professionally, but being a teacher comes first. He truly believes that there is a role or job for everyone in a production. Theatre should be inclusive and anyone can enjoy it. There is a reason why this art form is over a thousand years old and is still very relevant today.

Please feel free to email Mr. Whitney at cwhitney@wcps.k12.va.us or call his office phone at 540-635-4244 ext. 44148

Warren County High School – 155 Westminster Dr. Front Royal, VA 22630

You can also like us on Facebook: WCHS Theatre

Follow us on Instagram: Warrencountytheatre

Follow us on Twitter: @WCHSTheatre3

WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE

Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.

Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.

About WHAT MATTERS:

WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.