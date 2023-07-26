Local News
Shedding Light on Human Trafficking: The Impact of “Sounds of Freedom”
In a candid conversation with Sheriff Mark Butler, Mike McCool from the Royal Examiner studio delves into the harrowing world of human trafficking and the recently released film “Sounds of Freedom.” This eye-opening movie brings to light the dark reality of modern-day slavery, encouraging viewers to confront a global issue that often remains hidden in plain sight.
Sheriff Butler, who has a long-standing interest in combating human trafficking, begins by praising the film’s protagonist, Tim Ballard. Ballard, a former agent at the Department of Homeland Security, left his career behind to focus on rescuing children from trafficking rings. His relentless pursuit to bring traffickers to justice has earned him the status of a true hero in the eyes of many.
The sheriff reflects on his own experiences, having worked in similar circles as Ballard. While Butler’s approach was to educate law enforcement officers on identifying and combating human trafficking locally, Ballard’s focus was primarily on crimes against children. Despite taking different paths, both individuals were committed to fighting against this heinous crime.
The film highlights the disturbing fact that human trafficking isn’t confined to specific cultures or ethnicities; it is a global issue affecting every country. Often lurking in the shadows, traffickers exploit the vulnerable, leaving victims trapped and powerless.
Butler emphasizes the importance of educating law enforcement to recognize the signs of human trafficking and act accordingly. He has been a vocal advocate for increased training at all levels, from local officers to high-ranking officials. The goal is to raise awareness and improve enforcement to combat this pervasive crime effectively.
Human trafficking, much like drug smuggling, relies on counterfeit documents and hidden networks. Butler shares stories of his own experiences, shedding light on the intricate web of deceit traffickers weave to keep their operations discreet. He stresses that the fight against trafficking requires collaborative efforts, and law enforcement agencies must work together to dismantle these criminal networks.
The sheriff praises the efforts of his deputies and task force officers, who have been diligently working on drug interdiction, disrupting trafficking routes, and apprehending traffickers. However, he acknowledges that human trafficking is an ongoing battle, and even one successful operation may be followed by new offenders taking their place.
The rapid rise of social media has further complicated the situation, as traffickers can exploit vulnerable individuals easily. Sheriff Butler discusses the importance of community involvement and proposes conducting classes to educate the public about the signs of human trafficking and how to protect themselves and others.
The film “Sounds of Freedom” stands as a poignant reminder that human trafficking is an enduring global crisis. Through the dedicated efforts of individuals like Tim Ballard and the tireless work of law enforcement, progress can be made in curbing this abhorrent practice. Sheriff Mark Butler’s commitment to combating human trafficking in Front Royal serves as a beacon of hope for a safer and more vigilant community.
The film is currently playing at the Royal Cinemas in Front Royal. Click here for the schedule.
Local News
Dunkin’ Invests in Future Leaders with a Generous Scholarship Initiative
$125,000 Awarded to DMV’s Bright Minds
Imagine walking into your favorite Dunkin’ for your morning cup of joe and walking out with the possibility of a scholarship for your future. This is the vision Dunkin’, in partnership with Scholarship America, turned into reality for 50 students across the DMV region, with the Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship now in its sophomore year.
The scholarship scheme, launched this past spring, is not just a financial boost – it’s a recognition of the hard work, dedication, and commitment these students have shown to their studies and communities. Every recipient, from high school seniors to undergraduates, displayed commendable academic performance, strong leadership skills, and an unwavering commitment to bettering their communities.
Two notable awardees from the 2023 cohort include Natalya Carter, a proud Warren County High School graduate heading to James Madison University, and Ashley Truban of John Handley High School, slated to study at the prestigious University of Oxford.
According to Maria Icaza, a DMV-area Dunkin’ franchisee, “Our aim, whether it’s providing that essential morning brew or aiding the youth in pursuing higher education, remains to fuel the community’s progress.” The figures echo this sentiment – since its inception in 2022, Dunkin’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program has allocated over $225,000, benefitting 90 promising students. This contribution has undoubtedly made the pursuit of higher education more attainable for many, alleviating some of the financial challenges tied to it.
The deserving recipients will be publicly honored in a ceremony at Nationals Park on August 2nd, marking their achievements and celebrating their potential.
Dunkin’, a household name established in 1950 and part of the Inspire Brands umbrella, has continuously looked for ways to make a significant impact, not just as a giant in the coffee and donuts sector but as a community-driven enterprise.
Scholarship America, Dunkin’s partner in this endeavor, boasts an impressive history of helping students, dispensing over $4.5 billion to 2.8 million students since 1958, making college dreams a tangible reality for many.
Local News
Sunfish Swim Team: A Rising Star in Shenandoah
The Warren County Sunfish Rides the Waves of Success Again
The Warren County Sunfish Swim Team, a burgeoning sensation in the Shenandoah Swim League, has again demonstrated its aquatic prowess with a commendable 5-1 record this season. Established merely a year ago, in the summer of 2022, the team’s rapid ascent in the league has been impressive.
This year’s roster featured an enthusiastic group of swimmers aged between 5 to 18 years old. With a line-up boasting ninety skilled athletes and nearly thirty more eager to join, the Sunfishes have firmly anchored themselves in the league’s top three rankings out of seven teams. The crescendo of their accomplishments was the breaking of a league record this summer – a testament to the team’s dedication, discipline, and dynamism.
A significant portion of the credit for this outstanding performance goes to the team’s dedicated parent committee volunteers. Their efforts, paired with the commendable support from Warren County Parks & Rec, Pool Management, and the lifeguard staff, have not only contributed to this season’s success but also hold the promise of an expanding and evolving program.
Head Coach Kaitlyn Hilliker, with her steadfast leadership and Asst Coach Ethan Coleman’s strategic insights, created a harmonious synergy reminiscent of their collaboration with the local year-round program, Valley Swim Team Phoenix. This team spirit was displayed during July’s year-end team celebration, where a fun-filled relay saw parents and coaches dive into the pool, competing against the swimmers. The playful challenge highlighted the depth of talent, even among the parents, with a few fathers now being scouted to assist during pool time practices next year.
As the Sunfishes ride the wave of their success, there remains a genuine need for support, particularly in equipment and advancements. The team offers an excellent opportunity for businesses and individuals passionate about fostering youth athletic programs. Anyone interested in contributing can reach out through their official website, registered as a 5013C. With community backing, there’s no doubt that the Sunfish Swim Team’s future shines even brighter.
The Warren County Sunfish Swim Team is a testament to what community spirit, dedicated training, and unwavering support can achieve in a short time. As they conclude another triumphant season, the entire Shenandoah Swim League and its supporters eagerly await what next summer holds for these rising stars.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 24 – 28, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for bridge beam placement, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Shoulder closures 24/7. The work zone speed limit is 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 649 (Browntown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 622 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for replacement of tributary to Gooney Run bridge superstructure through Thursday. Follow posted detour.
*NEW* Route 840 (Water Plant Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control just east of Route 11 (Valley Pike) for bridge beam placement at the southbound I-81 overpass, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Work is related to southbound I-81 acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
Front Royal Welcomes ‘Trellis’: A Mélange of History, Modernity, and Community
With the Blue Ridge Mountains painting a picturesque backdrop, Shelly Cook, in collaboration with the community, resurrects an iconic relic from the town’s past, turning it into ‘Trellis’ – an upscale event venue ready to host memories for a new generation.
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Lori Cockrell, CM Bruce Rappaport, Josh Ingram, Mellisa DeDomenico-Payne, Amber Morris, and Supervisor Walt Mabe welcomed Shelly Cook and Trellis to the community. Trellis is located on John Marshall Highway in Front Royal, Virginia. Trellis’s inauguration is not just a commercial venture. It’s a testament to the indomitable spirit of a community and its residents. Mayor Cockrell shared the community’s palpable excitement, likening the anticipation to “waiting for Christmas or a birthday.”
Shelly Cook’s journey to this moment parallels the restoration of the property itself. Facing personal losses, she channeled her grief into building – first homes, then a long-term care facility, and now, Trellis. This rejuvenated establishment was formerly the Halls Motor Coach Lodge, a familiar sight for many in the 1960s. Today, it stands revitalized as a venue that promises to intertwine the town’s history with contemporary luxury.
From the outset, Trellis has been a project by the community for the community. Shelly Cook’s heartfelt acknowledgment of every worker’s commitment, her superintendent Duane’s tireless efforts, and the ceaseless encouragement from the community highlight the collective effort behind Trellis. Mike McCool, publisher of the Royal Examiner, observed the transformation of the once “little stone building” and recognized Shelly’s vision to maintain the town’s charm.
Furthermore, Cook’s next venture, reviving the Sunshine Inn, signifies her commitment to the community’s rejuvenation. Her previous projects, like restoring the old bait house and Foster’s Old House, have consistently contributed to the town’s ambiance. Moreover, her upcoming eatery, Poppy’s Place, and the potential integration of the cherished bookstore promise yet another venue where residents can connect.
Tucked away in Front Royal, Virginia, a mere hour from Washington D.C., Trellis offers an escape from urban hustle and bustle. Situated close to the Shenandoah National Park, this fully-renovated, historic motor lodge promises modern luxuries with top-tier hospitality. Whether it’s a wedding, a reunion, or just a weekend getaway, the luxurious accommodations at Trellis provide a perfect blend of history and contemporary comfort.
‘Trellis’ is a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together, united by vision and history. As the Blue Ridge Mountains silently watch over Front Royal, the town welcomes its residents and visitors to experience the magic of connection at Trellis.
For more information, visit the Trellis website.
Local News
Deep Fakes: Seeing is Not Believing
“What the eyes see, and the ears hear – the mind believes” – Harry Houdini
In 2017, the term ‘Deep Fakes’ (spelled ‘deepfakes’) was the fashionable buzzword at IBM regarding the latest in influence capabilities using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The possibilities of pervasive disinformation were obvious then, but I didn’t think it would arrive this soon. Deepfake technology improved immensely in a relatively short period of time. Society and regulation will soon be in reaction mode, playing catch-up with the outbreak of new issues accompanying this innovation.
Most info-savvy people are familiar with media spin and the polarization of news along the left and right axis. The terms disinformation, misinformation, spin control, narrative, and so forth are part of our daily lexicon. If you agree that the search for truth is difficult now, wait to you see what’s coming soon. By 2030, we will all be living in a world of disbelief.
By the way, we’re not talking about photo-shopping pictures or imposing celebrity faces on pics like Elvis with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un below or the existing practice of placing the faces of celebrity starlets on porn photos. No sir, we’re way beyond that now. Deepfakes is on another level. This is going to be a game-changer. Hopefully, it won’t lead to our demise.
Deepfakes are defined as AI-doctored audio and video footage, creating visuals and events that never occurred. In other words, it is a video of a person whose face or body has been digitally altered to appear to be someone else, typically for malicious purposes or to spread false information. This new technology can make people believe something is real when it is not.
Why it matters
If the viewing public cannot discern reality, what are we reduced to? Cybercriminals and foreign governments are stocking up on the AI capabilities that will define the next generation of conflict. Meanwhile, automation and the rise of fake information are stirring unrest. Together these forces can turn society upside down.
The current anti-Artificial Intelligence narrative is generally aimed at the progression of robotics. The doomsayers refer our memory to the movie, ‘Terminator,’ when AI got out of control and pitted mankind versus the machines. We, as a global society, have a quicker chance of getting blindsided by the secondary effects of AI’s other offspring – ‘deepfakes.’
A very real-looking video of a world leader making incendiary threats could, if widely believed, set off a trade war or a conventional war or worse. Increases in deepfake technology allow the manipulation of footage that could easily depict President Biden saying, “Vladimir Putin has 48 hours to vacate the Kremlin, or the U.S. will launch a nuclear strike.” If the Russian President believed the footage to be authentic, he might well launch a first strike. Visualize that concept in the context of President Bush’s 2003 globally televised ultimatum to Saddam Hussein. Current deepfake technology can replace President Bush’s face with President Biden’s face and alter the audio with President Biden’s voice threatening Vladimir Putin. The collective public viewing this on TV would not know it was fake, nor would Mr. Putin. That could have dire consequences for life as we know it. Another danger is the possibility that deepfake technology spreads so that people are unwilling to trust video or audio evidence. Imagine the impact of that in the courtroom. I can see the prosecuting attorney squirming now. Imagine a fake video causing widespread rioting. Given recent events, the latter is not difficult to fathom.
Businesses will bloom that specifically design fake videos for hire. A few already exist. The campaign that hires the best deepfake company will have an advantage. Expect to see dead movie icons promoting products in voice and character that looks real. Visualize John Wayne and Kevin Costner together in an advertisement for Stetson cowboy hats. Then visualize the surge in Stetson’s market share.
Activists will be able to whip up a frenzy with fake inflammatory footage and fake press conference remarks, etc. News agencies will unwittingly broadcast the deepfake material because they can’t tell the difference. Social media-induced demonstrations have existed for years. Think Arab Spring. An accompanying video is worth a thousand words, and properly crafted, a deepfake video can change the trajectory of society. The prospect of deepfake video scams frolics about in my crystal ball. At the very least, it will pose innumerable difficulties for law enforcement.
Basic artificial intelligence applications have become accessible to the public in the past year, opening vast opportunities for creativity as well as confusion. With campaigning already underway for the 2024 Presidential Election, the impact of this technology is already in the limelight. And, what about the impact of foreign countries [think Russia] using these tools to sway public opinion more effectively moving forward?
Just recently, presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’s campaign shared faked images of Donald Trump and Antony Fauci hugging created with artificial intelligence. [You know how fond they are of each other]. A few weeks earlier, a deepfake-generated image of the Pentagon being bombed caused brief stock market dips and a statement from the Department of Defense. This is how far along we are now, but wait a couple of years, and everyone will be second-guessing the validity of everything they see.According to an MIT technology report, a device that enables deepfakes can be “a perfect weapon for purveyors of fake news who want to influence everything from stock prices to elections.”
Several Hollywood stars have recently expressed concern about their likeness being used and about the prospects of having their likeness superimposed on other characters from existing films. This kind of edit makes us wonder what the future of film could look like using this technology. Imagine being able to choose your preferred actor to play the lead in any film you’re watching or, better yet, input your own likeness into the film. Wild possibilities.
Identifying Deep Fakes (Content Authentication)
The flip side of creating deepfakes is the ‘fact-checking’ or identification of fake visuals – referred to as content authentication. While AI can be used to make deepfakes, it can also detect them. As deepfake technology becomes accessible to any computer user, more and more researchers are focusing on deepfake detection with the regulation in mind. This obviously creates the need for many more professionals in this line of work – especially since the technology is spreading through society rather swiftly.
Large corporations like Facebook and Microsoft have taken initiatives to detect and remove deepfake videos. Presently, you can generally detect slight visual miscues in deepfake videos, such as the ears or eyes not matching, facial borders that don’t look right, or improper lighting and shadows. Detecting these flaws is getting harder as the deepfake technology becomes more advanced and videos look more realistic. Just as fact-checking takes time, so does the time lapse between when a deepfake video is released and when it can be authenticated. By then, decisions have been made, and the world has moved on. Of course, the question then becomes; are people more likely to believe a deep fake or a detection algorithm that flags the video as fabricated? Let’s put it this way, you and I won’t be able to tell it’s fake.
Initially, the authentication capability will be in the hands of a few firms but over time, new ‘authentication apps’ will be available to the public. When breaking footage is passed over social media, our first question to each other will be, “Has it been authenticated yet?” That is defined as the point of disbelief.
Technological advancement leading us astray
The lightning speed with which high-tech disinformation can now spread around the globe is already alarming. Deepfake videos make it even harder to discern fact from fiction. The inability to believe what you see during heightened tensions unfolding in real-time is a scary thought. When all the information you require is rife with misinformation, and you can’t believe what you see – you have a problem. When that dilemma is universally prevalent – we all have a problem. Once this line is eroded, truth itself will not exist. Essentially, what your eyes see and your ears hear cannot be trusted anymore – then everything becomes false. We will lose confidence in anything and everything.
Local News
Elks Lodge 2382: Two Decades of Supporting Samuels Library’s Children’s Programs
A Generous $3,000 Donation Marks Another Year of Continued Support from the Elks Lodge.
In a heartwarming ceremony at Samuels Library, Michal Ashby, the Youth Services Supervisor, and Michelle Ross, Executive Director of the Samuels Public Library, acknowledged the unyielding support of Elks Lodge 2382. Situated at 4088 Guard Hill Rd, Front Royal, VA 22630, the lodge’s board has, for possibly 25 years or more, consistently backed the library’s children-focused initiatives.
Michal Ashby, who started her journey at Samuels Library 17 years ago, expressed immense gratitude to the Elks Lodge. Throughout her tenure, she witnessed their unwavering commitment to children’s programs, including winter and summer reading clubs, craft supplies, and various other programs. “We recently had a puppet show and are gearing up for a live reptile event next week. None of this would have been possible without the Elks,” said Ashby.
Not only does the lodge focus on the library’s endeavors, but it has also poured resources into other community projects. Their mission, rooted in the belief that children are our future, has seen them donate nearly $20,000 since April, specifically targeting the youth’s welfare.
Jim Sheppard, the Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 2382, presented a generous check of $3,000 during the ceremony. This contribution, like many before, is the fruit of local efforts, ensuring that money raised stays within the community. Ashby complimented the Elks Club’s fundraising ventures, including the famous pancake breakfast.
Dennis Henline, the newly-appointed Virginia State Elks president, chimed in on the conversation. Highlighting the philanthropic endeavors of the 26 lodges in Virginia, he said, “Not only do we do it in Front Royal, but we also contribute across the Commonwealth.” These lodges have been instrumental in supporting veterans, seniors, children, and many others in need.
Elks Lodge 2382’s commitment to the Samuels Library and the broader Front Royal community exemplifies philanthropy rooted in genuine care. Their continued support, spanning over two decades, cements their position as invaluable pillars of the community.
Wind: 8mph SSE
Humidity: 42%
Pressure: 30"Hg
UV index: 4
97/73°F
97/68°F