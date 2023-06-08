Obituaries
Shelby Jean Daniel (1939 – 2023)
Shelby Jean Daniel, 84, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. She was born in Chester Gap, VA, to Andrew Ramsey Williams and Sarah Elizabeth Showers Williams.
Shelby graduated from Warren County High School in 1957. After her marriage to Billy Daniel, she began her life as a Navy wife living in Illinois, Maine, and Connecticut. They moved to Charlottesville, VA, where her husband attended the University of Virginia. She was employed as a medical secretary at Martha Jefferson Hospital.
They moved to Newport News in 1969. Shelby and her family joined Second Presbyterian Church, now Denbigh Presbyterian, in 1970, where she was an Elder and Chairman of the Flower Committee, creating beautifully artistic arrangements for the worship service for 30 years. Shelby was awarded the Presbyterian Honorary Life Membership Award for serving the life of the church and the Presbyterian Women’s Organization. Shelby was a beautiful artist creating many China painting articles, painting portraits, flowers, and a mural on her home wall.
After her husband died, she began traveling with her sister. They spent winters in Florida and traveled Europe, including Scotland, Ireland, England, Paris, and Hawaii. Shelby was a kind and loving soul, giving of herself to so many. She always tried to see the good in people.
Shelby was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Davis Daniel; her daughter, Cynthia Elizabeth Daniel, and her brother, George Noah Williams.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Dawn Daniel; her sister, Judy Harris; her brother, Andrew Williams and 4 nieces and 3 nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Denbigh Presbyterian Church by Rev. Deborah Dail. Burial will be private at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Denbigh Presbyterian Church or your favorite wildlife rescue. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Barry Arnold Trent (1965 – 2023)
Barry Arnold Trent, 58, of Cross Junction, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Pastor Chad Hrbeck officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, Virginia.
Barry was born on January 8, 1965, in Farmville, Virginia, to Kenneth Trent and his late mother, Loraine Stickley.
Surviving Barry is his loving wife of 35 years, Kay Trent; his father, Kenneth Trent; his son, Kirk Trent (Kayla); his siblings, Margie Trent and Crystal Stickley; and his grandchildren, Elijah Trent and Maverick Trent.
Barry was a successful business owner for most of his married life. His hobbies included going fishing and camping with his son.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Trent, Greg Bowman, Derek Geary, Blaire Bowman, Raven Roff and Rick Couchman.
Clarence Douglas “C.D.” Strother Jr. (1946 – 2023)
Clarence Douglas “C.D.” Strother Jr., 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at 2785 Harmony Hollow Road, Front Royal.
Mr. Strother was born in Front Royal on January 5, 1946, to the late Clarence Sr. and Lucy Elkins Strother. He was a graduate of John S. Mosby Academy in 1964, then went on to play football for Virginia Tech, where he attended classes until he was drafted. He served in the Vietnam War as an Army Medic from 1966 to 1968. Upon returning home, he worked many carpentry jobs and as a foreman in the District of Columbia.
Survivors include his adopted family, Elizabeth Vaughan, Gary Duane “Dewey” Vaughan, James A.S. Vaughan, Reno Vaughan, and numerous cousins.
Myrtle Lackey Ramsey (1925 – 2023)
Myrtle Lackey Ramsey, 97, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away at Fauquier Health and Rehabilitation on Monday, June 5, 2023.
Mrs. Ramsey was born on December 18, 1925, in Patrick County, Virginia to the late George and Susan Jamison Lackey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James William Ramsey. She was a volunteer for Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia, for many years after retiring from the Federal Government after a long career as an administrative assistant.
Survivors include her two sons, Phillip M. Ramsey of Warrenton and David J. Ramsey of Patrick Springs, Virginia; four grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Sally Ann Schottroffe (1943 – 2023)
Sally Ann Schottroffe, 79, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away at Lynn Care Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Mrs. Schottroffe was born on August 8, 1943, in Washington, DC, to the late Earl and Mildred Donaldson Fox. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Vernon Schottroffe, and sister, Gloria Haines.
Survivors include her two sons, Alan Schottroffe and Michael Schottroffe (Leslie), both of Stephens City, Virginia; daughter, Deanna Schottroffe of Stephens City; brother, Earl Fox Jr. of Fairfax, Virginia; two sisters, Doris Hamilton and Melissa Crone, both of Delaware; three grandchildren, Anne Marie Schottroffe, Michael R. Schottroffe and Rachel Fry (Shawn); six great-grandchildren and her best friend, Meg Maddox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Phyllis Ann (Venable) Presley (1931 – 2023)
Phyllis Ann (Venable) Presley, 92, of Browntown, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. Presley was born in Front Royal on January 23, 1931, to the late Frank Pope Venable and Edith Haley (Venable) Nicewarner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard L. Presley; son, Howard “Elliott” Presley; brother, Frank Venable and two sisters, Dorothy Martin, and Edith Mae Shurling.
Phyllis is survived by a sister, Carolyn Settle of Elkton, Virginia; daughter, Karen McKenzie of Rocky River, Ohio; three sons, Phillip Presley (Tina), Clifford Presley (Mary) and Kenneth Presley (Becky) all of Front Royal; ten grandchildren, Brian MacKenzie Jr., Leigh Ann Keaton, David MacKenzie, Erin Friedermann, Heather Sandhu, Michael Presley, Robert Presley, Tyler Presley, Ethan Presley and Matthew Presley; along with fourteen great-grandchildren and seven nieces and six nephews.
Phyllis worked early on as a babysitter and at the five & dime. Then, after graduating from Warren County High School, she worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C., where she met her future husband Howard, who was in the Army. After being married, they relocated to Cleveland, Ohio, to raise their family, then retired to Front Royal/Browntown, where she loved the beautiful mountains and wildlife.
Calling hours are available on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Betty C. Foster (1938 – 2023)
Betty C. Foster, 84, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Woods Cove Assisted Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Foster was born in Front Royal on September 24, 1938, to the late Lewis and Sophie Mason Corbin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Ed” Foster Jr.; daughter, Carol Ann Foster-May and sister, Carol Jane Corbin. She enjoyed baking and making cakes. She was a member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her three sons, William “Ed’ Foster III of Culpeper, Virginia, Richard Lee Foster of Orlando, Florida, and Lewis Mason Foster of Huntly, Virginia; sister, Shirley Corbin Mowery of Strasburg, Virginia; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.