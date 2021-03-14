Obituaries
Shelby Jean Vickers (1948 – 2021)
Shelby Jean Vickers, 73, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Vickers was born on January 29, 1948, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Clarence and Elwanda Funkhouser Conard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roger F. Vickers; son, Randy Putman and daughter, Teresa Mauck.
Survivors include her son, Michael S. Vickers; sister, Janet Martin; four grandchildren, David White, Aaron Fletcher, Nathan Vickers and Mikala Vickers and four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family care of Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal to assist with funeral expenses.
Obituaries
Jo Anne Petty (1929 – 2021)
Jo Anne Petty, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Petty was born on August 10, 1929, in Culpeper, Virginia to the late Roy and Helen Rodgers Baumgardner. She attended Rivermont Baptist Church. Mrs. Petty loved the outdoors, working in her garden, going fishing on a nice warm day, spending time with her family, and going to Charlestown to play the slots. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carroll “Jack” Petty.
Survivors include her two daughters, Carol Anne Ritenour and Kay Marble both of Front Royal; son, James F. Petty and wife Regina of Browntown; one brother Roger Baumgardner of Culpeper; six grandchildren, Chad Ritenour and wife Donna, Jeff Ritenour, Gina Welch and husband Chris, Camilla Gaudioso, Travis Petty, and wife Hope, and step-grandson Wade Ritenour and wife Kim; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Petty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister Mary Ellen Revoir; and one brother LeRoy Baumgardner.
The family would like to thank Heritage Hall for all of their support, care, and love over the past two years.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 17 from 9:45 a.m.to 10:45 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Due to COVID restrictions, all are asked to wear a mask and keep social distancing.
Obituaries
Helen Juanita Eads (1937 -2021)
On March 12, 2021, Helen Juanita Eads, of Leesburg, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
Born on March 11, 1937, and raised in Front Royal, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James B. Figgins and Amanda S. Figgins. Juanita is survived by her spouse and soulmate of 55 years, William “Bill” F. Eads Sr. She loved her family and church which she dedicated her life to both. Juanita’s passions were traveling, cooking, and her grandkids. She will be remembered for her giving nature, sharp wit, and infectious laugh.
Juanita was predeceased by her brothers, Lary “Frankie” Figgins, Donald Figgins, Ronald Figgins, and Jerry Figgins and her sister Frances Figgins Wilson. She is survived by her sister & best friend, Amanda Figgins Rinker, brother Russell Figgins, son William (Kim) Eads Jr., daughter Mendy (Joseph) Iacone, grandkids Jessica and Will Eads, Anthony, and Madison Iacone, and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Ron Pledger officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zion’s Hope at www.zionshope.org or by phone at 1-888-781-ZION.
Obituaries
Benjamin “Jake” Jacob Rose (1988 -2021)
Benjamin “Jake” Jacob Rose of Front Royal rode “Showoff” up the mountains to the pearly gates of heaven on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Jake was born to Bonita and Joseph Rose on Tuesday, November 15, 1988, in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Jake is survived by his loving wife Amanda and their sons Jaxen and Bentley of Front Royal; Mother Bonita Rose of Front Royal; maternal grandmother Bonnie Harris of West Virginia; paternal grandparents Wade Rose (Margaret) of West Virginia and Ann Rose of Ohio; brother Josh (Brandy) of Bristow; mother-in-law Sharon Michael (Terry) of Strasburg; brother-in-laws Michael Leizear and Richard Leizear (Angela); and niece Michaela Leizear.
Jake was preceded in death by his daughter Maci, father Joseph, and maternal grandfather James Gilkson Sr.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the National Autism Association located at the National Autism Association, One Park Ave, Suite 1, Portsmouth, RI 02871, or online at Nationalautismassociation.org or to Autism Speaks, 1990 K St. NW, Second Floor, Washington DC 20006, or via email at Autismspeaks@charitydynamics.com
Obituaries
Eugene “Gene” Allen Hinson Jr. (1953 – 2021)
Eugene “Gene” Allen Hinson Jr., 67, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 5:30 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Terry Clark officiating.
Mr. Hinson was born on April 2, 1953, in Bethesda, Maryland to the late Eugene Sr. and Caroline Newman Hinson. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ricky and Michael Hinson. He was a member of Front Royal United Methodist Church and an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his spouse of 41 years, Patrice Hinson; two sons, Eugene III and Daniel Hinson; three daughters, Jennifer Orozco, Lena Robinson and Michelle Morris; two brothers, David and Ray Hinson; two sisters, Lynn Hinson Heron and Debbie Brown; twelve grandchildren, Ashley, Jayden, Heather, Christopher, Victoria, Brandon, Joey, Daniel Jr., Dalton, Korbin, Hope and Lukas as well as one great granddaughter, Everleigh.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boulder Crest Foundation, PO Box 117, Bluemont, Virginia 20135 or at https://bouldercrest.org/donate.
Obituaries
Linda Mitchell Lambert (1955 – 2021)
Linda Mitchell Lambert, 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, after a long courageous battle of Cancer.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Linda was born May 23, 1955, in Roncervert, West Virginia, daughter of the late Champe Clark and Myrtle Mae Cadle Mitchell. She was an insurance underwriter and a member of the Women of the Moose #1194 in Front Royal.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of thirty-years Danny Lambert; two daughters Sheila Lambert Scotto Di Clemente and husband Salvatore of Front Royal and Jessica Marie Lambert of Front Royal; one brother Donald Clark Mitchell and wife Sharon of Fredericksburg; two grandchildren Mason Ray Gorgan and Maria Cristina Scotto Di Clemente; special aunt Loretta Cadle of West Virginia; and numerous cousins.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Doris Ann Mitchell.
Pallbearers will be Billy Burke, Leroy Stickler, Neil Pennington, Greg Breeden, Chris Lichvar, and John Grohs. Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 13 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Moose Lodge, 1340 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia, or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478,
Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Obituaries
Lucy Catherine Rutherford (1930 – 2021)
Lucy Catherine Rutherford, known to all of her babies as “Nan”, of Front Royal, Va. passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Lucy was born June 21, 1930, in Riley Hollow, Rappahannock County to the late Milton Walters and Rixey Virginia Riley. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and best friend. She was a member of Willis Chapel Church in Huntly, Virginia, and employed by Aileen Sewing Factory.
Lucy is survived by daughters Betty West of Front Royal and Lorrie Mason of Huntly, a brother James Eugene Frye of Gloucester Massachusetts, and a sister Emma Clifton of Front Royal. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brian West (Brandy), Aaron West (Amy), Richard Cooper (Victoria), Katie Cooper (Kevin), Lauren Tharpe, and Tony Tharpe (Alexandra). In addition to her grandchildren, Lucy is survived by fifteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Robert Rutherford. Siblings, Howard Walters, Ella Mae Eubank, Sarah Foster, Bobby Frye, and Ethel Mae Frye.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 2:30 P.M at Maddox Funeral Home,105 West Main Street Front Royal with Minister Roy Riley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens located in Waterlick, Virginia.
Masks and social distancing are required due to Covid.