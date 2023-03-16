Community Events
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® and local businesses partner with Sherando High School Art Department students on Festival-inspired coloring book
Coloring book enthusiasts are in for a special treat this spring thanks to a partnership between the Sherando High School art department and Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. Last year SHS art teacher, Jillian Legge, approached the Festival with the idea of a community project and fundraiser for her students to design a Festival-inspired coloring book highlighting popular Apple Blossom events. “This project is so much more than just learning in the classroom. It showcases the artistic talent of the students in our schools and helps raise funds for our program. Most importantly, it has been an incredible self-esteem booster for the students and provides an opportunity to bring joy to the community,” Legge stated. The high school art department has a strong need to raise funds for upgrades like new pottery wheels, light tables for image transfers, art supplies, educational experiences, and trips for the students. Engaging the next generation of festivalgoers continues to be a priority for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® and this partnership has opened another door to working with and supporting local students. This project has proven to be a perfect fit for both organizations.
High school participation has been an integral part of the Festival since its inception. High school bands march in our parades, showcasing their musical talents. Elementary students sing and perform on stage during the Coronation of Queen Shenandoah. The coloring book project reveals the incredible artistic talents and shares a glimpse of their personal interests. SHS student, Connor Sanders shared, “In creating the 10K race page, I saw this as an opportunity to combine my love of art with my love for sports. I wanted it to be more than a coloring page, allowing for creative expression where each person can incorporate their own drawings by adding faces to the runners, as well as bib numbers.”
Students used a variety of techniques and drawing styles including hand and digitally drawn. Hand drawn art was created on paper and then digitally uploaded while the digitally drawn art was captured on tablets and computers using a stylus. Some student design inspiration came through shared event and venue photos, while others ventured out to capture photos of the landscape to incorporate into their art. SHS art student Annalise Sison described her inspiration as, “For my piece in the coloring book, I started by looking up different Apple Blossom parade floats. Once I picked one, I went to downtown Winchester and took pictures of the Handley Library. Using older images of the parade float I chose and my photos of the library as references, I drew out a rough idea of the coloring book page. After that, I uploaded the sketch onto my computer and used it as an outline to draw my final piece digitally on my art tablet through Medibang Paint. I don’t have much experience with drawing architecture, so this was a good experience for me, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity!”
Twenty-seven Sherando High School artists ranging from freshmen to seniors shared their talents in the production of the Festival coloring book and students approached local businesses requesting their financial support and being distribution outlets for the project. Four seniors in the art department recognize that they are paving the way for the next generation of art students and helping to enhance the classroom experience. These seniors understand that this project will support new resources for the classroom for years to come. SHS Senior Alleigh Nowell stated, “As a senior, I was excited for the opportunity to help contribute to a better art program for my younger brother who will be taking art as a freshman next year.”
Art students who participated in the coloring book project had such a great experience that many are volunteering at the Festival’s Souvenir Store and helping spruce up the floats for the Grand Feature Parade.
Coloring books will be sold for $10/each. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the coloring books will support the Sherando High School art department. Books are on sale at the following locations beginning on Monday, March 20, 2023: Sherando High School, West Oaks Farm Market, Richards Fruit Market, Winchester Book Gallery, Lantz’s Pharmacy and Spring Valley Farmers Market. Books will be on sale at the Apple Blossom Souvenir Store in the Apple Blossom Mall in early April.
Special thanks to the generous financial support provided by Lantz’s Pharmacy, Kingspan, Commercial Press, United Bank, Stephens City Family Dentistry, Gore’s Meats, West Oaks Farm Market, Marker Miller Orchards, Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum and the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®.
For more information, visit www.thebloom.com.
Save the date for Warren County High School DECA’s BBQ fundraiser, March 25th
On Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm, WCHS DECA will be selling ½ pound of Carolina-style pulled pork BBQ and 2 chicken leg quarters for $20.00 each. The BBQ sale is a fundraiser being conducted by DECA to help pay the costs of fourteen DECA members attending the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida, in April.
To order your BBQ pork and/or chicken, please either call 540-635-4144, ext. 44210 or email your order to rgardner@wcps.k12.va.us.
Please assist us with providing these students with this worthwhile educational experience!
Bella Astin to reign as Queen Shenandoah XCVI
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® President Sharen Gromling is pleased to announce that Isabella Louise Astin has accepted the role of Queen Designate XCVI for the 2023 Festival. Known to family and friends as “Bella, the third daughter of Sean and Christine Astin who resides with her family in California will be returning to Winchester.
This year’s theme: LIVE. LOVE. BLOOM reflects the love of the Bloom community as it nears 100 years of celebrating. How very appropriate it is that the Festival continues to make connections with those the community learned to love over the years and celebrities who loved the Festival back. As the area gets ready to welcome Bella Astin as its new queen, take a look back at the “Astin years.”
In 2004 Sean Astin was the Festival’s Grand Marshal. It was a coup for the Festival as Astin had just finished the three Lord of the Rings films and was known, additionally, for his roles in Goonies and Rudy. As a family man whose daughter, Bella, was not born until July of the following year, he and the Festival began a relationship. The relationship has lasted nearly 20 years. Ten years later, 2014, the Astins returned to Winchester for Alexandra Louise Astin, Ali, to become Queen. Her sister, Elizabeth, followed four years later as Queen in 2018.
This year as Isabella Louise Astin will become the third Astin daughter to be Queen, her father, Sean, winner of multiple acting awards, her mother, Christine, who is an Academy Award nominated producer, and her two sisters will watch as Bella takes the stage on May 5 to be crowned.
Bella is a senior at Oaks Christian High School. Her interests include, as well as her usual studies, acting, photography, and film. She is a FemStem student which raises women’s voices in science, technology, engineering and math. She volunteers at the local animal shelter and often photographs the puppies looking for their “forever homes.”
Bella is an activist for animal rights and for the environment. Bella interned with the Felidae Conservation Fund to help wildcats in the California landscape. Her inspirations are Jane Goodall and Steve Irwin and Bella hopes to produce documentaries of animals in need around the world. Bella envisions herself behind the camera focused on animals.
Queen-designate Bella will attend the Village at Orchard Ridge Queen’s Dinner held in her honor at 5:00 pm on Thursday, May 4. She will appear at various Festival events on Friday, May 5, prior to her crowning at the all-new production of the traditional majestic Coronation, presented by Morgan Orthodontics, showcasing the talent of the youth in her court. She will ride in the Hang 10 Car Wash Firefighters’ Parade on Friday and then dance evening away at the Realty ONE Group Old Towne Queen’s Ball, presented by Insurance Center of Winchester held in her honor. Queen Bella will reign over the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade on Saturday as she sits on her throne atop the Queen’s float accompanied by her maids of honor, little maids and pages.
The Astins are eager to return to Winchester to Live. Love. Bloom once more.
For the full Festival schedule, go to www.thebloom.com for all the events, times, tickets, and other festival information.
Sons of the American Revolution honor Colonel William Grayson
On March 12, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated in a ceremony to honor Colonel William Grayson and celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the Virginia Committee of Correspondence. The event was held in Woodbridge, Virginia at the tomb of Colonel William Grayson. It was emcee’d by Michael Wilson, President of the Colonel William Grayson Chapter and Past President Ross Schwalm. Despite the wet, snowy conditions, the event was well attended with Chancellor General Michael Elston, Virginia State President Ernie Coggins, Virginia State 2nd Vice President Michael Weyler, Virginia Children of the American Revolution President Will Elston; compatriots from four SAR chapters, the Daughters of the American Revolution and two C.A.R. Societies.
Committees of correspondence were emergency provisional governments in response to British policies leading up to the Revolutionary War. These groups were appointed by the various colonies legislatures to provide leadership and inter-colonial cooperation. The exchange of ideas, information and debate between different committees of correspondence helped organize and mobilize patriotic resistance in communities throughout the colonies and built the foundations for the Continental Congress. With the outbreak of war on April 19, 1775, at Lexington and Concord, the committees of correspondence became the de facto government of the rebellious colonies. Though replaced by provincial congresses during the conflict, they continued to function at the local level.
William Grayson was a soldier, lawyer, planter and statesman from Virginia. He was one of the first two U.S. Senators from Virginia. Grayson became involved in politics before the revolution, serving on various Committees of Correspondence prior to joining the military. In June 1776, he became an assistant secretary to George Washington and promoted to aide-de-camp in August. This came with a promotion to Lieutenant Colonel. In January 1777, he recruited a regiment which became known as Grayson’s Additional Continental Regiment, serving as it colonel. This regiment was attached to General Charles Scott’s Brigade and saw action in the Philadelphia Campaign. He fought in skirmishes in Norther New Jersey, the Battle of Brandywine and the defense of Philadelphia. He was among the troops who suffered the winter at Valley Forge. In the absence of General Lee, Grayson commanded an assault at the Battle of Monmouth. In 1778, he served on a commission dealing with prisoners of war and in 1779 resigned his commission to serve on the Congressional Board of War. After the war, he returned to his home and legal practice. He had moved to Frederick County, but he died while visiting his brother on March 12, 1790. He was buried in the family cemetery on a hillside with a view towards the Potomac River. Grayson was also the first member of Congress from Virginia to die while holding office. His brother Spencer, a patriot was laid next to him at the site now maintained by Good Shepherd Housing Foundation and the Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation.
Members of the SAR participating included Andrew Mills (Color Guard Commander) and Jack Mills from Colonel William Grayson Chapter; Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey and Thomas “Chip” Daniel from Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Dave Cook from Fairfax Resolves Chapter and Barry Schwoerer from Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter. Wreaths were presented by Michael Elston, Chancellor General of National Society Sons of the American Revolution; Ernie Coggins, VASSAR President; Michael Weyler, VASSAR 2nd Vice President, Michael Wilson; David Cook; Thomas “Chip” Daniel; Barry Schwoerer; Rand Pixa, George Washington Chapter, SAR; Janice Dixon, Fairfax County Chapter DAR; William Elston and Issac Bodge, Light Horse Harry Lee Society, C.A.R.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, March 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “65”
- “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
- “Super Mario Bros.”
SAR commemorates 250th Anniversary of Virginia Committee of Correspondence
On March 11, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the Virginia Committees of Correspondence. The committees were formed by towns, counties and colonies as communications systems during the early years of the American Revolution. Members of these wrote to each other to express ideas, confirm mutual assistance and debate and coordinate resistance to British imperial policy. Committees of this type had existed since early in the eighteenth century as a way for colonial legislatures to communicate with their agents in London. In the 1760s, the Sons of Liberty used them to organize resistance, the most famous and influential operated from 1772-1776.
There were three systems of committees. The Boston-Massachusetts system, the inter-colonial system and the post-Coercive Acts system. The Boston-Massachusetts system was formed in November 1772 by radicals in Boston. These committees were used to discuss possible forms of resistance with the other colonial legislatures. It created a permanent network of communication between colonies that allowed a collective response to future imperial incursions on the rights and liberties of American colonists. The inter-colonial system was formed in March 1773 and was used to discuss possible forms of resistance. The post-coercive acts system formed and met just prior to the First Continental Congress in 1774 to resist the Coercive Acts. This system absorbed the Boston-Massachusetts system and radicalized the inter-colonial system. The first standing of these committees was formed by Samuel Adams and twenty other Patriot leaders in November of 1772 in Boston in response to the Gaspée Affair, which had occurred the previous June in the colony of Rhode Island. The Committees of Correspondence were influential in revolutionizing the town meeting from discussions of local matters to far-reaching global politics, serving as a means for the concerned citizenry to voice their opinions about the grievances they had with Britain.
In March 1773 the Virginia House of Burgesses organized legislative standing committees for intercolonial correspondence, with Thomas Jefferson and Patrick Henry among their 11 members. The committees played a major role in promoting colonial unity and in summoning in September 1774 the First Continental Congress, a majority of whose delegates were committee members. The following is the resolution which was adopted by the Virginia legislature March 12, 1773.
“Whereas, the minds of his Majesty’s faithful subjects in this colony have been much disturbed by various rumours and reports of proceedings tending to deprive them of their ancient, legal, and constitutional rights.
And whereas, the affairs of this colony are frequently connected with those of Great Britain, as well as of the neighbouring colonies, which renders a communication of sentiments necessary; in order, therefore, to remove the uneasinesses and to quiet the minds of the people, as well as for the other good purposes above mentioned Be it resolved, that a standing committee of correspondence and inquiry be appointed to consist of eleven persons, to wit: the Honourable Peyton Randolph, Esquire; Robert Carter Nicholas, Richard Bland, Richard Henry Lee, Benjamin Harrison, Edmund Pendleton, Patrick Henry, Dudley Digges, Dabney Carr, Archibald Cary, and Thomas Jefferson, Esquires, any six of whom to be a committee, whose business it shall be to obtain the most early and authentic intelligence of all such Acts and resolutions of the British Parliament, or proceedings of administration, as may relate to or affect the British colonies in America, and to keep up and maintain a correspondence and communication with our sister colonies, respecting these important considerations; and the result of such their proceedings, from time to time, to lay before this House.
Resolved, that it be an instruction to the said committee that they do, without delay, inform themselves particularly of the principles and authority on which was constituted a court of inquiry, said to have been lately held in Rhode Island, with powers to transmit persons accused of offences committed in America to places beyond the seas to be tried.
The said resolutions being severally read a second time, were, upon the question severally put thereupon, agreed to by the House, nemine contradicente (without dissent).
Resolved, that the speaker of this House do transmit to the speakers of the different assemblies of the British colonies on the continent, copies of the said resolutions, and desire that they will lay them before their respective assemblies, and request them to appoint some person or persons of their respective bodies, to communicate from time to time with the said committee.”
Committees of correspondence were emergency provisional governments in response to British policies leading up to the Revolutionary War. These groups were appointed by the various colonies legislatures to provide leadership and intercolonial cooperation. The exchange of ideas, information and debate between different committees of correspondence helped organize and mobilize patriotic resistance in communities throughout the colonies and built the foundations for the Continental Congress. With the outbreak of war on April 19, 1775 at Lexington and Concord, the committees of correspondence became the de facto government of the rebellious colonies. Though replaced by provincial congresses during the conflict, they continued to function at the local level.
The ceremony was held at VFW Post 9760, Berryville, Virginia. Dale Corey emcee’d the event with Reverend Jim Simmons providing chaplain duties. A color guard led by Commander Marc Robinson presented and posted the colors. Wreath presentations were made by Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Dave Cook, Fairfax Resolves Chapter and Bryan Buck, Fort Harrison Chapter. A musket salute led by Commander Dave Cook fired a three round volley to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the Virginia Committee of Correspondence. Members of the color guard/musket squad included Brian Bayliss, Bryan Buck, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Mike St Jacques.
JOIN US! Ride with Rotary “Bike Event” by Rotary Club of Warren County
Watch this video to learn more about “Ride With Rotary” Bike Event – 2nd Annual Event from several Rotary Club of Warren County members:
JOIN US on April 29th!
- Registration starts at 8am with staggered starts beginning at 9am.
- Beneficiary is Concern Hotline this year (learn more through this YouTube Video).
- 4 different race lengths. Find the one that is a fit for you!
- 10 miles | 24 miles | 50 miles | 64 miles
- To register and learn more: CLICK HERE
- The maps for the rides are on the eventbrite site.
VENDORS at the event:
- Blue Ridge Bicycles will be on site for last minute tune-ups.
- Strites Doughnuts Front Royal and Carolina Dreamin, LLC BBQ will be there for snacks after the race!
More questions call 540.683.0790 or send up a private message!
