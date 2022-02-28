Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® announces return of the Apple Blossom 10k and Kids Bloomin’ Mile

On February 22, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a wreath laying ceremony at George Washington’s Headquarters in Winchester, Virginia, to commemorate George Washington’s 290th Birthday.

Washington was born in 1732 at Popes Creek in Westmoreland County to Augustine and Mary Ball Washington. Augustine was a leading planter in the area and served as a justice of the county court. Washington had two older half brothers, Lawrence and Augustine Jr., from his father’s first wife. He was the eldest of six children born to Mary: George, Elizabeth, Samuel, John Augustine, Charles and Mildred.

A brief history of Washington’s childhood shows he only lived at Poles Creek for three years before the family moved to Little Hunting Creek, a plantation owned by Augustine, but managed by half brother Lawrence. The plantation was later renamed Mount Vernon. They moved again in 1738 to Ferry Farm near Fredericksburg, where Washington spent a great deal of his youth learning about agriculture and the operation of a plantation. It was here he developed a desire to become a surveyor. At the age of 17, he was commissioned County Surveyor of newly formed Culpeper County.

Washington left surveying in 1753 when given a commission as a Major and was tasked with delivering a message to the French, demanding they leave the area. The French declined and Washington later returned to the frontier with the intent of forcing the French to give up the land. This resulted in a skirmish with the French, and Washington retreated to Fort Necessity where he was defeated.

Washington resigned his commission, but returned to the frontier as a volunteer with General Braddock who was sent to drive the French from the country. Braddock was killed in the battle where his army was soundly defeated. Washington was able to rally the remains of the army to a successful retreat. As a result of his leadership and bravery, he was given command of Virginia’s military force and ordered to protect 350 miles of frontier.

In 1758, with the British victory over the French, Washington resigned his commission to return to Mount Vernon. Shortly after, in 1759, he married the widow Martha Dandridge Custis and assisted in raising her two children. In 1758, he had been elected to the House of Burgesses and stayed in that position until 1776 when he was given command of the colonial army. During the Revolutionary War, Washington was away from Mount Vernon for eight years, returning one time on the way from New York to Yorktown. After the war, they returned to Mount Vernon to rebuild their plantation.

In 1789, in their late 50s, the Washingtons became the first “first family” upon his election as President. Eight years later, the Washingtons retired to their beloved Mount Vernon. Over the next two years, they improved their home and welcomed many friends. Then on December 14, 1799, George Washington died.

Dale Corey emceed the ceremony with a wreath presentation by Chapter President Thomas “Chip” Daniel. The chapter color guard presented the colors for the Pledge of Allegiance. Brett Osborn was the color guard commander assisted by compatriots Sean Carrigan, John Petrie, Eric Robinson and Marc Robinson.