Community Events
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® announces return of the Apple Blossom 10k and Kids Bloomin’ Mile
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is excited to partner with Frederick County Parks and Recreation on the return of the Valley Health 10k and Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids’ Bloomin’ Mile. Experience the sights, sounds and excitement of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®, while running through the historic streets of downtown Winchester.
Brad Veach, Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Executive Director states, “The 10k and Kids’ Bloomin’ Mile races are a long-standing tradition and attract thousands of elite and recreational runners from across the region each year. The festival looks forward to continuing the race tradition with our new partners, Frederick County Parks & Recreation. I am pleased with the level of energy and passion they bring to the race events and expect the festival and race participants to benefit immensely from their leadership.” Veach went on to state, “I would be remiss if I did not recognize and thank Rosie Schiavone for her years of services as our festival race director. Rosie’s professionalism, dedication and passion for running and the youth in our community helped grow both races to what they are today.”
Andrew Keefauver, Superintendent of Recreation for Frederick County Parks and Rec said, “We are excited to be given this opportunity to expand our current running events by partnering with the SABF on two of the area’s premier races. These races will complement our existing Half Marathon, Thanksgiving 5k, Sherando Adult/Youth Trilithon, Trails4Miles and youth running clubs.
Race registration opens Monday, February 28.
Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids Bloomin’ Mile
- Friday, April 29
- Race Starts at 4pm on Handley Avenue
- Early Registration $20
Valley Health 10k
- Saturday, April 30
- Race starts at 8:30am on Handley Avenue
- Early Registration $30
To register, visit www.runatthetop.net.
We hope everyone has a “Bloomin’ Good Time” at the races and throughout the festival!
Community Events
Axalta Coating Systems upcoming job fair presents new career opportunities in Front Royal
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job fair presents opportunities in:
- Maintenance
- Production
- Warehouse
- Engineering
Join us at 7961 Winchester Road, Front Royal, VA 22630, from 1:00PM – 3:00PM on the following dates:
- Thursday, March 3
- Thursday, March 10
- Thursday, March 17
- Thursday, March 24
- Thursday, March 31
Bring your resume or portfolio along with you! To learn more, visit careers-axalta.icims.com.
Community Events
Front Royal’s Earth Day Celebration – Save the Date
Spring and Earth Day 2022 are approaching and the Town’s recently established Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) continues its work in re-establishing a Town institutional commitment to the natural environment. Such commitment has given the Town of Front Royal its “Tree City USA” designation and the small, rural community feel that a majority of citizen respondents to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan rewrite survey have thus far indicated they hope is maintained into the future.
Below, see ESAC’s full press release on planned Earth Day events slated for April 23, in Front Royal with the Town’s Happy Creek defoliation and tree removal controversy only about a year-and-a-quarter behind us (Nov. 2020).
ESAC Press Release: As we find ourselves slowly turning the corner from winter to spring, and enthusiastically cheering on any emerging crocuses we stumble upon, it’s a perfect time to announce that the Town of Front Royal’s newly established Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) is busy planning for a large Earth Day celebration downtown on Saturday, April 23rd, and everyone’s invited.
“This is an excellent opportunity for Front Royal to showcase some of its greatest attributes — the beautiful mountains, rivers, forests, and wildlife that define what we’re all fortunate enough to call home,” says Jim Osborn, Town Arborist and Chair of ESAC. “This event is meant to showcase our pride and stewardship over our unique natural spaces, and to highlight the great environmental work that conservation and nature groups from across our region have been undertaking.”
The Earth Day celebration is a free, inclusive, family-friendly event open to everyone. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Front Royal Commons (gazebo area). There will also be an Arbor Day tree planting nearby at 3:30 p.m., led by the local Tree Stewards, in honor of the Town’s commitment to its Tree City USA status through the Arbor Day Foundation.
ESAC member, Justin Proctor, tells us more. “Clean water, clean soil, and clean air — these are needs and goals that unite all of us. We all play a part in being good stewards of our landscapes, and there’s no better time than Earth Day for all of us to recognize what that means and reconfirm our commitment in doing so.”
The Earth Day celebration will be an attractive event for anyone looking to:
- Explore new ways to engage with the great outdoors, whether it be through hiking, canoeing, climbing, fishing, trail running, and more
- Learn more about green infrastructure and technology, including solar and electric vehicles
- Get more involved with locally active groups and clubs
- Celebrate and support the Earth Day mission: Invest in Our Planet!
Keep an eye on the Town’s website and social media channels for more information as the event draws closer, but for now, don’t forget to save the date and be ready to join us on Saturday, April 23rd!
— Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee was formed in December 2021. Learn more about the committee and its mission here.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate George Washington’s 290th Birthday
On February 22, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a wreath laying ceremony at George Washington’s Headquarters in Winchester, Virginia, to commemorate George Washington’s 290th Birthday.
Washington was born in 1732 at Popes Creek in Westmoreland County to Augustine and Mary Ball Washington. Augustine was a leading planter in the area and served as a justice of the county court. Washington had two older half brothers, Lawrence and Augustine Jr., from his father’s first wife. He was the eldest of six children born to Mary: George, Elizabeth, Samuel, John Augustine, Charles and Mildred.
A brief history of Washington’s childhood shows he only lived at Poles Creek for three years before the family moved to Little Hunting Creek, a plantation owned by Augustine, but managed by half brother Lawrence. The plantation was later renamed Mount Vernon. They moved again in 1738 to Ferry Farm near Fredericksburg, where Washington spent a great deal of his youth learning about agriculture and the operation of a plantation. It was here he developed a desire to become a surveyor. At the age of 17, he was commissioned County Surveyor of newly formed Culpeper County.
Washington left surveying in 1753 when given a commission as a Major and was tasked with delivering a message to the French, demanding they leave the area. The French declined and Washington later returned to the frontier with the intent of forcing the French to give up the land. This resulted in a skirmish with the French, and Washington retreated to Fort Necessity where he was defeated.
Washington resigned his commission, but returned to the frontier as a volunteer with General Braddock who was sent to drive the French from the country. Braddock was killed in the battle where his army was soundly defeated. Washington was able to rally the remains of the army to a successful retreat. As a result of his leadership and bravery, he was given command of Virginia’s military force and ordered to protect 350 miles of frontier.
In 1758, with the British victory over the French, Washington resigned his commission to return to Mount Vernon. Shortly after, in 1759, he married the widow Martha Dandridge Custis and assisted in raising her two children. In 1758, he had been elected to the House of Burgesses and stayed in that position until 1776 when he was given command of the colonial army. During the Revolutionary War, Washington was away from Mount Vernon for eight years, returning one time on the way from New York to Yorktown. After the war, they returned to Mount Vernon to rebuild their plantation.
In 1789, in their late 50s, the Washingtons became the first “first family” upon his election as President. Eight years later, the Washingtons retired to their beloved Mount Vernon. Over the next two years, they improved their home and welcomed many friends. Then on December 14, 1799, George Washington died.
Dale Corey emceed the ceremony with a wreath presentation by Chapter President Thomas “Chip” Daniel. The chapter color guard presented the colors for the Pledge of Allegiance. Brett Osborn was the color guard commander assisted by compatriots Sean Carrigan, John Petrie, Eric Robinson and Marc Robinson.
Community Events
Front Royal Presbyterian Church seeking nominees for community service award
Do you know someone in your life that is always giving to others in our community? If so, please nominate them for the “Making A Difference Community Service Award.”
This award was developed to honor persons who are making significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication (outside any volunteer work done for their employer). The honoree selected should serve as a role model for compassion, and service and be striving to make the world a better place. He/she should have a passion for helping others in his/her community.
For more information, visit the event webpage, or contact Front Royal Presbyterian Church at admin@frontroyalpres.org.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 24th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, February 24:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Premiering Thursday March 3rd “The Batman” @ 7:00pm
COMING SOON:
- “The Lost City”
- “Morbius”
- “Sonic The Hedge Hog 2”
Community Events
Commemoration ceremony honoring the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier
On February 21, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a commemoration ceremony to honor the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier. The ceremony was sponsored by the George Washington Chapter of the SAR, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Children of the American Revolution. The ceremony honors an unidentified soldier of the Revolutionary War.
In 1826, during construction of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, the body of an unidentified man, clothed in a Revolutionary War uniform was unearthed, found in a munitions box. He was reinterred within the cemetery of the Old Presbyterian Meeting House. On February 22, 1928, a temporary wooden marker was placed at the gravesite to coincide with Alexandria’s annual celebration of George Washington’s birthday. The current memorial was placed by the National Society of the Children of the American Revolution and dedicated 19 April 1929, to coincide with Lexington-Concord Day.
Here is the epitaph placed on the stone tablet memorial: “Here lies a soldier of the Revolution whose identity is known but to God. His was an idealism that recognized a Supreme Being, that planted religious liberty on our shores, that overthrew despotism, that established a people’s government, that wrote a Constitution setting metes and bounds of delegated authority, that fixed a standard of value upon men above gold and lifted high the torch of civil liberty along the pathway of mankind. In ourselves his soul exists as part of ours, his memory’s mansion.”
The commemoration honors this unknown soldier, all of those who rest in unmarked graves and the many other patriots who died in the cause of freedom to create an independent United States of America. We are reminded of the gratitude our citizens owe to all those who have served so the United States can remain a free and independent nation.
Participating in the ceremony were Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution President Bruce Meyer, Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution Regent LeAnn Turbyfill and Virginia Society Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox who all placed wreaths to commemorate the occasion.
The combined Virginia Society Color Guard presented colors and posted sentinels with participants from George Washington, Colonel James Wood II (CJWII), Colonel William Grayson (CWG), Culpeper Minutemen (CMM), Fairfax Resolves (FR) and Sergeant Major John Champe (SJC) chapters. The guard was commanded by Ken Bonner (SJC) and Brett Osborn (CJWII).
Additional participants from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips with dual members Dave Cooke (FR), Forrest Crain (FR), Leamon Duncan (CWG), Bill Schwetke (CMM), Barry Schwoerer (SJC) and Mike Weyler (CWG).
