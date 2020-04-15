Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Tribute Parade to be televised and streamed on Saturday, May 2, from 1:00-3:00 pm

Just like other local businesses and organizations, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Inclement weather had a devastating impact on Festival finances in 2018 and 2019, and the recent postponement of the 2020 Festival has placed our organization in uncertain times. Regardless of the situation, the Festival and its partners are resilient, and stand committed to providing our loyal fans with opportunities to celebrate the arrival of spring and the beautiful apple blossoms – even it if

means doing it from home this year.

Join us on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 1:00 pm, as the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, in partnership with Shenandoah University airs a two-hour Tribute Parade showcasing the Festival’s rich history and giving fans an opportunity to help the Festival through an on-line giving campaign. Supporters are encouraged to keep the Festival spirit alive by hosting a family social distancing parade party at home, decorating your homes in pink and green, dressing up in your best pink and green outfits, sharing your favorite Apple Blossom stories, photos and videos on social media and inviting family and friends from out of town to tune in to the tribute parade on WDVM TV25 or stream the parade on-line at thebloom.com.

Each year the Festival and its volunteers rely on ticket sales, sponsorship and merchandise sales to cover costs. The Tribute Parade celebration includes an opportunity to support the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® financially through an on-line giving campaign. 2020 has proven to be financially disastrous, and we need your support as we make plans for 2021. Each year, the Festival provides a positive economic impact to our local economy and many local charities rely on Festival events to raise funds. These worthy organizations include local church youth groups, scouts, civic clubs and other non-profits. Without your support and generosity, we cannot guarantee future Festivals or the type of springtime celebration that we are normally accustomed to.

You may be asking, what should I expect if I tune in to watch the Tribute Parade on May 2? The Festival has years of parade video and photography along with candid celebrity interviews. Our Tribute Parade will include a mix of old and new footage packaged together that encompasses all things Apple Blossom.

How do I support the Festival during these hard-economic times? We know that many organizations and businesses are hurting financially right now, and they are all deserving of your help. As a Festival that has been around for 93 years, we have touched the lives of millions of festival-goers over the years, and we want to be around at least another 93 years, but we cannot do it without your support. As you consider contributing, think about family and friends who have traveled to our community in the past to celebrate with us and ask them for $10, $20, $50 or $100 towards our cause. Ask your friends to form a team to raise funds for the Festival through our GoFundMe account or mail in a tax-deducible contribution to the Festival office at 135 North Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601. All of these options are available, and we appreciate your support and generosity. The top fundraiser will receive a landscape makeover valued at $1,500 just before the next Festival in April 2021 compliments of our friends at C&J Lawn Care and Grand Feature Parade seats and catering for up to 10 friends.

Even if you are unable to contribute towards our on-line giving campaign, we want you to enjoy the Tribute Parade on May 2 in the comfort and safety of your home. In uncertain times like these, we are all seeking normalcy and there’s nothing like celebrating 93 years of family, fun and tradition that is the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®.